Megan Thee Stallion on testifying against Tory Lanez: ‘I want him to go to jail’

Megan Thee Stallion covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone. A huge chunk of the article/cover interview is devoted to Tory Lanez shooting Megan in July 2020. Megan is still talking about it because it’s still an ongoing thing. Not only is Megan still processing the trauma of being shot by a man she thought was her friend. She is still dealing with significant trust issues after watching her friends turn on her after she was a victim of a crime. She is still dealing with a coordinated smear campaign online and in life, led by Lanez and a racist, patriarchal society hellbent on lying about Megan. And finally, she’s still dealing with the actual legal issues, as she will testify against Lanez in his LA trial this year. Some highlights from Rolling Stone:
She thought she & Lanez were friends: “I thought we had a real connection,” she says of Lanez. She believed she and the rapper had bonded over the mutual loss of their mothers; Lanez’s mom died of anemia complications when he was 11. “I thought he knew me. And I never would’ve thought he would’ve shot at me at all. I never put my hands on this man. I never did anything to him. There was an argument. People argue every day. Friends argue every day.”
Her grueling physical recovery. “What nobody knows is, I had to get the surgery the same night. I stayed in the hospital in California for maybe four days. Then I was in New York for a while. Both of my legs wrapped up. I could not walk. I still have bullet fragments in my feet right now. I was very scared that I was not able to be Megan Thee Stallion no more. And I was f–ked up.” She began physical therapy in New York before traveling to Tampa, Florida, where she regained the ability to walk.
She feels shame: “I feel shame, a little bit, because even after he shot me, I still was thinking about everybody else in the car. I thought everybody in the car was my friend, [and] the whole time, that’s not how they thought of me. That’s what really hurts.”
Megan claims that her friend Kelsey Harris met with Lanez at a hotel less than two days after the shooting. “I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’ She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f–k do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me. This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, “Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.”’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.”
She appreciates the support she does get online: “When I see Thee Hotties care about my mental health, they’ll be like, ‘OK, girl, you don’t want to get online. That’s fine. Oh, Megan, I’m just sending you love and support today.’ I’m like, ‘Y’all know my spirit!’”
She is bewildered at becoming the villain of the narrative. “I see people saying, ‘Damn, I would’ve shot that bitch too.’ In some kind of way I became the villain. And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman? I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”
On Tory Lanez: As it stands, Megan will face Lanez in court when the case against him goes to trial in September. “I want him to go to jail,” Megan says plainly. “I want him to go under the jail.”
My heart aches for her. It always has. What she’s gone through in the past two years has been awful in every direction. She was the victim of a violent crime and a man she thought was her friend was the perpetrator. Then she’s had to deal with all of this psychotic aftermath, with people lying about her and claiming all kinds of crazy bullsh-t. Anothing thing driving me crazy is that this too is part of the Me Too backlash, the anti-Believe-Women. When Megan testifies against Lanez in his criminal trial, will the jury believe her? Will Lanez eventually try to abuse Megan further using the legal system?
JFC. It just never ends, does it? For any of us.
And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?
💔 that’s so painful to read I can only imagine how painful it is for her. I want him, and your fake friends and online trolls, under the jail, too, Megan.
This echoes Sojourner Truth in the 19th C. She too was very tall & brown.
It was a heart wrenching read. She matters and she deserves justice. Megan is the victim. I know she feels shame but she didn’t do anything wrong. The hate towards Black women in this country. I have no words. I want Lanez under the jail too – and I wish we could throw Meghan’s trash bag “friend” Kelsey under the septic tank of that jail. Kelsey should be arrested for obstructing justice. perjury, or whatever is appropriate. Lanez ought to be charged with witness tampering as well as attempted murder.
My daughter is going through something very similar. For almost 2 years she has been battling health issues: stem cell transfers, A stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s diagnosis – A hair’s breadth from being classified as terminal, endless surgeries, radiation, chemo, heart failure being brought on by anaphylaxis due to a medication, CIDP, A mini stroke. She is 30. She had split from her fiancé during this time. Last year they decided they might give it another try, especially given the treatments she was enduring. Last September she had gone in for surgery. Because of her severely compromised immune system, hospital was the last place she should be, so was sent home The same day. That night, she refused his advances for sex. He raped her. She had not even been able to sign the statement, but is now ready to do so. The lies that have been told by people who were not there ,and the friends she has lost has almost broken her. They just have no idea what she had been going through and is still going through.
I’ve said it before: it’s bad enough that we have to deal with the way men treat us and try to change their/society’s thinking, but it is soul destroying when you have to battle other women to be treated properly.
I don’t know who Megan is but I hope everything turns out well for her.
Damn, @AnnaKist that fills me with so much rage on your daughter’s behalf. I am sending her – and you – so much love <3
You are so right. I am so sorry for this horrific crime your daughter has survived. And to have friends turn on you to protect a rapist is just horrible. May she find strength in fighting back, even if she stands alone among her peers.
That is absolutely. Sending my support to both you and your daughter and I hope she is able to receive justice and that karma hits her ex fiance HARD.
Oh my god that is horrifying from start to finish. I agree with the other people posting – all strength to you both.
Megan has so much evidence to prove her case and yet people are still refusing to believe her. It is a social psychosis. So many of us just never never want to believe women about men’s violence. So sick.
This. Even when a woman is believed about violence she’s experienced you’ll still see a lot of, “Well, it’s time for the female to finally start taking accountability by taking on all or part of the blame for how he/they/we chose to treat her because blah blah blah, and sorry not sorry but I just don’t have the sympathy for her that I would have for this other abused lovely woman Because”. Disappointing doesn’t even cover it. It’s important that she and other women and girls can see supportive responses too though.
@Elizabeth and @Otaku fairy you both nailed it. It’s truly vile and we have to do better. Remember R. Kelly and all you heard on the internet was “well these fast girls” Omg they were children! It’s absolutely disgusting the way people will cape for rapists and child molesters, especially when the victims are Black girls and women. The sad thing is R. Kelly went to jail for violating a boy – those young ladies needed a young man to bolster their testimony even today! And some people were more appalled and offended by his behavior on Gayle’s show than the underlying crimes he was accused of! What is wrong with us? Megan was shot! She was shot by her friend. That fact has not been contradicted. We just have to both sides everything, even violent crimes. It’s infuriating.
I didn’t know about this, how awful for her! I hope her trial goes well , it’s certainly not a given these days that justice will be served.
I can’t even imagine. I am in awe of her strength. What she said about wondering if it her appearance thy has caused certain reactions really struck me. I hope she starts to feel some relief. F her “friends”
She is beautiful!
He tried to end her career when he shot her in both feet.
He was smart enough to not have a murder charge.
And Kelsey can kick rocks in flip flops. She believed that dude has the kind of capital that Megan has. The kind of connections. She sold out a friend for a lie. She deserves everything she gets.
It is so appalling! I want all the justice for Megan.
After what we’ve seen recently with how juries respond to women I’m really hoping she gets justice but I’m not convinced it will happen. I’m so pleased she’s continuing to speak about it and what she’s endured in the aftermath, the world is full of lies and hate campaigns so we need people loudly reminding us of what actually happened in all sorts of situations.
She is one of my faves. She had a live ppv concert right after this happened. She did great, but you could tell she was in pain.
I must read this article in RS. She’s such a beautiful woman. I hate that she had/has to go through this mess. And what a betrayal by her former best friend.
She’s so preoccupied about how her looks influence the way people think about her. Basically she’s saying it might be HER fault that she got shot ad no one believes her. Either she’s extremely naïve and the whole Hot Girl brand is just an act; either she suffers from very low self esteem.
She’s responding to the persistent attacks on her womanhood on the barrage of attacks labeling her a man, much like the attacks on Ciara. You offer her zero grace. A shame.
No. Basically she’s calling out the history and the reality that Black women and women of color are often viewed, valued and treated differently— even in a court of law. It has little to do with “self-esteem” — Way to blame the victim here….— and everything to do with navigating the world that often does not value Black female bodies.
She’s not the naive one here, Rosario.
Ain’t I a Woman — black women and feminism by bell hooks is still very much in print. Chapter 2: Continued Devaluation of Black Womanhood is a good, if somewhat dated, introduction, for anyone whose own reality hasn’t schooled them re: these issues of racism, sexism, colorism, and intersectionality.
https://www.amazon.com/Aint-Woman-Black-Women-Feminism/dp/1138821519
+10000000000 thank you @Blithe I was trying to summon the energy to write this It’s exhausting Thank you
Thank you Blithe. Thank you. I am exhausted. Thank you for your response.
Exactly. There’s a difference between someone having low self esteem and someone processing the painful reality of her experience. That doesn’t make her fake.
@Rosario – How you arrived at “Basically she’s saying it might be HER fault that she got shot ad no one believes her” is an unanswered mystery because she never said, or even hinted, that being shot was her fault. The sentence structure of your third sentence is completely mystifying. The reader’s expectation is there will be an either / or assertion which is unmet.
I’m really shocked this isn’t an open and shut case since he clearly shot her foot and she had to be treated for it. Is the defense trying to spin it as an accident?
I am confused by this too! Didn’t he shoot her in both feet? I think anytime you shoot someone, there’s a risk that person will bleed out and die or not make it to the hospital on time, or you could hit an artery. He shot her more than once! I wish he were facing even more serious charges.
Infuriating. That’s the first word that comes to mind. How she can have so many turn against her when she’s the one who has had to deal with so much. I hope Tory goes to jail too but I won’t be surprised if he doesn’t.
It’s awful. To show her just a tiny bit of support, I started following her on Instagram and Twitter. If there is anything we can do, please everyone share
This is so painful to read and I can’t imagine what she’s been going through. Hugs to her and nothing but happiness and peace and success.
I am so proud and grateful to her for taking him to trial. She could’ve easily took a settlement and called it a day, but she is using her platform to raise awareness about violence towards women and inspiring other women not to back down when men hurt them, try to intimidate them, and abuse them. I just love her.
It is my understanding that Tony Lanez is a Canadian citizen and not a USA citizen. A conviction should get him deported along with a bar to future entry. So no more American music awards, industry parties, endorsements, concerts, hanging out with rappers or living in the USA for Tony. This will cost him major dollars over the lifetime of his career. The dolt should have settled for whatever amount Megan wanted since many other countries will also bar him because he committed a felony with a gun.
Canada doesn’t want this guy back thanks. Have we perfected Elon musk rocket into the sun yet? Can we deport him there?
Seriously, Rosario??? THAT is what you took from the interview??? That MTS thinks it might be her OWN fault that some dickhead decided to SHOOT her in her goddamn feet for absolutely NO good reason??? Did we read the same interview??? HOW did you come to THAT conclusion?? I think you need to re-read it, a lot more carefully. Your comment doesn’t even making SENSE.
My heart goes out to Meghan. I both have been in a situation where I spoke out about something a popular male in my social circle had done to me, and even though I didn’t get him in legal trouble over it (which I SHOULD have. It’s a huge regret that I didn’t), a huge portion of my social circle, mostly the men big surprise but some women too, turned on me. I hope Meghan is surrounding herself with people who love and support her. She needs to be reminded, as often as possible, that she is the VICTIM and that she DID THE RIGHT THING. And reporting a crime committed against you does not make you a “snitch” . Although I do NOT ascribe to the whole “snitches get stitches” stupidness or whatever, Meghan STILL does not qualify as a “snitch” because she was not taking part in the crime committed against her. She was not ALSO shooting at the idiot who shot her. She is merely a citizen reporting a crime. Anyone who says otherwise is part of the problem.
Also, how gorgeous is MTS??? 🤩🤩🤩
Thank you Annalise! Thank you for your response. I hope Megan gets justice. And I agree she is gorgeous! I’m proud of her. Her courage is going to give other victims strength. I don’t have much faith in juries but she has already won in my book. And in the process of winning it seems the universe removed all the phony opportunists (cough cough Kelsey) from her life. Sometimes the trash just takes itself out.
I hope she gets justice but I doubt it given how society treats women, especially black ones. Your point about support is so important. i hope she is surround by love, fierce support, people who will listen, and expert advice.
This whole things is awful and the way she is being asked to prove her humanity and share her trauma is just disgusting.
I really hope she wins and that he really gets some significant jail time. As TIFFANY said earlier, this had to be an attempt to end her career.
The justice system has me very jaded right now, but I’m going hoping for the best for her. She doesn’t deserve all the negativity hurled her way, especially by those so-called friends. I hope she has a solid circle of support around her right now.
She needs to send a note to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau…. Make more of a story …
I clicked on a post about this and the amount of men saying she’s lying, that he’ll “rise above it”, is sickening. One of them even said she cut her own feet with glass… They were foaming because of Me Too, went with all their stakes against Amber Heard and now are up against Megan. The few men that were not blaming her were like “ahh, let’s see how it ends…”. Disgusting.
She’s got more talent in her pinky finger than that pos can ever hope to possess in a million lifetimes. I love blasting her music around straight white men in suburbia who feign being oppressed and in the mountains where the hicks have let’s go Brandon decals on their stupid oversized trucks. She pisses them off because she embodies the antithesis of the patriarchal white hierachal system these cowards so desperately cling to
My heart absolutely breaks for her. I pray the justice system doesn’t fail her, but I don’t have a lot of confidence.
I didn’t follow news of this when it happened because I didn’t know who she was yet. I just don’t like her music but I like *her* so damn much.
Love and support to you, Megan Thee Stallion from a fan. And the space to understand their internalized misogyny to those who blame her.
I am sickened by Jack Harlow and the other rappers who continued to work with Tory Lanez after this. the bar is so low for men, at this point it’s 6 feet underground for them.