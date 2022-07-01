DM: The Palace buried the bullying inquiry to protect the ‘defensive’ Sussexes

Two weekends ago, the Sunday Times reported that the “bullying inquiry” about/around the Duchess of Sussex had been completed. This was the inquiry announced by Buckingham Palace just days before the Oprah interview aired last year. The foundation for the inquiry was Jason Knauf leaking his own emails about how the Kensington Palace staff were constantly in state of terror/tears because of Meghan’s sheer existence. After the Oprah interview aired, suddenly BP didn’t want this on their plate whatsoever, which is why they hired an independent law firm to handle it, and they kept trying to minimize what was happening. As Buckingham Palace furiously covered their own asses, Kensington Palace aides continued to leak about how awful it was that the inquiry was being “buried” and how they were all just desperate to tell their stories. The Times said the inquiry was completed, the report would not be released and that changes would be made to palace HR. This week, BP went on the record and confirmed everything in the Times report.
So where does that leave Meghan? She was never contacted by the law firm about the inquiry, and we know that she has her receipts, and the palaces have her receipts as well. She left a paper trail within the Firm – she was sending emails and writing letters about how she was being treated and how bad it was getting for her. She reached out to senior staff and begged for help while she was pregnant. They didn’t help her. She has those receipts too. Generally speaking, I do think BP buried the inquiry, but it wasn’t to protect Meghan. It was to protect William, Kate and their staff from the truth of THEIR behavior coming out. But it seems that William and Kate won’t let it go, and neither will their staff. Rebecca English at the Daily Mail wrote a piece this week with the headline: “Palace prioritised peace, whatever the cost to their staff: In the wake of Harry and Meghan’s acrimonious departure, officials were simply unable to predict just how this most defensive of couples would react.” Y’all.
Allegations that the Duchess of Sussex systemically targeted and bullied female staff have been deeply troubling – and problematic – for the Royal Family since they were aired early last year. It was the first time a member of the Royal Family had been the subject of a formal complaint to senior management about their alleged behaviour – and there was no formal HR policy in place to deal with it.
The fact the allegations had first been made three years previously without any action seemingly being taken also uncomfortably accentuated the depth of the Palace’s paralysis over the issue. The delicacy of the situation was further exacerbated by the state of relations between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family.
In the wake of their acrimonious departure as working royals and explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, palace officials were simply unable to predict just how this most defensive of couples would react. This is why they decided to focus their inquiries on how the allegations against Meghan were handled, as opposed to the substance of the claims themselves, whose truth or falsity has not been objectively established.
It seemed a neat-ish solution and one that was specifically designed to prevent the duchess and her legal team from having any say in what was being treated as a purely procedural matter.
Now officials have confirmed what the Daily Mail suggested would happen back in December last year – that their entire review is being buried, never to be made public. And as I reveal today, even the tiny handful of staff who were consulted during the process haven’t been told what, if anything, the Palace plans to do to sharpen up their procedures in the future.
Senior palace officials such as the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young – who I have been told by multiple sources was also frequently on the receiving end of the worst of the Sussexes’ ire – wanted to do the right thing, but have clearly prioritised peace with Harry and Meghan over their workforce.
It has led some within the household to ask the question: is how your staff are treated and protected really deemed less important than angering the Sussexes? The answer, for many, is clearly ‘yes’.
“This most defensive of couples…” The entire royal establishment and national media ganged up on a woman and smeared her until she was suicidal, and now when she has shown that she is prepared to defend herself and call out her antagonizers, she’s “defensive.” These twisted gaslighters, my God.
This is the truth though: “This is why they decided to focus their inquiries on how the allegations against Meghan were handled, as opposed to the substance of the claims themselves…It seemed a neat-ish solution and one that was specifically designed to prevent the duchess and her legal team from having any say…” After the Oprah interview, BP was scared sh-tless about Meghan’s receipts, and they quickly realized that if they put any of the unhinged smears on the record, Meghan would start suing people and dropping receipts. They needed a way to continue to smear her without claiming anything specific, anything that could turn out to be verifiably false.
So, what is this Mail piece really? Is it William and Kate being genuinely too stupid to understand that they’re the ones being protected? Is it the last gasp of this f–king story, and one last time to blame Meghan for something? I don’t even know.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
USA Rights Only – Suva, Fiji -20181023- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, on day one of the royal couple's visit to Fiji.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
USA Rights Only – The Hague, UK -20220415-Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attending a reception, hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence, celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games, at Nations Home, Invictus Games Park (Zuiderpark), in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20190912- The Duchess of Sussex departs the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attend the athletics section of the fifth edition of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for military and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured during their military service.
USA Rights Only – Cape Town, South Africa -20190925- Duchess of Sussex on Day 3 of Royal Visit to Africa.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Australia ONLY, Suva, – 20181023 – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend a Dinner Hosted by the President of Fiji
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
USA Rights Only – Cape Town, South Africa -20190925- Duchess of Sussex on Day 3 of Royal Visit to Africa.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
North America Rights – London, UK -20190713- The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton Matthews in the royal box during the 12th day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
-PICTURED: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181026- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Australian Geographic Society Awards at the Shangri-La Hotel in Sydney.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
The convenient timing of this….neatly took all news of overspending, Charles, etc off the cycle.
Why they waited to release when the SG was released.
This is absolutely pathetic. As my adoptive Irish cousin says, ‘Ah, me bollix’. Just pathetic.
Now the MAGA media in US has jumped in aka Megan McCain.. I wonder if BRF want to openly get in bed with this racist crew.
I hope she forces their hand. Release the report, you pack of jackals.
This is what’s happening. The DM is being told to bury scandals like the incandescent video and the suits cases full of cash. But they’re not getting anything juicy in return. So they’re dragging this up which can play out this way… Meghan’s lawyers use this to get their hands on the report and clear her name. The DM is being tricky. Idk how close they are to helping her lawyers, but the DM wants that report released!
But according to this the report won’t clear or convict her. All they did was look into how things were handled so they wouldn’t have to clear her.
I agree, Wiglet. This is not coming from KP. The press know this is a really juicy story and are pissed it is being buried. That won’t stop them from publishing their slurs against the Sussexes, and we know they are desperate for anything that gives them a reason to put H&M in a headline.
I agree with you Wiglet. the RRs, as despicable as they might be, are holding up their end of the invisible contract. They are burying the stories the royals want buried. But what are they getting in exchange? A story about a bullying report that the world will never see and that Meghan wasn’t involved in? English is trying really hard to make this into a “thing” bc of how awful the Sussexes are, but she sounds ridiculous doing so, and my guess is she knows it.
The invisible contract only holds up if both sides perform their jobs under that K, and here one side does not seem to be holding up its side of the bargain.
The report will never see the light of day because it likely draws the obvious conclusion: expecting people to show up and do their job is called management, not bullying.
Equality
Yes they’re walking a fine line very well.
MeganC
It won’t see the light of day unless one of the articles makes a claim big enough to suggest the publication saw it. Then a Sussex lawyer can use that as the report not being kept private, but used as a tool against Meghan. So, the door would be open to examine it.
It really falls on these reporters. Will they walk the line and avoid a lawsuit or will they accidentally slip and force the royals hand. Depends how much they want good news stories.
Reportedly the Sussexes want the report released too. An interesting game of chicken, mayhaps.
Seems to me the DF wants to taunt the Sussexes because they know the report WON’T be released, so they can make up any old thing they want about what it says and the Sussexes can’t do d*ck about it. But they’d be wrong…,
To those saying that releasing the report won’t clear or “convict” Meghan, well, if a proper investigation was made then it should do one or the other. Even if it’s just to say that we’ve heard the accusations, here they are, we’ve heard from the respondent (Meghan). We’ve spoken to witnesses, and reviewed all pertinent documents, and found there was not sufficient evidence presented to conclude that M “bullied” or harassed so-and-so on this date. Or even to say that this staff member may have felt anxiety about having to complete a task by two weeks, but this does not rise to the level of “bullying.”
Somehow, I have a feeling that if either BP or KP had any credible evidence of bullying or other misconduct by Meghan they would have announced it with the same fanfare as when a new child is born to that so-called family. So, they’re not fooling anyone.
Would releasing the report even reveal anything? Did they even speak to the people Jason Knauf mentioned in the email? Weren’t there people lining up to speak to this investigation about Meghan? If it was only about HR practices, then releasing the report might just show they didn’t talk to any of those people.
@jais: i remain of the believe that there never actually even was an inquiry. The palace claims they are “improving” certain things and altering certain policies. Why not name the policies you are altering? Right cause there never was an inquiry so there isn’t anything to alter.
Right? Name the policies. We already know they participated in a diversity course so perhaps that was one of the policies. Another policy was probably one about what actually constitutes bullying. Early morning emails and not speaking with a British accent while requesting work to be done does not constitute bullying. Imagine HR had to do a whole course on what is an isn’t bullying for these people.
It wouldn’t. What was confirmed which no one seemed to clue in on was it was never going to be about Meghan, but their HR practices. And at least the DM and others finally started saying that only two supposed people were accusing Meghan of bullying them. But then people started linking things to Jason Knauf and Simon Case and I think everyone wants this mess to just go away at this piece.
We all know that Jason and William were behind this mess.
Pretty crap HR practices if they’re not informing the employees. There should be annual anti-harassment training, annual EEO training (or whatever the British equivalent is), annual know-your-rights training. More & more, it’s looking like a very very bad place to work. Who’d be dumb enough to do it, except aristo-types looking to kill time & make connections?
Didn’t both of those who made these accusations withdraw them, but Jason Knauf decided to/was pressured to run with it anyway?
Andrew’s nemesis
To recall the original narratives as it unfolded it sounded like staff at KP took issue with Meghan existing. So being the petty place it seems to be a couple staffers gossiped in a complaining way to Jason and others. It was never serious and never filed a report. But later Jason did file grievances for the big smear campaign and those that originally made the vague claims said they wanted no part in this. Reportedly 1 was upset her name was being used.
They dressed it all up, but at the core it was office noise for the sake of it in a toxic work environment with petty, racist people.
@Andrew’s_Nemesis — It was reported that *sources* close to the ex-staffers came forward claiming that Knauf reported the alleged bullying to HR without their permission. When the two staffers learned their complaints were going to be publicized they tried to rescind them, but Knauf leaked their emails to The Times anyway. He is an evil little weasel and I hope Meghan’s lawyers demand the report be made public, which will exonerate her completely. If they won’t there’s always the tacit threat that she will release all the receipts she has in order to clear her name.
Seriously.
Right now the Sussexes are doing them all a favor by not complaining, nor explaining.
But they don’t have to play by those rules anymore (esp. since PC & PW never abide by those rules anymore either).
So keep taunting Meghan.
I hope she releases all those receipts in response.
I’m thinking all the hater royals and media need to let this go or another interview or lawsuit with all the receipts revealed will happen. I hope it does. The royals will get much more than they bargained for. Karma.
That is exactly what this piece feels like tho. One last jab about meghan the “bully” just for it to be never mentioned again. One thing is clear: Buckingham palace (and clarence house) want this to go away.
Agreed. This was meant to be yet another smear on Meghan’s character and this article was the final underline. Now whenever they refer to ‘The Meghan bullying inquiry’ a casual observer will get the impression Meghan is a bully. Very effective.
It’s infuriating, because if the Sussexes respond to clear the air, they’ll be attacked again. At least now, the fact that Meghan has been the whipping boy of these racist institutions seems to have become more widespread knowledge.
They are practically begging Meghan to react at this point!
I actually hope she does. There’s going high, and then there’s having your name smeared for all eternity. I hope she sues them.
Andrew’s_Nemesis, could she sue HR for not handling the claims appropriately and investigating which would clear her name? Defamation of character is a real thing, and it seems that the BM (at least, if not KP, too) is doing this to defame her.
This is bait. As always, they are dying to have the Sussexes respond to the specious nonsense they spew. The “investigation” was clearly designed to keep M’s legal team out of it because, as we all know, it’s BS and she is smart enough to keep allll the receipts.
Notice how they threw in the word “systemically” when they described Meg’s supposed treatment/bullying of white women. Trying to co-opt someone else’s pain and movement yet again. The right wing of every country is the lowest scum, and yet the most transparent.
Yeah, the entire premise is the polar opposite of how Meghan was actually treated by the entire institution. They have never lifted so much as a finger to help her, but now they are burying the results of the review to protect her? Pull the other one, Salty Royals.
The Keens are exhausting. They constantly having openings for positions at KP suggesting staff turnover is high. Will and Kate were probably the bullies.
They are exhausting. Nothing more tedious than people who are both comically stupid and vindictive.
Probably? Definitely and they still are.
Somebody is stirring the hornet nest
I’ve nothing more to add here. Kaiser said it all.
I STILL dont get why Meghan was not contacted, she is the subject of the inquiry. How is that even a legally binding inquiry with only one side!?
She wasn’t contacted because they said she’s technically not an employee. Remember that’s why they said she couldn’t get help along with it being “embarrassing” for the family.
Because it wasn’t a inquiry into her. It was an inquiry into themselves and how they handled things. So technically she wasn’t the subject, the palace’s hr department was. And they have never claimed anything concrete meghan actually did. Meghan can’t sue people for feeling like they’ve been bullied. Now if staff were to come forward with actual accusations, she could sue for that.
But isn’t that the point? The actual ‘investigation’ wasn’t into the bullying claims or whether there’s a single grain of truth in them (spoiler alert – there isn’t or that would have been leaked at light speed), it’s how they were handled – internal/HR processes, etc. So technically that doesn’t need to involve her BUT it does allow for endless headlines and reminders about the claims.
But the genius of it is that 90% of people aren’t close readers or critical thinkers. All they’ll absorb is Meghan=Bully. The RF knew that. That’s why it was done in the first place. The truth is irrelevant.
It’s pretty simple – they don’t want to have to investigate the actual bullying claims because they know they are false. They don’t want to have to report what they know they will find.
So they’ve chosen a VERY limited scope, and to bury the findings of that, too, for good measure. And then told everyone they were burying it 😂.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything so brazenly stupid. Politicians often bury stories and reports, but they don’t come out and SAY that: they postpone indefinitely, or let it tail off until they can say that it doesn’t matter or they’ve “put that in the past”. The Windsors are just the absolutely dumbest and uniquely unskilled at reading the room.
KP should be glad BP cleaned up their mess and seriously shut up.
I don’t know when or how, but I firmly believe someday Meghan will have her say in everything. It might not be till years from now or much sooner, which I doubt, but she will show the world what they did to her. You know she has all of this stuff recorded, filed, dated, and ready. If they keep pushing her hard enough, she might just use it.
I think you’re right. However she’s diplomatic enough to wait until after TQ passes at which point, if the smearing continues, she’ll get her lawyers to demand the report be made public or she’ll drop ALL the receipts.
I agree, l think she’s biding her time and after the queen goes, Meghan will unleash the Krakon to get the report, drop the receipts and clear her name. She may have inner reserves of strength, but much more can she seriously take of these unrelenting attacks against her reputation going unanswered?
This story being used as a distraction from the royals’ spending is so obvious, since the Times had the story two weeks ago. I know BP just confirmed it so its convenient as a headline but still, its serving a very particular purpose.
This line here says it all, and not in the way KP mouthpiece Rebecca English thinks it does:
” one that was specifically designed to prevent the duchess and her legal team from having any say in what was being treated as a purely procedural matter.”
They didn’t want her or her team involved at all because they knew they would be in trouble if they were. BP knew that if this was about anything other than the basic procedure and HR policy itself, they would have to involve meghan and they 100% did not want that.
Yeah. And who wouldn’t be “defensive” about being treated like that? It makes me “defensive” on her behalf.
“It seemed a neat-ish solution and one that was specifically designed to prevent the duchess and her legal team from having any say in what was being treated as a purely procedural matter.”
Yep. Some truth telling, from the Fail of all rags.
@c-shell: it seems like the fail is a bit angry about the way the palace is handling this whole debacle because this piece read quite critical of the palace and their shenanigans.
You know what? In some ways it would be a “neat- ish solution” if they would just keep quiet about it. Because there’s little Meghan and her legal team could go after if there are no allegations, right? Just lots of insinuations.
But then it seems like someone from KP’s side is lumbering in and saying all the quiet parts out loud, that they specifically excluded Meg from the investigation and tried to bury it, even alleging that she “targeted” female staff members. That’s getting perilously close to spilling the beans. So there goes that neatish solution.
Someone from KP ( perhaps someone who fancies himself a “PR genius”) is desperate to brief against “that woman” and I think we can guess why.
It just pisses me off the Meghan had to keep those receipts in the first place. The fact that she seems to have done that from the very start of her royal life, that she KNEW she needed to do that, is very telling. She must have realized that they were attempting to gaslight her from the beginning. She never stood a chance.
She wasn’t a fool and by all accounts very professional and organized.
I think she kept records, but soon realized these would be needed for protection later.
Naw, she kept them because she is a Black woman in a white dominated work force. No, don’t do that. Professional?
There has been nothing but stories about how Black women have to constant do this for protection of just breathing, living and doing their job and going home.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my career and life, it is that women, and especially women of color, must always preserve, record, and keep all the receipts, even when doing so in the moment feels like an overreaction.
You’re spot on! They are covering for William and his failures. Jason K is already known for shady dealings at his previous company, Simon Case is currently struggling in parliament covering up for Boris and his shady party gate inquiries and then you have Melissa who was fired for misconduct.
Those are the 3 main staff members involved in this.
There was probably never any official report either since the palace isn’t accountable to anyone.
I’m sure they think they got away with it but when your dealing with people with no morals it will all come back to them. At some point the cost of keeping these vile people quiet will be too much and the floodgates will open on Will.
@Polo. 100% agree. Look at Andrew. For years he was busy getting his jollies with underage, trafficked girls. Look at him now.
Yup there’s no way so many people can be in on this and the truth not come out eventually. I just hope we don’t have to wait decades like with Andrew ugh
William is being set up somehow and I’m here for it.
Since everyday is Opposite Day there the real headline is the Cambridges are too defensive to have the report released.
Kaiser, your analysis is great here. It’s disgusting how calculated this is to disable Meghan from defending herself. It’s filthy to suggest that denying her due process is in her best interest.
We were giving Charles credit yesterday for using the Sussexes with nice press because it’s an improvement from using them with smears. Charles, do something about the Cambridges again…if you have anything left to hold over Bulliam (PoW title?)
Charles deserves no credit. He briefed the press about meeting Archie and Lili to distract the press from talking about his shady dealings. It didn’t work anyway.
The sad thing is that DM readers can’t put two and two together; they can’t perceive that whenever The Firm is in hot water they will get leaks and lies about Harry and Meghan. Then they go and regurgitate the same mean, dumb comments over and over. I guess it works because the DM hasn’t even posted the Palace’s report on spenditures.
To be fair they have posted about the sovereign grant as there was a post on it yesterday.. but it’s for sure not as prominent as anything to do with Meghan…
Honestly, this cracks me up. It’s like the guy at work who didn’t get fired after a huge fuckup because he’s two years from retirement and has a disabled adult child he supports, who then starts running his
mouth about how he’s being stabbed in the back and everybody is laying about him.
Billy idle and Bone Idle were very lucky to escape public exposure had Jason Knauf been star witness at Mail on Sunday court case and cross examined in the High Court ADMITTING he had gone undercover, pretending to be Meghan’s loyal staff member, whereas he was really on a secret mission for his real boss. He was very active on his real boss’s interest hence the bullying allegation that conveniently got slipped to Valentine Low for a front page Times story just before the Oprah interview. MEGHAN MADE EVERYONE FEMALE AT THE PALACE CRY!!
It is all BS to smear Meghan as an angry black woman when it was she who was being bullied into despair from all sides. Thank the Lord she had Harry and her mom and true friends to see her through and they quit toxicity to thrive in US. W and k need to stop playing stupid bingo when The Crown are protecting them. They really don’t want anyone to know what really happened do they?
Had anyone bee in specifying all-women allegedly victims? Feels like a new dimension added.
KP/the press want a scenario like the lawsuit. They knew the Mail would loose but they sent Knauf anyway because it was another opportunity to smear and abuse her. So yeah they’re dumb enough to actually release something that she could challenge legally and that’s what BP doesn’t want.
The Mail is just baiting Meghan. They want her to drop recipes. They need her to. It extends the life of the story, and gets more clicks.
Yup that’s all this is about. More opportunities to dehumanize and bully and create millions more stories from their cash cow. It’s so awful!
I really hope she’s peaceful under a tree surrounded by lots of laughter and joy!
I’m sure Harry, her mom and friends are taking care of her.
They have been hoping and she’s not playing. Honestly she and Harry are playing this smart. The Daily Mail kept trying to poke at them about the Jubby stuff too and they have said zero things about that as well. Along with who was at the birthday party, etc.
She doesn’t need to drop receipts, she needs to get her lawyers involved.
And you think of all people that Harry and Meghan don’t have lawyers looking at this? Really?
There’s currently nothing to get involved in because this is a smear campaign with no tangible evidence. It’s what the BM do best.
There’s also has been no loss to her work…a hit to her perfect reputation yes but not her work.
She/her lawyers may not feel it’s worth it to pursue anything even if they did have something to pursue. Who knows…
Remember Harry and Meghan have won all their lawsuits..they know what they’re doing.
New poster, have you read a single word I’ve written on here defending Meghan in the past five years? This was exactly my point to OP. Their lawyers have been publicly commenting about this ‘investigation’ since the bullying claims were first made. *Meghan isn’t going to leak receipts* and risk endangering the settled copyright lawsuit against the Fail. She needs to point her lawyers at the coverup, because now the coverup is endangering her reputation.
@KJ — first, of course we know the Sussexes have lawyers, no need for sarcasm. Second, it’s not up to Meghan to *leak* anything. More than anything she is diplomatic and professional, even when she’s suing someone. In fact, my guess is she’s already got her legal team champing at the bit to go after BP, but she’s too diplomatic and professional to stir the pot while the Queen is still alive. Then her lawyers could ask BP HR for the investigation report to be made available to them because according to all the records Meghan has kept, and they have seen, it proves that the bullying allegations were wholly fabricated by Knauf, Simon Case and KP (aka Billy and Boney Idle).
@nota, protecting reputations is supposedly one of Schilling’s areas of expertise. I’m curious to see what if anything (and hopefully something) might be planned. Maybe they’re waiting for everyone to dig themselves a deeper hole. I’m not a lawyer, but putting out that Meghan “systematically targeted and bullied female staff” based on some nebulous supposed allegations from somewhere among the palaces, specifically allegations that were rescinded, has to be close to crossing some line.
I think this is the first time I’ve heard anything even close to specific: that M supposedly “targeted and bullied female staff”.
And yet, Jason Knauf was the one leaking all of these accusations against her. His friend, Melissa something or other, was supposedly fired for incompetence, so maybe that’s where they are getting this “targeted women” nonsense. But that’s just never been said about Meghan by any of her other workplaces. That her competence and confidence was intimidating, I could believe, but that’s not the same as bullying.
Someone at KP seems to be playing a dangerous game by trying to leak against Meghan. Seems like perhaps outright announcing that you are “burying” the promised report has not had the desired effect. Huh…
In the initial times piece they said it was 2 women who were complaining to Jason… then Emily Andrew’s claimed a female security guard cried during the Australia tour because somehow Meghan looked at her wrong while in a crowded place. Smh
Sounds like the mail is trying to distance Jason from this as he’s now been tied to the fake claims.
There has seemed to be a frantic like desperation to hold onto the Sussexes especially from KP. They have to leak and keep the stories coming because they got secrets to hide. That’s why you have Cambridge lackeys mad at Charles for praising the Sussexes yesterday. The problem is that the media are getting antsy and tired. They’re not getting anything in return, which is a humbled and controlled Sussexes giving them access. They backed the wrong horse and this report was the supposed to be the thing that finally put Meghan and Harry in their place. William is panicking and you can’t tell me any different. That contract just got a lot harder.
@Jay – Melissa Toubati. She was involved early on after Meghan moved to London. As Jason’s friend, her behavior, what she really may have been doing while working with the Sussexes, has has long raised questions. Maybe one day we’ll know for sure. She deserves to be remembered.
This was the last thing they had over Meghan and it fell through. Meghan and Harry leaving has caused them to lose money and clicks. They have tried to throw everything at her and nothing has worked to “humble” her and put her in “place”. The palace was supposed to do that for them and now that Charles has seemed to be wanting to remove himself from the we hate the Sussexes bandwagon, KP and the tabloids are pissed.
“ Allegations that the Duchess of Sussex systemically targeted and bullied female staff have been deeply troubling – and problematic.” So it was white women who were reportedly griping and doing the most to not do their work?
Say less.
This sounds about as true as Meghan making Kate cry. So the real story is that the white women were unprofessional and couldn’t do their job and hated being called out on their laziness and racism.
Do the British tabloids not realize they are a joke to the rest of the world? Do they not realize we ‘know’ what they’re doing with their made up stories about Meghan and Harry? I used to pop popcorn and sit down once a week to laugh at their ridiculous articles – like writing articles about their 5 minute drive to Oprah. I often wrote comments until all of a sudden my comments never appeared – it was like they ‘tagged’ my name or something. But I’m not laughing any more. I refuse to ever click on any of their stories anymore – they are just so ridiculous. Charles can receive bags of money, William and Kate can make fools of themselves on their ‘royal’ visits, Andrew is a disgrace, yet Meghan can sneeze and 50 articles would be written about how dare she do this, she must be doing this for political reasons, and how disrespectful she is to the Queen. I’m thrilled Meghan and Harry can rise above it all and continue their fantastic work. They are my true heroes and inspirations.
The BM are literally frothing over this. It’s everywhere. I nearly stopped for a minute and thought “now hang on what the heck has Meghan done now to incur such wrath today” But then I remembered it’s another ordinary day where the BM hate the fact that she’s a beautiful biracial Princess of the Realm, living her best life in gorgeous sunny California with a husband who absolutely dotes on her and 2 precious children and a 14 bathroom (lol) mansion
There’s a silver lining to this mess. Scammy was using the bullying claims in her stupid lawsuit against Meghan. Jason was referenced a lot and the email that used in Meghan’s lawsuit was used as evidence to support her complaint. Last month Scam amended her complaint and all direct references to Jason and the email are gone. Since this statement does not directly say Meghan is at fault it can’t be used. Scammy’s lawyers may try but it will backfire because doing that opens the door for KP to be scrutinized in a US court. BM innuendo doesn’t count because the RRs if called in by Scammy would have to back up their hit pieces under oath. It’s probably why no official statement from the Sussexes.
Removed all references to Jason and his emails huh? People have been wondering who has been pushing/funding this lawsuit because at the very least these lawyers would want a big retainer. I think we just got a big clue right there. Someone doesn’t want this traced back to KP. Imagine having a relative be that vengeful. And for what exactly?
The palace has never been interested in protecting Meghan so idea this probably one page report is being buried to protect her is laughable. The palace also actively helped the Fail when Meghan sued them.
Fact is Meghan has shown she is no pushover & prepared to defend herself. when her lawyers got involved & asked for evidence etc when the palace briefed those bullying claims – they narrowed the scope so she couldn’t be involved in the HR process & drop HER receipts. Therefore they will just rely on their vague anonymous claims to Tom Bower & Valentino Low etc to keep pushing their bullying smears. They also want to damage her credibility as a woman’s advocate by claiming she targeted women in the palace. But people like Gloria Steinem have loudly said to the palace we don’t believe you. I think most people can see through the very obvious pre Oprah bullying claims.
I mean the staff were leaking in 2018/19 that they didn’t want to work for a cable actress & said that Meghan was doing a lot herself. We heard from lots of people that collaborated with Meghan on vogue etc that she called them directly. It also came out in court filings that Meghan was the one who arranged things like her father’s wedding suit. As Rebecca English reported last year, things like arranging for Meghan’s dad to go to a safe house pre wedding was regarded by the PAs as beneath them & outside scope of their duties. Doesn’t really sound like people who were scared of Meghan.
I saw on SM that Jason & Meghan’s first assistant private secretary, Amy Pickerill, worked at RBS together where he apparently did lots of press briefings against staff. Amy is now a director of Earthshot. And Melissa was said to be Jason’s friend. So seems like they set Meghan up to fail from the start/ put spies around her who could leak to the press etc. No wonder Meghan said on Oprah she regretted believing them.
The Sussexes have moved on. The bullying allegations are old tried and debunked news. I think what gets these folks the most is the Sussexes do not engage with them and they are left scrambling like bottom feeders to get their attention. A pathetic bunch of deplorable folks who know they have loss the best of the best and are left with nothing but scandal after scandal which they refuse to adequately cover because of their shame. Long May the Sussexes reign supreme.
It has to do with her reputation on the global stage. That’s what all these lies about bullying have been about. The lies about Meghan bullying Kate when it was the other way around. The lies of Meghan bullying staff when it was the other way around. KP is trying to destroy Meghan’s reputation on the global stage.
With each succeeding sentence of that story I groaned. The unmitigated gall of these people! I would say it’s one last chance to smear Meghan (& Harry), but it’s not. They’ll keep on doing it from here to the end of time. And how on earth are we to believe that they don’t want to upset people who live half a world away? That makes zero sense. Have none of these people held a real job?
My theory: this was about how the investigation was handled, not the actual claims. That’s why Meghan was not interviewed. They were basically investigating “how comfortable does staff feel speaking up if a royal treats them badly?” and “do staff complaints against royals get properly addressed?”
I think what they were fishing for was specific stories of Meghan’s bullying that didn’t get told. Because they wanted that ammunition if Meg/Harry said the wrong thing in the Oprah interview.
It was never about “were the claims true?” It was a dirt gathering exercise.
And what they found was a bunch of dirt on other members, not H&M. They likely uncovered a bunch of unreported abuses by Andrew, Charles, Will, Kate, and maybe even Anne.
Hence why this “hide the report” reaction.
This is not going to end well. I think the way that palace sources are implying that the inquiry found that Meghan had in fact been bullying and that procedures now have to change for employees to be comfortable to whistleblow (that is the implication of the reports findings), combined with treatment and press at the jubilee is going to be the final straw for Harry to go scorched earth in his memoir particularly if the queen dies in the near future. And we know that once the Queen dies, I believe that both Charles and William are more willing to engage in a public tit for that if Harry does end up going scorched earth. This will hasten the end of the monarchy.
The Royal Family have had enough of this William person’s “ignorance”. ( Ignorance is used here as a dialect, not the same meaning in English.)
They are probably tired of walking on eggshells around him, with Harry gone they got to see the smorgasbord that he endured.
He probably thought at one that this anti social behaviour was part of a loving relationship.
I guess it is.
Some of Bill’s staff were also briefing on his behaviour, his shouting and his twice rejection of mental therapy.
The annual report included the reduction of funds to KP from £5.61 to £4.38, a mere £1.16 for two years since the Sussexes left.
This is also damaging, it confirm the assertions made by the Sussexes as it relates to income, Meghan should continue working, the children being without titles was not only a racial issue but a financial one.
The Cambridges are overspenders who took advantage of the Sussexes in every way, thinking all they have to do is run to the stinking tabloid press with “I hurt my finger” tales.
So far, the tabloids are willing to kiss the boo boo and the ass for a price.
The Fail’s panties are in a bunch, it is safe to assume that Prince Harry’s lawsuit is going swimmingly well.
This is a report about the Palaces’s internal policies and procedure. I wouldn’t expect them to release the contents of the report to protect current and former employees.
Any employee who made charges against MM would be subjected to targeted harassment from fans that take things too far.
Please. We already know through the press who made the complaint & who Jason Knauf claimed were being bullied. The palace would never had made an announcement about the bullying claims if they were concerned about staff privacy & leaked staff emails to the Times. Remember the palace responded to the Oprah interview by saying the claims around mental health & race would be dealt with privately.
And it’s royal fans (some of who have criminal records) who have been subject to reports on targeted harassment of Meghan, doxxing people & threatening everyone from charities to schools – NOT Meghan fans. But even if protecting staff ID was a concern their names could be anonymised if a report was released publicly.
The palace wrote a cheque they couldn’t cash to get ahead of the Oprah interview & that’s why they limited the remit of the review & paid for it privately.
Blanks whole argument is DOA because Knauf from inside KP with full approval released all the names.
Nonsense. It’s easy enough to redact names, or change the to Jane or John Doe, before releasing the report publicly. It’s a government agency with zero accountability, apparently.
This is not protecting the Sussexes as per usual they’re being used to protect KP. This has effectively diverted all attention away from £225k travel costs for a disastrous tour, £38k for a five minute taxi ride (anyone ever heard of Uber) and given that we’ve not had any photo-shoots this week another short-break.
I’m going to guess that they’ll both be back next week to attend Wimbledon and present the trophies. Kate will “recycle” her outfits to show taxpayers how thrifty she is and all will be forgiven.
I’m hoping (in vain) someone in the media will remember they’re journalists and start a proper investigative piece as to why the report is being buried. It could also be possible that the tabloids know this report highlights bullying by other members of the RF but, won’t print anything without the report. However, I won’t hold my breath.
Honestly, they’ll never get over losing that lawsuit and Meghan finding a way to sneak in “daily fail” in her statement about it. Like, not only does she not respect them, she went out of her way to treat them like the joke they are. They will always write her as a villain in their frothing at the mouth rage that she dared to not give a shit, no matter what the story is.
QE2, the RF, RR and BM are getting really, really close to a major defamation lawsuit.
New theory.
CH seems to want relations with the Sussex on good terms. Probably for PR, but still. The Queen is still fond of the Sussex. Only KP is the issue. When the Queen passes will CH be fine leaking parts of the report to put the Cambridges in their place? Or to use against Kate in a possible divorce? It feels like everything is leverage with The BRF so I’m betting the report is just going to sit, but never be buried.
The Queen, Charles and William are all on the same page.
KP is not on the same page as the Queen. William is a whole chapter behind the queen and Kate is looking at just the pictures.
Even Charles is now coming up to the Sussex. William and KP are out of the loops.
Lol sure @BlanketyBlank, keep thinking that. William has been the odd one out for many months now. Only delusional royalists and Cambridge stans would claim otherwise.
The Queen and Charles met with Sussexes in person, William did not and was out of England for a large part of the jubilee weekend. Try again.
The different households are rarely on the same page and it’s only when their individual interests align
@Blankety Blank
I think TQ and Charles were on the same page as William until the Caribbean tour. After the terrible headlines that went all around the world followed by Harry’s VERY successful IGs I believe TQ and Charles decided enough was enough.
RE got one thing right, yes to the Sussexes’s being defensive. Of course RE lacks the brain and integrity to write about why Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan needed to defend themselves against all of the offensives fired at them from day one of their relationship.
Soon enough, those that keep FA will FO. I hope a respectable journalist will do a proper investigation into the 855 days of Meghan’s life in the BRF; and on the smear campaign organized against them since moved to California.
Of course this whole smear campaign is bogus but I just want to say that if an employee complains of bullying this is NOT how a professional HR department would handle it. I’m guessing this might be how a banana republic would try and convict someone who wasn’t allowed to speak or have a lawyer.
I’ve said before that Meghan or her lawyers could just make a statement that the findings could only have been that her behavior was professional, impeccable and above reproach, unlike the employees who contacted tabloids to disparage her character and call her names (MeGain et all). Dare BP to dispute that statement.
Who are they kidding? The palace is covering their asses. They don’t give a shit about the Sussexes and never did.
I am on the side of those who opine that there was never an ” official” investigation and certainly no report. It is easy to hide what doesn’t exist. There will never be anything released to Meghans’ attorneys or the press because it is all hot air. I’m sure some policies got changed, but that’s just internal paperwork, not a report. The whole purpose of issuing this statement is to leave a permanent question mark over Meghans’ name. To think this came from the mouth of the Queen just upsets me no end. I am angry. Meghan is keeping silent so as to not give them more ammunition against her. I’d be out there screaming and ready to burn down the palace but that’s just me.
I hope M&H get their lawyers involved and demand a copy of the findings. 🤞🏾*Fingers crossed*
Uh huh. 👀👀👀
It’s just so incredibly racist that they launched an investigation involving the RF’s first family member of color.
In this case “defensive” = will sue us to Jupiter and back if we don’t quit slandering her