BP: The bullying probe against Duchess Meghan is over, we changed policies

On Wednesday, Clarence House, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House all briefed the media on the expenditures, their diversity policies, the costs of running their offices and how much various tours cost. We will have coverage of all of those big headlines throughout the day. Interestingly enough, during all of those briefings, Buckingham Palace also confirmed the Times of London report two weekends ago, which was that the “bullying investigation” into the Duchess of Sussex had been completed and the report would not be released publicly. Conveniently, that was the headline used by the Daily Mail and other outlets, even though there was barely any new information. The Times’s reporting was right, because they got the story from Buckingham Palace in the first place.

An examination into how bullying allegations made against Meghan Markle by palace staffers were handled has been completed. The Duchess of Sussex has strongly refuted the allegations. The report’s findings will not be made public, but recommendations have been incorporated into the policies and procedures at the palace, a senior palace aide said on Wednesday. All staffers and members of the royal family “will be aware of what the policies and procedures are,” a royal source said. New implementations include encouraging staff to be whistleblowers if they have complaints about “inappropriate” practices or actions, while a “concern at work” policy sets out how staffers have the ability to express a concern or “blow the whistle” on others within the royal household. “It is not limiting in any way whatsoever — there is a procedure for how you would raise a concern,” the source said, adding that there are also opportunities to raise issues through independent counselors “if that’s appropriate.” On Wednesday, a senior palace aide, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse (a.k.a. the Queen’s accountant), said that the review, which was funded privately, was complete. “This work was undertaken privately and had no [taxpayers’] Sovereign Grant money spent on it,” Stevens said during an annual briefing about the royal finances at Buckingham Palace. “I can confirm, though, that this was a review of the handling of the allegations aimed at enabling the royal households to consider potential improvements to HR policies and procedures. The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward but we will not be commenting further,” he added. It is thought that staff and former staff took part in the review, which was carried out by an independent law firm. “The review included a wide range of individuals,” a royal source said.

[From People]

“New implementations include encouraging staff to be whistleblowers if they have complaints about ‘inappropriate’ practices or actions”… the problem was never that Kensington Palace staffers weren’t being heard, though. At a technical HR level, they complained to their immediate supervisor Jason Knauf, who kicked the complaints up to Simon Case. At which point the staffers rescinded their complaints. Knauf then held on to the vague, already-rescinded complaints for a rainy day, leaking them conveniently just before the Sussexes’ Oprah interview aired in what was an obvious smear. The problem was never “the mechanism in which to complain is broken.” The problem was that the accusations against Meghan were never credible or anything other than character assassination against a Black American woman.

It should also be said that throughout it all, this entire smear campaign and “bullying investigation,” literally no one has actually described what Meghan did which constitutes “bullying.” Claiming that she looked at someone and made them cry is not bullying. Claiming she sent a text or email at 5 am (while traveling across time zones!) is not bullying. Claiming that Meghan didn’t understand that KP staff are lazy and incompetent is not bullying.