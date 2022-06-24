“Mads Mikkelsen looked like a sexy Ponzi schemer at the Armani show” links

Mads Mikkelsen looks like he’s about to do a sexy Ponzi scheme. (These are pics from the Armani show in Milan this week.) [Go Fug Yourself]

Beanie Feldstein is engaged after her gf Bonnie Chance Roberts proposed. [Dlisted]

Kevin Bacon stars in a LGBTQ horror film. [OMG Blog]

The Ezra Miller situation keeps getting worse and worse. [Jezebel]

I haven’t really followed the Justin Timberlake crap this week, but he apologized for his terrible dancing so there you go. [LaineyGossip]

The internet is obsessed with Margot Robbie’s cowgirl Barbie. [Just Jared]

The trailer for Beavis & Butthead movie is here. I wish we had gotten a Daria movie at some point, Jesus. [Seriously OMG]

Who is Rhys Darby and why is he the internet’s new boyfriend? [Pajiba]

Review of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. [Gawker]

I’m enjoying these “she’s a 10 but” tweets. [Buzzfeed]

Monkeypox is a global emergency. [Towleroad]

Doja Cat has pink hair now! [Egotastic]