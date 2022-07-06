Natalie Portman wore Dior to the ‘Thor’ UK screening: love it or hate it?

Here are some photos from last night’s “gala screening” of Thor: Love and Thunder in London. What is the difference between a gala screening and a premiere? I do not know. Perhaps the difference is that Thor didn’t show up, and neither did the villain, played by Christian Bale. Chris Hemsworth and Bale were absent, but in their place, Taika Waititi walked the carpet with his girlfriend/fiance Rita Ora, plus his two leading ladies, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

Fashion notes: Natalie wore Dior, a flouncy red minidress which… don’t yell at me, but I think the look is way too “young” for her? She’s 41 years old, she’s a mother of two, and she’s dressed like a 20-year-old Instagram influencer at the MTV Awards. Plus, the dress itself is really bad, like an ill-fitting, stiff tutu… ugh. Now, I love the flower headpiece. Gorgeous. Her makeup is on point too.

Rita wore an Elie Saab dress which is one of the cheapest looks I’ve seen from that designer. Tessa wore a gold Oscar de la Renta dress which… I don’t like that either? It doesn’t fit her properly, it’s way too tight in the bust and you can tell that she’s really uncomfortable. Poorly styled with the jewelry/choker too, although I love her braids.

Bonus photos of Serena Williams, who is still in London for some reason, with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Rege-Jean Page was also at the screening.