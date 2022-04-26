Megan Thee Stallion spoke to Gayle King about being shot by Tory Lanez

On Monday, CBS Mornings aired their full interview with Megan Thee Stallion, her first sit-down television interview in years. Her first major TV interview since Tory Lanez shot her in the summer of 2020. Megan has spoken about the shooting on her social media and in magazine interviews, and we’ve put together her version of events (which I believe is the real version of events): she and Tory Lanez were with friends, partying in LA. Tory and Megan disagreed about whether to leave a party. Megan got out of Tory’s SUV and he shot her. He ordered her back in the SUV, and a short time later, the LAPD swarmed the SUV and Megan was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Tory’s fans have spent much of the past year and a half acting like Megan was lying (she wasn’t) or that she “started it” (she did not) or that she doesn’t have any right to feel traumatized (she does). Megan was a victim of an assault with a deadly weapon, and then she was further victimized by lies, misogyny and a concerted smear campaign. It’s been awful for her. And she said as much to Gayle King. Here’s the full interview:
The part that broke my heart was “I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud, this was one of those times where it shouldn’t have gotten this crazy.” She’s trying to say that she didn’t do anything to “provoke” Tory Lanez’s assault. Let me say this to all of the young women out there: it doesn’t f–king matter if you “raised your voice” – raising your voice doesn’t give someone the right to shoot you. The other part that broke my heart was her very real fear that after Tory shot her, they were all about to be killed by the police. She knew there was still a gun in the car, she knew that they were all Black folks in LA and that the cops would shoot first and ask questions never. Poor Megan.
Tory’s defenders were out on Sunday and Monday, being douchebags about Megan’s interview. She responded to them but ended up deleting the post.
Megan Thee Stallion responds to criticism for interviewing with Gayle King about being shot by Tory Lanez:
“So A man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information […] but when I talk to gayle king that's the last straw…” pic.twitter.com/CiLGf56cZ8
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 25, 2022
I was moved by her saying that the loss of her mother made her vulnerable and looking for family & that she thought she’d found that in TL.
Yes, that hurt to hear. I wanted to hug her.
I feel so bad for her. I saw her on three seasons of Legendary and she is the kindest, funniest, most caring, beautiful person. He keeps trolling her and having others do so, trying to make his name off of her. And then her fear that the police would shoot them all is tragic as well as realistic.
I’ve got to agree. The justified fear of the police is soul crushing. She’s lucky to be alive after that horrific experience and is entitled to her PTS. I do not understand the people who defend and smear the accusers of these sick bastards (‘Ye, Depp, Chris Brown, Lanez, et al.). I’m really glad Gayle gave Megan an opportunity to set the record straight.
This.
My heart really breaks for her.
I can’t imagine surviving that night and the threats she faced (from Tory and police), only to not be believed.
It seems, once again, we are watching a woman be abused publicly, in real time. She’s being abused by TL, and also BY the public who are trying to gaslight one of the most traumatic events of her life. I really feel for her, and wish there was something that I could do to let her know she is believed and supported.
I can’t believe how many people support Tory. It’s truly disgusting.
Most of the ‘urban’ blog i read, the bulk of comments seem to not believe her. Its quite strange.
LIFE…has taught me…that when it comes to men violently attacking women…it’s not strange at all…unfortunately 😡😭
Particularly women of colour, and especially black women. This is such an example of misogynoir.
I feel terribly for her and the bs she has had to endure after this incident.
This whole story is so tragic and sad. She deserves better and hope that she is able to heal from all the tragedy that has surrounded her.
My heart broke into pieces watching this. I always believed Megan, and what is not to believe honestly? Are people crazy? This isn’t a he-said/she-said. Girl was shot. It makes me so furious how the most toxic men are the ones who gain these ride or die stans. Tory can gfh. I hope he is found guilty and sentenced.
Idk who Tory is. Only by association to her do I recognize the name. I feel for her and how horrifying and surreal the whole situation must have been. She’s moving forward. She’s healing. Him and his buddies sound like all they have is news because of MTS.
I too have no idea who he is. I do know that he used Megan and other female artist clout to up his career by collaboration and he still out here acting like this.
And don’t tell me he has ‘fans’. He don’t. More people just want to hate Megan and see her hurt or worst.
He’s absolutely using Megan to help his career, and it is so gross that people are enabling that.
Why don’t other men condemn him. Why are they silent and he’s bragging about this?
So many thoughts. What part of this story upsets me more?
-Poor Megan losing her parents and best friends and at such a young age
-a boyfriend packing a gun on a night out
-a boyfriend shooting at her or
-being so sxxt scared that the cops will shoot you on sight that you say you walked on glass. Shocking and heartbreaking.
People can say whatever they want to and about black women but when they speak about themselves the world explodes. I feel sorry for Meg.
Damn, that’s well put.
Poor Meghan. I want to give her a hug! She’s right—all of the evidence is on her side for the court case. When she wins, maybe that will help her feel better and stronger and help her start to heal emotionally from this awful situation.
Megan has shown a lot of restraint with regard to this traumatizing and frankly ridiculous situation (Tory Lanez is out of his mind to have pulled a gun on her and shot her! What!!!?). Megan is really talented and even though I’m sure this has had a very negative impact on her, she continues to put out strong music and her star rises. I’m glad she gave this interview to Gayle – seems like a good outlet and the tale probably had to be told.
I admire MTS for talking about this. She has been put through hell from her own community because of the repulsive criminal actions of Tory. He could have killed her FFS . So sickening to see the level of misogyny displayed here
This is the perfect example of what Black women go through on a regular basis. We have to be the calm, in control person, even when being attacked. Toreys trolls are horrible people who hate Meg for not allowing herself to be a victim and keeping quiet to protect him. He’s garbage. I hope he gets 20 years for what he did to her. That poor little girl has lost most of her family and just wants protection. I’m glad she has the team she has now around her watching out for her. I hate that she’s being victimized by racism and misogyny and that torey is still being given a platform to harass her.
Team Megan. This is a HORRIFYING story and it’s insane to me people have continued to collaborate with that psycho. what the hell is wrong with people? YOU SHOT A WOMAN. and for no reason. the misogyny directed towards HER, the victim, is beyond disturbing. I can’t imagine how traumatic and literally painful it must’ve been. Even saying “dance, b*tch..” that’s beyond dark. I STG he needs to be rotting in prison and anyone who collaborated with him after that should be cancelled. Megan is brave and you can’t silence us, misogynists.
+∞. The attempts to discredit and silence her, including the misogynistic rants about her not being “the right kind of woc for this message” are sickening. The fact that people are still holding on to this talibangelical idea of some woc being the ‘wrong kind’ of women of color to speak on issues like racism, misogyny, and violence against women, even when they’ve been victimized, is only proof of the voices people need to get used to hearing from and proof of the discrimination that has very much been happening, even within progressive circles and marginalized circles.
Otaku Fairy, ‘talibangelical idea’ is inspired
@Otaku fairy – This comment. 🔥🔥🔥 PREACH.
Thanks. I didn’t come up with that term by myself though. I first saw it in a comment section somewhere else in 2018 or 2019 and thought it was such an accurate description. It just stuck.
So well written, R. I agree with every word!
Who could possibly defend that man after watching this?! Honestly bless Megan, she must be traumatized.
I really hope she addresses her PTSD. What she went through is absolutely horrific! We’re in this ridiculous time where bots and ignorant people will destroy your life even when you’re the victim.
I can’t imagine going through something that traumatic, and then having to deal with people saying she’s lying. What would she have to gain for lying about this? I’m glad she’s spoken out publicly, and I hope she has a good system of support around her.
My heart fucking breaks for her. Being shot, to be bleeding and in unbelievable pain, and STILL be the bigger person, concerned about her AND her attacker’s wellbeing. She’s a fucking SAINT. There’s great sadness in leaving a group because we’re wired, as humans, to socialize and bond…but Black women really, please wake up and stop protecting your male abusers, EVEN if they’re Black. Men of color do NOT have our backs. Not in the way we do, not automatically. Do not overextend yourselves for people that won’t lift a finger a for you, much less for those who will openly malign you.
She’s fucking iconic, after this trial is over and she wins, he’ll be nothing but a footnote in her biography. You are AMAZING, Megan <3
Just awful. Megan is such a sweet and gracious person and Tory Lanez is putting her through hell for clout.
I feel so sorry for this young lady. I can’t imagine not having your parents at her age. I hope she has a therapist to help her deal with everything. Wish her the best!