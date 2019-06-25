Duchess Kate steps out to support a new patronage handed down from the Queen

The Duchess of Cambridge had a surprise event today! It was a good one too – the Queen has “handed down” her patronage to The Royal Photographic Society to Kate. To mark the passing of the proverbial torch, Kate made a visit to Action for Children today in London for an event sponsored by the Royal Photographic Society. It was a photography workshop. From the press release/announcement:
The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and this patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people.
The Royal Photographic Society is one of the world’s oldest photographic societies. It was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography, and in the same year received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The Society has over 11,000 members and runs an extensive programme of more than 500 events throughout the United Kingdom and internationally. Her Royal Highness was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in January 2017.
For a while, I’ve thought that one of the few ways to get Kate to do more work is to have the Queen personally hand off patronages to Kate directly. I wonder if that’s what happened here.
As for her look… from the waist up, I think she looks very pretty and summery. It would have been nice to see a light AND bright color, but this greyish pattern is still summery, especially with those flutter-sleeves. I don’t really care for the skirt of the dress, but that’s Kate’s style. She loves a dust-ruffle-looking skirt. Also: the wedges have come out of the closet, it’s officially summer. I don’t have an ID on the dress yet, but when I see one, I’ll add it. Also: NO BUTTONS! But I spy a wiglet.
This dress was intended to fuel bump rumours.
Swap the wedges for cowboy boots and she would have fit right in at the Kloss/Kushner wedding.
If the dress were a soft pink, I’d say that was me in the pictures circa 1981 at age 14.
She is really leaning into the 80′s revival.
This dress is better than some of her other dust ruffle dresses *cough* Erdem *cough*.
It seems like a good choice. We all know Kate loves her photography. Whether or not people think she is a good photographer doesn’t really matter. At least she’s passionate about it.
Unlike doing any work
So “passionate” she did nothing with it for 15 years, other than a handful of snaps of the kids.
Pretty dress. I like the muted colors.
I like the shoes! Nice and summery.
The dress is cut oddly, it makes her look surprisingly wide-waisted, which is a feat considering how teeny her waist actually is
I like the dress but hate the wedges
I am feeling the security person’s outfit, especially the loafers.
I love that outfit
Haha-so I’m not the only one!!
I love that whole look!
She really needs to work on her posture.
Her posture in that first picture…OMG.
hahaha, I was waiting for your comment on her posture, Minx. I have a terrible posture, too. I guess that`s why I can relate to Kate. It`s really really hard to improve your posture if you at one point got used to slouching. :/
Yet another new little-house-on-the-prairie dress. Unimpressed.
Why not rewear the dress from last year’s Chelsea Flower Show? Green tea dress, white pattern, only worn once. Clothes should not be used like disposable tissues, especially not when one pretends to care about the future of the planet and one’s darling children not being able to see all the things becoming extinct.
Looks like something you’d pull off the rack at K-mart. Atrocious and I’m sure expensive.
Someone needs to burn the wedges. Imagine if they were an actual color? Would be much less bland in the outfit. I can’t even with the wiglet. My god, these people.
Is she still up on the fillers/Botox? Doesn’t look like it in these pics. I know she probably did it a month or so ago, but not sure.
I think she’ll push for a fourth baby. Bad optics and a bad choice and I’m sure William will NOT want to, but I still think she will try.
I doubt there’s any sort of “wiglet” going on, as you’d be able to tell from volume at the back. There isn’t enough for anything to be added in – unless the implication is there is extra hair added at the sides? Erm, no.
Also it is disgustingly muggy in London today and that dress looks nice and flowy. I’m jealous of the dress for that reason.
Yeah, while she might be using some extensions for volume, I don’t see a wiglet here, just a blow out fighting humidity.
I read your comment as a “blow out fighting humanity” and now can’t stop laughing.
Bump at the back clearly a wiglet.
Or her hair has just been teased. The way hair often is when you get a blow out.
I agree her hair is all hers and it looks good. Why take that, of all things, away from her?
The dress is a pretty summer frock. She looks lovely.
The pics today are not good. She must have annoyed the press somehow, because they’re certainly not airbrushed.
My first thought on seeing these is that Kate looks a bit “raggedy”, and that’s not normally a word that comes to my mind when seeing her.
The dress would be so much better without the dust ruffle. And I love her shoes. I will not apologize for liking wedges. lol
@Tiffany – I also like the security person’s shoes.
I have a pair of espadrilles from this company (I’m guessing a lower wedge, though!) and they are mega comfortable. I just don’t love the color of this pair.
I love the shoes too!
Eep. I don’t like this outfit. Head to toe a miss for me.
Whenever I click a link (here, twitter, wherever) to see what Kate is wearing for any given event I kind of hold my breath, because most of the time its “fine,” sometimes its OMG AWFUL, and sometimes it is OMG AMAZING.
This one is fine. I actually like the idea of the dress, even with the dust ruffle bottom (I’m not a fan, but it seems very “in” right now, at least its very Anthropologie-esque), and I don’t mind the color. Its muted but that’s fine with me. I just don’t think it fits her well, weirdly enough. I don’t think it is flattering to her figure. Maybe its the combo of the sleeves plus belt plus dust ruffle? IDK. It’s an example where I like the look she was going for, and I like this actual dress overall, I just don’t think its great on her, which I say is weird because it seems like it would be a great dress on her.
As I always, I hate her wedges but whatever, kate’s gonna kate in her wedges.
These wedges are particularly horrific though. A mess in style and colour. There are nice wedges out there but she never seems to buy them.
Wiglet!! I love that word. I giggle every time I read it. Wiglet-Watch is back on.
I dont see a wiglet the back just looks too flat for that, there is some volume on the sides that might be from a curling iron, but possible just some clip on extensions to thicken it up.
I’m not a huge fan of the dress, I think I would like it better if it were longer, like more of a maxi-dress situation but i wont apologize for liking wedges lol I’m wearing a black pair at work today.
I dont think her posture is that bad, she does what a lot of taller slender people do when faced with shorter people which is stoop slightly down. My partner does that and I constantly tell him to stop lol own the height.
The shape of dust ruffle at the bottom of dress reminds me of the “creations” my mom used to crochet for the furniture….I like the dress but I could do without the ruffle tho
My god, her posture makes my neck hurt.
I didn’t realize how bad her posture was, but boy does she have horrible posture! She’s practically slouching while standing!😬
Wedges and wiglets oh my! Dress is fine for hot Summer day.
The problem I have with those wedges is that I think they would look great with capris, and the like. But I don’t like the closed toe with the filmy dress. They are not delicate enough to match the dress. Like both, but not together.
Someone the other day posted that Melania also wears a wig but pulls her real hair out the front. Makes sense to me.
I really wish she would stop taking official photos of her kids. Of course, her kids and she can take pictures of them whenever she wants. I just think a real photographer could get such amazing official pictures of the kids.
She looks lovely from the waist up, but OMG the wedges. They look like hooves. O_o I will never ever understand women who like this look!?