The Cambridges’ Caribbean Flop Tour cost the British taxpayers $275K

Hey, remember the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean Flop Tour? William and Kate traveled to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas back in March, and the tour was a complete disaster from start to finish. William and Kate thought they were going to show up in their expensive couture, pretend to be keen, cosplay Edwardian colonialists and then enjoy a nice beach vacation, all on the taxpayer’s dime. It blew up in their faces spectacularly. Now the kicker: the Flop Tour was the most expensive royal tour from the Windsors in years, just for travel!
New details about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s controversial tour of the Caribbean are being revealed. According to a palace report on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s trip in March cost the British taxpayer $275,000.
William and Kate’s tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas was the most expensive tour by the royal family in the recent financial year, which just came to a close. While the tour was taken in honor of William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the couple encountered mounting tensions in the Caribbean nations where the Queen remains head of state. The tour saw protests over colonialism and calls for dropping the Queen as head of state.
The second most expensive foreign visit was by Prince Charles, who traveled to Barbados last November at a cost of cost $168,00. The heir to the throne was on hand for Barbados’ transition ceremony as they removed Queen Elizabeth as head of state and swore in the island country’s first president.
The Queen’s use of the Royal Train (which she took to Scotland this week) to Cornwall to host G7 political leaders last June cost $38,400. The report only includes the journeys costing more than $18,100.
There were also 179 helicopter flights by members of the royal family (totaling $1.1 million) and 24 charter flights (costing $341,000).
[From People]
A few things… why did Charles’s Barbados trip cost so much? He flew into Barbados and stayed, at most, two days. He was basically only there to attend the ceremony formalizing Barbados’ independence from the British crown. As for the cost of the Flop Tour… the figure of $275,000 is only what it cost the “British taxpayer” in travel. William and Kate’s tour also incurred costs in Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, costs which were picked up by the taxpayers in those countries. Security costs, probably hotels, and all of those elegant colonialist receptions. I also feel pretty strongly that a big chunk of the cost was just Kate’s wardrobe. She bought a lot of new clothes for the Flop Tour. Imagine spending that much money just to get fired live on camera in the prime minister’s office. Don’t worry though, Will and Kate also had time to scuba dive on their taxpayer-funded vacation. They even brought along a professional videographer to document it!
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children's Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
San Ignacio, Belize
At a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech in San Ignacio, Belize, hosted by Froyla Tzalam, the Governor General of Belize, in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, during day three of their tour of the Caribbean.
Kingston, Jamaica
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Kingston, Jamaica
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas' many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
Nassau, Bahamas
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Belize City, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart Philip S. W Goldson International Airport following a tour of Belize.
Kingston, JAMAICA – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Catherine are pictured while arriving in Jamaica.
Grand Bahama, Bahamas
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children's Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before p
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
London, UK
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King's House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
These welfare queens are very much underreporting the cost of those flop tours.
That would help explain why Charles’s trip seems so unexpectedly expensive in comparison.
That makes the most sense. Because if these numbers are accurate, and it cost them 32,000 for just a few hours travel within London, 275,000 for an entire tour would be a steal…
It does seem to be a bargain in comparison!
Britain cannot afford the Cambridges.
Sure are a lot of helicopters in use.
Lately, they don’t even cover the use of helicopter.. there are many videos available where we can see the Cambridges using the helicopter… during the jubilee and even before that.. sadly, everybody accepts that…too much apathy..
What’s their PETROL (gas) bill for all this? For the 7 mpg Rolls & Bentleys they drive in, for the gas guzzling Land Rovers, PLUS their RPOS/Entourage’s cars, the helis, the private planes…. where is THAT cost?
When will and Kate we’re gifted the leased helicopter from the queen it was partly to avoid the use of a heli being reported on. Now it’s all a “private” expense. Which is paid for by the queen with funds she gets from taxes. See how they did that?
Before that there was outrage as to why William and Kate needed helicopters for 15 minute events, trips to bucklebury and shopping.
No, we really can’t.
Inflation is sky-high right now. We’re plummeting towards a recession. The cost of living is exorbitant. Every time I order groceries I see that prices have gone up by 25, 50, 75 pence for bog-standard items. For these racist, feckless, timewasters and skivers to spaff hundreds of thousands of our money up the wall – when children are going hungry – and believing that they are entitled to it sticks right in my craw. What do these scroungers do for us? Waves? ‘Smiles’? It’s absolutely obscene!!!
Top notch pick of photos 😂😂😂😂
That crazy smile pic is my fav. She looks like one of the Cinderella sisters
I was just going to say the same thing! ROFL! The crazy eyes and the one where they are standing side by side and the left side of Kate’s face looks like it’s melting off are my faves.
The literal portrayal of “two-faced”. That artist should have used that picture for the portrait.
@sarahlee, you cracked me up. Those are my two favorites as well. You’re description of her face melting 😂😂
The top photo in pink and the third one in green will never get old. 😆
That pink photo kills me–Nipper listening to someone’s voice. Someone’s talking? Someone other than me has something to say? I should listen? But how? Does head-tilting help? Should I throw in a smile, too? How do these humans do it?
She looks exactly like Sarah Michelle Gellar as the Buffybot. The head tilt and vacant smile is a dead wringer.
It’s easily my favorite photo of Kitty.
Someone said they look like a pair of confused dogs on their first day of training classes. I died.
@All Of Y’all—🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Lol these pics are the gift that keeps on giving.
Considering how few events they did on that tour, relatively, it really was 275k for a few meetings and a beach vacation for W&K. I mean the scuba diving, good lord. And yes Kate’s clothes were $$$.
they really have no shame; they’ll do a similar tour next year despite what they are saying now. It’s all part of the grift.
We don’t even have to wait till next year. They’ll do it again in the fall around October/November.
They don’t care because they can get away with it
I’m pretty sure it cost millions for the Jamaicans alone all of which was only talked about briefly in Jamaica. None one else reported it.
The fact that there’s barely any uproar for the increase in costs while people are struggling is what’s even more frustrating.
And this is why I keep saying that the monarchy will not be abolished anytime soon.
Along with media and government protection there’s so much apathy around the monarchy. Unless of course it’s Harry and Meghan….🙄
This is a disgrace!! Hope they stay away from Canada. Anyone know if they are still going to the US? Do US taxpayers foot the bill or do they pay their own way?
Absolutely not. Only commonwealth countries pay for their visits.
If it’s an official visit (and maybe even if not) I bet there are costs to the US for security, at least. Possibly even lodging.
equality, I agree that there would probably be security costs in the US. I can’t imagine that we would pay for hotel costs for them–would we do that for anyone who is here for their own purposes?
I don’t know how it works if they actually book a hotel. The Queen stayed at Blair House with the Trumans (as Princess then) and at the White House with Eisenhower. She stayed on Reagan’s ranch in California on one trip.
Kate used that tour to launch her new Meghan inspired style and if you look back at it it’s disgusting. The fact they didn’t get that this particular tour was not the place for that, they’ll never get it. As for the cost I increasingly feel like any criticism is kinda pointless. They have the press in their pocket and the British public is apathetic to them so they get away with it.
We were on the same wavelength …I just said this above lol
It’s s depressing to see. Saw your comment same as you not seeing the monarchy abolished anytime soon. I’m not even so much for them to be abolished, it’s the lack of accountability for me. That they just get away with things with no one to check them.
All of this.
And that’s just the flights! Guarentee they magivered around the rest of it into the clothing budget or what have you. Also I also believe those appalling diversity figures are inflated as well. They certainly have a total of 0 BIPOC staff visible and what are they meaning by “diverse”?
Someone on Twitter pointed that out and accused them of counting all the “below stairs” employees in that. They need to put out a detailed report of who is in what position.
I am assuming we’ll have a CB article about that so I don’t want to threadjack, but let me just say that I call BS on those numbers LOL.
LOL That was ME! I made the first comment about how the pic that was released was 100% white, so the only diversity they could be counting had to be “below stairs” staff.
I think the Jamaican Government spent 8 million on the lamebridges instead of improving their hospitals, Jamaicans were right to be pissed at their government.
I’m loving all the bits and details coming out of the report! The profligate spending, especially on elite transport, at a time when Britain is crushed by basic costs of living, should shock the system. More than $38K for a car ride to the James Bond movie premiere???!!!
Where was that reported, C-shell? Didn’t see it in the People account of the report… that is just insanity for a car ride! How — security??
It’s getting a good bit of trashing on Twitter this morning. This is one: https://twitter.com/ingek73/status/1542386590873534464?s=21
Thank you!
And then there’s me (and the rest of the country) wondering how TF we’re going to pay for a basic, essentials grocery shop 😭🤯😭🤯 Abolish the Monarchy
A gallon of milk started the year at $5.65, and it’s $7.35 now. A gallon of gas is $8.48. Dairy farmers want another increase already, and gas is only going up. The fact that two economic powerhouses (US-UK) are also tanking does not bode well for any of us.
And their team spent 2 Weeks reconnaissance on this flop tour, 2 weeks at the taxpayers expense!
Quarter of a million dollars!!! That’s an obscene amount of money for a tour to a bunch of third world countries. I totally believed that Kate’s wardrobe ate a big chunk of the cost given the fact that designers’ clothes cost so much. Why couldn’t she just wear nice off the rack unpretentious outfits to fit the occasion?
A bunch of third world countries??? You really are giving yourself away with that sort of talk…human beings live in those countries not animals. Please do better. Caribbean countries are each sovereign developing nations with real people.
What a way to twist my words. What I meant was that the people of the countries she visited don’t have to be impressed with such expensive clothes she wore. Those people are unassuming and they would be shocked to learn just much Kate spent on them. Kate flaunted her wealth to people who don’t much money courtesy of the British taxpayer. By the way I was born and raised in a third world country right next to Belize so I can say it.
Not sure your words need any twisting. I am from a third world country too, but I’m fairly sure it doesn’t entitle me to call other nations that, especially as we move from the whole flawed paradigm.
People in third world countries don’t have to be impressed with such expensive clothes? Really, so the better argument isn’t “nobody needs to be impressed with new expensive clothes”, but “third world countries would be impressed with something older and cheaper”? And “those people are unassuming”? In my third world country, the president is quite assuming. I don’t condone it, in fact, I resent it, because he does exactly what the Cambridges do, so I’m not sure what that even means.
@ Tessa: Okay I so instead of saying “third world countries” I should say “developing nations”. Unfortunately they will never develop because of the extreme corruption in their governments. I stick to my main point. Kate did not have to go shopping for fancy expensive designer outfits. She could have purchased nice clothes off the rack as to not blow out the cost of the trip which the taxpayers are ultimately paying for. I was not aware that Kate (and the rest of them royals) have to expend a fortune to impress the presidents of developing nations. I thought she was going there to make a good impression to the regular citizens of those countries.
@Lolo86lf – I do not think you meant your post the way it came out and was interrupted. On the other hand, all of these tours cost too much, are not needed and really serve no purpose that I can discern. . I also believe, most of the host countries really do not want British Royal tours and/or visits.
Damn those third world countries for letting first world people force themselves on them.
Yet they won’t get called out for environmental hypocrisy with all these expensive private flights. How does it cost that much to travel by train to Scotland?
Seriously, how???
Sky News reporting last night states that figure was just the cost of the flights- not included are ; staffing, wardrobe or security. They would have been hosted by each country they visited so costs of accommodation are also not accounted for. The true cost probably exceeds £1 million.
that was just the flights?!?!?! holy crap.
Sadly all this has been overshadowed by the UK media giving non-stop coverage about the Palace burying the bullying report. I couldn’t believe it this morning when 5Live gave more airtime to the report (they at least acknowledged that Meghan vehemently denied the claims). The £38k taxi ride, the £225,000 holiday and the £14 million deficit was mostly mentioned in passing. Even the more tempered Guardian led with the burying of the bullying report.
This sort of coverage is a sad reminder of the real power of the throne and why they’ve stayed in their elevated position for so long.
Well now we know why the bullying report story didn’t get that much traction a week or so ago when it first came out. The media knew what it was doing; it was told to wait to cover it until this report came out.
Agreed Becks1 especially considering that on here and Twitter it’s “old news” so, there’s not as big an outcry as there was the other week. When I heard the article on 5Live this morning I thought “this is old news” and then they mentioned the Sovereign report and everything became clear!
I swear these people puff up the costs and skim off the top to enrich themselves. If I was a UK citizen, I would demand a detailed breakdown of why shit costs so much.
The RF are being dragged on twitter over TQ ‘overspending’ by £15mill and having to dip into ‘reserves’.
We should NOT be surprised by ANY of this, esp with these 2 twits. As far as they are concerned they both feel entitled to live off the UK taxpayer and yeah I think most of that money went on her ‘vintage’ cosplaying wardrobe and her new face (as lets face it her mug was def touched up before the tour).
I have jowls as well and if I could afford it I WOULD get a face lift. That would be better than the constant filler and botox work.
Guess Wiglet will NOT be getting any renovations to her new Great Windsor Park home??? LOL!
Kate wardrobe was hideous the ruffled yellow dress and the green Scarlett goes to Ashley birthday party gown
How dare you! That’s her holiday barbie dress!!! LOL
I break out into an itchy rash just looking at pictures of that cheap green dress.
Kate is a high maintenance kind of gal. Never having earned a steady paycheck or been responsible for paying her own bills, she has zero idea of what things cost and where the money comes from. Do you think she has ever ordered a dress and asked ” how much”? Do either of them ever ask if they are being a financial burden on the countries they visit? They just don’t care because they are entitled.
I mean, it’s just one banana Michael, what could it cost? Ten dollars?
@IForget 😆😆 The brilliant Jessica Walter.
She’s been known to haggle in antique stores while shopping. Granted that’s often common in certain places, but not from, you know, a woman sitting on top of a pile of unearned and unequal wealth grifted from the public.
She made William get her a cut-price Audi during the dating years.
Clearly, her tastes have become more “exquisite” since she started trying to one-up Meghan! Dresses in 3 to 4 colors and more designer name brands…in spite of this, however, her style is still fugly! Guess an imitation can never beat an original!
Can someone clarify for me whether the 179 helicopter trips (totally $1.1M) includes ALL their helicopter use? As just above it says that they only report on journeys costing more than $18,100.
Do helicopter rides all get counted in one big total or just the $18k+ ones?
Either way this is insane.
It’s also important to clarify what exactly the number of these helicopter trips entails.. I mean how they count them…one trip aller -retour or one trip for each take -off… it’s a great number of trips either way per week…
180 helicopter flights a year, that comes out to 3.4 trips per week or roughly 2 round trips per week. Who in the family is doing this when none of them have regular 9 to 5’s to attend to AND have chauffeured cars at their disposal?
Their time is not precious akin to someone like Elon Musk who literally makes like a million dollars a second. In fact, they don’t generate any income with time spent on things, it costs the tax payers every time they “work”. It’s completely counter productive.
They’re probably too embarrassed to report the actual cost, so I’ll accept the untrue figure. Did the report include the cost of the Wessex trip and the bullying investigation? Thank you.
I could be mistaken, but I thought I read that just the travel for the Caribbean Flop Tour was 275k, which doesn’t include all of the other costs.
I am more interested in the cost to the Caribbean, all the places that they visited do not want to deal with the Tories, who initiated the visit to Jamaica at the insistence of their owners, the foreign media publishers.
Barbados leaving, was met with a strange reaction from Rothmere in particular. Boris jumped, eventually it was billed a Jubilee tour with other nation states having to endure visits from other royals.
The taxpayers can come together and elect a government that the majority of the citizens want to be govern by, not a selected Tory one with the aid of 5 members have heaped misery on millions and including Prince Charles.
Hmm.. “The report only includes the journeys costing more than $18,100.”
So, does that mean quick jaunts between, say, Norfolk and KP, would not be reported?
That’s exactly what that means.
@C
That’s worse, in a way, if she’s willing to nickel and dime an antique shop owner when we all know she’ll willingly shell out more than sticker price for yet another “bespoke” coatdress in blue or red.
Can someone please explain to me why all this money is being spent on these tours? Why? I don’t understand the point? Do these tours generate income? How do they make their money back? Why invest all that money only to achieve nothing at the end of it.
It hurts to think of how much good that money could have done if it was spent elsewhere.
I want to ask if that figure includes the cost of the “advance party” from KP who would have travelled to each of the countries on the tour about 6 months beforehand? If it doesn’t then that amount needs to be doubled?
But I am distracted by the $2 shop faux Barbie, with her melty on one side face, and her Christmas tree dress. Not sure what happened to the $2 shop faux Ken though?
What would I have done in Kate’s place? I would have worn something I already had and used the money budgeted for clothing for the trip on something like a scholarship for girls in the Queen’s name. Would not that be a better way to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee? Leave a legacy behind? Even if that country no longer had the Queen as a Head of State?
Does this include the cost of the advance staff that went over scope out the optics (and doing an abysmal job of it)?
That top picture is absolute gold. Kate looks like a malfunctioning fem-bot. I half expect bullets to starting flying out of her tits, lol!
Extravagant racist mean bitches.