Scobie: Prince Harry is worried about the Queen’s terrible aides & courtiers

Omid Scobie announced this morning that he’s added a new job to his ever-expanding portfolio: he is now the Executive Royal Editor of Yahoo News. It’s a pretty good gig, honestly. I sometimes look at Yahoo’s royal stories and they do much of what we do here at Celebitchy: aggregate and provide commentary on what the British papers are talking about. Scobie started his new job with a f–king bang too, his first piece is basically a dishy editorial about what Prince Harry was likely referencing in his Today interview, when he said “I’m just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her,” meaning the Queen. Some highlights from Scobie’s piece, “Why Prince Harry has every reason to ask questions about people around the Queen.”
The widowed Queen: The reality is, since the passing of Prince Philip one year ago, the Queen is living by herself. While Prince Charles, the Cambridges and others stop by for visits, the people surrounding the monarch on a daily basis—aides, courtiers and household staff responsible for every aspect of her life—are all employees of the royal institution. And it’s at the hands of some of these same people that Harry experienced some of his darkest and most distressing moments as a working member of the Firm.
How the Sussexes were stopped from seeing the Queen in January 2020: When I was interviewing sources for Finding Freedom in 2020, I remember how my jaw dropped when a friend of the couple gave me a play-by-play account of how the Queen’s private secretary, Edward Young, went out of his way to prevent the couple from visiting the monarch in Sandringham (one of the only family members the Sussexes felt comfortable talking to at the time) ahead of their announcement to step away from royal life. It appears that, as hard as Harry tried to arrange a time, his team was informed that the monarch was “busy all week”. The Queen, despite having been the one to invite her grandson, was told by Young that the once-available diary dates were no longer free.
Scobie with the Angela Kelly tea: It was also the Queen’s right-hand woman and dresser, Angela Kelly, who multiple sources told me made it almost impossible for Meghan to have a necessary “hair trial” with her chosen wedding tiara—even standing up the duchess-to-be and her hairstylist, who had flown in especially, at a pre-scheduled fitting. Harry, sources said, felt it was a cruel attempt to put his partner “in her place”.
Harry hated the viper courtiers: Days before permanently leaving the UK in March 2020, Harry told a close aide, “These people have their own agendas, they work for the institution and certainly don’t care about us as family.” Princess Diana echoed similar sentiments in the years following her divorce from Charles.
Harry & Meghan’s visit to Windsor wasn’t shared ahead of time with the Queen’s aides: So, while the Sussexes and the Queen have been in regular contact over the phone or virtually, their recent in-person meeting (which was purposefully kept a secret from all palace aides) was Harry’s first chance in a year to truly speak privately with his grandmother without fear of anyone overhearing or wandering in the background of a video call.
Harry is concerned about the Queen’s aides, not Charles or whoever else: But, as a grandson and sixth-in-line to the throne, it would only be natural for Harry to question whether every person in her daily orbit has her best interests at heart. Is she being pushed to do too much? Is anyone telling her to slow down? Is there too much pressure to be at Platinum Jubilee events this June? Is she being properly taken care of? These are the kinds of questions any caring person would ask an elderly family member living alone or in a facility run by staff. And when you look at the famously unsympathetic institution the Queen lives within, Harry has every reason to worry.
That Angela Kelly story had some flavor! That was what was indicated in Finding Freedom, but Scobie is spelling it out: Kelly purposefully snubbed Meghan and wouldn’t allow her to briefly use the tiara. The Sussexit story was well known though – that Harry and Meghan had already scheduled to see the Queen, but they were told at the last minute that the meeting was canceled. And then at the same time, Kensington Palace leaked their Sussexit plans to Dan Wootton. It was a power struggle involving multiple palaces/courts about who got to “control” the story of Harry and Meghan’s exit. As for Scobie’s main thesis that Harry is actually worried about the Queen’s staff… yeah, I agree. Of course, I also think Harry made it vague enough to also include his concerns about Charles, Andrew and William and how they treat the Queen.
Omid bringing it.
Let the melt downs commence
“Meghan’s pet reporter!” Ha! I love it! Let the gnashing of teeth begin!
Can always count on Omid for the accurate tea!
I wrote out a comment here yesterday on the article about Andrew being who he was referring to but forgot to submit – that was so clearly a leak from the courtiers to deflect attention from them. Seemed clear from the beginning he was talking about the courtiers, because throughout the H&M’s ordeal when still in the RF (and probably after) it seemed like the Queen was being fed incorrect information about what was really going on, and Harry was having to try to battle against that with his access being blocked by those same people. These people have way too much power, especially as they are able to act in the shadows. I don’t like the queen but it’s still sad to think of her with no family around her most of the time, totally at the mercy of the men in grey around her and what they tell her. Harry knows this, hence the concern. That Prince andrew story was a pathetic attempt to shift focus from what is essentially, as others have commented, a form of elder abuse/manipulation. I don’t doubt this column is authorised by H&M to an extent and damn straight – if i was harry i would be fuming at the tabloid reaction to his caring and justifiable comment.
So glad for Omid! This will balance the perspective from the UK – now there will be some truth emerging from their press.
Scobie is outchea naming names! LMAO Luv it!
I have great expectations for this new scobie/yahoo-uk partnership.
It makes sense if you think about the Queen as an elderly woman almost in a nursing home or assisted living. You hope everyone around her as her best interests at heart, medically/physically and emotionally, but you also know you can’t take that for granted. And even on here we’ve been speculating over the past few months about WTF the queen’s aides are doing sometimes, so it makes sense that Harry is even more concerned if he knows more about what’s actually happening.
A rich elderly woman.
Thus even more fair game.
When my grandmother had a stroke and needed care, one of her carers coolly stole her jewellery – all the diamonds, sapphires, rubies and emeralds that she had wanted to leave my mother and me. The woman was never brought to trial. Care of the elderly is such a minefield: people at their most vulnerable, often with health issues galore, are often cruelly taken for granted and forbidden from having any pleasure in their lives by those who claim to know best, i.e. those who stand to inherit money (and, in the Queen’s case, power).
Yup!!! I mean take away the fact that she’s the queen, and pretend its “just” a really rich elderly woman, living in an isolated castle (well Windsor but whatever lol) and you have the makings of a pretty classic murder mystery with corruption, backstabbing, etc. Knives Out, anyone?
@Andrew’s Nemesis ugh I’m so sorry for all that. Unfortunately it happens all too often, its really awful.
For sure. I had an accomplished relative who changed her will at the eleventh hour to leave everything to her relatively new caregiver. It’s frighteningly easy to manipulate the frail and lonely elderly.
Angela Kelly pulled the same stunt with trying out the tiara when Kate got married and I believe they used a fake tiara as a substitute. The problem here is Angela Kelly who is bizarrely controlling on so many things. There was nothing unreasonable for a tryout with the hairstylist seeing as this is a wedding that get international global attention.
Angela Kelly is, literally, a thug, and Harry knows this. His statements to Hoda were calculated. Ensuring that the Queen is protected, has the right people around her, and that she tells him things she can’t talk to others about, puts *several* people on notice.
yep, that’s why we call her AK. she’s an out of control bully.
I’m looking forward to more Omid stories now that he’s at yahoo!
What I find odd/troubling is that the courtiers seem to operate with suicidal stupidity. The article refers to them protecting ‘the institution’ over and above ‘the family’. But the family IS the institution. If they set out to damage individual members – whether by rubbishing them in the media or bullying them into a bad course of action or fomenting dissent or driving them to near suicide or packing them off on neo-colonist, offensive tours – they are weakening the institution that succours them and precipitating its demise.
If the monarchy unravels, these idiots are out of a job. Is it that they are too stupid/arrogant to see that? Or that their petty rivalries and point scoring make them too myopic to realise they are effectively sawing at the branch they’re sitting on?
It’s like writing a measured and verifiably accurate take on matters is not only controversial, but also groundbreaking. This world is doomed
Kate had to practice with a plastic tiara. I suspect Angela Kelly did the same thing to her although I have no evidence for that obviously. I can also see William not caring at all. I can also see it not bothering Kate that much since her own engagement/wedding coverage practically made her out to be the messiah, very far from what happened to Meghan. But it says a lot about how the people closest to the Queen work.
Meghan was a professional used to dealing with stylists and fittings. That’s how she expected things to be done. She wasn’t just grateful to breathe the palace air like Keen and her family were. And that’s probably why they hated Meghan and called Kate “cooperative”. If they told Kate she needed to stand on her head to be royal she would have done it.
Yes, exactly. And if it was indeed because Angela did the same thing to Kate, I am sure William didn’t lift a finger to intervene and Harry actually respected his bride and insisted they work with her. Which is, I’m sure, where the ridiculous leaked story of him screaming “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets!” came from.
<>
Especially if that meant she got to show her underpants.
The tiara AK story is crazy to me. Why can’t the tiara be used for a hair fitting before the wedding? There’s no reason it can’t be as far as I can tell. So this is her thing. To gatekeep the jewels over the other women? This makes her look like a real b. And yet Meghan is the one who came out of this looking bad? Ew.
This is where kate having no job or world experience made her tolerate the plastic tiara nonsense. She should have had access to it as well. It was only one of the most watched event in the history of the royals. No one has curtailed Angela Kelly which is the problem here.
@C: What Kate allowed Angela Kelly to walk all over her. Meghan was never going to tolerate that.
There is more to the tiara story than Scobie is tell. Eugenie & Meghan both wanted to borrow the emerald tiara. Because Eugenie already had to change her wedding date to accommodate Harry’s wedding, the Queen decided to allow her to borrow that particular tiara.
Also, Angela Kelly was enforcing rules that the Queen had set for tiaras.
Not true. The myth that Eugenie and Meghan wanted to wear the same tiara has been discounted. And Angela Ak47 seems to make up her own rules regarding the queen’s jewelery.
@Guest. can you provide the source for your information.
That tiara story has never made any sense, which makes me believe that Angela leaked that ridiculous lie about Meghan “demanding” the emerald tiara.
If the Queen decided that emerald tiara was for Eugenie, why would it have even been on offer as an option for Meghan? Why would you lay out a bunch of tiaras, and say “pick one!” knowing that one of them was not available? Unless she was trying to set Meghan up so if she picked that one, Angela could squawk, “SHE DEMANDED A TIARA THAT SHE COULDN’T HAVE!”
I’m 100% sure there was zero controversy when picking out the tiara; the real scandal is Angela ghosting Meghan for the hair test/fitting.
Meghan literally said in court documents that the tiara picking was a lovely day with no issues. This whole idea of emerald tiara struggle between them was another lie. Ugh
Nonsense. The royal “sources” for the story – connected to KP’s mouthpiece Dan Wootton and corroborated by Robert Lacey – that Meghan wanted a different tiara stated she was refused because the emeralds were of unsure provenance, probably Russian – so that would indicate the Vladimir tiara, but that has never been loaned to anyone, so I highly doubt it would have been offered and that Meghan would have requested it.
The second story that arose was that Meghan wanted the emerald Greville tiara. Given that I have never seen anyone wear the emerald Greville tiara before Eugenie (and as other royal jewelry sites have pointed out, nobody was sure the royals still even owned it until that point) I have no idea where Meghan would even have seen it and thus demanded it. It was obviously invented to try to cause friction between Eugenie and Meghan, which didn’t work as we now see.
In short, as Antonia Fraser would say, a royal chestnut, with no truth behind it.
@Amazon Warrior More to the point might be the source claiming the tiara story is true. The story originated with the Mail Online, not an outlet known for the truth. I don’t think I have ever seen Meghan wearing anything with emeralds and the tiara she wore seems to be more her more simple style.
Yeah,, the sources saying she wanted eugenie’s emerald tiara are all very suspect. Dan Whooton? The DM? I don’t believe it at all. That is a very unfounded story. Also, the more I look at the wedding pictures, the more the tiara Meghan is wearing makes sense. It was perfect for the simplicity of her dress and the jewels make it look like there is a little flower in the center. Doria called Meghan her flower when she was growing up. Commonwealth flowers were stitched into her veil. Thematically, it all fits.
In October 2018, an exhibition about H&M’s wedding went on display at Windsor Castle, including her gown and veil, a replica of Harry’s uniform (he needed the original for official duties) – and the tiara. Harry and Meghan did an audio guide to the exhibition talking about various aspects of their decisions/choices regarding the whole process. Maybe someone else also remembers, but I’m almost completely certain around that time an article somewhere online had a portion of the recording (and possibly written quotes) which included – I believe it was Harry – discussing the choice of tiara (Queen Mary’s bandeau). And he basically said, they knew right away that one was the right choice. None of the BS about an emerald tiara being offered, demanded, etc. Now, either he was lying, or, more likely, they realized as @Jais notes above, from the several choices offered to them, that one “was perfect for the simplicity of her dress.” I found a link to a description of the exhibit, but a quick search didn’t reveal the article I remember…
ETA: here’s something close…
https://www.abc10.com/video/entertainment/buzz60/prince-harry-helped-meghan-markle-choose-her-wedding-tiara-with-the-queen/600-8293947
https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-royal-wedding-dress-display-personal-recording/
Angela Kelly is a SNAKE.
She can care deeply about the Queen as her BFF and only companion while also being a manipulative, gatekeeping, power hungry, racist. Two things can be true at once.
Um….no.
She cares deeply about the Queen but doesn’t treat the Queen’s own family with any respect? Playing games with tiaras just because she has the power isn’t showing caring. That’s kind of sad for the Queen that these power hungry people are what she’s surrounded by and calls friends. I can see why PH worries about her and excuses her to some extent.
I agree Molly.
I also think she’s the one that was fighting Harry and Meghan to the BBC about Lilibeths name.
She has a history and it ain’t pretty.
I mentioned yesterday that there is a report going around about the number of crimes committed on palace grounds by the staff from 2019-2021. Over 400! Mostly misdemeanors that were dealt with internally, but it gives a clear picture of what a shit show it is over there. These are the type of people that the Queen is surrounded by. People like Angela Kelly who regularly gets into physical altercations with other staff.
And it’s just going to get worse. With the Queen waning. Charles getting more power. And William constantly trying to undermine both. Harry is right that everyone is out for themselves.
Very interesting.
:-O
I have said this before, but some time in the near future after the Queen has passed, I would not mind seeing a psychological profile of the type of person who becomes a courtier/palace staffer. (I want one of a royal rota member too). I know toxic workplaces can bring out the worst in even people who can behave civil in other environments, but I feel these people walk into these roles already with their unique flavor of dysfunction on hand.
@Snuffles: That’s so interesting, I didn’t realize those crimes were committed by staff. But it makes sense. We always hear about palace staffers working long hours for poor salaries. Even Tina Brown called being a courtier “an exercise in downward mobility” or something like that. In my experience, people who feel disrespected by their employers are far more likely to take advantage of their positions however they can.
ETA: @Korra, I hit submit before I saw your post! Yes I agree. Although I think lots of these courtiers essentially inherit their positions, so it’s possible they feel trapped and resentful too. Trying to relive the glory days when they had real power/status by accident of birth.
I thought the queen told Harry over the phone that she wasn’t available all week to meet up and if that’s the case I don’t understand why she couldn’t just say she was unavailable for whatever the courtiers had planned instead. Like why didn’t she just say she wasn’t available for whatever meeting they had set up and go meet Harry and override the courtiers and let H&M stay. It seems to me that she can put her foot down when she wants for Andrew so maybe she’s not as close to H as he thinks…
I guess, it begs the question of who is actually for PA and how much the Queen actually realizes about what is going on. PA may have cohorts amongst the staff who get him access.
Totally agree. I always felt that Harry was being used to take attention away from Andrew. What confirmed it for me was when she paraded Andrew out for church shortly after Harry and Meghan had announced they were stepping down. It felt like she was telling the world that the real troublemakers had been dealt with and everything could get back to normal. As much as she may love her grandchildren (and great grandchildren for that matter), they will never trump her children. If Charles had supported H&M as well as TQ supported Andrew a lot of this sorry mess could have been avoided.
They would know her availability, because they are in charge of said availability. They hear whispers, they question. Under the sense of duty, they could argue anything in the world.
Omid choosing violence and I’m here for it!
I am a more than a little disappointed that the Yahoo article does not offer a chance for the MAGA nuts and Salt Islanders to leave bitter comments. That would have been entertaining. Alas….
On the contrary, its clear that yahoo is making changes behind the scenes, such that nasty, ad hominen attacks by said MAGAnuts and Saltislanders dont get any oxygen.
If you notice you will see their one-line notification at the bottom of the scobie article that they hv temporarily stopped comments on their stories, are fixing things and will return soon.
They said:
“Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.”
@Charm Yahoo has been doing that for quite some time now, especially on royal articles. They do, when they allow comments, seem to follow through on removing nasty ones.
Yes, @equality – that holding statement has been on there for 2 years now I think. At least a full year.
TMZ ended comments more than two years ago. They said they needed to get a handle on racist comments and would be back as soon as they had that problem sorted.
Honestly, Rian Johnson is the person I want making this film.
Can I just say this is a flex for Omid!! Yahoo has been growing exponentially more than any other news site in reader engagement and traffic.
Come on Omid!!
I know he’s not a Sussex “cheerleader” but for now he’s not been bought by KP and he still seems to have some journalistic integrity.
Jason Knauf did him a great service when he told him he’s “chosen a side.”
“Chosen a side” is not wrong — the side of (mostly) truth, the side that points out racism and misogyny and that the emperor (on any given day, could be any one or more members of the BRF or RR) is freakin’ naked. In the long view, this is the side to be on, and Omid (who’s been on the receiving end of British racism plenty) sorted that out early.
I agree! I know he’s stepped away from a lot more of the on camera appearances because of the abuse he was getting but I really hope he becomes the go to RR for the US media now as he steps back into the fold more.
His voice of reason is needed especially in royal reporting.
I’m sure Richard E is somewhere seething.
@Polo: I’m not an Omid defender but Jason Knauf threw him under the bus when word about his book came out.
@ Amy I 100% believe some of the crazy reaction from RRs and Piers was spurred on by Jason because he was the one verifying information about the Sussexes. He set Omid up and the Sussexes.
It ended up helping Omids sales and to this day his book has been the most successful even though a lot is fan fiction.
The queen is starting to sound like a prisoner (in a privileged golden cage) surrounded by viper jailers 24/7. I wonder where she keeps a burner phone or something bc I can’t see her aides happily letting her contact Harry.
The phrase ‘nest of vipers’ is frequently employed by even the royal rota to describe the Palaces and their incumbents – and they are not referring just to the royal family.
I like reading Scobie unleashed! Personally I think Harry made that statement at that time because it was shortly after Andrew had weaseled his way into escorting the Queen to Phillip’s memorial service. He must have been prompted by something specific and was speaking directly to Charles/William.
Maybe Harry also had to take extraordinary steps to get around her aides and arrange the visit with his grandma which made him speak out.
I remain impressed that Harry and his grandmother pulled off the Secret Sussex Visit without Palace aides catching wind, which means that, no, Charles and CH did not have advance word. I believe Eugenie was the main facilitator. Good for her! Harry and Meghan know who to trust, and that list is really really short.
I mean, this was obvious to everybody except the royalists and the press.
Possibly but it’s good to have it in writing especially for a publication like yahoo. I sent it to my friend who loves the Sussexes but isn’t following closely everything that happens (just major events) and she was shocked.
A lot of people don’t know the real tea..last think she heard was that Harry and Meghan visited the Queen then Invictus games because both were on evening news.
Peter Hunt, former BBC royal correspondent, said last week in a tweet that a lot of mistakes have been made by the royals and he linked it to the change in secretaries. He was basically pointing to Edward Young without literally saying his name. So Omid is not out of left field here. Obviously others see that there are some issues with the staff m
And Angela Kelly flogging her book while still working for the queen is a disgrace. No other staff member has been allowed to publish books of their time working for the royals while still working there.
I feel sorry for Elizabeth, she seems to have outlived her welcome, surrounded by people waiting for her to die. Charles waiting to be king, William waiting to be POW or in his mind a co-monarch with Charles. Andrew, Anne, Edward possibly waiting for their inheritance and financial freedom. Angela wanting to be home with her family, and other staff who are waiting to move on.
The lesson here is that whether you mother/grandmother is the Queen of England or was a stay at home mom, you can’t put her in an assisted living facility and not check in, visit daily if possible to ensure that she is being well treated.
If people around her are resentful they can get mean. They start doing petty stuff like tea that is too hot or too cold, waiting a length of time to answer her call, handling her roughly when helping her. This list goes on, we can well imagine all that they can do.
The fact that they’re dragging her out every day, driving her around, making sure she’s photographed on private property. Angela making sure she seeing arriving to take care of the queen tells me that those around her are guilty as charged. The Royal Reporters need to focus on that. Imagine when all the sordid details come out and none of them investigated or reported instead they were stuck in some rabid hatred of the sixth in line and his wife.
At this point, I wouldn’t put it past the lot of them to Weekend at Bernies the Queen. She may very well be dead for weeks before anyone knows, and all the silverware will be long gone.
It’s like a Shakespearean tragedy played out in real time. King Lear comes to mind.
It’s not unusual for a grandson to be concerned about the welfare of his elderly grandmother. It appears the palace courtiers fuel the toxic environment that exists amongst the royals. They gossip amongst each other, gossip to the press, prevent a family from seeing each other and deliberately but obstacles in the way to cause trouble. It’s very easy to take advantage of a 96 year old woman when she’s not your relative.
So, it’s pretty obvious the queen has no idea how to use a knife, right? She’s like “okay, I stabbed it down and the cake separates itself”.
Or maybe she just likes swords! Lol. Isn’t there another picture or video of her cutting a cake with a huge sword? She was asked if she wanted the knife and said she preferred the more unusual sword. I got a kick out of that. She must have cut thousands of cakes throughout her long career.
I really like that picture!
Wasn’t Edward Young brought in specifically by Charles as “his man” in BP? I remember reading stories about him being placed there by Charles. If so, any criticism of Edward Young and how he controls/ protects QEII also implicates Charles, however obliquely, right?
And Angela Kelly didn’t suddenly decide to be rude to the future wife of an HRH and grandson to the monarch on a sudden personal whim. Like I believe she’s probably a terrible racist, but she had to have felt free, maybe even encouraged, to put Meghan in her place. She would have to be absolutely sure that treating Meghan that way would be perfectly acceptable, with no consequences.
So that should tell us quite a lot about the working environment of the palace.
PH is right to be concerned about the people surrounding granny. She got COVID because of them. Isn’t that why she’s been cancelling everything lately because of COVID fatigue?