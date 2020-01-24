Gwen Stefani is ready to marry Blake Shelton without an annulment

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton adore each other. They’ve been together for more than four years. Everybody wants them to get married. At first, I thought Blake was gun-shy about marriage after his second marriage (to Miranda Lambert) had a disastrous end. But I’ve revised by theory – Blake wants to marry Gwen but she’s the one holding things up. Why is that? Because she’s Catholic and she wants her first marriage (to Gavin Rossdale) annulled. As many Catholic commenters have noted, this is kind of bonkers – Gavin and Gwen were married for more than a decade, their union produced children and of course the church would have an issue with annulling that marriage. Well, maybe Gwen has finally realized that she was being kind of crazy?
Gwen Stefani is finally ready to take the next step with Blake Shelton. For the past year, the songstress has been desperately trying to have her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale annulled so she can marry the country singer in a Catholic church. But because the lengthy process is delaying their plans, sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that the devout Catholic has decided she’ll marry Shelton — with or without the pope’s blessing.
“She very much wants the marriage to be recognized by the church,” says a source, but she also understands that Shelton’s been restless. Unfortunately, the process has caused “tense moments” between them, adds a second insider.
As Us previously reported in March 2019, the couple of four years “began the formal process” because “Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her.”
Now Stefani, 50, and Shelton, 43, are getting serious about the future. The second insider says the pair are looking to have a church ceremony in Beverly Hills and a big party at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Babies are also on the brain. The mom of Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 (whom she shares with 54-year-old Rossdale), would love another child, says another source, but “if it doesn’t happen, Blake’s content with her three kids.”
Wow, did Blake tell her that he needed to put a ring on it or else? Way to go, Blake! I respect that – Gwen was being foolish with the annulment and a person can still be a good person, a good Catholic and a divorcee without an annulment. She and Blake adore each other – I hope they get married soon.
An annulment is so disrespectful.
I somehow doubt they want kids.
She’s 50, so it might be a little tough.
My father-in-law in a catholic deacon. One of his jobs is taking people thru the annulment process. I was just telling him a few weeks ago that I think it’s silly to jump thru so many hoops to pretend that a marriage never happened, even though it obviously did. I *think* the logic is that god never makes mistakes (even when joining two people is matrimony), so obviously he didn’t make a mistake with the past marriage, so therefore for the mistake to not happen, the marriage never happened (or was never “validly celebrated”). This is such circular logic, it makes my brain hurt.
I find it weird that she’s being so adamant on this one point. I mean…surely they are having sex, which I assume Catholicism frowns upon before marriage. I don’t say that to judge, I just find it weird when people pick and choose certain elements of religion to be militant about.
P.S. whether the church annuls it or not, you were married before. Nothing can change that! So silly
The difference, I think, in the level of “sticklerism” is because marriage is a holy sacrament versus something just being a sin, which everybody does (I mean, that’s why there is Confession).
I think she just probably wanted to be married in a catholic church. I don’t think they will do that without an annulment.
A Catholic pal of mine insisted on annulment too, because he was cheated on and left and wanted to be clear that he was faithful and committed; principle of the matter. But lots of Catholics get hung up on the pope and the church recognizing the union and never even think of the fact that it’s God they’re supposed to be most concerned with, and God knows your heart, so … who the eff cares what one dude and his organization on earth thinks? !
The reason to get an annulment is because she won’t be able to take communion once she remarries. The Catholic Church will consider her to be married to two men (Catholicism is nuts) and thus unholy and not good enough for communion. I don’t think she wants to erase her first marriage, she probably just wants to take communion at her kids weddings or family funerals.
Sure, Jan.
They are just getting more out of this Pr relationship.