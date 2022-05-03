Emma Stone wore a Louis Vuitton slipdress to the Met Gala: why??

The Louis Vuitton people were some of the first people on the Met Gala carpet and I have no idea why! LV screwed it up, as they usually do. We should have known as soon as Emma Stone walked out of the hotel in this simple white slipdress. I mean, it’s not hideous at all, but for the Met Gala? For “gilded glamour,” you’re going to give Emma Stone this little slipdress?
Chloe Moretz had my favorite Louis Vuitton. It seemed more like an interpretation of that famous Sarah Jessica Parker Met Gala look, but I enjoyed the vibe. The coat is great.
Gemma Chan in an absolute disaster. My God.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas. They never came out and said “we’re expecting again,” but they seem fine with the conversation. Sophie is a lovely pregnant lady and her dress looks comfortable. That’s all I’ll say.
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. My second favorite LV look after Chloe’s. It is genuinely glamorous.
Phoebe Dynevor – a goth mess.
HoYeon Jung, no!!! This had nothing to do with anything!
Renate Reinsve in LV. She’s so beautiful and she has such terrible style.
YUCK to all of them. Sophie’s make up is not doing her any favors. It’s so severe and it ages her.
Emma Stone’s look is modern flapper. I don’t hate it as much as Blake “antebellum porn” Lively’s dress. Has she ever watched Drag Race?? That is NOT how you do a reveal! She should have been able to untie a single knot to drop that!
I was going to say the same thing about Sophie’s makeup! Who painted her beautiful face like that?!?
I barely recognized her!!!
I wonder if they were going for a Marlene Dietrich/Greta Garbo effect with her. Not great. The natural brow is one of the best make up trends to have existed and im worried it’s going to be replaced with this monstrous non existent brow. Already saw it on Maisie Williams, and Kendall Jenner. I recall reading an article in the late nineties, poking fun at Brooke Shields’ eighties brows- brows that look perfect in today’s world.
Back to Sophie Turner. Better maternity dresses have existed. Let me point you to Carrie Coon who was pregnant all through shooting the show The Gilded Age, and in her third trimester for a portion of it. I could mayhaps be biased because I dislike her v much as an actress. Sansa Stark 🤢young Jean Grey 🤮
She looks like Florence Welch here.
Yes! An exact Florence Welch look.
She looks 10 years older at least! Her own hair is so lovely; why would she dye her hair an unflattering color when she’s pregnant?
I read that Emma Stone re-wore her wedding dress here.
Read that it was her wedding dress too. So good for her, someone got more than one day out of their dress Bravo! She seems so determined to be low key. Love it. Other than that, so many of these people I have never heard of, I’m spending all my time googling.
And she is comfortable. Love her choice!
It’s her wedding dress she’s rewearing–I love it!
Chloe Moretz was my favorite of the entire night. And I loved Emma’s dress, especially looking at the pretty details up close.
Agreed! I loved Chloë’s outfit, and really loved Emma’s flapper style dress!
The always give their ambassadors something old and off the runway we’ve seen before. Why even bother? Especially Emma.
True Emma didn’t go all out but she looks cute nevertheless.
Phoebe D is so pretty but her styling (as it did in Bridgerton) fails her every time.
Chole has a fantastic ensemble but when did she start looking like a lost Olsen sister?
Gemma rarely misses, but urgh, so unfortunate.
Sophie looks like Morticia Addams. And everyone else looks like their dresses were designed during an earthquake.
I laughed so much, thank you!
Poor Gemma, that is an unfortunate look (and always was! Surviving examples of authentic “robes de style” — the flapper dress with paniers — are quite rare because even in their day, most women found them unflattering).
I really enjoyed Chloe’s outfit! I was disappointed that we didn’t see too many people in neo-dandy or Oscar Wilde-esque aesthete looks.
I had to google that because I was unfamiliar with the term. Yikes! So count Gemma, and by extension, LV, for not understanding their fashion history.
Loved Sophie Turner’s look…not everyone could pull that off, pregnancy or no pregnancy. I think she’s a terrible actress but she looked amazing here. Emma Stone screamed “LOOK AT ME STUDIOS, I’VE LOST THE BABY WEIGHT, I PROMISE!!” Otherwise there was no point to her dress; it didn’t flatter her in shape or colour, it wasn’t following the theme, and she looked instantly forgettable in it.
Gah. Sorry all of the posts with pics are doing my head in. I can’t say one look looked on theme and or great.
Fun fact: HoYeon Jun’s dress was originally worn by Adele Exarchopoulos back in 2016 for a LV runway show. I thought it looked familiar so I googled it and yes, it’s the same one. She’s a rising star and they don’t even give her an original dress for the Met Gala?!
Polly, you have amazing recall!! You’re amazing!!
How sad to go to something like the Met Gala and where a nightmare of a dress that is unflattering just to make a statement. Emma Stone is one of the few that actually looks like a functioning human. The I-am-so-bored look is, well, BORING.
Emma looks flapper-esque. Several attendees thought the Gilded Age meant the 1920s, and several others thought it meant Golden Age of Hollywood. Kinda embarrassing.
The the ones that went literal with … ok gold dress
I liked Gemma Chan’s outfit. And why did Brooklyn Becker break up with Chloe Grace Moretz? I always liked them together.
I think Emma looks elegant and comfortable! Digging her hair and makeup too!
@Nivz,
It reminds me of Carol Burnett’s ‘Gone with the Wind’ curtain rod/curtain dress. They clearly don’t have the good sense to be embarrassed by these ‘Forever 21’ lookalikes.
I LOVE Phoebe Dynevor’s dress!! She looks fabulous!
