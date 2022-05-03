Hillary Clinton wore custom Altuzarra for her return to the Met Gala after 21 years

On the night we needed to see her, Hillary Clinton returned to the Met Gala red carpet after 21 years in this silk Altuzarra. Was it on theme? Not really, it look like something my aunt would’ve worn to prom. Did that matter? No, because not only did the color look incredible on her and her styling hit every point, Hillary made a beautiful statement by having the names of women who have inspired her stitched into her gown, like Harriet Tubman Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and her mother, Dorothy Rodham.
Rachel Brosnahan also wore Altuzarra, albeit a very different silhouette. Rachel wore a slim-lined mermaid style with gold bra and crossover belt across the waist. The top is fine but the overlapping gold disked skirt is fabulous and elevates the whole dress enough to bring it back to being a Met dress. I wish she had done something more interesting with her hair and makeup, though.
Laura Harrier wore a floral embossed metallic gown by H&M by Victor Glemaud. The fabric gives the cut a slightly more medieval vibe but considering how far people strayed from the theme, I’m considering this a win. She looks fabulous, I love the mixed color pearls choker and velvet gloves. And her hair and makeup are perfect.
I loved Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent gown. These photos don’t show it, but she looked like she loved it too. The satin draped perfectly off her and I loved the black stocking coming out from the snowy white slit. Plus, you know my love from drama and nothing says drama like some plumage. I even felt the slicked back hair that was so popular last night worked here. Her shoes were divine.
Photo credit: Avalon Red, Instar Images, Instagram and Getty Images
Given the news today seeing Hillary makes me want to cry.
Same.
Me too.
Me, too. And she looks beautiful. Very well done.
Add me to this list.
Queen. She looks absolutely fantastic and has every right to be there. I am so sad and angry right now.
I was really struck by how beautiful Hillary’s makeup was. I am not sure who her makeup artist was, but they did an exceptional job.
@Enis same here! She’s glowing. I can’t tell if it’s makeup alone or great skincare or a bit of tastefully done work, but if anyone knows her secret please share!
Her hair looks great, also. I saw a photo from the back.
It was nice to see HRC. Laura is so beautiful. Hailey looks vacant as usual.
Hillarry looks great for her,i wouldnt really expect her to go with the theme.lol She is looking better and healthier than she did during her run with Trump,i hope she runs again.
The stitched names were great but they were too subtle. The whole point is over-the-top so it would have been nice if they were a contrasting colour or better yet, huge.
HC looks lovely, her stylist hit it out of the park.
I’m not familiar w/ Laura Harrier but her look is stunning.
Happy to see HRC, not so happy to see all that wrinkled satin…but still, HRC, and her makeup looked great.
Loved seeing HRC. And she looked flawless.
Are the comments on Hailey Bieber’s outfit meant as sarcasm? Because…. girl. Not only does she look bored out of her mind on every photo I’ve seen of her in this gown, but also it does not seem to fit her (‘the satin draped perfectly off her’??) and black stockings and weird feathers look crazy tacky, like something you buy at a cheap underwear store. Hate the shoes, too- they make her feet look too big and they mismatch with the dress. Basically I disagree with everything you say here 😉
I’m with you (partially) on Bieber…I love the dress itself, but it would have looked better with a white, sparkly, or VERY BRIGHT shoe (or even clear “plastic”/lucite shoes), and lose the black stockings. IMO, black sheer stockings only work very rarely, and with the right outfit. and totally agree on the shoes! I was like “does she have giant feet and I’ve never noticed before?!”
also, I think she looks so much better as a blond.
Your comment on Bieber made me LOL because I took one look at her shoe and thought, wow she has huge feet!! Which then reminded me of a very good friend of mine that has since passed that also had huge feet.{{ I miss you Diane}}
HRC looked fabulous. On theme? Meh, no, but whatever, she still looked fabulous. It almost made me cry to see her though and to think about what could have been.
Laura’s boob oddly look like it’s being squeezed out of the side of her dress.
That looks really uncomfortable, doesn’t it? I don’t understand how this can happen for this event, because clearly these clothes/costumes are made for the specific individual & should therefore fit to a T. It seems as though she may be slightly larger on the left side (how many of us are symmetrical?), but still, that should have been adjusted to fit her.
Hillary looks so beautiful! I think this is the best she’s ever looked. She’s glowing. I also really love the gold sequin dress. Hailey Beiber’s black sheer hose and shoes are not doing it for me. I like the dress but her feet look weird to me in those hose.
I agree, this is my favorite of all of the things HRC has ever worn, she looks beautiful.
Hillary Clinton is glowing. Amazing woman. Sexism sucks. But for her gender, we’d have had a great president during those dark years of . . . well, you know. The great prime minister Angela Merkel of Germany would never have made it here. We hate women.
Laura harrier’s dress is very pretty and the fabric reminds me of marcasite.
Seeing HRC makes me want to weep after what just happened. I sure as hell voted for her.
I’m not thrilled with Hailey’s dress, but she is a beautiful girl and has really grown on me. I’m so happy she is looking so healthy after her stroke and they fixed her heart.
This is neither here nor there but I’ve never been so excited to say I know him! Joseph Altuzarra was in my year at my college!! (We’re all very proud. And some people are confused but that is only because we don’t produce a lot of fashion designers!)
That’s super cool!
HRC looks radiant and so lovely! Also intelligent. I could just cry for what might have been.