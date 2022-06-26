Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama & Dr. Jill Biden speak about the Dobbs ruling

Hillary Clinton warned us. She told us flat-out that the 2016 election was about Roe v. Wade, abortion rights and reproductive rights. But her emails, amirite. Now we’re living in a post-Roe country and it’s all because millions of Americans thought the white supremacist racist was the better candidate. Hillary has decades of experience as a reproductive-rights activist. I feel like even she felt defeated and exhausted on Friday.

Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022

She posted the same thing on Instagram and she also posted this Onward Together donation link, where the donations will be spread out between Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL, and EMILY’s List. That was it.

Michelle Obama had a lot more to say. Michelle has two twenty-something daughters. Michelle is devastated that her daughters have fewer rights than she had at their age. I have no further commentary, beyond this: I can’t imagine what it must be like to be born before Roe, live and love through 49 years of Roe, and then have to see your children deal with a post-Roe world.

Dr. Jill Biden also made a statement.

Tomorrow, we will continue to fight — for our daughters and granddaughters, and for ourselves — until all women can decide our own futures once again. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 24, 2022