Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner had a second western-themed wedding in Wyoming

On Monday, I kept seeing headlines about Karlie Kloss’s “party in Wyoming” and I was like “why is she getting so much press for having a party in Wyoming?” Then I saw something about a wedding and I was like “no, that already happened.” Turns out I was somewhat mistaken. I mean, Karlie and Joshua Kushner did get married last year in upstate New York. They got married in the woods in October, Karlie wore Dior and the ceremony was Jewish, given that Karlie converted for Joshua, and there were very few people invited – no Taylor Swift (lol), no Jared Kushner, no Ivanka Trump. No big surprise there – while Ivanka seems eager to attach herself to Karlie, reportedly Jared thinks Karlie is a “dumb shiksa.” But I digress.
The point is that Karlie and Joshua have been married for about eight months already. But they decided to do it again, this time in Wyoming. Did the first wedding not stick or something? Karlie and her friends posted photos of the low-key countrified wedding – it took place at Brush Creek Ranch, and the celebration lasted the whole weekend. Guests included Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Derek Blasberg, Diane von Furstenberg, and more. Once again, it does not appear that Jared Kushner or Ivanka came to this second wedding. Interesting.
For this second wedding, Karlie kept it on-theme (the theme: Wild West) with a western-style Jonathan Simkhai wedding dress. I guess I would call this a prairie dress, or deconstructed prairie. I’ll admit that this western/prairie stuff leaves me cold – it’s just not my style at all, and it feels like an especially weird choice for Karlie and Joshua. Joshua is from New Jersey, and he lives in New York. Karlie is also a New Yorker, and she grew up in St. Louis. Why Wyoming? And why not go for a City Slickers theme?
Update: Apparently, Jared Kushner & Ivanka did go to Wyoming… on Thursday. They spent some time with Karlie and Joshua, but Javanka were out of there before the three-day wedding celebration.
This looks dumb AF. I don’t understand the point.
Wild West theme, huh. Whenever I think of the Wild West I think of the genocide of Indigenous people. Maybe she can talk to Blake Lively about her wedding on a former plantation.
And Karlie is a dumb shiksa?? I guess Jared would know, he married one. Her conversion doesn’t change that fact.
Or she could just talk to her sister-in-law, who is profiting off of locking children in cages.
Is it me or does Karlie look like Taylor’s twin in that sunset picture?
Oh, brother.
Jared and Ivanka were there, one of the sites posted photos of them cuddled up (ugh!). I read a story in the NY Times yesterday about what a colossal flop Jared’s big Peace and Prosperity summit has been.
They were at the first one too. Karlie seems determined to keep Nagini out of her pictures.
To distract from something Orange Voldy was doing last week, Nagini tweeted something about how there is no lasting piece without women at the table, including a picture of herself. This weekend, she started heavily promoting Tom Riddle’s Peace and Prosperity summit, complete with pictures of him surrounded by white men. People responded by asking why he wasn’t meeting with Palestinian women if he wanted the peace to last.
I think it’s kind of cute. I assume they did the religious, more intimate ceremony to make family happy. Then they took a bit of a break and had a big party type bash. If I was as wealthy as they are, I’d probably want to do something like that – small tight knit family wedding to make the grandparents happy – then have a big fun weekend doing something else. But if I had their money I’d want donations made to charities that were important to me in lieu of a bunch of gifts.
Jared and Ivanka were there. They took a picture against a sunset backdrop like other guests, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. No Taylor Swift, though….
That Derek Blasberg guy is so weird. He keeps showing up everywhere, like a professional celebrity BFF. And his face always looks like he’s about to take a giant dump.
Ugh…he looks so much like his brother in that close up that it’s unsettling.
Jared & Ivanka were there. Pictures floating around of the two of them.
I think this kind of wedding party looks fun. No one’s nervous, no getting crazy over flowers being wrong, just friends having a fun weekend to celebrate.