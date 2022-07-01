“Brie Larson’s social media presence is a bit lonely and offbeat” links
  • July 01, 2022

  • By Kaiser
Brie Larson is a bit offbeat on social media, but I bet she has lots of friends. [Gawker]
Beyonce is in her Lady Beydiva Era. [Dlisted]
Andrew Garfield is shirtless, furry & available. [LaineyGossip]
Dune 2: Rise of the Dunes has a new release date. [Just Jared]
Bret Michaels was hospitalized on Thursday. [Seriously OMG]
They’re rebooting Quantum Leap. [Pajiba]
Vintage Marilyn Monroe & Jane Russell. [Go Fug Yourself]
Logan Paul signed a WWE contract. [Buzzfeed]
Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee says MTV treats her like trash. [Starcasm]
The monkeypox vaccine is being expanded. [Towleroad]
Joey King strikes a pose. [Egotastic]
Eva Mendes wore Saloni on The Talk. [RCFA]

25 Responses to ““Brie Larson’s social media presence is a bit lonely and offbeat” links”

  1. Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
    July 1, 2022 at 11:35 am

    I am certain Brie Larson has friends, not everyone is performative about it (I rarely post pics with my friends.) But her IG is boring and I stopped following her for that reason. Natasha Lyonne, on the other hand, has a SPECTACULAR IG. Utter wackiness and cute dogs. 10/10.

  2. BUBS says:
    July 1, 2022 at 11:53 am

    I think more people need to live their lives away from social media!

  3. Jo says:
    July 1, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    Ah Larson… she is one of those people who is aggressively basic and whose Instagram would drive me crazy if I followed it (just checked it and it is cringe inducing). It’s like she’s trying to have no personality whatsoever (even the books she chooses and the food she posts are blah). It’s so pointlessly bland that I could be persuaded about it being a social experiment or a social performance.

    • Kelsey says:
      July 1, 2022 at 12:44 pm

      But the gag is, most people are so outrageous and wild now that I LOVE her boring ass. Haha.

      • JayBlue says:
        July 1, 2022 at 12:52 pm

        Same here Kelsey. I love brie’s calm laid back content, it’s so unobtrusive compared to a lot of other celebrities’ socials.

      • Jo says:
        July 1, 2022 at 12:55 pm

        So we’re settled on social performance then, LOL.
        I get you! It’s just not my vibe at all.
        I only follow a few celebs such as genuinely passionate (Tracee Ross), bonkers (Boy George), glam and joyful (Ashley Graham), bonkers but too performative (Miranda July).
        I find it really fascinating how celebs manage their social media presence, and Brie just leaves me perplexed. The only explanation for me is that someone told her that her brand was “relatable white girl next door”.

  4. Kaye says:
    July 1, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    I desperately want Brie’s pink sweater with the leather arm patches. I’d be interested if anyone has a source, but I’m sure it costs as much as my yearly house payment.

  5. Maxine du Camp says:
    July 1, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    Celebrities don’t owe us an inside look into their private lives and we always complain—often rightfully so—about problematic celebs, if someone’s biggest fault is that their socials are boring? That just seems like grasping. Find her boring; don’t follow her and move on. Easy peasy.

    That being said, I follow Brie on IG (probably from when she was posting when she was filming Skull Island with Hiddleston and never bothered to unfollow because she seems pleasant enough) and at least until recently most of her posts were of her strength training with her PT. Woman is an effing beast! It’s remarkable how strong she is. Also, she’s posted pics including her husband or boyfriend (not sure if they’re married).

  6. JP says:
    July 1, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    That Gawker article comes across as so weird. Larson is in involved in really high profile projects right now that require a lot of secrecy (Marvel, Fast and Furious) at the moment. I’m pretty sure she has to be careful about even saying where she might be at any moment, in case fans deduce she’s at a particular filming location (rumors about a potential Captain Marvel appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder come to mind). Overall, her IG just comes across as extremely managed and curated, which is…fine? This just seems like such a bizarre bone to pick, let alone dedicate so many words to.

  7. Bex says:
    July 1, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    Brie Larson was subjected to a coordinated harassment campaign a few years ago, so I don’t blame her for keeping her social media pics to just her, her dude (?), and maybe a few co-workers. I don’t blame her for not posting much with her actual friends and family members. For what? So some neckbeards can harass her non-famous family members and friends as well?

    • Deering24 says:
      July 1, 2022 at 2:59 pm

      Yeah, she got a lot of vicious unjust grief over her Captain Marvel comments. And she’s said some political stuff that IIRC was problematic. I’d dial it down,too.

      • Dutch says:
        July 1, 2022 at 3:28 pm

        I wonder if the Gawker writer realizes there was this recent world event called the COVID pandemic and many people still don’t pal around in person quite the same as they used to.

    • JP says:
      July 1, 2022 at 3:28 pm

      There are videos on YouTube dedicated to “analyzing” the body language of her co-stars and deducing that they all hate her. This Gawker article feels like an extension of that bullshit.

    • Jenn says:
      July 2, 2022 at 1:41 am

      Yeah, exactly. I also recall that she was cool as hell before said targeted harassment campaign, and it’s depressing to have to completely hide yourself online just because one scary person might start it all up again. (Thank you for mentioning it, because I wasn’t going to. No I am obviously not Brie Larson. I am a random person who feels strongly about this topic, though.)

  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 1, 2022 at 4:00 pm

    I used to follow a bunch of people lol. Friends, family, celebrities, all of it. But something happened around…..2009, 10, 11ish. I was raising three boys, all at home at the time, and the oldest was in high school. Everyone was in my business. How did I do my walls, how did I make those things, and where did I get all my stuff for that party I threw? Granted, these are silly things, but my shit was blowing up all the time. And I only posted certain pics. I could see where this was going on a massive scale. I’m a nobody and was going crazy. I might start a private account just for family, but isn’t it awful that I don’t trust anyone lol? I really don’t. Not anymore. Not ever again.

  9. AmyB says:
    July 1, 2022 at 5:26 pm

    Gawker’s long time sister loved to go after AnnE Hathaway to the point that it was called Hathahate. It was never clear quite why other than they want to pick on someone. Guess Brie is now in that place.

  10. SarahFrancisco says:
    July 1, 2022 at 9:12 pm

    The opinion piece on Brie just reminded me that there’s a mentality in American culture I will never understand. What is this opinion piece trying to say exactly? And where is it coming from? Brie has 7 million followers and she posts pretty much exactly what millions of others do – snippets of HER life. There are ppl who also don’t perform on their IG. There are ppl who don’t post their friends’ faces. I don’t see anything out of the ordinary in her IG whatsoever. It’s a completely made up story. What is the author smoking? Or is it a troll? Or is it a bored panda that’s walking on the keyboard? And yet some commenters have picked it up and agreeing on… what? A completely ordinary account of another celebrity? As someone who’s immigrated here in my early twenties or pretty much an adult, things like this make me feel like I will never understand Americans. It’s like a parallel reality. A Twilight Zone.

