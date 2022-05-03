Cara DeLevingne was painted gold and wore Dior pants at the Met Gala


Cara DeLevingne was one of the later arrivals on the Met Gala red carpet but she stood out since she was painted gold. She looked like an inept Bond villain. I don’t know if our ad company will let us get away with posting these photos since she’s basically wearing pasties and some jewelry. The cane is very Monopoly Man. Cara’s pants and jacket are Dior.

Speak of inept Bond villains, Elon Musk went to the Met Gala with his mom, who was in a Dior gown. La La Anthony asked him what his plans were for Twitter and he said he wanted more diversity on the platform (bullsh-t, he means more fascists) and that he wanted more people on it in general.
Louisa Jacobson was in an elaborate sheer Schiaparelli gown with gold leaf accents and a ruffle peplum and hem. What do the Fug Girls call this, High Fugshion?
Look at the back! This is giving me shades of Goop’s Golden Globe outfit.
Carey Mulligan got the much, much better Shiaparelli. I love this gown. Look at the detailing in the herringbone pattern of the metallic pieces and beading. Carey and Marcus Mumford are so hot together.

Jessie Buckley was also in Shiaparelli and she’s giving me robber baron vibes, which is definitely on theme. Her upcoming horror movie is called MEN too. It better involve some revenge. This is fun.

31 Responses to “Cara DeLevingne was painted gold and wore Dior pants at the Met Gala”

  1. Powercouple says:
    May 3, 2022 at 6:52 am

    Marcus Mumford looks thirsty for attention.

    I don’t know what Jessie is doing here with this lewk.

    Reply
  2. Carrie says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:07 am

    Is it me, or does Marcus Mumford look a bit like Littlefinger from Game of Thrones?!

    Reply
  3. Twin Falls says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:09 am

    Cara DeLevingne’s shoes look extremely uncomfortable and make her feet look like hooves. I like the colors of the paint and pants and her hair and makeup.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:31 pm

      Agree, the colors are great. I agree about the hooves on her feet, they’re unfortunate. And those pants look just a bit too tight. I would have thought Dior would be able to make anything fit her like a glove.

      Reply
  4. IForget says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:09 am

    controversial opinion coming in… I unironically love this on Cara. I think she looks great. I love her hair and makeup, I love the colour of the suit on her, and while I wouldn’t object to an actual shirt on her, I think she looks great. *ducks behind chair*

    Reply
    • Cherry says:
      May 3, 2022 at 8:09 am

      I love it too- I think it’s very cool. She must be extremily uncomfortable, but she’s suffering for a reason: she’s a genuine walking piece of art. I appreciate that. Mind you, this is no easy job. You have to be model-thin and used to wearing freaky outfits to pull this off. And she does so magnificently, IMO.

      Reply
    • Sumodo1 says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:44 am

      Fun Fact: It is legal in the state of NY for women to go topless.

      Reply
    • Otaku fairy says:
      May 3, 2022 at 11:11 am

      Me too. Love it.

      Reply
    • Isabella says:
      May 3, 2022 at 1:41 pm

      I like Cara but the pants are too tight in the tummy, I hate the color, she looks uncomfortable and the pasties are doing her boobs no compliment. They just kind of flop around. Walking must have been weird. This is a rare miss.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        May 3, 2022 at 4:21 pm

        Yup, and I pity the person who has to clean up the backs of her chair or car seat.

    • clomo says:
      May 3, 2022 at 2:26 pm

      Me too, I love those pants, the cut and color. I actually would wear them casually during the day, and then wear at them night with different styling.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 3, 2022 at 9:33 pm

      Great colors, as I noted above, and I see someone else thinks the pants are just too tight. I’m confused about her left elbow & right side, just above the waist. What’s happening there? Looks like she’s got some awful skin infection, or like the gold paint smudged off on her Dior jacket, which then bled on her skin? I’m kind of afraid to zoom in on those areas.

      Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    May 3, 2022 at 7:21 am

    I think Cara looks pretty good actually, its the Met Gala, we want to see LOOKS from the attendees, and that’s a LOOK. but I think I would be cold, lol. I’m assuming she put the jacket on after the red carpet.

    I LOVE Carey Mulligan’s look though. That dress is gorgeous.

    Reply
    • iforget says:
      May 3, 2022 at 7:29 am

      I think Carey’s might be my favourite of the night, simply because of its versatility. It fits the theme, but could also be worn other times. Though perhaps that’s not the point of the Met Gala haha

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        May 4, 2022 at 6:03 am

        Love Carey’s dress. Very classy.
        I’m gonna say something mean here but I don’t think Cara has the body or charisma to pull this off.

  6. Chlo says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:00 am

    I wish attendees were also required to submit an essay analyzing how their look related to the theme. I’d genuinely like to know the thoughts behind the looks.

    Reply
  7. North of Boston says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:07 am

    EM is one of the richest people in the world. But his mother shows up at a major fashion event in shoes that don’t fit her feet … if 4 out of 10 of your toes are hanging off the base of the shoes, those are not the right size shoe.

    I think I mean that more as a comment on shoe designers and stylists than I do on her … because “all the money in the world” and they just slap what they have on a woman’s feet and call it a day. (and design the standard women’s shoe sole to not be the shape of actual feet) And women are so conditioned to think that’s how it should be that they don’t push back, no matter who they are.

    Reply
  8. Elsa says:
    May 3, 2022 at 9:47 am

    I am so glad I’m not a movie star. I’d take the money, but showing your ass and boobs all over the place to get a reaction? It’s just exhausting.

    Reply
  9. SarahLee says:
    May 3, 2022 at 11:37 am

    I’m not hand-wringing about EM. It’s Twitter. People can leave the platform. No one is required to use it.

    That being said, his mother looks lovely. I dislike the shoes, but the dress, her hair, makeup – she looks like she’d be someone fun to be sitting next to at an event like this.

    Reply
  10. AnneL says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    I think Cara looks great, actually. It’s a theme night and she’s in theme dress. It’s bold and she pulls it off.

    So Louisa Jacobson is not only the most mediocre actor on Gilded Age, she’s also a meh dresser.

    Reply
  11. Delphine says:
    May 3, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    I once modeled in a fashion show where they painted us all gold. This look is giving Burning Man, not Met Gala.

    Reply
  12. JFerber says:
    May 3, 2022 at 2:25 pm

    Cara does look divine. Maybe she needed the cane to walk in those shoes? If so , that’s just a shame. Elon Musk’s mother? He’s supposedly very cheap with women in his life, so he probably wouldn’t spare the extra money to buy his mom one more inch of shoe.

    Reply
  13. Lady Mcbeth says:
    May 3, 2022 at 2:56 pm

    Your pictures, comments and coverage for the Met Gala is wonderful.

    Reply
  14. Fran says:
    May 3, 2022 at 3:47 pm

    The hair of EM looks like a racoon had an erectile malfunction. His money would have been better spent on a proper hair transplant than on Twitter.

    Reply
  15. Bisynaptic says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:03 pm

    Elon’s mother: ugh.

    Reply
  16. KC says:
    May 3, 2022 at 10:12 pm

    That looks like it’d be very cold.

    Reply
  17. Normades says:
    May 4, 2022 at 5:58 am

    I LOVE the long coat on Marcus. So good. Carey’s dress is fantastic too, but I was really taken by the long coat.

    Reply

