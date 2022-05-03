“Blac Chyna lost her $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners” links

Blac Chyna lost her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians. The Kardashians don’t have to pay anything to Chyna, and this lawsuit will probably end up hurting Chyna financially (from legal fees and back taxes). [JustJared]
Kris Jenner looks age appropriate and lovely. Never thought I’d say that.
But Kris Jenner is actually always dressed age appropriate,she never pulls any kind of Madonna esque wardrobe.
Right? I think Kris’ gown is Oscar worthy.
I said a couple days ago that if the Kardashians thought they were in any way at risk, they would have written a check and made this go away. They probably have in-house counsel, lawyers on retainer, and can afford the best specialists to handle their legal issues. The fact that they let it get this far was a clear indicator that they felt there was little to no risk.
Separately- for those of you who are feeling helpless with the recent Roe news, and the fact that it’s been confirmed as legitimate, although not final:
Put your oxygen mask on first (ensure you have long-term BC plans, etc), then put the masks on your daughters (have the conversations, ensure they can access and know how to use all form of BC LONG before you think they need them-rape is always a risk, and many states are not allowing exceptions), then help the friends of your daughters and the daughters of your friends. If we’re each helping not only our own children, but ensuring those conversations are getting out…maybe we can help a few more girls avoid the hell that is an unwanted pregnancy.
Chyna still has her case against Rob though. There is a very good chance she’ll win that one.
I think she will too. And anyone engaging in revenge porn like Rob should have the book absolutely thrown at them. That was one of the vilest things the KarJenners have ever done.
It is really intriguing to me how long this case took to come to trial. Rob dropped his case against her for claims of violence in like … 2017?
I might be out of the loop but wasn’t the 2017 case only just dismissed in the last couple of months? I think they had also refused to dismiss at her request a few times during the last couple of years.
Erinn, you are right. I apologize, I don’t know why I thought it was earlier he had dismissed the case. I wonder why he would dismiss it so recently.
The revenge porn is really the only case Chyna has. I think she only went after the Kardashians for the show cancellation was for money. Rob doesn’t have any. I don’t think they had anything to do with the show not getting picked up. The breakup was really ugly.
I keep seeing this comment but I am unsure what anyone’s talking about – when I Google it all I get are results related to this lawsuit that was just decided.
Can someone educate me on this? What is she suing him for and why is it so likely she’ll win?
When they broke up, Rob posted nude pics of Chyna on the internet. That is revenge porn and there are laws against it. She has proof he did it so it seems like it will be an easy case for her to win, but I guess we’ll see.
Ah thank you, Me. That seems to be buried under the coverage of the other suit.
Well, pretty straightforward on that one. Hopefully she’ll win.
I’m no fan of the Kardashians, but I’m not surprised Blac Chyna lost. How can she base a case on lost earnings due to cancellation of the show but show up to court with no paper trail documenting any losses and admitting failure to pay taxes?
Plus defamation is very difficult to prove.
Yes, that’s true. You can’t just throw defamation out into on to the wall and see if it sticks. You need documentation. Girl is an idiot and is pure trash! She needs to get a job like the rest of us have to. Her attorneys obviously didn’t do a very good job representing her. As for the revenge porn, that’s ALL on Rob.
I’m just confused as to how exactly she could not have a personal bank accounts. How does she get funds out? And those back taxes! How on earth could she get away with it for so long and even admit as much under oath.
Someone explain to me how the American system work.
Earned income , and other income, leaves a paper trail for the purpose of calculating taxes due, state and federal. To have no paper trail in her possession is just really hard to believe, and leaves herself open to charges of evading taxes. There’s a whole lot more to this financial story that she is not telling. What is she living on? How does she pay her bills? I would love to know if the IRS has contacted her.
@julia K yes I imagine there’s no way she can evade tax for that long and get away with this. And how can she be credible in a lawsuit when she’s not able to provide proof of income & losses.
But I do hope she wins against Rob Kardashian. What he did to her was not ok and he should give her compensation.
Also her argument seemed to be “I had a show at one point so I am entitled to have one forever regardless of my shitty behavior that would have gotten anyone fired”
Sooooo I’m not sure why she or her attorney thought this was a good idea.
Evidently Chyna is going to appeal the verdict. Good Lord, let it go. Move on to the revenge porn case against Rob, that actually seems to be legitimate, and stop wasting everyone’s time and money on this defamation business.
Unpopular opinion: Cooper does nothing for me.
Same. No interest, whatsoever.
Cooper leaves me cold, he’s too pretty.
I don’t like him either. There’s just something creepy about him, and I can’t define it.
Same
Same. All I see when I look at BC is Barry Manilow.
I hope Chyna wins her next lawsuit against Rob.
‘Kim spent “14 hours straight” having her hair dyed platinum blond for this…’
Just wear a damn wig! She’s so weird!
Chyna may have lost but we all have the Kylie met gala memes.
Duh. Note to Ye don’t frick with the K’s lawyers