Queen Elizabeth thought Lilibet Diana was going to be named ‘Elizabeth’…?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter on June 4, 2021. They announced her birth and her name, Lilibet Diana, on June 6th, a Sunday. The reaction from the British media was unhinged. The British media spent two solid weeks screaming, crying and throwing up over the fact that Harry named his daughter after his beloved grandmother, and that he used his grandmother’s family nickname. There were transatlantic arguments about whether the Queen had been informed of the child’s birth and name. There were articles written about how Harry “stole” the only thing the Queen had which was hers alone, her nickname. It was pretty bonkers. And the Daily Mail wants to keep the controversy rolling, more than a year later.

The Queen believed that Harry and Meghan would name their daughter Elizabeth – not Lilibet – after a phone call with the Duke of Sussex and was taken aback when their choice was revealed, a friend and interior designer to the royals has claimed.

Socialite Nicky Haslam, whose royal pals include everyone from the Duchess of Cornwall to Prince Michael of Kent, made the incredible claim on a recent podcast where he insisted the Sussexes should have named her Doria. Mr Haslam alleged that the Queen had been under the impression that the child, who was born last June, would be named Elizabeth — and was surprised to discover that the couple had, in fact, called her Lilibet.

He said: ‘I heard he [Harry] rang her and said: “We want to call our daughter after you, Granny”. She said: “How charming of you, thank you”, thinking that it would be Elizabeth. So they got the permission, but they didn’t say the name.’

Speaking on The Third Act podcast, Mr Haslam goes on to question why Harry and Meghan didn’t name the baby after the American former actress’s mother instead.

‘Why on earth didn’t they call that baby Doria?’ he asked, adding: ‘It’s the prettiest name ever.’

A spokesman for the Sussexes did not comment, more than three days after the Daily Mail asked them about Haslam’s claims.

Mystery has surrounded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to call their daughter Lilibet since the BBC’s royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, claimed last year that they did not ask the Queen if they could use her family pet name. In response, Prince Harry and Meghan launched an unprecedented legal attack on the BBC, saying the story was ‘false and defamatory’.

Their spokesman said: ‘The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.’

Now, Mr Haslam, a friend of the royals has added to the mystery of what they did or didn’t say in their telephone conversation with the monarch.

[From The Daily Mail]

I always believed – and still believe – that Harry did tell the Queen privately about Lili’s birth and name, and that the Queen didn’t tell her aides. I think that was the issue – it wasn’t so much a transatlantic fight as much as the Queen aides throwing a hissy fit that the Queen didn’t inform them about what Harry said when he called her. The aides were not informed of Harry’s plan to name his daughter Lilibet, so those aides did what they always do, they used the Queen as a stand-in for themselves. “I can’t believe he didn’t tell the Queen” = I can’t believe we, the Queen’s aides, were kept in the dark.

As for Nicky Haslam suggesting that Lili should have been named after Doria instead… that message has always been clear as well, that no one in Salt Island wanted a mixed-race child to have a “royal” name. “They should have named the child after her Black grandmother instead!” That’s all it is.

Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Backgrid and Misan Harriman.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

116 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth thought Lilibet Diana was going to be named ‘Elizabeth’…?”

  1. blackfemmebot says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:04 am

    It’s more than clear that leaks about the Sussexes have dried up and the shit rags are getting antsy about not knowing anything about the two Montecito money makers meanwhile Bulliam and his rose bushes are sitting right under their noses!!! How long until the tide turns?!?! I’m waiting!!!

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:28 am

      You do get the sense that the media is getting really frustrated with the royals. Nothing has been working out for them since the Sussexes left. Harry and Meghan aren’t giving them the time of day or participating in the foolishness anymore and it’s pissing them off.

      Reply
      • Polo says:
        July 1, 2022 at 8:52 am

        They were so used to getting leaks and exclusives about EVERY detail of Harry and Meghan’s life and now that’s all dried up! No more weekly US tv appearances and flowing income. They are stuck talking about Kate’s new outfit and how she’s keen to learn.

        I remember the Rota saying no one would cover the Sussexes like they do and almost 3 years later they are still covering them and desperate enough that they are dropping in on their neighborhood to ask about water shortages. Ha

    • Andrew's_Nemesis says:
      July 1, 2022 at 11:20 am

      What particularly disgusts me is that in their desperation for Sussex news they continue to go after a baby.
      That little girl is going to Google her name one day, and what she shall find will be a profound shock. I cannot imagine what unhappiness, bewilderment and sadness she will feel.

      Reply
      • Rnot says:
        July 1, 2022 at 1:17 pm

        I’m confident that Meghan and Harry will protect and prepare both kids for the hostility they’ll discover. They won’t be surprised. They won’t be alone and they’ll have a solid healthy support network.

    • HeyJude says:
      July 1, 2022 at 2:40 pm

      More like Bulliam and his…(given the he’s overly concerned with skin color) let’s say his occasional “White Russian” cocktail.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        July 1, 2022 at 6:44 pm

        What is Kate’s excuse for ordering “crack babies” on the Carribean tour? I can’t believe that is a real cocktail.

  2. Eurydice says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Lol, “interior designer to the royals.” Maybe next time they should interview the “florist to the royals.”

    Reply
    • Roo says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:24 am

      Ah, so his job is putting really old, worn stuff in the family rooms and then tacky, uncomfortable gilded furniture in formal rooms. 😂

      Reply
      • SarahCS says:
        July 1, 2022 at 8:49 am

        I wonder if it includes putting racist pictures in prominent positions when black people are visiting?

      • Gabby says:
        July 1, 2022 at 5:53 pm

        What do you expect when you hire an 82 year old decorator?

      • Lamaitresse says:
        July 1, 2022 at 8:21 pm

        The old prig was on the outs with Diana for quite a while before her death for profiting off her friendship and revealing not so pleasant conversations he and Diana had in confidence. Man’s a rogue and obviously desperate for Royal related press.

    • Seraphina says:
      July 1, 2022 at 10:49 am

      I think the royal plumber should be asked – because all they do is push bull$h*t.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      July 1, 2022 at 4:08 pm

      Shouldn’t that say “FORMER interior designer to the royals”? I mean, surely the royal family will not permit this person to be near them anymore, now that they know he leaks personal, private conversations to the media?

      Reply
  3. Merricat says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Still banging on about this because the current “team” of royals do nothing but screw the pooch, as it were. Yawn.

    Reply
    • anne says:
      July 1, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      The stench of desperation is strong over there — they are so desperate to distract everyone from the news that the future king, the guy who is 5 minutes away from being the King of England, basically laundered $3M for a sketchy Saudi royal. But sure, let’s get riled up about baby names.

      Reply
  4. Islandgirl says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:07 am

    @Blackfemmebot ..Yup…regurgitating old stories…that’s all they have poor things.

    Reply
  5. Scorpion says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:07 am

    Probably a very unpopular opinion, but I can’t wait for the day Betty pops it.

    Her and her loathsome family and surrounding sycophants are absolutely nauseating.

    The fact she allows a young innocent child to be used as currency for every clout chaser on this planets is so reprehensible.

    H&M should have never named her that and I hope when Lili grows up, she changes it.

    Reply
    • Brazen Hussy says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:11 am

      I agree with you. I don’t want to tell Meghan and Harry how to live their lives, but I think they need to sever all ties from the BRF. I don’t understand Harry not seeing that the Queen is complicit in all of his mistreatment. She rallied behind Andrew but not her grandson, his wife and children.

      I am married to a WM and his family’s racism is off the charts; however, my husband cut that part of his family completely off. No Christmas dinners for “granny” because it might be her last etc.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        July 1, 2022 at 8:16 am

        I don’t understand how a “loving” grandmother doesn’t put out a statement saying that she was honored by the name. Who sees their grandchild constantly attacked in the press and puts out “recollections may vary” and “much loved members of family” instead of defending them?

      • teecee says:
        July 1, 2022 at 10:01 am

        And that level of support from your husband is exactly what you deserve as his wife! I am very happy for you, Brazen Hussy. Too many of my friends married white men who conveniently ignore their birth family’s racism against their POC wives and children. These same men cry “FAAAMILLLY” to justify continued contact, not considering the pain those relationships cause their wives and children.

        It’s why I also agree with you re: contact with the royals. They should be cut off. Meghan, Archie, and Lilli should not have to endure bigotry from Harry’s birth family. And even if Meghan (mistakenly) thinks she can handle it for Harry’s sake, Archie and Lilli are too young to consent, and ought to be shielded until they are old enough to decide for themselves. Imagine the damage of seeing their grandfather, uncle, or cousins, shrink from their touch. Louis sneering some racist comment he overheard from his mother. The courtiers and palace servants whispering slurs under their breath, just loud enough for Archie and Lilli to hear. The twisted, hateful stories leaked to the press by the people who are supposed to love them. The ones already written! How is Archie going to feel when he learns about the skin color story? How would he feel knowing that his parents forgave that?

      • TangerineTree says:
        July 1, 2022 at 12:25 pm

        I am a woman of color, and my husband’s family members – omg. I feel for the Sussexes and their children. And I am always glad when CBers mention their own struggles, as I can relate.

      • HeyJude says:
        July 1, 2022 at 2:51 pm

        I see how- it’s pretty clear the Queen has been somewhat checked out mentally for ages. It makes her vulnerable to all the scheming backstabber men in grey and viper Angela Kellys around her, so for the most part she goes along with them and reads their script in public frankly so they don’t take advantage of her or King George her for Charles. She has to live amidst these people day in and day out.

        But in private when she has more leverage she’s sneaking in Harry for secret visits and secret phone calls. That quite says it all.

    • M says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:12 am

      The downfall of the BRF will truly begin when she dies. We’re already seeing what it’s like with Charles in Charge, and it will only get worse. The UK needs to pull a Greece and get them out. It’d be wonderful to see Kate have to pal around with Marie Chantal with their fake titles and self-importance.

      Reply
    • Hyrule Castle says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:15 am

      Nah, your post is spot on.
      It’s an awful name, even as a nickname. It’s awkward to say, and it’s just hard, somehow.
      I çannot help but think Harry has blinders on when it comes to the queen. She’s all kinds of awful.

      Reply
      • Dollycoa says:
        July 1, 2022 at 1:36 pm

        I agree. It’s a horrible name. One thing I do agree with is that Foria is a much prettier name than Lilibet. It’s a nickname for a baby, not for a 96 year old woman, or a name for a baby. It’s fugly.

    • C says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:21 am

      It’s not the choice I would have made, but I think it is a cute name in and of itself and anyway, Harry and Meghan can make their own choices.
      Being royal is still part of his children’s birthright and if they want to cut those ties I’m sure Harry will support them, but they might be hesitant to do it for the kids before they get a chance to decide. We just don’t know. I’m fine with it.
      The sad fact about the Queen is that even though the buck stops with her, other people have been in charge since day 1 of her reign. We don’t know about her relationship with Harry.

      Reply
    • s808 says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:23 am

      Agree, especially about the name change but only minor. i love the name Lili (Lili D is so cute to me) but Lilibet is not it especially since it’s to honor the woman who let the child’s parents be bullied out the country.

      Reply
    • Lulu says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:28 am

      THIS. They should have just gone with Lili since that what’s they always intended to call her. Naming her Lilibet reeks of sycophancy towards a woman who allows some heinous things to continue to happen to them, and portrays them as being overly concerned with emphasizing their baby’s ‘specialness’ and royal lineage. With a last name like Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Harry for a father, her lineage is already crystal clear. Lilibet as an official passport name is really awkward anyway and isn’t worth all the trouble. This is one of the few things they have done that Im not wild about. But what do I know…?

      Reply
      • Sid says:
        July 1, 2022 at 8:50 am

        Lulu, if Harry and Meghan were overly concerned with emphasizing their children’s status, the kids would be referred to as Earl and Lady since both children are entitled to be referred to as such right this minute. H&M love QEII. It is what it is and they are the ones with first hand knowledge of the situation.

      • tamsin says:
        July 1, 2022 at 8:58 am

        Why is “Lilibet” as a passport name awkward?

      • Selene says:
        July 1, 2022 at 9:13 am

        I agree @Sid. People want to hate the Queen so bad (understandably), that they don’t take into account that there is a lot of love there for her. I mean, Harry slammed his own father and brother; he doesn’t seem to have qualms about publicly distancing himself from anyone. For all the faults we find in her, he loves her. We can only imagine the experiences he’s had with her in his life where she showed him love. Harry’s widely known as her favorite and she simply adores him. I’m sure she wouldn’t play hide and seek on the staff with another member of the family if it wasn’t Harry. He just inspires that in her, just like Philip.

      • C says:
        July 1, 2022 at 9:14 am

        I mean if you want to say you don’t understand why they’re honoring his grandmother then ok, I don’t agree but that’s fine, you’re entitled to it, but the idea they are *obsessed* with status and royal lineage is a bit much. The using the nickname is cute – I actually think if they had used “Elizabeth” which is after all her regnal name, it would have been them trying to make more of a royal connection.

      • Charm says:
        July 1, 2022 at 9:45 am

        Thank you @Sid.
        Its so tiresome to see know-nothings try to put themselves in H&M’s shoes.

      • BeanieBean says:
        July 1, 2022 at 6:17 pm

        I don’t recall their saying her name is Lilibet but we’re calling her Lili, I must have missed that. Charles & Diana did do that with Harry, said his name is Henry Charles Albert David and he’ll be known as Harry.

    • Kels says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:39 am

      I mean it’s not like the queen has been able to stop the press from writing awful stories about Andrew which he deserves.
      It’s that the royal rota (he’s still friends with some) who have decided to be gentle with him because he’s “one of them”
      Also the Queen gave them their own procession, etc..now is it enough for what Harry and Meghan have been put through. HECK NO!! I wish she would have done more but clearly her son is more important than a grandchild.

      I personally don’t think it’s in their best interests to “cut off” the Queen especially with the work they are trying to do.
      She’s still loved and supported globally from world leaders to just regular people even though I don’t care for her.
      So maintaining that connection in my opinion is good for them.

      Ultimately I just hate this conversation around what someone should name their child. It’s ick. We have no ownership over Harry and Meghan, we don’t know them and only get a small window into their life.

      Reply
    • vs says:
      July 1, 2022 at 9:54 am

      @Scorpion — I 100% agree with you. I love Meghan and support H as an extension but I wish they had never named their daughter after that woman! They should have just gone with Lili Diana and call it day! I understand H having a soft spot for her but she is not a good person! never has been. H learning from Diana, he should have looked into how Betty behaved as well

      Reply
  6. Aurora says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:09 am

    American media has its faults but I can’t imagine reputable US publications making a front page controversy about a baby being named after its grandmother.

    The best thing about the US press is that it isn’t the UK press.

    Reply
  7. Snuffles says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:10 am

    NEWS FLASH! We have no new news so we must re-hash old shit in a desperate attempt to get a response from the Sussex’s.

    Reply
  8. Lady Digby says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Exactly why are they STILL going over tired old BS instead of asking why Basher is CONSISITENTLY blanking true love Catherine in public? After yesterday’s SG report are RF value for money? Uk households are struggling to cope with household bills and buying food yet we are supposed to feel grateful to have The Monarchy costing an absolute fortune and travelling around the Commonwealth giving offense at great expense to everybody else? BUT no the real issue is should a baby girl be named for her great grand mother?

    Reply
  9. Midnight@theOasis says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:13 am

    “Why on earth didn’t they call that baby Doria?’ he asked, adding: ‘It’s the prettiest name ever.’

    He actually said “That baby”? Geez…the othering of Lilibet and Archie is nauseating. Just incredible.

    Reply
    • Louise177 says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:51 am

      Saying “that baby” really says it all. It’s disgusting how racist they are. They have no problem expressing it.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      July 1, 2022 at 9:48 am

      And the “It’s the prettiest name ever” is just sarcastic mockery.

      Reply
    • Swaz says:
      July 1, 2022 at 10:49 am

      If her parents had named her “Doria” the article today would be how Meghan hates all Harry’s family even his beloved grandmother., FAUX RAGE🤢and we would be commenting that she should have used Elizabeth, Lillbet, Lilli etc. etc.🤢

      Reply
      • equality says:
        July 1, 2022 at 11:46 am

        I don’t think people on here would be commenting that but the Brit media definitely would say it was a “slap in the face” to not use Liz’s name in some form since the other grandchildren have.

  10. ThatsNotOkay says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Best friends do Prince Michael of Kent? Say less.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:18 am

    A year later and they are still bitching about the name??? LOLOL. Get over it.

    I highly doubt this person has any idea what Harry said to his grandmother after his daughter was born. What I CAN see happening, based on this story and what we know about the Queen and Harry, is that this is what the Queen told her aides- “harry is going to name his granddaughter after me.” the Queen knew it was going to be Lilibet, but the aides assumed it was Elizabeth, so we’re back to the aides being forced to play catch up or whatever after the announcement.

    And that fits with this person…..if he was told by an aide “well the queen didn’t know it was going to be Lilibet” because the AIDE didn’t know it was going to be Lilibet….

    I think the Queen doesn’t tell her staff anything about the Sussexes. I don’t even think its super deliberate on her part. I think she is able to compartmentalize Family and Firm so well that its automatic at this point in her life (and also detrimental.) She didn’t tell the aides what Harry was naming his daughter bc in her mind there was no reason for her STAFF to know what her GRANDSON was naming his daughter.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      July 1, 2022 at 10:51 am

      Completely agree with all you said and spot on in general about Liz with that last paragraph.

      Reply
    • TeamMeg says:
      July 1, 2022 at 11:20 am

      Agree 💯% — I’m sure the queen was told “Lilibet” quite specifically by H&M, and no doubt she was tickled pink! It’s a wonderful name.

      Reply
  12. equality says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:18 am

    And this guy knows what was said by what? Phone tapping? He talked to the Queen personally? “Unprecedented legal attack on the BBC”? Didn’t PW also “attack” the BBC?

    Reply
  13. k says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Lili is so darn cute. She looks like a little pumpkin.

    Reply
    • buenavissta says:
      July 1, 2022 at 4:55 pm

      Enough with this nonsense. Lili is a gorgeous baby.

      Reply
      • Lamaitresse says:
        July 1, 2022 at 8:26 pm

        I think Archie and Lili are the sweetest, most adorable of all the BRF little ones. I know it’s not very kind, but when people go ridiculously gaga over George and Charlotte, I’m amazed. He’s a perfect choice for a Damien remake, and she looks like a stroppy little Madam. Louis is the cutest looking, but his manners are not becoming at all.

  14. YeahRight says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:32 am

    I agree with him obviously for different reasons. She should’ve been named after Doria or Just Lili instead of after that awful woman. This woman let her beloved grandson and his family get treated badly but sure she loves them behind closed doors. The same way she chose to PUBLICLY send the message that she supported Andrew she could’ve did the same for Harry and Meghan but she chose not to. Please don’t bring up that jubilee, that invite was more about the Windsors not looking even more petty and racist on the world stage.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:38 am

      I’m sure they talk to Doria all the time. Perhaps she liked the idea of calling her Lili.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      July 1, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      It’s *their* baby, not yours. They can name her whatever they want. Why are you so indignant about her name? Obviously they ran the name Lilibet past the Queen and she liked it. Whatever the Queen is or isn’t, there is clearly a lot of love and respect between Harry and his gran, and it’s a sweet way of showing it.

      Reply
      • SuzieQ says:
        July 1, 2022 at 3:06 pm

        This.
        These kinds of discussions are why many people choose not to reveal their children’s names until after birth. Everyone has an opinion — especially when it comes to M&H.
        The name’s adorable. Harry loves his grandmother. It was their choice. It’s not a betrayal — it’s a baby’s name.

    • ennie says:
      July 1, 2022 at 2:54 pm

      I don’t mind them not calling the baby girl Doria. I did not want to name my kiddo after any of my relatives nor myself, for us it is not important. My husband, tho, is another story, he wanted his grands name somehow. I totally respect H and M’s decisions, they know why they do things, particularly these very personal stuff.

      Reply
  15. Jay says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Call “that baby” after her Black grandmother, not the Queen’s name?

    This @#$&ing guy.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Once again Kaiser is spot on here. The Palace had a temper tantrum because they had no control of the situation.

    Reply
  17. C-Shell says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:34 am

    “ A spokesman for the Sussexes did not comment, more than three days after the Daily Mail asked them about Haslam’s claims.”

    The Sussexes were crystal clear that the Fail was one of the outlets on their Do Not/Will Not Engage list. And even if it weren’t, why on earth would anybody respond to the “claims” of an interior decorator? And, spare us with your racist suggestions for what their Royal highnesses Harry & Meghan should name their children, Nicky. This whole thing is stupid and offensive.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 1, 2022 at 6:37 pm

      You’d think they’d be embarrassed to write such drivel. Why, indeed, should H&M respond to a retired decorator’s opinion about their child’s name?

      Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:07 pm

      C-Shell, what’s interesting is that the Sussexes did respond the first time around. It’s even in the article:

      “In response, Prince Harry and Meghan launched an unprecedented legal attack on the BBC, saying the story was ‘false and defamatory’.”

      “Their spokesman said: ‘The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.’”

      Why do they need to respond again to these idiots? They all already know that they told TQ they were naming their baby Lilibet. Tell me, the interior decorator and rrs do know how to read, right? I don’t think much of their reading comprehension.

      Reply
  18. Amy T says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Nicky Haslam can name HIS baby Doria if he’s so fond of the name.

    (Note: I, too, think Doria is a lovely name. But it’s nobody’s damn job to name other peoples’ children.)

    Reply
    • C says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:38 am

      The people screaming that Meghan disrespected her mother by not naming her baby after her are often the same ones who completely trashed Doria from the beginning in the most racist terms.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:39 am

      All these royalists thought Doria was unsuitable before the wedding. Now we are to believe that these people love her and and her name. Nah.

      Reply
  19. Southern Fried says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:36 am

    The only time I’ve felt anything other than revulsion towards Phillip is this headset picture.

    Reply
  20. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:36 am

    I love that they mentioned that the Sussex’s spokesperson still hadn’t answered their questions 3 days after they asked! Meghan and Harry clearly stated, years ago, that neither they nor their staff would respond to or engage with any of the British tabloids, they meant it and are still sticking to that.

    Reply
  21. ChillinginDC says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:42 am

    LOL whatever. I love her name and it’s a good way to honor the grandmother and not the Queen. Dopes. Naming her Elizabeth would have been about TQ, not the grandmother that Harry always talks about. And people are allowed to name their kids whatever they want. Seeing how it seems TQ has fully reconciled with Harry/Meghan almost since they left based on everything we know now, and she made sure that they had protection in country and had them do their own spotlight walk into the church, I think everyone needs to just back off telling them what they should have done and should be doing now.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:50 am

      They can name the baby whatever they want. And their actions have always made it clear that they have great affection for the Queen. Yes, the Queen was not that active in protesting them but if they want to blame the members of the family who actively tried to destroy them as opposed to Harry’s aging grandma I guess that is there choice.

      Love your point about Harry honouring his grandma and not the crown by using the nickname.

      Reply
    • Mrs. CP says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:57 am

      Couldn’t agree more!

      Reply
    • Just Me says:
      July 1, 2022 at 9:00 am

      Yes to all you stated!

      Reply
    • Selene says:
      July 1, 2022 at 9:14 am

      Yes, thank youu!

      Reply
    • Polo says:
      July 1, 2022 at 10:06 am

      Right like haven’t we been over that before. They can separate the firm from the grandma..They love the Queen you don’t we get it! I don’t either but it’s not my life nor my child.

      My sister just named her child Arthur. I hate it but I’m minding my business.

      Reply
      • AnneL says:
        July 1, 2022 at 10:35 am

        My friend’s daughter named her baby Arthur and I hate it too! I don’t know why, but I just think it’s an ugly name.

        I think they named him after the paternal grandfather. She got pregnant in her third year of college while using an IUD (hear that, SCOTUS? It happens!) and chose to have the baby. I don’t think her BF’s parents were too thrilled about it, so maybe naming him Arthur was a way to placate them.

      • Polo says:
        July 1, 2022 at 10:52 am

        @annuel glad to know I’m not the only one lol. I don’t know what it is either but maybe because to me it seems like a old name?!
        I also don’t know many biracial/black kids named Arthur so that could also be why. I’m choosing to call him Art..

        It’s the first grandchild and they struggled to a child so I didn’t want to rain on their parade.

  22. Cessily says:
    July 1, 2022 at 8:47 am

    So the bullying report fiasco didn’t deflect enough from the Royals and their criminal actions and financial grift of the British subjects they now have to attack a baby and her name. The queen is not the only person in the world with that name, I personally have met three adults in my lifetime who go by Lilibet this is just another attack on the Sussex’s and it is disgusting. Someday these kids are going to grow up, I imagine that the lessons the Cambridge’s are showing there kids will make them just as narrow minded, hateful, greedy and self absorbed as their parents and the Sussex’s children will be beautiful inside and out just like their parents, because parenting is 99% setting examples by actions. KP and the Cambridge’s should be ashamed of themselves.

    Reply
  23. Merricat says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Parents can name babies whatever they like, and other people’s opinion is nothing. My husband and I didn’t care what people thought of our child’s name. It’s nobody’s business. You can like the name or not, but “should have” has nothing to do with it.
    Frankly, I doubt the queen has any notion of what tabloids are writing. She lives in a very cloistered world.

    Reply
  24. Noor says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:03 am

    I noticed the same royal journalists and experts never criticize Kate for not naming her child Carole after her mother but they keep insisting that Meghan should name her child after her own mother.

    Reply
  25. Hannah says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:15 am

    I realised recently that before Harry & Meg got married. The only royals I knew of were : Queen, Charles, Diana, Camilla, Anne, Andrew, William, Harry & Kate. It was MEGHAN who bought global fame to the BRF and the European royals too. Because of the Sussex’s, I now know (far too many) BRF members who I’d never paid attention to before. Ok maybe the York girls – but that was because of their hats at W&K wedding — which I didn’t watch because I was fresh out of uni and had a hangover. It is because of The Duchess of Sussex that the world got to know about the BRF. And what did they do — they tossed their best asset to the wolves. They deserve all the 💩 they are all currently getting

    Reply
  26. Julia K says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:20 am

    I am waiting for this kind and loving granny to put out a simple statement that will end all the drama once and for all. “I gave my permission to name the Sussex daughter Lilibet . In addition, I would like it known that my private investigation about bullying found no involvement related to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

    Reply
  27. B says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:22 am

    Wow baby name issue from a year ago, “bullying” investigation that was completed weeks ago, and a grandfather potentially visiting his grandchildren weeks ago. They are really throwing everything Sussex at the wall to see what will stick as they try to distract from the Sovereign Grant Report and assorted scandals.

    Reply
  28. MsIam says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:22 am

    Funny how its not a problem that Keen and Baldemort didn’t name any of their kids Carole or Michael. I don’t recall any hand wringing over, that do you? Hmmm….

    Reply
    • ennie says:
      July 1, 2022 at 3:13 pm

      I think Isla and Lena have the same Elizabeth middle name, I’m not sure about Mia. Charlotte, Louise and Sienna are also Elizabeths. Lilibet got the more personal name, I think it is cute.
      Meant to answer to Maeve.

      Reply
  29. Maeve says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:32 am

    There were eyebrows raised when HM and the D of E called their first two Charles and Anne – “ Stuart” names! The scandal! There was no deeper meaning – they just liked the names. Anne called her two non-royal names, and none of her grandchildren have “traditional” names. The aides and journalists that get themselves in a kerfuffle about these things (and nail polish, and crossing legs, and wearing tights) should remember the old “mind over matter” maxim – those who matter don’t mind and those who mind don’t matter.
    But I can completely imagine a scenario where Harry says “we’d like to name her after you” and then saying Lilibet, and HM telling someone “I thought they were going to say Elizabeth, so it was a real surprise” and by the time the story gets to Nicky Haslem it’s “OMG THEY DIDN’T TELL HER!”

    Reply
  30. Shawna says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:35 am

    So glad they didn’t rise to the bait and respond on this. I hope all the legal/PR energy is going into the bullying “case.”

    Reply
  31. Well Wisher says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:44 am

    I feel revulsion every time a mediocre adult deem it necessary to boost their self esteem at the expense of a defenseless child.
    The Queen made it clear that she approved of the name, so the only motivation for this is their ownership.
    All this person has is his connections, some one comfortable with status will wear it like a favourite cashmere sweater all year round.
    Whatever did overachieving Doria ever did to this mediocre person?

    Reply
  32. Dorcas says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:03 am

    On a serious note i wished she was named meghan (i find the name lovely and people with that name have great personality) but imagine the headlines if lili was called meg the tears would be so much the rivers will overflow

    Reply
  33. Dorcas says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:03 am

    On a serious note i wished she was named meghan (i find the name lovely and people with that name have great personality) but imagine the headlines if lili was called meg the tears would be so much the rivers will overflow

    Reply
  34. L4Frimaire says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:12 am

    I don’t know why all these people in the UK act like they have any actual say in Harry and Meghan’s life. What they named their daughter or why is their prerogative. They are so desperate to slander them. Like who is this guy?

    Reply
  35. Lizzie says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Another distraction from the rf massive funding so they can live a life of ultimate luxury.

    Reply
    • Diana says:
      July 1, 2022 at 12:31 pm

      It’s their kid, their decision and she’s a beautiful little girl. At the same time those I’ve always thought the name is stupid and they should have just named her Elizabeth or just left it at Lilly. And frankly with all the hassle and criticism that they have faced over this, they probably should have just named her with a D or something to honor both Diana and Doria. Of course I’m a little biased lol.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        July 1, 2022 at 8:14 pm

        I do not think it matters they would still be criticized no matter what by the usual critics

  36. Mads says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Okay, here are my silly thoughts on the wee princess. I think they told Prince Philip before he passed away about the name choice. He probably liked it too. Perhaps it was a way for Harry to acknowledge them both, as grandparents. More emphasis on family ties than royal legacy.
    Anyway, I like to call her Lily Diana. Keeping her grandma Diana in the mix. It’s like a blessing. (She is such a cutie).

    Reply
  37. Athena says:
    July 1, 2022 at 10:39 am

    He called Lili “that child”

    Reply
  38. JaneBee says:
    July 1, 2022 at 11:12 am

    Nicky Haslam is a self important man with issues who has slowly slid down the social scale. One of his parents was an aristo. Interesting and likely traumatic childhood. He was well known in 80s and 90s. Inherited wealth or made it with his interior design company, but has recently gone broke over past five years and literally had a fire sale auctioning of all of his pieces via Sotheby’s and his country house. He once accidentally posted some interesting S&M gay pornish pictures to his mainstream Insta account. He’s a snob, but dresses like a wannabe cheapo f*ckboi. He now depends on his rich and well connected friends for charity. I can’t really imagine that Camilla is hanging out with him these days…

    Reply
    • BlackToyPoodle says:
      July 1, 2022 at 3:06 pm

      I come to Celebitchy for comments like this. I raise my coffee and salute you. 🙂 (As soon as I stop laughing so I don’t spill it)

      Reply
      • JaneBee says:
        July 1, 2022 at 7:08 pm

        @BlackToyPoodle I remember the bewildered comments re: the accidental Insta post from his regular followers (racist, rich, actively anti-woke, old White British women) as being pretty amusing at the time 😆

    • windyriver says:
      July 1, 2022 at 4:32 pm

      Was curious about this background info so looked for more details. Not sure what’s being referred to re: his childhood, but interestingly, it turns out Nicky’s mother’s name (she’s the aristo connection) was the very colorful Diamond Louise Constance Ponsonby. Later went by Diana. I guess that’s what makes Nicky the name expert.

      Reply
      • JaneBee says:
        July 1, 2022 at 7:01 pm

        @Windy River I could have been more specific re: childhood! Interesting family setup between his parents. His mother literally dumped her first husband and daughter in US; she settled down in States after Haslam’s father initially said he wasn’t interested in marriage, only for him to change his mind and knock on her doorstep a couple of years later. Believe she literally said bye and jumped on first ship back to the UK. She eventually also divorced Nicky’s father. Nicky spent three years bed ridden with polio as a child before being sent to Eton. Difficult relationship with his father who disinherited him and gave the family fortune to Nicky’s two older brothers.

        I should really dedicate this brain space to something more useful 🙃

      • windyriver says:
        July 1, 2022 at 8:09 pm

        @JaneBee – Thanks for filling in the details. I was poking around in my Ancestry account, looking at someone’s public tree for Diamond/Diana – I’d already noticed a comment – not linked to a specific record – that she got a divorce in Reno in 1930; and there was an English record that she married Haslam in England sometime in the first 3 months of that same year. So that fits with what you said. Haslam wasn’t aristo but seems to have come from a wealthy background. Their first two sons were born within a couple of years of the marriage, while Nicky was born 7-9 years later than his brothers, a pretty big gap, when just the experience with polio would have been traumatic enough. The daughter from the first marriage shows up in NYC the 1940 US Census with her father, who’s remarried to a younger woman. Quite a story.

        I know what you mean about spending time/space on something more useful! Ancestry can be a total time sink. But I’m still waiting for info from my brother on something he asked me two days ago to research, so guess I was primed to go looking around anyway…

  39. Harper says:
    July 1, 2022 at 11:27 am

    Now Richard Eden is using the mad ramblings of Nicky Haslam to fill his required anti-Sussex column inches? Haslam is a very established British designer, a gossip columnist in his own right, and obviously not Team Sussex. Notice that there is nothing in Eden’s reporting that says Haslam himself spoke to the Queen about the naming.

    Instead, it’s Haslam says “I heard that…” then goes on to repeat what everyone else heard last year when the tabloids were ranting over the Lilibet/Elizabeth manufactured nonsense. Eden is honestly the worst journalist.

    For anyone interested in British design and old historic residences, Haslam’s book Folly de Grandeur, about his life in an old Tudor hunting lodge, is a great read with gorgeous photos.

    Reply
  40. JaneBee says:
    July 1, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    @Harper He previously derided the Sussexes in a DM article marketing his ridiculous ‘Things Nicky Haslam thinks are common’ tea towel that he relies on to fund himself in old age.

    Will concede that he is a relatively talented designer, amateur singer, and artist. Although his new tiny retirement country house that comes courtesy of some friends who allow him to live there, is verging on tasteless pastiche.

    Reply
  41. Tessa says:
    July 1, 2022 at 12:25 pm

    So what do these writers want the Sussexes to do? Change Lili’s name? The articles are so pointless IMO.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      July 1, 2022 at 8:37 pm

      They want them to engage with the tabloids. The tabloids want/need the money the Sussex’s bring and they can’t get it. The only thing that might bring them back to England is a funeral, so the DM rehash ancient history hoping for engagement and profit.

      Reply
  42. Puppetgirl says:
    July 1, 2022 at 2:40 pm

    I don’t have a problem with Harry naming his daughter Lilibet, my name is actually Elizabeth and think it’s lovely he took the Queen’s nickname Lilibet and paid tribute to his grandmother The Queen

    I think the tabloids are just stirring the pot of hate for Harry and Meghan so they are continuing this nonsense story of Harry and Meghan stealing the Queen’s name why fyi isn’t stealing anything. I don’t remember Lilibet or Elizabeth being copyrighted it’s silly

    Reply
  43. Patricia says:
    July 1, 2022 at 2:51 pm

    😂🤣They got this info from an interior designer? Let’s get real, there hasn’t been any interior design going on in Buckingham Palace since W W I😂🤣😂🤣😂. Oh the desperation!

    Reply
  44. BeanieBean says:
    July 1, 2022 at 6:04 pm

    ‘That baby’? Jeezus, these people.

    Reply
  45. Elona says:
    July 1, 2022 at 6:19 pm

    Now I’m really confused . I didn’t know her real name is Lilibet. I saw Meghan on Ellen and when asked she called her Lilly. I guess like most posts I’ve read here she is being referred to as Lilly.
    Now I know her full name , totally missed all the controversy,

    Reply
  46. robin samuels says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:54 pm

    Children are named for many sentimental reasons but never for public approval. I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will lose any sleep over who does or does not like the name they chose for their daughter.
    Lilibet Diana is one year old. Everyone except the Queen declared that she did not know about the name. Every comment came from an inside, outside, upside-down source via the British media. One day hopefully, we will stop using those sources as the base for a conversation.
    I am confident Harry and Meghan will raise their children with an understanding of the complex world in which they were born.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment