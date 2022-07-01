Dan Wootton & Richard Kay both wrote about the Meghan-bullying inquiry

What’s happening right now in the British media is what I thought would happen two weeks ago, right after the Sunday Times reported on the “buried” inquiry into the Duchess of Sussex “bullying staff” at Kensington Palace. Instead, the Daily Mail and other outlets were curiously silent for about ten days… almost as if they “buried” their unhinged stories until it was more convenient for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. Now it’s more convenient, with the Windsors actively trying to distract from how excessive they are, how expensive they are to maintain, and how little the British public gets in return. Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, suddenly the Mail has TONS of coverage about Meghan, the fakakta “bullying” story and how it’s Meghan’s fault that the Palace won’t release their report…?
First up, Dan Wootoon wrote a very special, unhinged screed about how Meghan clearly demanded that the Palace bury the bullying inquiry… to protect her future presidential run here in America. I sh-t you not. Wootton quotes a courtier, who told him in 2019 that there was a belief within the Palace that Meghan wanted to run for office because she is “obsessed with US politics.” Wootton is now convinced of the same thing, and he believes that Meghan’s eventual political campaign is why… the Palace decided to bury the bullying inquiry and not release the report? Wootton calls on the Palace to “release the findings” even though he fears “senior royals have put family relations ahead of what’s morally right by keeping the report forever secret and refusing to even detail what processes and policies have changed as a result of the complaints against Meghan.” Wootton also accuses Meghan of “emasculating” Harry because she spoke about how Harry is a feminist…
So, clearly, marching orders were handed out. Not just to Wootton, but to Richard Kay and Rebecca English as well. Given that Clarence House was openly briefing about Prince Charles spending time with Archie and Lilibet, and given Buckingham Palace’s express wish to dial down the Sussex drama, we’re left with one royal court – Kensington Palace. KP cannot let it go. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cannot let it go. Their staff cannot let it go. Their media handlers at the Daily Mail cannot let it go. It’s also pretty clear that William, Kate and their staffers don’t even understand that they’re the ones being protected here, not Meghan.
Regarding the Richard Kay piece, you can read it here if you want. He just repeats all of last year’s reporting around the “bullying accusations,” refuses to acknowledge the fact that KP staffers rescinded their claims, and adds one new piece of information to the drama: before Harry married Meghan, he used to make coffee for KP staffers. When he married Meghan, he stopped. Seriously, imagine going to the Daily Mail and whining about that. My God.
Seriously, Harry? No more coffee-making? Off with his head!
Say, has Bulliam ever done anything for anyone, ever? No? Just checking.
(P.S. Maybe when Harry met Meghan he realized what a racist bunch of trolls all the KP staff were from the top down and decided they weren’t worth his kindness and generosity, but do go on.)
Considering the acting field and how efficient you need to be when on set Meghan probably came in there thinking dang these b**** are truly lazyyyyy!
That’s probably why KP never got anything done. Meghan steps in the boom projects galore and they really didn’t know what to do with themselves.
They were really on permanent paid vacation with William and Kate.
And when was it exactly that Harry was making coffee for the KP staff? He met Meghan, what, a year after he left the army? And part of that year he was traveling to Africa and Nepal, plus all his other royal duties.
and that’s not even new information! I remember that coming out a year or so ago, that he used to make the coffee for meetings and then stopped doing that.
The staff didn’t make their own coffee? Wow. No wonder these folks can’t get anything right.
@that’snotokay- I think your theory that Harry realized the staff’s a-hole behaviors weren’t worth his niceness is spot on. Meghan is always bringing food to charities she visits, etc. I doubt she’d be all, “stop making the staff coffee, Harry!”
My take on reading that was that now he was having his coffee with Meghan in the morning, instead of waiting until he came into work. Being used to being a normal guy from the Army, he took he turn making the coffee. Just realized something else that may have changed. Meghan probably asked him if he always made the coffee, or if everyone took turns. He realized he’d become the “coffee boy” and stopped.
Or, maybe it was a thing Harry did that he got trapped doing. The whole “Oh, he’s a prince but he’s so lovely and not status conscious that he makes coffee for all of us!”
He’s talked about how getting with Meghan made him realize he needed to get some therapy to address his stuff. A lifetime of having to concern yourself with others’ perceptions of you and what might end up in the media could totally get someone trapped into doing tasks like making coffee for the team.
Ahh, poor things. Maybe Will or Kate will make them coffee now.
And still no details about the bullying. It’s hilarious that the worst thing they can say is 5am emails and Harry not making coffee.
The Jubbly is over this inquiry will soon be forgotten. Oh please can they start turning on each sooner rather than later.
Yawn! It feels like the same script as when the accusations came out but now they’re mad they didn’t get what they wanted.
With the craziness of the world I didn’t realize the Oprah interview was just a year ago?…it feels like it was further back.
Anyways a week from now I wonder what the next drama will be. Maybe Meghan’s podcast will be out and they’ll be articles about how woke it is..so same ole same ole.
Orrrr maybe we’ll finally get juicy details on William……let us pray..
Keep it up, KP… Sussex sue train is on the tracks with receipts. I can’t wait.
They are all poking the bear with outrageous lies hoping to get a rare Sussex response. They are shameless.
Which they’ll never get, lol. They have been goading for them for years since they left. They’re furious because they can’t use the Taxpayer excuse, they can’t hold the Queen and now Charles over them. They always use Thomas and the Markle family and frankly that’s played out. The threats of the titles being taken is stale. They’re traumatized and their ego can’t take it.
I heard the rumor Thomas Markle is being pushed aside because he said something to the tune of he was part of an organized plan to stop the wedding.
If this is true we will be seeing nothing more from him.
And we suspected this for a long time. A much earlier poster said as much during the ” heart attack” episode. Thomas was hired to do whatever it took to stop the wedding. Now we know
I believe this. Their game plan is set and repeats every time they are desperate to get a rise out of the Sussexes. Piss Moron has said outright that he will harass his victims (usually WOC) until they relent and give him an interview. I think that worked with Lady Gaga and she surely regretted it.
And Piers tried that crap on Meghan to no avail and he’s bitter about it. He’s gone all over the world bashing her in interviews, Twitter, YouTube etc and still no response. It’s been years and he’s globally a laughing stock.
American citizen and known feminist is “obsessed with US politics”?!? The horror, the horror!!! /s
Yeah that’s such a bizarre statement. It’s like they really don’t understand why someone would be engaged in the politics and potential laws that are set by the people and the government in the country that they’re a citizen of. I guess to them once you’re in a certain position of power who cares about the little people and that’s what they find so odd about her that she still cares.
i know lots of americans don’t follow politics or don’t care, but a lot DO care a a great deal, especially over the last 4/6 years. I’m not surprised that an intelligent Northwestern grad with a degree in international studies/relations (not sure which it was) is “obsessed” with politics. I’d be more surprised if she wasn’t.
“Obsessed” to them probably means she understands the basics or could follow a conversation involving political tones. They blow everything up.
Meghan has a regular interest in politics with more power to do something about it. But they prefer submissive doormat mannequins who mumble words and say nothing of value.
Even British women aren’t as useless as Kate and speak up about politics. This is for the misogynists who read the tabloid.
and honestly, if you compare that to Kate and her interest in politics, being able to have a conversation with political tones probably does seem “obsessed.” Can you imagine Kate in a convo with Gloria Steinem lol,
Becks
😂
Given the environment/education levels in the BRF and palaces for ‘obsessed’ read ‘takes an informed interest’. How dare she!!!
Remember when they tried to embiggen Kate with “she studied politics in school” (without saying when or how much, like was it a single class in middle school?). But now an interest in politics is somehow BAD? Hypocrisy much? (And by “hypocrisy” I mean “racist”)
At any rate, a woman taking an interest in politics is a GOOD thing despite what misogynists may think. And, although this will cause the British racists to blow their gaskets, why shouldn’t Meghan consider a political career? She is well-educated, well-traveled, intelligent and well-spoken, a successful business woman, and deeply involved in charitable endeavors. If that doesn’t make a good politician, what does?
The screams and anger in the distance of people angry they didn’t get their way and didn’t break the Sussexes. Jan Moir also complained that they Sussexes were bombproof. That media is getting fed up. I always said they’re traumatized because they have thrown everything at Harry and Meghan and nothing is working. It seems like they were hoping and praying for the family to “get them in line” but the Queen and now Charles said not today. William isn’t coming through and I imagine, it’s going to be some pictures of the kids in the next few days. He sent Jason to mess up the lawsuit, that didn’t work and now this is other “report” is done. Lol. They really hate the fact that the Sussexes are free and they have nothing to hold over them. They’ll never recover from that.
In addition to Harry’s lawsuit against the Fail that started just after the jubilee.
Without paraphrasing, he sued because they accused him of being untruthful, their behaviour mirrored the time when Meghan used.
So they throw everything at Meghan, and hope something will stick, to poke “the bear”.
No doubt they are still obsessed that they can no longer profit from “the bear”
I know the BM is fond of their inappropriate military imagery but is it really necessary for them to use such war-like language when describing familial relationships? I mean, even if the relationship is frayed, it’s still not appropriate.
Dan Wootton is out of his racist gourd. He needs serious mental help and probably different line of work.
There’s a special place in hell just for him. He really goes into the Matrix and bends reality, that one.
He’s a rabid antivaxxer, too (‘personal bodily autonomy’ libertarian bullshit, except for women), just to put the cherry on the parfait.
Omid once said that on royal tours before Meghan, Harry would talk to the rota because he was lonely. Now that he has Meghan he doesn’t. It has clearly pissed the rota off. It seems the same with KP staff as well. The ownership people feel towards Harry is creepy. I had no idea so many were obsessed with him.
For real. I don’t know what it is about those two but they really get the crazy to come out of these people. These are grown adults crying over another grown man. They feel possessive towards Meghan too. Piers Morgan, her family etc. They really want acknowledgment and to be feel special by these two. If they were so horrible, besides money being one of the reasons, why do they want them back so badly? Why does Thomas keep stalking her? Why does Piers keep trying to blackmail her and interview her?
Yeah its really creepy. The staff, the reporters – they all feel betrayed by Harry’s marriage and the fact that he loves his wife and chooses her over them.
The coffee story was reported in the Times bullying claims story last year so it’s rinse & repeat. Imagine that being used to support idea Meghan is a bully 🥴. And Wootton is just repeating claims in the Times in 2019 that courtiers joked that Meghan might run for president one day. Yawn.
Ginger I agree there is a weird ownership over Harry from the palace to the press. One of the comments in that horrid Tatler hit piece in 2019 just a month before Meghan gave birth was that whilst KP staff used to prefer Harry to moody William, it was hard to get Harry’s attention as he was always staring with devotion at his wife. I mean how awful – have they never seen a happy newlywed in the palace before? These are the same people who allegedly had the “free Harry” “Harry the hostage” hashtags – so KP staff were definitely behind some of the anti Meghan social media accounts
Then you have Robert Lacey claiming that married father of three William disapproved of Harry’s relationship because he was upset Meghan was taking his beloved brother away from him. people like Duncan Larcombe & Arthur Edwards crying that Harry won’t pal around with them after they trashed Meghan over the horrible Markles, telegraph columnists saying that Meghan shouldn’t make Harry choose between ‘us’ and her & then after they left royal duties, Piers Morgan bemoaning that Meghan had taken ‘their handsome Prince’ away.
Seems like part of the hatred towards poor Meghan is due to Harry’s devotion & loyalty to her & their family. Sooo strange.
I’ve never heard all that. This reminds me of when I was a child and reading about Snow White and 7 Dwarfs. I just thought all of it (the witch’s obsession with Snow White, her 1-sided competition to be the winner, trying to destroy SW) was an entertaining fairy tale. Apparently, the BM looked on that story as an instruction manual.
As Kaiser said, William and Kate are so dumb they don’t realise that the Palace is protecting them. And that Richard Kay piece was just embarrassing. There were no new revelations in it. If anyone in the press is going to write about this they have to bring some new information.
Yup yup. KP keeps running to its press minions insisting the report needs to be released bc Meghan is so horrible, meanwhile BP is probably like “omg shut up you idiots, you’re the reason we’re in this mess to begin with.” This whole “investigation” has been BP cleaning up KP’s mess and W&K STILL can’t keep their mouths shut about it.
At some point I expect lawyers to demand that BP go on the record confirming no investigation ever took place because no complaints were ever made. They are treading closely to defamation as it is and KP is just making it worse.
Is it that K&W are so dumb or is it, in fact, that Wootton, Kaye, English et al KNOW that the Cambridges were the bullying ones and that, if the report were released there would be threads everywhere for them to pull on to start writing stories about?
I know that K&W are as dumb as a box of hair but unless there are solid bullying claims substantiated against Meghan in this report then why would they want it released? Why would they run to their mouthpieces and ask them to demand its release? They must know what’s in it, right?
So it seems to me that there are three options on these stories – either the report does make Meghan look bad (unlikely IMO but I’m working through the logic) in which case Will and Kate want it out there and send the rota to demand so OR the rota know that the report opens up a Pandora’s box of stories for them to write about and are using this as an opportunity to get to them whilst ostensibly still looking like they are onside for the Cambridges. Or final option – the journalists have no idea what’s in the report but they are desperate for fresh meat so here we are. But only the first case makes sense for the Cs to be briefing….
Hmm interesting theory. Kind of like how the Tatler article gave them an opening to discuss things like Kate’s potential eating disorder or carole being looked down on in Norfolk. It’s not that the RRs think that – oh no! of course not! – they’re just reporting on what Tatler said.
Some on here have speculated (and I agree with this to a large extent) that that’s one of the reasons the RRs are so desperate for Harry’s memoir. not just so they can weeks/months/years badmouthing him as a result, but so they can take the threads of some of the things in the memoir and run with them under the guise of “reporting on Harry’s memoir.”
so it kind of makes sense that some may want the report released so they can have endless stories about the report, but also so they’ll potentially be able to report on the Cambridges under the guise of “the bullying report.”
Ok – now my tinfoil tiara is really wedged on because i’ve just thought of a slightly crazy fourth option – which is that Jason Knauf comes out of this whole thing as the perpetrator/instigator in the report and William wants him chucked under the bus so they can get away from this mess. And of course, he will vehemently deny that he was the one giving Jason the orders. So Wills wants the report out there and CH and BP are looking at the absolute staffing shambles it reveals and going ‘Noooo!!!’
@The Hench — nothing tinfoil tiara-ish about this at all. I have always maintained that Jason was the perpetrator, and that William was giving him license to create a totally false narrative against the uppity black sister-in-law for out-performing the Cambridges on every front. Billy and Boney Idle are stupid, childish, lazy and sick with jealousy that the Sussexes were the stars, and that Meghan was hitting the ball out of the park every single time while they kept fumbling the ball. Billy will not fail to chuck Knauf under the bus if the demand for the bullying report to be publicized keeps gaining traction. The BRF has long fingers — Jason moving to India for his husband’s new job won’t keep him safe.
Of course JK was acting on William’s behalf and instigation; why would he act on his own without permission if not with William’s approval? What Jason did was unprecedented in briefing against another royal while working for WK. He was most likely told to devise a plan and given free rein to get rid of Meghan and that came from his boss(es). It’s not a case of, “Will no one rid me of this turbulent woman?,” and Jason taking it as a tacit order. If Jason goes down, so will WK by association. So that pig won’t fly.
KP is mad because its knows a cloud is over them because there is no definite statement that Meghan is at fault. The Cambridges and the staff have been found guilty in the court of public opinion, although some are saying burying the report proves Meghan is a bully. I think Jason was found he lied about the bullying and was fired by BP and CH. Resignation was KP saving face. By sending their press minions out to demand the release, KP is hoping the blame is laid on Meghan to protect Heir Force 2. I think the cloud is punishment.
Knauf was asked resign no doubt. Either for agreeing to testify for the DM or for leaking the bullying allegations and putting the Palace in an untenable situation.
I also think Jason’s husband’s *new* diplomatic posting in India was a way to get him as far away from KP as possible, and his heartfelt message he posted when he resigned was likely written by a Cambridge staffer. He got “resigned”.
Strategic placement of Madam Duchess photo laughing, well done Kaiser.
That last photo is perfect, Kaiser. It looks like Meghan read the article and laughed until she cried.
The fact that Wootton is so disdainful of Meghan’s interest in politics is such a display of mediocre, rich white maleness. He can afford to be dismissive because he’s gonna be just fine no matter what. Meanwhile, American women are fighting for things like sovereignty over our own bodies. So, you know, maybe shut your over-privileged mouth, Woottie.
Did it not occur to the geniuses on KP’s staff that leaking against and disrespecting Harry’s wife was enough for him to stop making them coffee and chitchatting with them? He grew up in that world he knows which mouthpiece belong to which palace and who was leaking to the press. The only thing that probably surprised him was William and Kate’s involvement.
These people have no self awareness. They live in a bubble, completely out of touch as we saw on the embarrassing jubilee tour. That’s the problem with only hiring people from one tiny part of society who all hold the same views. They make excuses for each others bad decisions, and no one ever gets held accountable. Much easier to blame Meghan so that’s what they do.
The only think I love about this whole situation is that BP has put themselves in a lose-lose.
Either they don’t release it, pissing off everyone who hates M, because those people believe there’s damaging info in there and they want to see it, or they release it and look like idiots for a report that went nowhere.
They panicked their way into a corner and it’s *chefs kiss*
They just can’t help themselves. For the press it’s about getting a reaction from the sussexes so they can write more articles. For KP it’s sheer spite and stupidity. Can’t they see burying the report is to protect THEM, not meghan! I have no doubt that independent investigation found some seriously bad things going on in KP, and advised the Queen to bury it completely. Not to mention the ridiculous ‘complaints’ about meghan that turned out to be a bunch of lazy overpriviliged staffers moaning about having to actually work. It’s not a good look.
I would say it’s pretty bad HR practice to file a complaint against someone, leave it on record and not tell them about it. No competent HR department would allow a serious complaint to be filed without informing the person the complaint has been made so they have a chance to defend themselves.
It sets up a defamation claim against the company. Which is why they never investigated anything. Knauf just planted that in the air and left it hanging before he left. Another mess like the texts that only made Meghan’s case stronger.
I am waiting for the media to start getting cease and desist letters about the topic because it is slanderous to go on and speculate about an investigation that never happened.
Somebody was pretty cunning about this so-called ‘bullying investigation’. It was never an investigation into whether Meghan had actually bullied anyone. First, that would have had to have included her and second, any false stories out of it about her would have been subject to her lawyers galloping in clutching many receipts. So this was actually just an investigation into HR procedures as to how the reports of Meghan’s alleged bullying were handled internally. The Queen was made to pay for it out of her private purse so there is no public ownership of the report and they can bury it on the grounds that it is simply all about internal HR procedure – all whilst continuing to use the words ‘Meghan’, ‘bullying’ and ‘investigation’ in the same sentences and getting to look like they were doing something to address the issue.
We often say here that the Royal advisors are stupid but this is a move that even Machiavelli would have approved of.
ETA – I don’t know if that was where they started with it or where they realised they had to go once it was clear what a sh*tshow the whole bullying thing turned out to be.
An HR dept who thinks it’s above the law absolutely would. An HR dept today exists in name only would.
I think Meghan’s lawyers need to require a statement from BP that no evidence of Meghan bullying staff was ever found. That’s all they would need to do and problem solved.
When this whole bullying allegation came out it wasn’t too long afterwards that (IIRC) a statement was made that they were asking staff to weigh in on this issue. I think it was past and present staff. At the time, I thought they had made a serious mistake. I suspect they got all kinds of info about the bullying royal family–not Meghan. I think what staff reported about Meghan wasn’t anything near bullying, but that they either didn’t want to work for her or didn’t know how to do what she asked them to do.
I don’t think cease and desist letters need to go to the media. That would thrill them and give them endless opportunities to request all kinds of stuff under discovery that would have nothing to do with the claims. We’ve already seen that in Meghan’s previous lawsuit. Instead, her lawyer should really push BP for a statement. They would not need to release the report, but it would clear Meghan’s name. If they don’t do that? Well, it’ll be interesting if BP’s HR could or would be sued for defamation.
So weren’t we told the KP staff only met once a month before evil tyrant Meghan demanded daily meetings?
Maybe Harry stopped making coffee because doing it once a month was OK, but every day was not possible?
“Wootton quotes a courtier, who told him in 2019 that there was a belief within the Palace that Meghan wanted to run for office because she is “obsessed with US politics.” This comment from a courtier clearly shows the way Meghan was perceived by the majority of them: she was a woman with defined views and opinions, well educated and mostly informed and interested in everything, social or political… even in US politics (oh!!the horror!!!). Try to imagine their surprise after dealing for years with an airhead who was only interested in clothes and position. They couldn’t deal with that! The difference in them was striking!! They weren’t used to work with someone with an intelligent output in everything. For them, Meghan was a menace to their role in the palace. That’s why they worked against her almost from the beginning
It does come across as though the palace staffer who gave the quote couldn’t believe someone can be interested and involved in the daily news and policies that will affect society. So therefore they must be obsessed. If they are also ambitious and hardworking AND ‘obsessed’ they must be planning to be president. I’m sure when Meghan went into the royal role she believed she would have even more chance to change things for the better than as an actor. I doubt she was also planning a political career in the US alongside. Now she’s back in the US maybe she will move into a job in politics one day, it doesn’t mean she was planning it all along.
I think there’s the usual misogyny in this story and the depiction of Harry as a stepping stone to her real ambition is the usual criticism of strong women because they’re emasculating men trick.
Wow. The press is *really* mad about the “report” (if there ever was one) being buried. They definitely want a reaction from Meghan, but these stories have such a bitter tone about the whole situation. Frankly I think W&K are well aware that they’re being protected here; they’ve had a rather panicky note to their appearances and PR briefings for the entirety of June. They are probably panicking because they don’t have anything to give to the media, and this isn’t the first time they’ve been empty-handed either. They’ll always have protection as the heir and wife, but they must be worried about how much more patience the media will have in their little deal. It seems the press is getting a bit antsy.
They also have a new house they are trying to justify for the separation and the expense report has really pissed off a lot of people.
But this is all well deserved karma for them.
This feels very much like the scrambling after Meghan revealed that Kate made her cry, not the other way around. In that case, I think Kate lied to William, who ran to the press to give them a story they could write about for years. They were both mortified when Meghan told the truth.
Here, I think Jason Knauf cooked up bullying allegations, used them to stoke William’s rage & no one anticipated a scenario in which Harry & Meghan could correct the narrative with receipts. The press played nice for the Jubbly & I think were promised the bullying report as this year’s tightsgate. They’re furious to be denied those stories.
The press had been briefing for years that the report would be available at one of these Sovereign Grant briefings, but it never happened. Instead, they got on-the-record word about how happy Charles was to see his grandkids and that H&M’s Frogmore arrangements are a good deal for the tax payer and hey, they also have been really successful and made money. They came out of this awful financial briefing looking the best. That wasn’t supposed to happen.
Furthermore, Kay confirms the real tea…Meghan was a direct American who was an early-riser and got things done efficiently. And also created boundaries with her husband and his staff. That was the problem.
Knauf is the idiot that created the mess with the fake bullying investigation days before the Oprah interview. There are comments resurfacing about how shitty he was as a spin doctor at RBS, including an old tweet from Richard Eden back in 2014.
I predict CH and possibly BP will be shifting the blame to Knauf because he clearly fucked this up. KP as usual has no idea what they are doing. The cost of the flop tour and the movie premiere is landing on the Cambridges more than they expect and they aren’t being excused anymore seeing as the cost of living in the UK is exponentially more and seeing Katie’s gold dress doesn’t actually feed people.
I saw those comments – please let more info spill out regarding JK’s arrogance and incompetence at RBG.
I saw those statements about Jason on Twitter. The Windsors are going to make him the Fall Guy if the pressure keeps up. The Cambridges will claim he lied to them Jason would have to prove William had knowledge. Simon Case won’t back him up. Despite the awful treatment, in the queen’s thinking Meghan is her granddaughter in law, a princess of the UK, wife of a Prince of the Blood and mother of two successors to the throne. Jason, despite his fancy title, is the help who stepped out of line.
I put this in the other thread, but it works here too…
My theory: this was about how the investigation was handled, not the actual claims. That’s why Meghan was not interviewed. They were basically investigating “how comfortable does staff feel speaking up if a royal treats them badly?” and “do staff complaints against royals get properly addressed?”
I think what they were fishing for was specific stories of Meghan’s bullying that didn’t get told. Because they wanted that ammunition if Meg/Harry said the wrong thing in the Oprah interview.
It was never about “were the claims true?” It was a dirt gathering exercise.
And what they found was a bunch of dirt on other members, not H&M. They likely uncovered a bunch of unreported abuses by Andrew, Charles, Will, Kate, and maybe even Anne.
Hence why this “hide the report” reaction.
I can buy this theory!
@Rapunzel – yes, totally agree. Commented similar above before I saw your note. Your version is much more succinct than my rambling!
Regarding the coffee nonsense…NEWSFLASH Harry was married and a newlywed! His schedule and priorities likely changed. Single Harry probably had the time to be getting there with time to spare to make coffee for KP staff while Married Harry was trying to get as much time in with his new bride as possible and invest in nurturing their relationship. This just points out how idle these people were that they could complain about not having H continue to make their coffee and how much H was taken for granted, even by the staff. I’d be embarrassed to be staff here with this story leaking and KP should be embarrassed that their staff’s gripe was publicized making KP look petty and idle and that they couldn’t even head this off by stepping in where Harry stepped out to get coffee made (even though they shouldn’t have to). This is not a good look.😒
I originally came here because I looked at that header photo and was simply going to comment “this woman is breathtakingly BEAUTIFUL!”. More than likely when Harry finally got to live with Meghan 24/7 was struggling to stay away from her. I really don’t think W&K can understand that level of attraction and desire between two people who truly love each other so their staff probably thought H was bewitched by Meghan’s sorcery. 🤷🏾♀️ Honestly, the staff should be happy they even saw him or that he remembered their names because I’m surprised those two got ANY work done! 😉😏
I for one am ready to vote for Meghan, so bring it on! Nothing would be sweeter than if some lovely day the Cambridges are told that they HAVE to be friendly, polite, and respectful to the Sussexes because of the political landscape.
Harry and the coffee… Harry probably thought he was being a nice guy being the one to make the coffee. But it must have been such an ego trip for the KP staff having a Prince, their boss, making coffee for them? Turning the boss into the office junior? What a headspin? Then that woman, that American, came along and spoiled everything! Harry was no longer available for nights out either. No more getting drunk for free because no place charges the Prince and his mates ae? It’s all that woman’s fault, right?
It must have hurt Meghan to see the man she loved treated like this? Thankfully it has stopped now. But isn’t it strange that no KP staffer ever complained because William didn’t make them coffee?
I think they do know they are being protected. As is their due (in their own minds). But that doesn’t mean they can’t get extra mileage by pretending that the knife is only doing damage to the hand wielding it…that it is really just protecting the back in which its blade is buried. Won’t anyone spare a tear for the poor hand?
I think all we have to do is wait because they are playing a game that they are not equipped to win.
The RF puts lots of things before doing what is “morally right”. Protecting H&M is not one of those things.
She looks like a superhero in that header photo. 😍
Wootton is getting close to something Meghan could sue over. Careful, dude.