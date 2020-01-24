Lizzo: ‘I’m so much more’ than my body, ‘I have a whole career’



Lizzo covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone with a wide-ranging profile that’s worth a read. (Note: The article includes a number of photos of Lizzo naked and strategically covered or in shadow.) I didn’t realize that Lizzo had worked briefly with Prince, who became a fan after he heard her and a good friend perform in Minneapolis. The issue comes out on the heels of Lizzo’s eight Grammy nominations, which is more than any other artist received this year. Hers include “Best New Artist,” “Song of the Year” and “Record of the Year” for “Truth Hurts,” and “Album of the Year” for Cuz I Love You.

People shared a snippet of the profile, if you don’t have time to read the whole piece. In it, Lizzo shares a wish that people start to pay more attention to her music than her body:

Lizzo would rather the world focus less on her body and more on her body of work. Gracing the cover of Rolling Stone‘s latest issue, [Lizzo], 31, opens up to the magazine about dealing with those who only see her for her physique and not for her musical talents. “I’m so much more than that,” she said. “Because I actually present that [and] I have a whole career; it’s not a trend.” Born Melissa Jefferson, Lizzo — who leads this year’s crop of Grammy nominees with a total of eight nods — said she has dealt with her own body image struggles and come out stronger, despite societal constraints on perceived beauty. “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” Lizzo said. “The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

I actually prefer the longer quote from the Rolling Stone article:

Lizzo seems a touch exhausted talking about her body, which is fair. She wants to be celebrated for her music — and not seen as “brave” for doing so. “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she says. “It’s not a trend.”

YES. Lizzo is making music and doing her thing, and there are some people who only want to talk about her work and her achievements alongside a discussion of her body, which is tiring and incredibly condescending. People quoted Lizzo’s August Glamour interview: “When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not. I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy[.]‘” I love that Lizzo resists that narrative.

People also included trainer Jillian Michaels’ recent concern about “celebrating” Lizzo’s body: “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music?” Jillian went on to say, “‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘And I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’”

Ugh. Lizzo’s point is that she’s become more comfortable in her body, which is a great thing to be in a world in which larger people are shamed for their size. She’s not talking about her health, which is no one’s business but hers and her doctor’s. I agree with Jillian that, sure, we should focus on Lizzo’s music. Lizzo wants us to do that, too. But Lizzo hasn’t said that she doesn’t care about her health. She’s not encouraging anyone to disregard their own. Jillian is endorsing the myth that bigger bodies = unhealthy bodies. And, if Lizzo has health complications that are related to her weight, she’ll deal with them, and, again, that’s her business and her doctor’s. There’s no reason that she can’t and shouldn’t embrace herself.

