Prince Charles & Camilla wrote a foreword to a Jubbly cookbook, fascinating

The Duchess of Sussex formally moved to the UK in the fall of 2017. That’s when she wrapped on filming for Suits and she closed out her rental in Toronto. She moved into Harry’s cramped bachelor pad, Nottingham Cottage, and they announced their engagement soon after. By December 2019, they were in Canada, planning their Sussexit. So, Meghan lived in the UK for roughly two years. Two years of racial abuse, chaos, tears and threats of exile. Those two years are also notable for several projects Meghan did while she was in the royal family. One of the most successful projects was easily the Together cookbook, the profits of which went to the Hubb Community Kitchen and the Grenfell survivors. Meghan put the cookbook together and wrote the foreword. She was criticized for it and the tabloids went f–king bonkers over it. Then the other royals copied her. The Duchess of Cambridge ended up “writing the foreword” to that Hold Still coffee table book, and look, Prince Charles and Camilla wrote the foreword to a Jubbly cookbook:
Other than the rather obvious copykeening, I’d like to point out that Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth are not known for being food-lovers or culinary experts whatsoever. Both Liz and Charles are known for loving extremely bland, unseasoned food. Camilla is more knowledgeable about food and drink, and she enjoys both. My point is that I don’t trust a cookbook associated with Charles. But yeah, Meghan really was the blueprint.
Also: Quo bono? Who gets the profits from this cookbook?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Wondering how many of these recipes will be from people of color and ethnic communities that the commonwealth represents…
Anyone going to link this to Terrorists?
Is this a “Forward for Access/Honors” scheme?
What’s his cut, and where does it land, onshore or offshore?
SO many questions!
To be fair (and I don’t like them, lol) I do remember reading about Charles enjoying picking the organic produce around his estates and loving artisan cheeses and lamb dishes, and Camilla for fresh produce, etc.
Not that that would make either of them foodies like Meghan, but certainly more than William who never talks about food except his favorite takeout and how much he hates eating Kate’s food.
I agree with all the rest.
Would be shocked to find out the profits of this cookbook go anywhere other than directly into his charity.
Or into the Duchy of Cornwall to use as he pleases and he can then write off.
It says on the publisher’s website the author, Ameer Kotecha, is donating 100% of their royalties to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund. So, yeah it’s not like the Hub Kitchen book at all.
How surprising!! Not really, not at all.
These people are f*cking galling. I am so happy for Meghan that she and Harry and their babies are no longer living on the God forsaken island. The cruelty that they dumped on her really breaks my heart and to see them now practically spit in her face by copying such a wonderful project nauseates me. F*cking trash people.
I’m actually going to by another Hubb Kitchen cookbook and give it away as a gift.
Not only that, two of the participants in the cookbook, faizabellili_uk and muniraeats are on Instagram and I love sharing their posts!
Thanks for the tip! I’m going to have to find them on Insta.
This photo is giving me Gollum vibes.
Charles’ personal food is probably like chewing tweed
Proceeds go to Andrew’s pedo sex trafficking settlement fund.
Still using Meghan’s ideas, tampon used the Smart Works, model to push fabric, between the BRR, there is not a fresh idea.
Eddie in the Caribbean flashing his jacket lining.
BM finally admitting that the dress Unable wore to Sussexes wedding was white, not much good it did her.
Lol, the Windsors are not capable of an original thought.
Meghan really is the blueprint but they resented everything she did there,even though it boosted them. Notice how the word “ community” has become a new buzzword in royal talking points.I’m sure this Jubilee cookbook is fine but they should have announced who the proceeds will benefit, besides once again wallowing in Royal tour nostalgia. The Together cookbook was such a wonderful, inclusive project and perfect for royal wives, yet no one had done it before, and the organization and women involved still benefit to this day from the book sales. I know they’re going over every frame and soundbite from the Invictus Games and have Spotify on alert, to co-opt it in some way.
Just goes to show the lack of intelligence and intellectual in both these clowns and the people that work for them if they have to copy the ideas of the one intelligent person they pushed out
How is ole Katie-Keen’s First Shot to Head Start going? Has the project truly gotten off the ground or was that visit from last year (or whenever) just another lazy photo op to show off the clothes horses new outfit?
I cannot with these raggedy people.
Charles just keeps getting more red, I did not think it possible. Rosacea, drink, or a combo?
Severe lack of stomach acid/digestion issues. Heart issues perhaps (his fingers are very swollen.
They keep going on about the Queens health but they really should be checking in on Charles. The man has had Covid twice, looks overweight and swollen and doesn’t seem very active. They should have a yearly health report the way POTUS has an annual physical released to the public. Who knows what prescriptions he’s on or what he’s doing to improve his health post- Covid. He does not look good.
You won’t find me any near Charles’ sausage roll. 🤢
Our good sis Meghan is the TRENDSETTER!!!
Lol at these loonies. Not a single one of them can match her level , either on their own or TOGETHER but hey, they tried
Don’t forget William wrote a foreword to a cookbook too! Meghan really was the blueprint for them.
That said, while I don’t think of Charles as being a foodie, honestly a cookbook from him (not this particular one) could make sense, if it had an emphasis on local or organic food (so a recipe might say “best to make in the summer when X is more likely to be fresh” or something, I know that sounds snotty but hey, its Charles), or tied into the Duchy somehow.
I do remember – this must have been 2019, pre COVID – Clarence house posted a bunch of recipes on their IG that were kind of a “taste of Cornwall” thing, and I thought that was actually a good idea (this was also post Meghan and was around the time all the royals social media got significantly better and less “here is the Prince of Wales meeting people”.)
All that to say that its a shame they treated Meghan as they did because she really was showing them how to be more relevant and better at their jobs and they could have used that to be more progressive but now they just look like sad copycats.
I suppose I’m a horrible hypocrite, but I may buy this. I love collecting community and event cookbooks.
Gawd, he looks hideous and very unwell.
Meghan is really the blueprint. The Royal Family has no shame.
Charles wrote the introduction to the Duchy originals cookbook.
Lot of expensive british cooking with far too much goose and bacon but at least the conection between (posh british) food and Charles is long standing with duchy originals.
William on the other side, I don’t belive he ever cooked in egg in his life.
@Lara(The Other), your comment brought to mind the Two Fat Ladies show. I loved their rapport and humor, though not necessarily their cooking. LOL. But they always did seem to have fun cooking with posh items.
He’s beginning to look more and more like a garden gnome. And there’s nothing cute about it. Awful father of 2 and awful husband to Wife No. 1.
Queen’s Jubilee getting much promotion from Celebitchy. Imagine an ultra-wealthy organization such as the British monarchy promoting fundraising events where ALL the money doesn’t go to a worthy cause. Shame.