Emma Stone wore a Louis Vuitton slipdress to the Met Gala: why??

The Louis Vuitton people were some of the first people on the Met Gala carpet and I have no idea why! LV screwed it up, as they usually do. We should have known as soon as Emma Stone walked out of the hotel in this simple white slipdress. I mean, it’s not hideous at all, but for the Met Gala? For “gilded glamour,” you’re going to give Emma Stone this little slipdress?

Chloe Moretz had my favorite Louis Vuitton. It seemed more like an interpretation of that famous Sarah Jessica Parker Met Gala look, but I enjoyed the vibe. The coat is great.

Gemma Chan in an absolute disaster. My God.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas. They never came out and said “we’re expecting again,” but they seem fine with the conversation. Sophie is a lovely pregnant lady and her dress looks comfortable. That’s all I’ll say.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. My second favorite LV look after Chloe’s. It is genuinely glamorous.

Phoebe Dynevor – a goth mess.

Embed from Getty Images

HoYeon Jung, no!!! This had nothing to do with anything!

Embed from Getty Images

Renate Reinsve in LV. She’s so beautiful and she has such terrible style.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

32 Responses to “Emma Stone wore a Louis Vuitton slipdress to the Met Gala: why??”

  1. NMB says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:52 am

    YUCK to all of them. Sophie’s make up is not doing her any favors. It’s so severe and it ages her.

    Reply
    • Maggie says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:02 am

      Emma Stone’s look is modern flapper. I don’t hate it as much as Blake “antebellum porn” Lively’s dress. Has she ever watched Drag Race?? That is NOT how you do a reveal! She should have been able to untie a single knot to drop that!

      Reply
    • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:23 am

      I was going to say the same thing about Sophie’s makeup! Who painted her beautiful face like that?!?

      Reply
    • Nivz says:
      May 3, 2022 at 11:12 am

      I wonder if they were going for a Marlene Dietrich/Greta Garbo effect with her. Not great. The natural brow is one of the best make up trends to have existed and im worried it’s going to be replaced with this monstrous non existent brow. Already saw it on Maisie Williams, and Kendall Jenner. I recall reading an article in the late nineties, poking fun at Brooke Shields’ eighties brows- brows that look perfect in today’s world.

      Back to Sophie Turner. Better maternity dresses have existed. Let me point you to Carrie Coon who was pregnant all through shooting the show The Gilded Age, and in her third trimester for a portion of it. I could mayhaps be biased because I dislike her v much as an actress. Sansa Stark 🤢young Jean Grey 🤮

      Reply
    • Anahit says:
      May 3, 2022 at 12:29 pm

      She looks like Florence Welch here.

      Reply
    • Nikki says:
      May 3, 2022 at 8:49 pm

      She looks 10 years older at least! Her own hair is so lovely; why would she dye her hair an unflattering color when she’s pregnant?

      Reply
  2. Holly says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:55 am

    I read that Emma Stone re-wore her wedding dress here.

    Reply
    • Lena says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:48 am

      Read that it was her wedding dress too. So good for her, someone got more than one day out of their dress Bravo! She seems so determined to be low key. Love it. Other than that, so many of these people I have never heard of, I’m spending all my time googling.

      Reply
    • molly says:
      May 3, 2022 at 11:33 am

      It’s her wedding dress she’s rewearing–I love it!

      Reply
  3. Josephine says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:57 am

    Chloe Moretz was my favorite of the entire night. And I loved Emma’s dress, especially looking at the pretty details up close.

    Reply
  4. Silver Charm says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:57 am

    The always give their ambassadors something old and off the runway we’ve seen before. Why even bother? Especially Emma.

    Reply
  5. Normades says:
    May 3, 2022 at 9:00 am

    True Emma didn’t go all out but she looks cute nevertheless.
    Phoebe D is so pretty but her styling (as it did in Bridgerton) fails her every time.
    Chole has a fantastic ensemble but when did she start looking like a lost Olsen sister?
    Gemma rarely misses, but urgh, so unfortunate.

    Reply
  6. SuperFan says:
    May 3, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Sophie looks like Morticia Addams. And everyone else looks like their dresses were designed during an earthquake.

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    May 3, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Poor Gemma, that is an unfortunate look (and always was! Surviving examples of authentic “robes de style” — the flapper dress with paniers — are quite rare because even in their day, most women found them unflattering).

    I really enjoyed Chloe’s outfit! I was disappointed that we didn’t see too many people in neo-dandy or Oscar Wilde-esque aesthete looks.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 3, 2022 at 10:20 pm

      I had to google that because I was unfamiliar with the term. Yikes! So count Gemma, and by extension, LV, for not understanding their fashion history.

      Reply
  8. Lady Esther says:
    May 3, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Loved Sophie Turner’s look…not everyone could pull that off, pregnancy or no pregnancy. I think she’s a terrible actress but she looked amazing here. Emma Stone screamed “LOOK AT ME STUDIOS, I’VE LOST THE BABY WEIGHT, I PROMISE!!” Otherwise there was no point to her dress; it didn’t flatter her in shape or colour, it wasn’t following the theme, and she looked instantly forgettable in it.

    Reply
  9. ChillinginDC says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:04 am

    Gah. Sorry all of the posts with pics are doing my head in. I can’t say one look looked on theme and or great.

    Reply
  10. Polly says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Fun fact: HoYeon Jun’s dress was originally worn by Adele Exarchopoulos back in 2016 for a LV runway show. I thought it looked familiar so I googled it and yes, it’s the same one. She’s a rising star and they don’t even give her an original dress for the Met Gala?!

    Reply
  11. Lolaispretty says:
    May 3, 2022 at 11:56 am

    How sad to go to something like the Met Gala and where a nightmare of a dress that is unflattering just to make a statement. Emma Stone is one of the few that actually looks like a functioning human. The I-am-so-bored look is, well, BORING.

    Reply
  12. Case says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    Emma looks flapper-esque. Several attendees thought the Gilded Age meant the 1920s, and several others thought it meant Golden Age of Hollywood. Kinda embarrassing.

    Reply
  13. JFerber says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    I liked Gemma Chan’s outfit. And why did Brooklyn Becker break up with Chloe Grace Moretz? I always liked them together.

    Reply
  14. Margot says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    I think Emma looks elegant and comfortable! Digging her hair and makeup too!

    Reply
  15. stagaroni says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:28 pm

    @Nivz,
    It reminds me of Carol Burnett’s ‘Gone with the Wind’ curtain rod/curtain dress. They clearly don’t have the good sense to be embarrassed by these ‘Forever 21’ lookalikes.

    Reply
  16. Nikki says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:45 pm

    I LOVE Phoebe Dynevor’s dress!! She looks fabulous!

    Reply
  17. Patricia says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:22 pm

    Kourtney Kardashian also looking pregnant in her outfit

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment