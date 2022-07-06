“Keira Knightley looked gorgeous at the Chanel show in Paris” links

Keira Knightley looked lovely at the PFW Chanel show. [LaineyGossip]

Josh Holloway & Daniel Dae Kim could still get it, big time. [Seriously OMG]

An update on Travis Barker, he says he’s doing a lot better. [Dlisted]

Inside Beyonce’s British Vogue cover shoot. [OMG Blog]

Carlos Santana collapsed on stage from heat exhaustion, but he’s reportedly recovering well. Protect Carlos Santana! [Just Jared]

The Anarchists sounds like a docuseries about awful people. [Pajiba]

Diane Kruger’s style has changed so much since she became a mom. [Go Fug Yourself]

A review of Sonic’s new Sour Patch Kids Slush Float. [Gawker]

More legal messes are on the way for red states banning abortion. [Buzzfeed]

Monkeypox cases have doubled in NYC, oh god. [Towleroad]

Bella Thorne got “patriotic.” [Egotastic]

A young Highland Park woman was shot in the face. She tweeted about it and people’s responses were f–king terrible. [Jezebel]