“Keira Knightley looked gorgeous at the Chanel show in Paris” links

Keira Knightley looked lovely at the PFW Chanel show. [LaineyGossip]
Josh Holloway & Daniel Dae Kim could still get it, big time. [Seriously OMG]
An update on Travis Barker, he says he’s doing a lot better. [Dlisted]
Inside Beyonce’s British Vogue cover shoot. [OMG Blog]
Carlos Santana collapsed on stage from heat exhaustion, but he’s reportedly recovering well. Protect Carlos Santana! [Just Jared]
The Anarchists sounds like a docuseries about awful people. [Pajiba]
Diane Kruger’s style has changed so much since she became a mom. [Go Fug Yourself]
A review of Sonic’s new Sour Patch Kids Slush Float. [Gawker]
More legal messes are on the way for red states banning abortion. [Buzzfeed]
Monkeypox cases have doubled in NYC, oh god. [Towleroad]
Bella Thorne got “patriotic.” [Egotastic]
A young Highland Park woman was shot in the face. She tweeted about it and people’s responses were f–king terrible. [Jezebel]
I always find Knightley’s style too twee (the Fug girls have a full body image) and I am allergic to it. I do love her though.
Okay Miss “I only spend $50K a year.”
I’m just here for the legal messes in the red states. GOOD.
I hope they drown themselves in legal quagmires
I understand that the ultimate end game is to create lots of uneducated white voters who think they’re voting for religious values when actually they’re just protecting low taxes for billionaires. I get that. I do. But in the middle are state governments who do have educated, informed people deliberately passing laws that will impoverish their states. That’s that part I don’t get. Texas will always have oil, even if the tech companies have to leave because no one will work in Texas, but WTF is the plan for Mississippi to handle the surge of children in foster care?
Bettyrose I adore your first sentence!!Hope you don’t mind I’ve taken a screenshot!👏👏👏👏👏
That buzzfeed article gave me hope!
The full body of Keira’s dress is not working for me. The velvet and lace doesn’t go well together in this instance. And I do not like the shoes she paired the dress with. It’s a no for me dog.
OMG! Beyonce looks beautiful, her shoot is so professional. I love it. I also appreciate her new single, she is maturing.
Keira’s definitely one of the best Chanel muses ever. Yes, she looks lovely.
But velvet in July in France? Seriously…
Is she wearing velvet and lace in July? Bless her. 😀
KK gets a A+ from me for the PotC movies, my fam watches them over and over.
Josh and Daniel…wow. They are so handsome.