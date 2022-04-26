Lizzo: The body positive label ‘was put on me because of the way that I look’

Lizzo has launched a new line of shapewear called Yitty. It’s by Fabletics, though, so I don’t know if it’s subjected to the same subscription issues. The name is from a nickname her late aunt gave her and the sizes range from 6x – xs. It’s one of the few plus-size shape wears on the market. She spent five years developing it and it comes a variety of pieces and fabulous colors. Of course, Lizzo can’t do much without people attacking her for being a traitor to her brand…. Or at least the brand they assigned her. So when Lizzo, who has been outspoken about embracing herself, launched shapewear, there were those who decried her a hypocrite for walking back on her image of body-positivity. Lizzo responded by pointing out that shapewear does not disqualify body-positivity. But when she was speaking to SiriusXM’ The Heat, Lizzo said that people assigned her the role of a body positivity ambassador but she never asked to be one. It was thrust upon her by others because she loved herself and happened to be a certain size.

Lizzo is speaking out about her role in the body-positivity movement, sharing that she never claimed she was an advocate for plus-size women.

“It was put on me because of the way that I look just like with everyone else, you get people who prejudge you based off of how you look. And I put myself out there, I put myself on a pedestal, I amplified myself. And I think that that immediately was seen as political,” she said while on SiriusXM’s The Heat. “So I’ve had all these terms thrown at me and, you know, superimposed onto me, body-positive activist, self-love, guru, all of these things. And I didn’t ask for them.” The singer and songwriter has opened up about her thoughts on body positivity in the past, saying that it’s been “commercialized” by people whom the movement wasn’t created for. She’s also preached the idea of being “body normative” in an effort to “normalize” her body and bring it outside the center of attention. “I don’t want to talk about this anymore,” she told Essence magazine referring to conversations about her body. In her latest interview, however, she clarified that the terms that she’s been described by aren’t something that she’s ashamed of. In fact, she’s learned to take them on. “I definitely embraced them because they’re good things. It’s like, why wouldn’t I wanna be body positive? I don’t wanna be body negative. Why wouldn’t I wanna be a self-love guru? I don’t wanna be a self-hate guru,” she said. “So, fortunately, these are just signs that I’m on the right path and doing the right thing and that I’m a good person. And I resonate with that and I fully embrace that.”

I went back to my own coverage and Lizzo’s right, I put the body-positivity label on her more than she did. She loves herself and that’s the consistent thread in her interviews. That’s not to say she hasn’t accepted the body-positivity mantle on occasion. But as she said, who wouldn’t want to be body-positive? So maybe Lizzo simply spoke to the larger message when she felt like it would look like an attack on it if she didn’t.

As for Yitty, Lizzo wants it to be a part of making women feel good about themselves. That means wearing shapewear only if it makes them feel better. She wrote a whole love letter to her fans about it, telling them to take it off the minute it becomes uncomfortable. I get what she’s saying, if someone feels better about themselves in shapewear, it would be nice to have a high-quality option with their shape in mind. But I get that any shapewear is seen as an endorsement for skinny culture.