Hillary Clinton wore custom Altuzarra for her return to the Met Gala after 21 years

On the night we needed to see her, Hillary Clinton returned to the Met Gala red carpet after 21 years in this silk Altuzarra. Was it on theme? Not really, it look like something my aunt would’ve worn to prom. Did that matter? No, because not only did the color look incredible on her and her styling hit every point, Hillary made a beautiful statement by having the names of women who have inspired her stitched into her gown, like Harriet Tubman Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and her mother, Dorothy Rodham.

Rachel Brosnahan also wore Altuzarra, albeit a very different silhouette. Rachel wore a slim-lined mermaid style with gold bra and crossover belt across the waist. The top is fine but the overlapping gold disked skirt is fabulous and elevates the whole dress enough to bring it back to being a Met dress. I wish she had done something more interesting with her hair and makeup, though.

Laura Harrier wore a floral embossed metallic gown by H&M by Victor Glemaud. The fabric gives the cut a slightly more medieval vibe but considering how far people strayed from the theme, I’m considering this a win. She looks fabulous, I love the mixed color pearls choker and velvet gloves. And her hair and makeup are perfect.

I loved Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent gown. These photos don’t show it, but she looked like she loved it too. The satin draped perfectly off her and I loved the black stocking coming out from the snowy white slit. Plus, you know my love from drama and nothing says drama like some plumage. I even felt the slicked back hair that was so popular last night worked here. Her shoes were divine.