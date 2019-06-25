Ingrid Seward sniffs at Duchess Meghan for changing her engagement ring

Of course there were negative stories about the Duchess of Cambridge when she was on her three maternity leaves (2013, 2015 and 2018). I remember at one point – I think it was during her second maternity leave – when Kate had been gone from public view for more than a month, and the Daily Mail did a hit piece on how controlling she is and how shady it is that her mom practically lived with the Cambridges. I’m not going to pretend that NONE of this happened to Kate ever. Kate got bad press back in the day. But really, I don’t remember anything like this happening to Kate when her babies were only a month old or six weeks old. The British press is desperate to throw the Duchess of Sussex into whatever headline they can get. The royal commentators are just looking for a reason to snidely sniff in Meghan’s direction. Which might explain why the whole “Meghan had her engagement ring re-set with a smaller pave band” story has led to this dumbf–kery:

It was reported that Meghan Markle appears to have altered the engagement ring given to her by Prince Harry less than two years ago. Following the reports, one royal editor has claimed that the stunning ring – designed by Prince Harry himself and featuring two of the late Princess Diana’s diamonds – should not have been “updated”. Speaking to Fabulous Digital, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, explained she “found it odd” that the Duchess of Sussex, 37, would change her engagement ring. “I find it a bit odd Meghan would want to alter a ring that her husband had especially designed for her,” she said. “A royal engagement ring is a piece of history not a bit of jewellery to be updated when it looks old fashioned.”

[From The Sun]

One, the ring was never an original piece in the Royal Collection or whatever. Harry had it made using one larger diamond he sourced himself from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from one of his mother’s jewelry pieces. It was “made” less than two years ago and sometimes the first go-around isn’t the best. Maybe she needed it resized, or maybe – as some of you theorized – she wanted the band of engagement ring to “match” her eternity band anniversary present. It’s also worth noting that the Queen has truly historic Royal Collection pieces configured and changed all the time. Does Indrid Seward sniff at the QUEEN as well?

Also: I’m almost positive that Kate has had the infamous “Big Blue” sapphire engagement ring changed as well. The setting of the diamond surround looked much different when Diana wore the ring. They reset it so the sapphire “sits up” more than it did when it was Diana’s ring. And that ring actually is part of the Royal Collection! But sure, I guess it’s only “odd” when Meghan changes her jewelry.

Last thing: I’m actually sort of convinced now that Meghan had the engagement ring band changed when Harry gave her the eternity band as an anniversary present. She wanted them to “match,” I think. I’ve been examining the way her ring looked at little Archie’s reveal at Windsor and I think her engagement ring still had the same plain band then. The setting/band was changed AFTER their wedding anniversary.