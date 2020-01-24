Lizzo: ‘I’m so much more’ than my body, ‘I have a whole career’

Lizzo covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone with a wide-ranging profile that’s worth a read. (Note: The article includes a number of photos of Lizzo naked and strategically covered or in shadow.) I didn’t realize that Lizzo had worked briefly with Prince, who became a fan after he heard her and a good friend perform in Minneapolis. The issue comes out on the heels of Lizzo’s eight Grammy nominations, which is more than any other artist received this year. Hers include “Best New Artist,” “Song of the Year” and “Record of the Year” for “Truth Hurts,” and “Album of the Year” for Cuz I Love You.
People shared a snippet of the profile, if you don’t have time to read the whole piece. In it, Lizzo shares a wish that people start to pay more attention to her music than her body:
Lizzo would rather the world focus less on her body and more on her body of work.
Gracing the cover of Rolling Stone‘s latest issue, [Lizzo], 31, opens up to the magazine about dealing with those who only see her for her physique and not for her musical talents.
“I’m so much more than that,” she said. “Because I actually present that [and] I have a whole career; it’s not a trend.”
Born Melissa Jefferson, Lizzo — who leads this year’s crop of Grammy nominees with a total of eight nods — said she has dealt with her own body image struggles and come out stronger, despite societal constraints on perceived beauty.
“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” Lizzo said. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”
[From Rolling Stone via People]
I actually prefer the longer quote from the Rolling Stone article:
Lizzo seems a touch exhausted talking about her body, which is fair. She wants to be celebrated for her music — and not seen as “brave” for doing so. “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she says. “It’s not a trend.”
YES. Lizzo is making music and doing her thing, and there are some people who only want to talk about her work and her achievements alongside a discussion of her body, which is tiring and incredibly condescending. People quoted Lizzo’s August Glamour interview: “When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not. I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy[.]‘” I love that Lizzo resists that narrative.
People also included trainer Jillian Michaels’ recent concern about “celebrating” Lizzo’s body: “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music?” Jillian went on to say, “‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’”
Ugh. Lizzo’s point is that she’s become more comfortable in her body, which is a great thing to be in a world in which larger people are shamed for their size. She’s not talking about her health, which is no one’s business but hers and her doctor’s. I agree with Jillian that, sure, we should focus on Lizzo’s music. Lizzo wants us to do that, too. But Lizzo hasn’t said that she doesn’t care about her health. She’s not encouraging anyone to disregard their own. Jillian is endorsing the myth that bigger bodies = unhealthy bodies. And, if Lizzo has health complications that are related to her weight, she’ll deal with them, and, again, that’s her business and her doctor’s. There’s no reason that she can’t and shouldn’t embrace herself.
Jillian Michaels should focus on her body, and that of those who pay her for her largely un-informed advice, and no one else’s.
Adore Lizzo!
Jillian Michaels messed up so many peoples’ bodies on that tv show, she should shut her mouth.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/05/02/health/biggest-loser-weight-loss.html
“What shocked the researchers was what happened next: As the years went by and the numbers on the scale climbed, the contestants’ metabolisms did not recover. They became even slower, and the pounds kept piling on. It was as if their bodies were intensifying their effort to pull the contestants back to their original weight.”
I applaud the message “focus on my work not my body” but actions speak louder than words and I’m personally still not cool with that stunt she pulled flashing her ass to an arena full of people at a basketball game. That was all about getting attention by showing her body in a place and time where she knew it was inappropriate to do so and she did it just for the clicks. (This wasn’t a night club or a music video or even a beach. If a normal non celebrity person had showed up at the game dressed like that then pulled that twerking stunt they would have probably been asked to leave regardless of their body shape)
Now she says “don’t talk about my body” which again, I support, but a little consistency would be nice.
Agreed.
I love Lizzo’s music and what she represents but I agree that it’s totally inconsistent and that outfit was clearly a stunt. I also completely disagree that it’s a myth that a bigger body doesn’t mean an unhealthy body, if by bigger, we are talking about percentage of body fat. The risks and health implications are well documented. That’s like saying that a heavy smoker is healthy because they haven’t yet developed heart disease or lung cancer. They’re well within their rights to do what they want with their body, free from judgement but it’s disingenuous to imply that it’s healthy.
No one would talk about her body if she wasn’t mostly naked out in public! She always talks about her “sexy” body and loves to show it off. If you show your naked a&& off in a baseball game people will talk whether you are skinny or fat.
And I don’t agree, it is not a myth that obese people are unhealthy. I am sick of this celebration of obese women. No one should be attacked for their weight, but we also shouldn’t say it is wonderful that they are incredibly overweight. Long term that excess weight will harm her body.
Its like jillian is saying plus size bodies should be ignored disregarded, and how dare lizzo not be ashamed and hide her body. but Thats part of lizzos message, i get to feel good about myself. How many thin women talk about not feeling good despite being thin like jillian insists? We all get to feel good. there is no ‘beach body’. you have a body? Then you can go to the beach if you’d like, you dont need to accomplish things first theres no prerequisite for feeling good about yourself
Lizzo couldn’t get through a concert tour, dancing, singing , and playing the flute if she was not healthy. Instead of looking at a person’s body size and deciding they’re unhealthy, look at what their body is able to do.
Aidy Bryant gets through intense all week rehearsals and then two live performances in a day (because they do a full dress rehearsal) on SNL. She’s doing just fine.
Queen Latifah is known as someone who has a pretty strict workout routine and she’s still fat but I bet she’s healthy as a horse.
Bodies come in all sizes and size does not equal health.
“I’m so much more than my body, I have a whole career.”
Then act like it.
I follow her on IG. She’s funny, she’s a serious musician and she’s obviously having a great time touring the world with her dancers and becoming famous – what a crazy ride! Her hair, make-up and clothes team are also incredible – she consistently looks beautiful. I love that she’s dressing to please herself. She feels sexy & empowered and does not care if you agree. If she were thin no one would say one word about her “nakedness”. Lizzo is who we need right now ❤
Leave her alone. She’s an adult and she doesn’t need you to celebrate or insult her body.