The Sussexes were in Jackson Hole, Wyoming during the holiday weekend

One consistent thing I’ve heard from British and European ex-pats in America is that they’re consistently awed by the sheer size of the United States. I think about that a lot with regards to Prince Harry and his somewhat limited experiences in the US, even before he moved to California permanently. Just the size of the US and how much there is to explore and see. I also think Harry must have lots of veteran friends all around America from his time in the British Army and from the Invictus Games too. I still wonder if Harry’s visit to Fort Worth, Texas last year was a visit to see some of his veteran bros, although that’s never been confirmed. Anyway, fun story: the Sussexes were in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for the Independence Day weekend.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured alongside their son Archie celebrating the 4th of July parade in Wyoming. The family-of-four travelled from their Montecito home in Santa Barbara to Jackson Hole to enjoy the weekend alongside some friends.
In the snaps, posted by an onlooker on Facebook, Meghan can be seen wearing black jeans, a white top and a large straw fedora hat whilst attentively watching her son Archie, three, who is wearing an all-blue outfit and a red, white and blue cap. The youngster cheered on the passing parade whilst holding an American flag.
Prince Harry could be seen standing behind them, wearing a dark grey top and green cap.
“Funny story, we are in Jackson Hole WY at their 4th of July parade. The big tough guy told us twice that he was saving seats for a family…” the woman who took the pictures of the Sussexes wrote.
She later added: “I thought, well it must be the royal family (very sarcastic thinking!) A minute later Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk up with little Archie! The big guy was the bodyguard. Meghan is gorgeous and Harry and Archie are cute.”
[From Hello]
Hello didn’t post the photos and I’ve only seen a handful of tweets with the pics. The pics feel massively intrusive, so I’m not going to post them here. Suffice to say, Meghan, Harry and Archie really did attend a parade in Jackson Hole. Who were they visiting? Do they have friends in the area? It’s also possible that if they have friends in the area, those friends are elite. I realized several years ago that Wyoming had become the new celebrity vacation hot-spot, a la Aspen, Miami or the Hamptons. Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner had their second wedding in Wyoming. Kanye West owns extensive property in Wyoming and many musical and cultural A-listers traveled to his Wyoming dome to chill out. I’m not saying that the Sussexes were hanging with Kanye (please, they were NOT). I’m saying that celebrities and wealthy elites have been flocking to Wyoming for several years now.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex meet Coastguard trained by Royal Marines at Kalk Bay, Cape Town.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex meet Coastguard trained by Royal Marines at Kalk Bay, Cape Town.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen during a visit to a township to learn about Youth Employment Services (YES), which aims to tackle the critical issue of youth unemployment in South Africa by creating one million new work opportunities in the next three years.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Los Angeles, CA – Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I’m sure the RR will lose it and will be saying how disrespectful it is that Archie is waving an American flag when he wouldn’t join PG at the concert and wave the Union Jack. It’s another “slap in the face” to the Queen.
I agree. Countdown to the rota clutching pearls about the epic disrespect coming from the American royals throwing US independence in the face of the Queen! George III is her great great great…grandfather! That said, the British embassy in the US posted a cute tweet with a song list including only “Baby Come Back” on the 4th.
That was hilarious!
You only missed one more great.
George III is Liz’s great-great-great-great grandfather.
From a generational POV, it’s G3 – G4 – Victoria – Ed7 – G5 – G6 – Elizabeth. (There’s also Wm 4 and Ed8 in there, but those were younger brothers.)
Now from Archie to G3, that’s great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather.
(I like logical relationship puzzles and trivia, and the royal families of Europe are like catnip to me when it comes to who is related to whom.)
Victoria wasn’t descended from George IV; she was the granddaughter of George III. And Edward VIII was the eldest son, not a younger brother. So many branches in this lineage.
LOL, I can imagine the RR spewing about “Archie not participating in the Jubilee to celebrate The Queen and the gall of that brazen hussy to shove an American flag in her son’s hands while a cuckolded Harry looked on”. They’re so predictable and lame, hahaha!
No facts needed. The rota fiction writes itself with a ready made set of headlines. I get a kick out HM constantly slapping the taste out of the queen’s mouth.
Wyoming is where Porchy’s wife was (Big Horn) from ,she has even been to Wyoming herself .Her dad was a Senator
Porchy’s son in law is now her racing manager
I want a pic of Harry waving the American flag. Heheheh. Reminds me of the “No More King” Schoolhouse Rock.
My first thoughts as well. Faux outrage re: Arching waving a flag on the 4th of July. Horrors he is acting like an American. Anything to distract from Charles bags of cash.
Isn’t weird?! You go and kick a family out of a country for no reason whatsoever and they go and find another one?! The audacity of them!
Hello did initially post pics + a link to a Meghan hate insta account, who stole the pic from the actual attendee who posted their story + pics on Facebook. They only took both down after getting called out on it by some SSQ members on twitter.
That’s pretty sad of Hello magazine to do that. What happened to that whole Hello to Kindness thing they tried to push in 2018? They clearly don’t do their research or someone at the mag follows the hate account ( which wouldn’t shock me)
The issue is how these papers are following the hate accounts…or actually are the hate accounts
The tabloid magazine knew what they were doing with that link. It was not just for clickbait, it was to set the haters on the Sussexes. I’ll not be surprised if the magazine joins the BM/RRs bandwagon saying SSQ bullied them.
@truthSF, thanks for sharing that. It is really creepy how non fans/derangers/RR’s seem to be searching for Sussex news far more than fans and that these British tabloids know where to look. Nope, nothing suspicious about that. At all. /s
The Sussexes are constantly being deemed irrelevant, unimportant, blah blah, blah by their detractors, yet, they seem to squeal in orgasmic delight with news about them. We have water/lawn stories, trademark stories and businesses registered in certain states stories..to name just a few.lol The Sussexes are so irrelevant & unimportant to these people that they often seem to be the first ones to report on them.smh A psychological study needs to be done on this odd behavior. I very strongly dislike Charlie Sheen. Think he is a terrible human. Unless, it’s posted here on CB or some news headline, I have no idea what’s going on with him. I’m not searching for info about him.
There are also a ton of people who are non celebrities who are very influential who have places in Jackson. I worked and lived there for a decade and my family keeps a place there. You wouldn’t believe the $$$$$ there. I would actually find it more likely they were visiting a non celebrity friend/just went because. It’s a really easy place to be incognito.
I know someone that lives there and it’s not unusual to see famous people out and about around the Town Square. It’s low key and people are generally left alone. Yes, lots of $$$$$$$ there. Absolutely beautiful views. Visited decades ago. Harrison Ford has had a place there since the mid ’80s. Tyler Perry has a place there. He was on Kelly Clarkson’s show discussing it. Tyler shared stories/videos about moose on his property. Correction: he clarified that he was on their property.
oooh! That’s probably the link if Tyler Perry has a home there, maybe they all went to his place in Jackson for the holiday weekend. That seems more likely.
So @agreatreckonining they might have been enjoying some peace, quiet and security at Tyler Perry’s place??
:Gasp in American:
Her hair and skin is stunning. I love the striped outfit – very eighties. Green is definitely her colour.
Ikr?! Her hair and complexion really pop in olive tones. I was thinking of getting highlights. Now I want this almost jet black color she’s rocking.
I am of a darker skin tone and since it’s summer I’ve been getting tan, well now I’m also thinking about tinting or coloring my hair to a darker color as well.
Archie in a red white and blue cap “cheered on the passing parade whilst holding an American flag.” Love it.
I believe his cap has the flag of the state of California on it as well.
The hat Archie has on has the Bear from the California state flag and predominant colours.
I’ve seen the drama surrounding where Hello initially got the photos. SMH. They only proved the pure desperation of the British press to get new info about the so-called irrelevant royals. Anyway I’m happy that Harry and Meghan are able to live freely, it’s unfortunate about the intrusion but they could not live like they do now in the UK.
I love this for them!
(but, ew Joshua Kushner! I’d forgotten about that.)
Agree. This was probably just fun times for them. JH was the first time I went to a rodeo. A long time ago. I’m still a bit in awe of the barrel racers.
Please don’t make the same mistake I did by going to marklenews, the page credited in Hello for the pictures. It’s a anti-Meg account that I hate I interacted with even unknowingly. If you wanna see the pictures like Kaiser said, go on Twitter.
It is sad thinking about what happened at the tragic parade shooting. First thing I thought about. Thank God nothing happened on this outing!
Same same same. That was my first thought reading this, and it’s so sad.
I told my husband this morning, that I’m not sure when I’ll feel safe in a large public gathering again. It used to be Covid concerns, but now it’s truly gun violence that I’m worried about.
I mentioned something about the July 4 shooting to friends this morning and the response was a request for clarity on which shooting because there has been so many in the past three weeks. Makes a person’s heart hurt.
Mountain West in general is a naturally gorgeous part of the country with a lot of amazing parks. I’d live out there if I had all the money in the world too. Imagine having places like Yellowstone in your backyard to visit just whenever.
I’ve got a friend who works for the Grand Teton National Park. Gorgeous place! As other posters have noted, Jackson Hole is $$$$$$. My friend found a coffee shop where the TINY avocado toast cost $17.00. (We like to get together for lattes & avo toast.)
@Plums I’ve yet to visit that part of the country but I hope to soon because it just looks so beautiful. I’d love to take a few weeks and see the whole region by RV one day. Love that the Sussexes are out and about and seeing the USA. It must be especially fun for Harry.
@Nyro, do it. It’s been a long time since I’ve been out there. I carry the experience in my heart. The hiking alone is truly one of the most memorable experiences. If you decide to head west, be sure to go to Montana and Glacier National Park. Way back when..we stayed at Many Glacier Hotel (they do have a campground too). It’s hard to put into words how one feels out west. It’s a bit otherwordly. If fly fishing sounds boring to you…do it. It really isn’t boring. It’s a challenge. Escape from yourself.https://www.historichotels.org/us/hotels-resorts/many-glacier-hotel/
Havent seen the photo but from this description they sure looked cute
Aw I’m glad they had a fun holiday weekend (presumably). I’ve only been to Devil’s Tower in Wyoming but the drive out there was gorgeous. I would love to go back.
Everytime i see these kids i wonder if they are ‘white enough’ for the person who was worried about skin tone. Smh
The answer would be no, because of the children’s mother and grandmother.
Honestly its never about them being white enough, its their black grandmother they can have blue eyes, blonde hair e.t.c. it makes no difference to that individual or others in society. Unfortunately this is the world we live in, even if they were “normal” family and posted their heritage online people would still question their identity makes jokes etc. I’ve seen disgusting comments i.e. there goes the black blood e.t.c. Hopefully they have good parents that love them and protect them from all racism
They hate their lineage. It wouldn’t matter if they both came out looking identical to the Cambridge kids. It’s the blackness from their mother and grandmother that they hate.
It’s the “one drop” thing. It doesn’t matter to the BRF if the kids don’t look the *least* bit black, it’s that they have black blood coursing through their veins. SMH…
Jackson Hole in the summer has long been a popular spot for the wealthy – way back to the 1980’s – our family (not the rich kind) did a vacation there. I am a city girl so didn’t appreciate it, but it is beautiful.
So true about the size of the US. A friend just came back from a 2 month road trip around the country – she encountered tornados, snow and hail, just missed the flood at Yellowstone, then dust storms in Oklahoma and 115 temps. It sounds calamitous, but there were also beautiful landscapes and very nice people.
I’ve had the great good fortune to work for the Forest Service & National Park Service in various states from west to east throughout my federal career; we do have some amazing places! And the variety! Mountains, the Great Plains, the Southwest, the Low Country, the Everglades. Yes, we have some amazing cities with amazing history, but if you’re visiting, try to make time for one of the National Forests or Parks.
Better yet – plan a great trip and buy an America the Beautiful Annual Pass for $80, good for one year. If you’re an oldster like me, it gets even easier.
@Kirk: National Forests are free to visit, it’s the Parks that charge an entry fee (usually per vehicle). Some National Forests, although not all, may charge a parking fee or camping fee at developed campgrounds–usually called a ‘recreation fee’. But some don’t! Usually if you want to go hiking on a trail that runs through a National Forest, there’s no rec fee at the trailhead, although you may see that at the more popular trails. And there’s always the ‘park on the side of the road’ maneuver, although I guess I shouldn’t recommend that as it can cause resource damage. ;-). Google that Forest’s website ahead of time to find out. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors for free, except maybe for the gas that got you there.
*immediately ran to Twitter to try and see pics and rAN into drama over Hello linking to single purpose hate account on IG* My god, these people are deplorable.
But, Archie is adorable, Meghan is elegant at all times, and Harry is stalwart and protective of his family. Thank god that parade didn’t turn ugly. They deserve to enjoy life with NO MORE TRAGEDY.
I couldn’t find the photos. 🙁
In Twitter, do a search for Meghan and Harry 4th of July.
Archie is SUCH a cutie in that outfit!
Thank you, Jan!
Yw! 😊
I saw the photo’s on twitter. I felt a little guilty looking for them but Archie is so cute. Harry is standing looking just like a body guard.
Okay, first just call it Jackson like the cognizati. Jackson has a polo team, granted they play Kok Boru (headless goat polo) normally but they do extend themselves to a knash of the mallets on occasion. The red-headed stallion probably has friends among this set (not to be confused with the art and airplane set).
The Jackson Hole Polo Club is a member of the United States Polo Association, not the USA Kok Boru Federation.
https://www.jacksonholepoloclub.com/history
Saw the pictures of Archie with his mother and Harry standing closely by. This little boy is growing up so fast. Just from his stance, you could feel his confidence. Meghan has a protective hand on her little man. So happy this couple is able to live their best lives and dreams away from that tiny island. America is such a large country, have got to get our country back under control or future generations will suffer or leave.
I noticed his stance too. He stands so much like Harry. And Meghan dresses him so cool.
I am so happy for Harry, Meghan and their little ones that they are able to enjoy a sense of freedom in the US that wasn’t possible here in the UK.
Visiting the US gave me a real insight into how much beauty and variety there is there.
To my surprise, it also reminded me of just how much beauty and variety there is here at home, tiny though this island is. I will never forget my first visit to Cornwall…
Jackson Hole is gorgeous, all of Wyoming is magnificent–but yeah, the very wealthy make it hard to live anywhere good for very long. Holiday homes visited at most once a year drive up the property values so no one who actually works for wages can live there.
I hope Meghan takes Harry to all our beautiful places.
That’s one reason why it’s so tough to work for the Park Service or Forest Service in some of these places. Very few housing options are available for the GS4/5 seasonal employee.
I retired in 2014 after 25 years working for the Navy. We did safely and health and environmental inspections. Through buyouts and attrition, we were whittled down from 35 to 7, and our office was closed and moved to the headquarters in DC. I was a GS8, and single. Moving to DC was off the table for me, even with the higher pay locality, so I can empathize with you. I did early retirement, which hit me hard financially, but there wasn’t much choice. I’ve never regretted it, though.
One of my coworkers always wanted to get into the Forest Service so badly. We all live in Virginia, but he and his wife traveled constantly out West to all the parks. He retired along with the rest of us, and now substitute teaches, but I occasionally see posts from one of their most recent trips out West. I moved here after living in Colorado for 14 years, so I get the love for those open spaces!
Word @merricat! I moved here in my teens and am now raising my family here and in the past 5 years, especially since the pandemic, the number of people with money flocking here has been insane. Jackson has been expensive ever since it became more accessible by air travel, but since 2020 in particular it has exploded. It’s a massive problem as our already ridiculous real estate prices have worsened, For example, the median home price is currently $2.8M, and that’s for what would be a basic starter home anywhere else. And forget about finding a rental. We’re getting a lot of younger wealthy people from hubs like SF and NYC buying overpriced condos that used to be rented out longterm to workers and then renting them short term on airbnb for like $1500/night instead. I have had more friends than I can count get kicked out of rentals or have their rent raised by upwards of 30% with no notice in the past year. Longtime locals and the workforce are being pushed out into secondary markets, which are also getting priced out, and those secondary markets are down a winding canyon or over a mountain pass, so not the most straightforward commute. We have a massive labor shortage with many businesses having to open at reduced hours or close entirely several days a week during peak season. Sadly, as the bumper stickers warned in the late 90’s, Jackson Hole is losing its soul.
When my ex and I moved to Denver in 1974, the same thing was happening in Colorado, from people in California moving in. There were bumper stickers printed up that said “Don’t Californicate Colorado!” It was the beginning of the traffic mess, and the smog increase, and housing prices began climbing. It did happen all over the West, and continues to this day. Wyoming began while I still lived there before moving to Virginia in 1987. Then it was Montana and New Mexico. Santa Fe really took a beating, going from a wonderful small city to the next big enclave for rich folks. People want something different, go find it, and turn it into exactly what they left behind, and the locals suffer. And don’t get me started on Seattle and Oregon! I’d dearly love to come back home, but it’s completely impossible for me financially.
Babz–oh, man, I’m sorry to hear that about Santa Fe. I loved it when I was there in the 90s, and still want to go back. 😥😥
Saw the pics. Archie is adorable. Glad they were able to go and enjoy themselves.
Thanks, Kaiser for not posting the pictures. I get the Sussexes were in a public space when the pictures were snapped, it’s still intrusive on them and their son. I understand Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are considered public figures, Archie is too young to be a public figure. Sadly, the Sussexes can’t control private citizens’ actions, I do hope people can control themselves.
It wasn’t necessary for the person to post Archie’s pictures on Facebook.
Agree. I saw the pictures this morning during my regular Twitter scroll and then I saw the bickering among the Sussex squad. I think it just weird to take pictures of strangers without their permission. Whether it’s done with affection or malice like People of Walmart, it just seems wrong.
My gf is a flight follower for the rich (she doesn’t get paid like it though!) and she says that Jackson Hole is definitely a popular spot for the rich and famous. She can only tell me who she flies after the fact–72 hrs after they land–but everyone from Drake to Peyton Manning goes out there. So I’m not surprised that Harry, Meghan, and Archie made it out there! It’s very beautiful on top of that so I hope they got to enjoy the scenery and wonders.
What is a flight follower?
Archie is an American boy and we love to see it. I hope he was able to run out and collect some candy from the floats.
He had a lollipop and a flag so he obviously managed to get some swag I grew up in SD and our larger family had a ski place in Jackson Hole starting in the 1960s it wasn’t swank like it is now but is was a fun family place The larger family still owns it and it used to be hard to fill the summer weeks but now they full up first
Probably meghan and harry decide not to celebrate 4th of july in montecito because they know paparazzies are already camping there to catch their pictures.
They must be crying when they knew H&M were not there. There goes the money shot.
I hope they spent a lot of money waiting and watching.
I find it hilarious that, one more time, Harry and Meghan manage to travel, and no one knows they’re even gone until afterward, unless pictures like this are posted. I’ve said it a dozen times or more that those two are damn ninjas, making stealth moves all over the place. Plus, they have a tight-lipped team protecting them. I love this so much for them, and am so happy they got to enjoy a holiday completely off the radar of the tabloid mob. You just know there was much head banging and gnashing of teeth when they realized they missed a good scoop!
They were with a long time friend of Meghan’s, Heather Dorak and her little girl. I’ve seen the photo’s and I can only say: Archie is Harry 2.0, but with more curly hair. They were celebrating the 4th of July and went to a festival. Him holding his little flag, was very adorable to see.
Heather doesn’t have a daughter lol she has two sons.
Wyoming is the number one tax shelter state in the union these days. All the rich folks keep a home (and residency) there.
Wyoming also has fairly low tobacco taxes. The last time we visited before 2018, there was no indoor smoking ban.
My husband worked in the Clinton White House (so, yes, a long time ago), and Jackson Hole was a regular vacation spot for the Clintons. It’s definitely a place where the super-rich keep their second (and third and fourth) homes. Not the sort of place a military veteran (which both my husband and I are) can afford to live, so I very seriously doubt Harry was visiting veteran friends, but what do I know.
I haven’t seen the pictures, but I think Meghan wears a straw fedora better than anyone else. I have no doubt the whole family looked fantastic.
Ah, Jackson! If I was a bazillionaire I’d be there too! Glorious in every season! Kaching!
I like that H&M + Archie all got to enjoy a 4th of July parade.
Archie is 3, parades = good times.
I hope they had a nice family day.
Now, when Archie is about 10, I’d be hard pressed to not say
“Hey Archie, Welcome to our countries parade celebrating how our ancestors told your ancestors to pound sand. Hot dog?” 😀
Need to change this
“Hey Archie, Welcome to your countries parade celebrating how your ancestors told your ancestors to pound sand. Hot dog?” 😀
Remember Meghan is american.
I saw these photos and thought they were quite intrusive. Even if from a fan, they should have covered up Archie’s face. I’m happy they enjoyed themselves and hear Jackson Hole is a beautiful place to visit. My corner of coastal California is always foggy on the 4th so glad they got to enjoy sunshine and mountains.
Ok, I saw the pictures, and I agree with those who find that taking them, spreading them around, and especially professionally publishing them, is intrusive. It’s intrusive in general, and particularly inappropriate in that they clearly show the face of a minor, without obtaining consent.
Having said that, I adore Meghan’s hat, and will be scouring the internet to see if I can find an inexpensive copy. So, yeah, in my appetite for details, I’m a (small?) part of the problem.
That Hat, though!