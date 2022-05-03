Cara DeLevingne was painted gold and wore Dior pants at the Met Gala

Cara DeLevingne was one of the later arrivals on the Met Gala red carpet but she stood out since she was painted gold. She looked like an inept Bond villain. I don’t know if our ad company will let us get away with posting these photos since she’s basically wearing pasties and some jewelry. The cane is very Monopoly Man. Cara’s pants and jacket are Dior.
Speak of inept Bond villains, Elon Musk went to the Met Gala with his mom, who was in a Dior gown. La La Anthony asked him what his plans were for Twitter and he said he wanted more diversity on the platform (bullsh-t, he means more fascists) and that he wanted more people on it in general.
Embed from Getty Images
Louisa Jacobson was in an elaborate sheer Schiaparelli gown with gold leaf accents and a ruffle peplum and hem. What do the Fug Girls call this, High Fugshion?
Embed from Getty Images
Look at the back! This is giving me shades of Goop’s Golden Globe outfit.
Embed from Getty Images
Carey Mulligan got the much, much better Shiaparelli. I love this gown. Look at the detailing in the herringbone pattern of the metallic pieces and beading. Carey and Marcus Mumford are so hot together.
Jessie Buckley was also in Shiaparelli and she’s giving me robber baron vibes, which is definitely on theme. Her upcoming horror movie is called MEN too. It better involve some revenge. This is fun.
Photos credit: Avalon.red, Instar, Getty and via Instagram
Marcus Mumford looks thirsty for attention.
I don’t know what Jessie is doing here with this lewk.
Yeah, my first thought was “Carey has a great gown, meh accessory.”
Is it me, or does Marcus Mumford look a bit like Littlefinger from Game of Thrones?!
I was coming here to type this!
Cara DeLevingne’s shoes look extremely uncomfortable and make her feet look like hooves. I like the colors of the paint and pants and her hair and makeup.
Agree, the colors are great. I agree about the hooves on her feet, they’re unfortunate. And those pants look just a bit too tight. I would have thought Dior would be able to make anything fit her like a glove.
controversial opinion coming in… I unironically love this on Cara. I think she looks great. I love her hair and makeup, I love the colour of the suit on her, and while I wouldn’t object to an actual shirt on her, I think she looks great. *ducks behind chair*
I love it too- I think it’s very cool. She must be extremily uncomfortable, but she’s suffering for a reason: she’s a genuine walking piece of art. I appreciate that. Mind you, this is no easy job. You have to be model-thin and used to wearing freaky outfits to pull this off. And she does so magnificently, IMO.
Fun Fact: It is legal in the state of NY for women to go topless.
Me too. Love it.
I like Cara but the pants are too tight in the tummy, I hate the color, she looks uncomfortable and the pasties are doing her boobs no compliment. They just kind of flop around. Walking must have been weird. This is a rare miss.
Yup, and I pity the person who has to clean up the backs of her chair or car seat.
Me too, I love those pants, the cut and color. I actually would wear them casually during the day, and then wear at them night with different styling.
Great colors, as I noted above, and I see someone else thinks the pants are just too tight. I’m confused about her left elbow & right side, just above the waist. What’s happening there? Looks like she’s got some awful skin infection, or like the gold paint smudged off on her Dior jacket, which then bled on her skin? I’m kind of afraid to zoom in on those areas.
I think Cara looks pretty good actually, its the Met Gala, we want to see LOOKS from the attendees, and that’s a LOOK. but I think I would be cold, lol. I’m assuming she put the jacket on after the red carpet.
I LOVE Carey Mulligan’s look though. That dress is gorgeous.
I think Carey’s might be my favourite of the night, simply because of its versatility. It fits the theme, but could also be worn other times. Though perhaps that’s not the point of the Met Gala haha
Love Carey’s dress. Very classy.
I’m gonna say something mean here but I don’t think Cara has the body or charisma to pull this off.
I wish attendees were also required to submit an essay analyzing how their look related to the theme. I’d genuinely like to know the thoughts behind the looks.
Do you really want to read an essay written by Kylie Jenner?????
EM is one of the richest people in the world. But his mother shows up at a major fashion event in shoes that don’t fit her feet … if 4 out of 10 of your toes are hanging off the base of the shoes, those are not the right size shoe.
I think I mean that more as a comment on shoe designers and stylists than I do on her … because “all the money in the world” and they just slap what they have on a woman’s feet and call it a day. (and design the standard women’s shoe sole to not be the shape of actual feet) And women are so conditioned to think that’s how it should be that they don’t push back, no matter who they are.
Completely agree, but my goodness! What a lovely outfit!
I am so glad I’m not a movie star. I’d take the money, but showing your ass and boobs all over the place to get a reaction? It’s just exhausting.
I’m not hand-wringing about EM. It’s Twitter. People can leave the platform. No one is required to use it.
That being said, his mother looks lovely. I dislike the shoes, but the dress, her hair, makeup – she looks like she’d be someone fun to be sitting next to at an event like this.
I think Cara looks great, actually. It’s a theme night and she’s in theme dress. It’s bold and she pulls it off.
So Louisa Jacobson is not only the most mediocre actor on Gilded Age, she’s also a meh dresser.
I once modeled in a fashion show where they painted us all gold. This look is giving Burning Man, not Met Gala.
Cara does look divine. Maybe she needed the cane to walk in those shoes? If so , that’s just a shame. Elon Musk’s mother? He’s supposedly very cheap with women in his life, so he probably wouldn’t spare the extra money to buy his mom one more inch of shoe.
Your pictures, comments and coverage for the Met Gala is wonderful.
The hair of EM looks like a racoon had an erectile malfunction. His money would have been better spent on a proper hair transplant than on Twitter.
Elon’s mother: ugh.
That looks like it’d be very cold.
I LOVE the long coat on Marcus. So good. Carey’s dress is fantastic too, but I was really taken by the long coat.