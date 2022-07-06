“Keira Knightley looked gorgeous at the Chanel show in Paris” links
Keira Knightley looked lovely at the PFW Chanel show. [LaineyGossip]
Josh Holloway & Daniel Dae Kim could still get it, big time. [Seriously OMG]
An update on Travis Barker, he says he’s doing a lot better. [Dlisted]
Inside Beyonce’s British Vogue cover shoot. [OMG Blog]
Carlos Santana collapsed on stage from heat exhaustion, but he’s reportedly recovering well. Protect Carlos Santana! [Just Jared]
The Anarchists sounds like a docuseries about awful people. [Pajiba]
Diane Kruger’s style has changed so much since she became a mom. [Go Fug Yourself]
A review of Sonic’s new Sour Patch Kids Slush Float. [Gawker]
More legal messes are on the way for red states banning abortion. [Buzzfeed]
Monkeypox cases have doubled in NYC, oh god. [Towleroad]
Bella Thorne got “patriotic.” [Egotastic]
A young Highland Park woman was shot in the face. She tweeted about it and people’s responses were f–king terrible. [Jezebel]

12 Responses to ““Keira Knightley looked gorgeous at the Chanel show in Paris” links”

  1. Jo says:
    July 6, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    I always find Knightley’s style too twee (the Fug girls have a full body image) and I am allergic to it. I do love her though.

  2. Elizabeth says:
    July 6, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    Okay Miss “I only spend $50K a year.”

  3. Lexilla says:
    July 6, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    I’m just here for the legal messes in the red states. GOOD.

    • Stacey Dresden says:
      July 6, 2022 at 2:09 pm

      I hope they drown themselves in legal quagmires

    • bettyrose says:
      July 6, 2022 at 3:24 pm

      I understand that the ultimate end game is to create lots of uneducated white voters who think they’re voting for religious values when actually they’re just protecting low taxes for billionaires. I get that. I do. But in the middle are state governments who do have educated, informed people deliberately passing laws that will impoverish their states. That’s that part I don’t get. Texas will always have oil, even if the tech companies have to leave because no one will work in Texas, but WTF is the plan for Mississippi to handle the surge of children in foster care?

    • BeanieBean says:
      July 6, 2022 at 3:44 pm

      That buzzfeed article gave me hope!

  4. girl_ninja says:
    July 6, 2022 at 2:41 pm

    The full body of Keira’s dress is not working for me. The velvet and lace doesn’t go well together in this instance. And I do not like the shoes she paired the dress with. It’s a no for me dog.

  5. Sonya says:
    July 6, 2022 at 3:30 pm

    OMG! Beyonce looks beautiful, her shoot is so professional. I love it. I also appreciate her new single, she is maturing.

  6. a+mascarada says:
    July 6, 2022 at 6:08 pm

    Keira’s definitely one of the best Chanel muses ever. Yes, she looks lovely.
    But velvet in July in France? Seriously…

  7. HeyKay says:
    July 6, 2022 at 6:42 pm

    Is she wearing velvet and lace in July? Bless her. 😀
    KK gets a A+ from me for the PotC movies, my fam watches them over and over.

  8. The Recluse says:
    July 6, 2022 at 7:21 pm

    Josh and Daniel…wow. They are so handsome.

