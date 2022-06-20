Buckingham Palace completed the inquiry into Duchess Meghan ‘bullying’ staff

After trying and failing to get kompromat on the Duchess of Sussex, Kensington Palace staffers decided to simply lean into the worst racist tropes and claim that Meghan was an angry Black woman who “bullied” them. How exactly did she bully them? We’ve never really gotten a straight answer on any of that, and whenever we do hear stories about Meghan’s alleged “bullying,” it’s always sh-t like “she asked a staffer to complete a task” or “she looked at someone and made them cry” or “she didn’t understand that the palace is structurally incompetent.” Kensington Palace threw the “Meghan bullied staffers” accusations around just before the Oprah interview in what was a deliberate and obvious smear. Buckingham Palace then backed up KP by launching a “review” of the complaints (even though the complaints were rescinded).

Post-Oprah interview, BP has desperately been trying to clean up KP’s mess. As the months go on, it’s clear that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Jason Knauf made Meghan’s life a living hell, and BP doesn’t want anyone to look too closely at any of it. Which has led to months of reports that KP’s aides fear the inquiry was being slow-walked, or worse yet, that the inquiry was being buried. Now the Times reports that all of those aides’ fears have come true, the report is being buried and BP will change their Human Resources policies and procedures.

An investigation into claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff has led to Buckingham Palace “improving the policies and procedures” in its HR department, according to royal sources. However, the findings from the highly sensitive inquiry, which was paid for privately by the Queen and conducted by an independent law firm, will never be published. It is understood they will be kept under wraps to protect the privacy of those who took part and to limit tensions between the Sussexes and the palace. Courtiers have insisted the inquiry, which was launched in March last year, should “not be played out in public” to ensure those who took part felt “comfortable”. Some participants are deeply disappointed the report is being “buried”. It is understood that the inquiry only recently concluded but those who took part have not been informed of its outcome which has caused upset. Changes to the royal household’s HR policies as a result of the inquiry were expected to be published in the annual Sovereign Grant report later this month, which details the use of the annual payment by the government to the Queen to fund the royal family’s official duties, and includes royal staffing. The Sunday Times understands Buckingham Palace no longer plans to make any public statement on the inquiry, or even publicly acknowledge the subsequent changes to its HR policies. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to participate in the inquiry, but Meghan’s solicitor, Jenny Afia, a partner at the law firm Schillings, gave an interview to the BBC last year rebutting the claims. She said: “What bullying actually means is improperly using power repeatedly and deliberately to hurt someone, physically or emotionally. The Duchess of Sussex absolutely denies ever doing that. Knowing her as I do I can’t believe she would ever do that.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

[From The Times]

This is so weak from Buckingham Palace, but I guess that they never really intended to land in the middle of Kensington Palace’s disaster. It’s important to understand that both Kensington Palace and BP were completely and utterly panicked about what Meghan would say during the Oprah interview and what she would reveal, which is telling in and of itself. KP came up with this harebrained scheme to smear Meghan as a bully and BP made the choice to back up KP, thinking that the weight of the two palaces would delegitimize Meghan before she had the chance to tell her story. This is BP trying to desperately get this mess off their plate.

Also: BP is not trying to protect Meghan – they’re trying to protect William and Kate, who are f–king racist morons. If I was in Meghan’s shoes, I wouldn’t let this go. I hope she issues a statement pointing out she wasn’t allowed to participate in the inquiry. I hope she pulls out some of her receipts. I hope she demands that the inquiry gets published so at least we can finally hear exactly what she’s accused of doing.