Aaron Rodgers questions his Christian upbringing: ‘Religion can be a crutch’

I don’t mind Aaron Rodgers, but I don’t have strong feelings about him either way. He’s cute, and I remember that he was surprisingly good on Celebrity Jeopardy one time, and he strikes me as “smarter than the average jock,” but beyond that, I don’t know. Well, it turns out that Aaron is something of a deep thinker? He sat down with his girlfriend Danica Patrick on her Pretty Intense podcast/YouTube channel and he got in-depth about how he was raised Christian but he began to question everything as he got older:
Aaron Rodgers had trouble connecting with his religious community as a child. “Most people that I knew, church was just … you just had to go,” the Super Bowl XLV champion recalled.
It was his time with the youth group, Young Life, that he felt the most sense of community — which he said he didn’t experience during typical Sunday mass. “We went to Mexico during two spring breaks and built houses,” he said of volunteering with the program. “We put together homes for these folks who were living [with] garage door sides thrown together and stuff, that was meaningful. That was really meaningful work.”
But it wasn’t until Rodgers was exposed to other religions as a young adult that he began to question his own. “I just didn’t find any connection points with those things… I started questioning things, and had friends who had other beliefs — I enjoyed learning, that’s kind of a part of my life. I had some good friendships along the way that helped me to figure out exactly what I wanted to believe in. Ultimately, it was that rules and regulations and binary systems don’t really resonate with me.”
This realization eventually led Rodgers down a path to a “different type of spirituality,” he explained. “I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell,” he said. “What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?”
For the two-time NFL MVP, it was the “us against them” attitude he observed that ultimately changed his views on organized religion. “Religion can be a crutch, it can be something that people have to have to make themselves feel better,” Rodgers continued. “Because it’s set up binary, it’s us and them, saved and unsaved, heaven and hell, it’s enlightened and heathen, it’s holy and righteous … that makes a lot of people feel better about themselves.”
I really respect him for talking about this, especially given his position in football, which is often treated as its own separate religion, on par with Evangelical Christianity. I think there are a lot of people who grow up this way and begin to separate themselves from what they were taught as they grow up. It’s also interesting because this has become an issue between Aaron and his family, like everything else – Aaron’s family is constantly nitpicking him in public. He’s like the Meghan Markle of football or something.
