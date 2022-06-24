“Mads Mikkelsen looked like a sexy Ponzi schemer at the Armani show” links

Mads Mikkelsen looks like he’s about to do a sexy Ponzi scheme. (These are pics from the Armani show in Milan this week.) [Go Fug Yourself]
Beanie Feldstein is engaged after her gf Bonnie Chance Roberts proposed. [Dlisted]
Kevin Bacon stars in a LGBTQ horror film. [OMG Blog]
The Ezra Miller situation keeps getting worse and worse. [Jezebel]
I haven’t really followed the Justin Timberlake crap this week, but he apologized for his terrible dancing so there you go. [LaineyGossip]
The internet is obsessed with Margot Robbie’s cowgirl Barbie. [Just Jared]
The trailer for Beavis & Butthead movie is here. I wish we had gotten a Daria movie at some point, Jesus. [Seriously OMG]
Who is Rhys Darby and why is he the internet’s new boyfriend? [Pajiba]
Review of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. [Gawker]
I’m enjoying these “she’s a 10 but” tweets. [Buzzfeed]
Monkeypox is a global emergency. [Towleroad]
Doja Cat has pink hair now! [Egotastic]
Sorry the Armani post deserved a post by itself.. Mads, Regenand Jonathan
Yum! A very nice reminder that I need to watch Riders of Justice at some point.
Damn Mads. Sop his ass up with a biscuit!
It’s funny to me that Rhys is everywhere right now. I’m guessing he was popular in Australia before now? I only know him because he does a killer robot impression on a Yo Gabba Gabba episode from years ago, thanks to my kids.
I first saw him on a episode of Modern Family. Our Flag Means Death looks like so much fun! Decisions, decisions, subscribe to another streaming service or not?
Flight of the Conchords, baby! He’s a kiwi.
Thank you Beenie! I was a huge flight of the concords fan and am so happy to see Rhys getting some love now too
Flight of the Conchords and Short Poppies! He’s fantastic!
@erin Oh my gosh, that’s what I think about every time I see him!!!!!! Yo Gabba Gabba is the best!!! My 13 year old son and I were just donating a bunch of his stuff and decided that his brobee stuffie would always have a home with us! ❤️
Mads!
I love being the bearer of good news when it comes to famous people- and Mads Mikkelsen is just as nice as you’d hope he’d be. I got to meet him at a Star Wars panel years ago when he was promoting Rogue One, and he was so so kind and approachable.
Cosigning Tara. Met him at a convention when he was in Hannibal. Super nice to everyone and donated the proceeds he made to a non-profit.
My current sexy man! Oh, you lucky women to have been in his presence!
LOVE Rhys Darby since Flight of the Conchords time!!! and that skit of his about the sexy legs contest. So happy to see him getting the extra love in Our Flag Means Death!!
Edit: If you haven’t watched Flight of the Conchords go find it!!
Am here for the dragging of Timberlake and his ‘dancing’ – man he look rough AF.
Yeah, his face, he was really working hard to put out THOSE moves.
I laughed. Dude just thought he could get back out on stage and the vibes would carry him through.
A female singer or dancer would know you have to get back in the studio and start training again if you want to get back out on stage. Dancing at the professional level ain’t automatic.
We’re werewolves, not swearwolves!
Heehee!
(Points for a What We Do In The Shadows reference!0
MADS!!!!!!!!!!
Sorry, no. The cigarette ruins it, and I can’t see beyond that.
Me too, truthfully. As an ex smoker (12 years!) with a husband who is still trying after failing when he tried with me (12 years ago!).. I can’t get over what he probably smells like. I love my husband so much and he’s very snuggly, but he stinks and I have a hard time getting over it.
MTE.
he is sexy AF but that stank-stick he’s holding ruins it. I was a heavy smoker for years and then a “a few a day” smoker for more years before quitting cold turkey about 10 years ago. now when I smell smoke or am next to a smoker I get nauseated from the smell.
Mads is like a fine wine. What is going on with Ezra Miller? Why are the authorities not doing more? Is it because they are not a black person? And why has Warner Bros. not fired him yet?!?
I am so angry today about the decision from today that I gave a white man the dirtiest look when he told me I could go ahead of him while trying to make a sushi choice.
Beanie and Bonnie? That is cute. 🙂 Congrats to them.
As for Timberlake, I feel such shame for falling for his ‘sexy edit’ for a year or two during the sexy back era. He is a tool and a mysogynistic doorknob. He’s also not a good actor.
You’ve got to get into Rhys Darby! I’ve been catching up on his standup on YouTube. Lovely.
Rhys Darby is a national treasure–hilarious. Look up his stand-up on YouTube for sure!
Shame on anyone who doesn’t know who Rhys Darby is. He’s my ginger boyfriend and he’s the best
Mads put the haw in hawt. Even with the cancer stick. Why he’d do that to his face is beyond me but I’d lick that smoke if I could get close enough.
Oh yeah, now he’s a dancer. The way he moves/poses rrrrahhhhh.
I’ve always thought Mads was so sexy even before Bond and even before Hannibal…he can get it any day if he wasn’t married LOL,🤣🤣🥰😈
Good lord!!!
Helllllooooo Mads…*wolf whistle*
😈
I have been a fan of his since Pusher and will gatekeep the heck out of that.
Rhys Darby is the bomb. I started looking him on Flight of the Conchords. He is hilarious!