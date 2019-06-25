Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner had a second western-themed wedding in Wyoming

On Monday, I kept seeing headlines about Karlie Kloss’s “party in Wyoming” and I was like “why is she getting so much press for having a party in Wyoming?” Then I saw something about a wedding and I was like “no, that already happened.” Turns out I was somewhat mistaken. I mean, Karlie and Joshua Kushner did get married last year in upstate New York. They got married in the woods in October, Karlie wore Dior and the ceremony was Jewish, given that Karlie converted for Joshua, and there were very few people invited – no Taylor Swift (lol), no Jared Kushner, no Ivanka Trump. No big surprise there – while Ivanka seems eager to attach herself to Karlie, reportedly Jared thinks Karlie is a “dumb shiksa.” But I digress.

The point is that Karlie and Joshua have been married for about eight months already. But they decided to do it again, this time in Wyoming. Did the first wedding not stick or something? Karlie and her friends posted photos of the low-key countrified wedding – it took place at Brush Creek Ranch, and the celebration lasted the whole weekend. Guests included Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Derek Blasberg, Diane von Furstenberg, and more. Once again, it does not appear that Jared Kushner or Ivanka came to this second wedding. Interesting.

For this second wedding, Karlie kept it on-theme (the theme: Wild West) with a western-style Jonathan Simkhai wedding dress. I guess I would call this a prairie dress, or deconstructed prairie. I’ll admit that this western/prairie stuff leaves me cold – it’s just not my style at all, and it feels like an especially weird choice for Karlie and Joshua. Joshua is from New Jersey, and he lives in New York. Karlie is also a New Yorker, and she grew up in St. Louis. Why Wyoming? And why not go for a City Slickers theme?

Update: Apparently, Jared Kushner & Ivanka did go to Wyoming… on Thursday. They spent some time with Karlie and Joshua, but Javanka were out of there before the three-day wedding celebration.

Prairie party continued 🤠 pic.twitter.com/doSkNHQ84Z — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) June 24, 2019