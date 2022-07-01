Queen Elizabeth thought Lilibet Diana was going to be named ‘Elizabeth’…?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter on June 4, 2021. They announced her birth and her name, Lilibet Diana, on June 6th, a Sunday. The reaction from the British media was unhinged. The British media spent two solid weeks screaming, crying and throwing up over the fact that Harry named his daughter after his beloved grandmother, and that he used his grandmother’s family nickname. There were transatlantic arguments about whether the Queen had been informed of the child’s birth and name. There were articles written about how Harry “stole” the only thing the Queen had which was hers alone, her nickname. It was pretty bonkers. And the Daily Mail wants to keep the controversy rolling, more than a year later.
The Queen believed that Harry and Meghan would name their daughter Elizabeth – not Lilibet – after a phone call with the Duke of Sussex and was taken aback when their choice was revealed, a friend and interior designer to the royals has claimed.
Socialite Nicky Haslam, whose royal pals include everyone from the Duchess of Cornwall to Prince Michael of Kent, made the incredible claim on a recent podcast where he insisted the Sussexes should have named her Doria. Mr Haslam alleged that the Queen had been under the impression that the child, who was born last June, would be named Elizabeth — and was surprised to discover that the couple had, in fact, called her Lilibet.
He said: ‘I heard he [Harry] rang her and said: “We want to call our daughter after you, Granny”. She said: “How charming of you, thank you”, thinking that it would be Elizabeth. So they got the permission, but they didn’t say the name.’
Speaking on The Third Act podcast, Mr Haslam goes on to question why Harry and Meghan didn’t name the baby after the American former actress’s mother instead.
‘Why on earth didn’t they call that baby Doria?’ he asked, adding: ‘It’s the prettiest name ever.’
A spokesman for the Sussexes did not comment, more than three days after the Daily Mail asked them about Haslam’s claims.
Mystery has surrounded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to call their daughter Lilibet since the BBC’s royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, claimed last year that they did not ask the Queen if they could use her family pet name. In response, Prince Harry and Meghan launched an unprecedented legal attack on the BBC, saying the story was ‘false and defamatory’.
Their spokesman said: ‘The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.’
Now, Mr Haslam, a friend of the royals has added to the mystery of what they did or didn’t say in their telephone conversation with the monarch.
[From The Daily Mail]
I always believed – and still believe – that Harry did tell the Queen privately about Lili’s birth and name, and that the Queen didn’t tell her aides. I think that was the issue – it wasn’t so much a transatlantic fight as much as the Queen aides throwing a hissy fit that the Queen didn’t inform them about what Harry said when he called her. The aides were not informed of Harry’s plan to name his daughter Lilibet, so those aides did what they always do, they used the Queen as a stand-in for themselves. “I can’t believe he didn’t tell the Queen” = I can’t believe we, the Queen’s aides, were kept in the dark.
As for Nicky Haslam suggesting that Lili should have been named after Doria instead… that message has always been clear as well, that no one in Salt Island wanted a mixed-race child to have a “royal” name. “They should have named the child after her Black grandmother instead!” That’s all it is.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, Backgrid and Misan Harriman.
-
-
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arriving at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry.,Image: 515239971, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, arriving at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry.,Image: 515240003, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel to make the journey to Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry,Image: 515241721, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) arrives with her mother, Doria Ragland (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to host an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.,Image: 534009147, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Malibu, CA – Kim Kardashian enjoys dinner at Nobu with friends and family in Malibu, CA. Kim showed off her sexy curves in an off-the-shoulder top and snug jeans as she is joined by mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and self-proclaimed “Foodgod” Jonathan Cheban. Kanye was also at the outing but left sooner in a separate ride. No signs of sisters Khloe or Kourtney!
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220628-
Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, as they mark her platinum jubilee in Scotland. The ceremony is part of the Queen’s traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
-
-
MANDATORY CREDIT: Chris Allerton – copyright SussexRoyal NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER FRIDAY JUNE 7, 2019, WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Buckingham Palace Press Office in writing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son, born Monday and named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.
It’s more than clear that leaks about the Sussexes have dried up and the shit rags are getting antsy about not knowing anything about the two Montecito money makers meanwhile Bulliam and his rose bushes are sitting right under their noses!!! How long until the tide turns?!?! I’m waiting!!!
You do get the sense that the media is getting really frustrated with the royals. Nothing has been working out for them since the Sussexes left. Harry and Meghan aren’t giving them the time of day or participating in the foolishness anymore and it’s pissing them off.
They were so used to getting leaks and exclusives about EVERY detail of Harry and Meghan’s life and now that’s all dried up! No more weekly US tv appearances and flowing income. They are stuck talking about Kate’s new outfit and how she’s keen to learn.
I remember the Rota saying no one would cover the Sussexes like they do and almost 3 years later they are still covering them and desperate enough that they are dropping in on their neighborhood to ask about water shortages. Ha
What particularly disgusts me is that in their desperation for Sussex news they continue to go after a baby.
That little girl is going to Google her name one day, and what she shall find will be a profound shock. I cannot imagine what unhappiness, bewilderment and sadness she will feel.
I’m confident that Meghan and Harry will protect and prepare both kids for the hostility they’ll discover. They won’t be surprised. They won’t be alone and they’ll have a solid healthy support network.
More like Bulliam and his…(given the he’s overly concerned with skin color) let’s say his occasional “White Russian” cocktail.
What is Kate’s excuse for ordering “crack babies” on the Carribean tour? I can’t believe that is a real cocktail.
Lol, “interior designer to the royals.” Maybe next time they should interview the “florist to the royals.”
Ah, so his job is putting really old, worn stuff in the family rooms and then tacky, uncomfortable gilded furniture in formal rooms. 😂
I wonder if it includes putting racist pictures in prominent positions when black people are visiting?
What do you expect when you hire an 82 year old decorator?
The old prig was on the outs with Diana for quite a while before her death for profiting off her friendship and revealing not so pleasant conversations he and Diana had in confidence. Man’s a rogue and obviously desperate for Royal related press.
I think the royal plumber should be asked – because all they do is push bull$h*t.
Shouldn’t that say “FORMER interior designer to the royals”? I mean, surely the royal family will not permit this person to be near them anymore, now that they know he leaks personal, private conversations to the media?
Still banging on about this because the current “team” of royals do nothing but screw the pooch, as it were. Yawn.
The stench of desperation is strong over there — they are so desperate to distract everyone from the news that the future king, the guy who is 5 minutes away from being the King of England, basically laundered $3M for a sketchy Saudi royal. But sure, let’s get riled up about baby names.
@Blackfemmebot ..Yup…regurgitating old stories…that’s all they have poor things.
Probably a very unpopular opinion, but I can’t wait for the day Betty pops it.
Her and her loathsome family and surrounding sycophants are absolutely nauseating.
The fact she allows a young innocent child to be used as currency for every clout chaser on this planets is so reprehensible.
H&M should have never named her that and I hope when Lili grows up, she changes it.
I agree with you. I don’t want to tell Meghan and Harry how to live their lives, but I think they need to sever all ties from the BRF. I don’t understand Harry not seeing that the Queen is complicit in all of his mistreatment. She rallied behind Andrew but not her grandson, his wife and children.
I am married to a WM and his family’s racism is off the charts; however, my husband cut that part of his family completely off. No Christmas dinners for “granny” because it might be her last etc.
I don’t understand how a “loving” grandmother doesn’t put out a statement saying that she was honored by the name. Who sees their grandchild constantly attacked in the press and puts out “recollections may vary” and “much loved members of family” instead of defending them?
And that level of support from your husband is exactly what you deserve as his wife! I am very happy for you, Brazen Hussy. Too many of my friends married white men who conveniently ignore their birth family’s racism against their POC wives and children. These same men cry “FAAAMILLLY” to justify continued contact, not considering the pain those relationships cause their wives and children.
It’s why I also agree with you re: contact with the royals. They should be cut off. Meghan, Archie, and Lilli should not have to endure bigotry from Harry’s birth family. And even if Meghan (mistakenly) thinks she can handle it for Harry’s sake, Archie and Lilli are too young to consent, and ought to be shielded until they are old enough to decide for themselves. Imagine the damage of seeing their grandfather, uncle, or cousins, shrink from their touch. Louis sneering some racist comment he overheard from his mother. The courtiers and palace servants whispering slurs under their breath, just loud enough for Archie and Lilli to hear. The twisted, hateful stories leaked to the press by the people who are supposed to love them. The ones already written! How is Archie going to feel when he learns about the skin color story? How would he feel knowing that his parents forgave that?
I am a woman of color, and my husband’s family members – omg. I feel for the Sussexes and their children. And I am always glad when CBers mention their own struggles, as I can relate.
I see how- it’s pretty clear the Queen has been somewhat checked out mentally for ages. It makes her vulnerable to all the scheming backstabber men in grey and viper Angela Kellys around her, so for the most part she goes along with them and reads their script in public frankly so they don’t take advantage of her or King George her for Charles. She has to live amidst these people day in and day out.
But in private when she has more leverage she’s sneaking in Harry for secret visits and secret phone calls. That quite says it all.
The downfall of the BRF will truly begin when she dies. We’re already seeing what it’s like with Charles in Charge, and it will only get worse. The UK needs to pull a Greece and get them out. It’d be wonderful to see Kate have to pal around with Marie Chantal with their fake titles and self-importance.
Nah, your post is spot on.
It’s an awful name, even as a nickname. It’s awkward to say, and it’s just hard, somehow.
I çannot help but think Harry has blinders on when it comes to the queen. She’s all kinds of awful.
I agree. It’s a horrible name. One thing I do agree with is that Foria is a much prettier name than Lilibet. It’s a nickname for a baby, not for a 96 year old woman, or a name for a baby. It’s fugly.
It’s not the choice I would have made, but I think it is a cute name in and of itself and anyway, Harry and Meghan can make their own choices.
Being royal is still part of his children’s birthright and if they want to cut those ties I’m sure Harry will support them, but they might be hesitant to do it for the kids before they get a chance to decide. We just don’t know. I’m fine with it.
The sad fact about the Queen is that even though the buck stops with her, other people have been in charge since day 1 of her reign. We don’t know about her relationship with Harry.
Agree, especially about the name change but only minor. i love the name Lili (Lili D is so cute to me) but Lilibet is not it especially since it’s to honor the woman who let the child’s parents be bullied out the country.
THIS. They should have just gone with Lili since that what’s they always intended to call her. Naming her Lilibet reeks of sycophancy towards a woman who allows some heinous things to continue to happen to them, and portrays them as being overly concerned with emphasizing their baby’s ‘specialness’ and royal lineage. With a last name like Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Harry for a father, her lineage is already crystal clear. Lilibet as an official passport name is really awkward anyway and isn’t worth all the trouble. This is one of the few things they have done that Im not wild about. But what do I know…?
Lulu, if Harry and Meghan were overly concerned with emphasizing their children’s status, the kids would be referred to as Earl and Lady since both children are entitled to be referred to as such right this minute. H&M love QEII. It is what it is and they are the ones with first hand knowledge of the situation.
Why is “Lilibet” as a passport name awkward?
I agree @Sid. People want to hate the Queen so bad (understandably), that they don’t take into account that there is a lot of love there for her. I mean, Harry slammed his own father and brother; he doesn’t seem to have qualms about publicly distancing himself from anyone. For all the faults we find in her, he loves her. We can only imagine the experiences he’s had with her in his life where she showed him love. Harry’s widely known as her favorite and she simply adores him. I’m sure she wouldn’t play hide and seek on the staff with another member of the family if it wasn’t Harry. He just inspires that in her, just like Philip.
I mean if you want to say you don’t understand why they’re honoring his grandmother then ok, I don’t agree but that’s fine, you’re entitled to it, but the idea they are *obsessed* with status and royal lineage is a bit much. The using the nickname is cute – I actually think if they had used “Elizabeth” which is after all her regnal name, it would have been them trying to make more of a royal connection.
Thank you @Sid.
Its so tiresome to see know-nothings try to put themselves in H&M’s shoes.
I don’t recall their saying her name is Lilibet but we’re calling her Lili, I must have missed that. Charles & Diana did do that with Harry, said his name is Henry Charles Albert David and he’ll be known as Harry.
I mean it’s not like the queen has been able to stop the press from writing awful stories about Andrew which he deserves.
It’s that the royal rota (he’s still friends with some) who have decided to be gentle with him because he’s “one of them”
Also the Queen gave them their own procession, etc..now is it enough for what Harry and Meghan have been put through. HECK NO!! I wish she would have done more but clearly her son is more important than a grandchild.
I personally don’t think it’s in their best interests to “cut off” the Queen especially with the work they are trying to do.
She’s still loved and supported globally from world leaders to just regular people even though I don’t care for her.
So maintaining that connection in my opinion is good for them.
Ultimately I just hate this conversation around what someone should name their child. It’s ick. We have no ownership over Harry and Meghan, we don’t know them and only get a small window into their life.
@Scorpion — I 100% agree with you. I love Meghan and support H as an extension but I wish they had never named their daughter after that woman! They should have just gone with Lili Diana and call it day! I understand H having a soft spot for her but she is not a good person! never has been. H learning from Diana, he should have looked into how Betty behaved as well
American media has its faults but I can’t imagine reputable US publications making a front page controversy about a baby being named after its grandmother.
The best thing about the US press is that it isn’t the UK press.
NEWS FLASH! We have no new news so we must re-hash old shit in a desperate attempt to get a response from the Sussex’s.
Exactly why are they STILL going over tired old BS instead of asking why Basher is CONSISITENTLY blanking true love Catherine in public? After yesterday’s SG report are RF value for money? Uk households are struggling to cope with household bills and buying food yet we are supposed to feel grateful to have The Monarchy costing an absolute fortune and travelling around the Commonwealth giving offense at great expense to everybody else? BUT no the real issue is should a baby girl be named for her great grand mother?
“Why on earth didn’t they call that baby Doria?’ he asked, adding: ‘It’s the prettiest name ever.’
He actually said “That baby”? Geez…the othering of Lilibet and Archie is nauseating. Just incredible.
Saying “that baby” really says it all. It’s disgusting how racist they are. They have no problem expressing it.
And the “It’s the prettiest name ever” is just sarcastic mockery.
If her parents had named her “Doria” the article today would be how Meghan hates all Harry’s family even his beloved grandmother., FAUX RAGE🤢and we would be commenting that she should have used Elizabeth, Lillbet, Lilli etc. etc.🤢
I don’t think people on here would be commenting that but the Brit media definitely would say it was a “slap in the face” to not use Liz’s name in some form since the other grandchildren have.
Best friends do Prince Michael of Kent? Say less.
A year later and they are still bitching about the name??? LOLOL. Get over it.
I highly doubt this person has any idea what Harry said to his grandmother after his daughter was born. What I CAN see happening, based on this story and what we know about the Queen and Harry, is that this is what the Queen told her aides- “harry is going to name his granddaughter after me.” the Queen knew it was going to be Lilibet, but the aides assumed it was Elizabeth, so we’re back to the aides being forced to play catch up or whatever after the announcement.
And that fits with this person…..if he was told by an aide “well the queen didn’t know it was going to be Lilibet” because the AIDE didn’t know it was going to be Lilibet….
I think the Queen doesn’t tell her staff anything about the Sussexes. I don’t even think its super deliberate on her part. I think she is able to compartmentalize Family and Firm so well that its automatic at this point in her life (and also detrimental.) She didn’t tell the aides what Harry was naming his daughter bc in her mind there was no reason for her STAFF to know what her GRANDSON was naming his daughter.
Completely agree with all you said and spot on in general about Liz with that last paragraph.
Agree 💯% — I’m sure the queen was told “Lilibet” quite specifically by H&M, and no doubt she was tickled pink! It’s a wonderful name.
And this guy knows what was said by what? Phone tapping? He talked to the Queen personally? “Unprecedented legal attack on the BBC”? Didn’t PW also “attack” the BBC?
Lol, yes
Lili is so darn cute. She looks like a little pumpkin.
Enough with this nonsense. Lili is a gorgeous baby.
I think Archie and Lili are the sweetest, most adorable of all the BRF little ones. I know it’s not very kind, but when people go ridiculously gaga over George and Charlotte, I’m amazed. He’s a perfect choice for a Damien remake, and she looks like a stroppy little Madam. Louis is the cutest looking, but his manners are not becoming at all.
I agree with him obviously for different reasons. She should’ve been named after Doria or Just Lili instead of after that awful woman. This woman let her beloved grandson and his family get treated badly but sure she loves them behind closed doors. The same way she chose to PUBLICLY send the message that she supported Andrew she could’ve did the same for Harry and Meghan but she chose not to. Please don’t bring up that jubilee, that invite was more about the Windsors not looking even more petty and racist on the world stage.
I’m sure they talk to Doria all the time. Perhaps she liked the idea of calling her Lili.
Good thing I said “or just Lili”
It’s *their* baby, not yours. They can name her whatever they want. Why are you so indignant about her name? Obviously they ran the name Lilibet past the Queen and she liked it. Whatever the Queen is or isn’t, there is clearly a lot of love and respect between Harry and his gran, and it’s a sweet way of showing it.
This.
These kinds of discussions are why many people choose not to reveal their children’s names until after birth. Everyone has an opinion — especially when it comes to M&H.
The name’s adorable. Harry loves his grandmother. It was their choice. It’s not a betrayal — it’s a baby’s name.
I don’t mind them not calling the baby girl Doria. I did not want to name my kiddo after any of my relatives nor myself, for us it is not important. My husband, tho, is another story, he wanted his grands name somehow. I totally respect H and M’s decisions, they know why they do things, particularly these very personal stuff.
Call “that baby” after her Black grandmother, not the Queen’s name?
This @#$&ing guy.
Once again Kaiser is spot on here. The Palace had a temper tantrum because they had no control of the situation.
“ A spokesman for the Sussexes did not comment, more than three days after the Daily Mail asked them about Haslam’s claims.”
The Sussexes were crystal clear that the Fail was one of the outlets on their Do Not/Will Not Engage list. And even if it weren’t, why on earth would anybody respond to the “claims” of an interior decorator? And, spare us with your racist suggestions for what their Royal highnesses Harry & Meghan should name their children, Nicky. This whole thing is stupid and offensive.
You’d think they’d be embarrassed to write such drivel. Why, indeed, should H&M respond to a retired decorator’s opinion about their child’s name?
C-Shell, what’s interesting is that the Sussexes did respond the first time around. It’s even in the article:
“In response, Prince Harry and Meghan launched an unprecedented legal attack on the BBC, saying the story was ‘false and defamatory’.”
“Their spokesman said: ‘The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.’”
Why do they need to respond again to these idiots? They all already know that they told TQ they were naming their baby Lilibet. Tell me, the interior decorator and rrs do know how to read, right? I don’t think much of their reading comprehension.
Nicky Haslam can name HIS baby Doria if he’s so fond of the name.
(Note: I, too, think Doria is a lovely name. But it’s nobody’s damn job to name other peoples’ children.)
The people screaming that Meghan disrespected her mother by not naming her baby after her are often the same ones who completely trashed Doria from the beginning in the most racist terms.
All these royalists thought Doria was unsuitable before the wedding. Now we are to believe that these people love her and and her name. Nah.
The only time I’ve felt anything other than revulsion towards Phillip is this headset picture.
It does look like both he & TQ have genuine smiles on their faces.
I love that they mentioned that the Sussex’s spokesperson still hadn’t answered their questions 3 days after they asked! Meghan and Harry clearly stated, years ago, that neither they nor their staff would respond to or engage with any of the British tabloids, they meant it and are still sticking to that.
LOL whatever. I love her name and it’s a good way to honor the grandmother and not the Queen. Dopes. Naming her Elizabeth would have been about TQ, not the grandmother that Harry always talks about. And people are allowed to name their kids whatever they want. Seeing how it seems TQ has fully reconciled with Harry/Meghan almost since they left based on everything we know now, and she made sure that they had protection in country and had them do their own spotlight walk into the church, I think everyone needs to just back off telling them what they should have done and should be doing now.
They can name the baby whatever they want. And their actions have always made it clear that they have great affection for the Queen. Yes, the Queen was not that active in protesting them but if they want to blame the members of the family who actively tried to destroy them as opposed to Harry’s aging grandma I guess that is there choice.
Love your point about Harry honouring his grandma and not the crown by using the nickname.
Couldn’t agree more!
Yes to all you stated!
Yes, thank youu!
Right like haven’t we been over that before. They can separate the firm from the grandma..They love the Queen you don’t we get it! I don’t either but it’s not my life nor my child.
My sister just named her child Arthur. I hate it but I’m minding my business.
My friend’s daughter named her baby Arthur and I hate it too! I don’t know why, but I just think it’s an ugly name.
I think they named him after the paternal grandfather. She got pregnant in her third year of college while using an IUD (hear that, SCOTUS? It happens!) and chose to have the baby. I don’t think her BF’s parents were too thrilled about it, so maybe naming him Arthur was a way to placate them.
@annuel glad to know I’m not the only one lol. I don’t know what it is either but maybe because to me it seems like a old name?!
I also don’t know many biracial/black kids named Arthur so that could also be why. I’m choosing to call him Art..
It’s the first grandchild and they struggled to a child so I didn’t want to rain on their parade.
So the bullying report fiasco didn’t deflect enough from the Royals and their criminal actions and financial grift of the British subjects they now have to attack a baby and her name. The queen is not the only person in the world with that name, I personally have met three adults in my lifetime who go by Lilibet this is just another attack on the Sussex’s and it is disgusting. Someday these kids are going to grow up, I imagine that the lessons the Cambridge’s are showing there kids will make them just as narrow minded, hateful, greedy and self absorbed as their parents and the Sussex’s children will be beautiful inside and out just like their parents, because parenting is 99% setting examples by actions. KP and the Cambridge’s should be ashamed of themselves.
Parents can name babies whatever they like, and other people’s opinion is nothing. My husband and I didn’t care what people thought of our child’s name. It’s nobody’s business. You can like the name or not, but “should have” has nothing to do with it.
Frankly, I doubt the queen has any notion of what tabloids are writing. She lives in a very cloistered world.
I noticed the same royal journalists and experts never criticize Kate for not naming her child Carole after her mother but they keep insisting that Meghan should name her child after her own mother.
Carole and Charlotte’s middle name is Elizabeth.
Lol
And so is KKKannot’s.
I realised recently that before Harry & Meg got married. The only royals I knew of were : Queen, Charles, Diana, Camilla, Anne, Andrew, William, Harry & Kate. It was MEGHAN who bought global fame to the BRF and the European royals too. Because of the Sussex’s, I now know (far too many) BRF members who I’d never paid attention to before. Ok maybe the York girls – but that was because of their hats at W&K wedding — which I didn’t watch because I was fresh out of uni and had a hangover. It is because of The Duchess of Sussex that the world got to know about the BRF. And what did they do — they tossed their best asset to the wolves. They deserve all the 💩 they are all currently getting
I am waiting for this kind and loving granny to put out a simple statement that will end all the drama once and for all. “I gave my permission to name the Sussex daughter Lilibet . In addition, I would like it known that my private investigation about bullying found no involvement related to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Wow baby name issue from a year ago, “bullying” investigation that was completed weeks ago, and a grandfather potentially visiting his grandchildren weeks ago. They are really throwing everything Sussex at the wall to see what will stick as they try to distract from the Sovereign Grant Report and assorted scandals.
Funny how its not a problem that Keen and Baldemort didn’t name any of their kids Carole or Michael. I don’t recall any hand wringing over, that do you? Hmmm….
I think Isla and Lena have the same Elizabeth middle name, I’m not sure about Mia. Charlotte, Louise and Sienna are also Elizabeths. Lilibet got the more personal name, I think it is cute.
Meant to answer to Maeve.
There were eyebrows raised when HM and the D of E called their first two Charles and Anne – “ Stuart” names! The scandal! There was no deeper meaning – they just liked the names. Anne called her two non-royal names, and none of her grandchildren have “traditional” names. The aides and journalists that get themselves in a kerfuffle about these things (and nail polish, and crossing legs, and wearing tights) should remember the old “mind over matter” maxim – those who matter don’t mind and those who mind don’t matter.
But I can completely imagine a scenario where Harry says “we’d like to name her after you” and then saying Lilibet, and HM telling someone “I thought they were going to say Elizabeth, so it was a real surprise” and by the time the story gets to Nicky Haslem it’s “OMG THEY DIDN’T TELL HER!”
So glad they didn’t rise to the bait and respond on this. I hope all the legal/PR energy is going into the bullying “case.”
I feel revulsion every time a mediocre adult deem it necessary to boost their self esteem at the expense of a defenseless child.
The Queen made it clear that she approved of the name, so the only motivation for this is their ownership.
All this person has is his connections, some one comfortable with status will wear it like a favourite cashmere sweater all year round.
Whatever did overachieving Doria ever did to this mediocre person?
On a serious note i wished she was named meghan (i find the name lovely and people with that name have great personality) but imagine the headlines if lili was called meg the tears would be so much the rivers will overflow
On a serious note i wished she was named meghan (i find the name lovely and people with that name have great personality) but imagine the headlines if lili was called meg the tears would be so much the rivers will overflow
I don’t know why all these people in the UK act like they have any actual say in Harry and Meghan’s life. What they named their daughter or why is their prerogative. They are so desperate to slander them. Like who is this guy?
Another distraction from the rf massive funding so they can live a life of ultimate luxury.
It’s their kid, their decision and she’s a beautiful little girl. At the same time those I’ve always thought the name is stupid and they should have just named her Elizabeth or just left it at Lilly. And frankly with all the hassle and criticism that they have faced over this, they probably should have just named her with a D or something to honor both Diana and Doria. Of course I’m a little biased lol.
I do not think it matters they would still be criticized no matter what by the usual critics
Okay, here are my silly thoughts on the wee princess. I think they told Prince Philip before he passed away about the name choice. He probably liked it too. Perhaps it was a way for Harry to acknowledge them both, as grandparents. More emphasis on family ties than royal legacy.
Anyway, I like to call her Lily Diana. Keeping her grandma Diana in the mix. It’s like a blessing. (She is such a cutie).
He called Lili “that child”
Nicky Haslam is a self important man with issues who has slowly slid down the social scale. One of his parents was an aristo. Interesting and likely traumatic childhood. He was well known in 80s and 90s. Inherited wealth or made it with his interior design company, but has recently gone broke over past five years and literally had a fire sale auctioning of all of his pieces via Sotheby’s and his country house. He once accidentally posted some interesting S&M gay pornish pictures to his mainstream Insta account. He’s a snob, but dresses like a wannabe cheapo f*ckboi. He now depends on his rich and well connected friends for charity. I can’t really imagine that Camilla is hanging out with him these days…
I come to Celebitchy for comments like this. I raise my coffee and salute you. 🙂 (As soon as I stop laughing so I don’t spill it)
@BlackToyPoodle I remember the bewildered comments re: the accidental Insta post from his regular followers (racist, rich, actively anti-woke, old White British women) as being pretty amusing at the time 😆
Was curious about this background info so looked for more details. Not sure what’s being referred to re: his childhood, but interestingly, it turns out Nicky’s mother’s name (she’s the aristo connection) was the very colorful Diamond Louise Constance Ponsonby. Later went by Diana. I guess that’s what makes Nicky the name expert.
@Windy River I could have been more specific re: childhood! Interesting family setup between his parents. His mother literally dumped her first husband and daughter in US; she settled down in States after Haslam’s father initially said he wasn’t interested in marriage, only for him to change his mind and knock on her doorstep a couple of years later. Believe she literally said bye and jumped on first ship back to the UK. She eventually also divorced Nicky’s father. Nicky spent three years bed ridden with polio as a child before being sent to Eton. Difficult relationship with his father who disinherited him and gave the family fortune to Nicky’s two older brothers.
I should really dedicate this brain space to something more useful 🙃
@JaneBee – Thanks for filling in the details. I was poking around in my Ancestry account, looking at someone’s public tree for Diamond/Diana – I’d already noticed a comment – not linked to a specific record – that she got a divorce in Reno in 1930; and there was an English record that she married Haslam in England sometime in the first 3 months of that same year. So that fits with what you said. Haslam wasn’t aristo but seems to have come from a wealthy background. Their first two sons were born within a couple of years of the marriage, while Nicky was born 7-9 years later than his brothers, a pretty big gap, when just the experience with polio would have been traumatic enough. The daughter from the first marriage shows up in NYC the 1940 US Census with her father, who’s remarried to a younger woman. Quite a story.
I know what you mean about spending time/space on something more useful! Ancestry can be a total time sink. But I’m still waiting for info from my brother on something he asked me two days ago to research, so guess I was primed to go looking around anyway…
Now Richard Eden is using the mad ramblings of Nicky Haslam to fill his required anti-Sussex column inches? Haslam is a very established British designer, a gossip columnist in his own right, and obviously not Team Sussex. Notice that there is nothing in Eden’s reporting that says Haslam himself spoke to the Queen about the naming.
Instead, it’s Haslam says “I heard that…” then goes on to repeat what everyone else heard last year when the tabloids were ranting over the Lilibet/Elizabeth manufactured nonsense. Eden is honestly the worst journalist.
For anyone interested in British design and old historic residences, Haslam’s book Folly de Grandeur, about his life in an old Tudor hunting lodge, is a great read with gorgeous photos.
@Harper He previously derided the Sussexes in a DM article marketing his ridiculous ‘Things Nicky Haslam thinks are common’ tea towel that he relies on to fund himself in old age.
Will concede that he is a relatively talented designer, amateur singer, and artist. Although his new tiny retirement country house that comes courtesy of some friends who allow him to live there, is verging on tasteless pastiche.
So what do these writers want the Sussexes to do? Change Lili’s name? The articles are so pointless IMO.
They want them to engage with the tabloids. The tabloids want/need the money the Sussex’s bring and they can’t get it. The only thing that might bring them back to England is a funeral, so the DM rehash ancient history hoping for engagement and profit.
I don’t have a problem with Harry naming his daughter Lilibet, my name is actually Elizabeth and think it’s lovely he took the Queen’s nickname Lilibet and paid tribute to his grandmother The Queen
I think the tabloids are just stirring the pot of hate for Harry and Meghan so they are continuing this nonsense story of Harry and Meghan stealing the Queen’s name why fyi isn’t stealing anything. I don’t remember Lilibet or Elizabeth being copyrighted it’s silly
😂🤣They got this info from an interior designer? Let’s get real, there hasn’t been any interior design going on in Buckingham Palace since W W I😂🤣😂🤣😂. Oh the desperation!
‘That baby’? Jeezus, these people.
Now I’m really confused . I didn’t know her real name is Lilibet. I saw Meghan on Ellen and when asked she called her Lilly. I guess like most posts I’ve read here she is being referred to as Lilly.
Now I know her full name , totally missed all the controversy,
Children are named for many sentimental reasons but never for public approval. I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will lose any sleep over who does or does not like the name they chose for their daughter.
Lilibet Diana is one year old. Everyone except the Queen declared that she did not know about the name. Every comment came from an inside, outside, upside-down source via the British media. One day hopefully, we will stop using those sources as the base for a conversation.
I am confident Harry and Meghan will raise their children with an understanding of the complex world in which they were born.