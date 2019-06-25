Ingrid Seward sniffs at Duchess Meghan for changing her engagement ring

Of course there were negative stories about the Duchess of Cambridge when she was on her three maternity leaves (2013, 2015 and 2018). I remember at one point – I think it was during her second maternity leave – when Kate had been gone from public view for more than a month, and the Daily Mail did a hit piece on how controlling she is and how shady it is that her mom practically lived with the Cambridges. I’m not going to pretend that NONE of this happened to Kate ever. Kate got bad press back in the day. But really, I don’t remember anything like this happening to Kate when her babies were only a month old or six weeks old. The British press is desperate to throw the Duchess of Sussex into whatever headline they can get. The royal commentators are just looking for a reason to snidely sniff in Meghan’s direction. Which might explain why the whole “Meghan had her engagement ring re-set with a smaller pave band” story has led to this dumbf–kery:
It was reported that Meghan Markle appears to have altered the engagement ring given to her by Prince Harry less than two years ago. Following the reports, one royal editor has claimed that the stunning ring – designed by Prince Harry himself and featuring two of the late Princess Diana’s diamonds – should not have been “updated”.
Speaking to Fabulous Digital, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, explained she “found it odd” that the Duchess of Sussex, 37, would change her engagement ring.
“I find it a bit odd Meghan would want to alter a ring that her husband had especially designed for her,” she said. “A royal engagement ring is a piece of history not a bit of jewellery to be updated when it looks old fashioned.”
One, the ring was never an original piece in the Royal Collection or whatever. Harry had it made using one larger diamond he sourced himself from Botswana and two smaller diamonds from one of his mother’s jewelry pieces. It was “made” less than two years ago and sometimes the first go-around isn’t the best. Maybe she needed it resized, or maybe – as some of you theorized – she wanted the band of engagement ring to “match” her eternity band anniversary present. It’s also worth noting that the Queen has truly historic Royal Collection pieces configured and changed all the time. Does Indrid Seward sniff at the QUEEN as well?
Also: I’m almost positive that Kate has had the infamous “Big Blue” sapphire engagement ring changed as well. The setting of the diamond surround looked much different when Diana wore the ring. They reset it so the sapphire “sits up” more than it did when it was Diana’s ring. And that ring actually is part of the Royal Collection! But sure, I guess it’s only “odd” when Meghan changes her jewelry.
Last thing: I’m actually sort of convinced now that Meghan had the engagement ring band changed when Harry gave her the eternity band as an anniversary present. She wanted them to “match,” I think. I’ve been examining the way her ring looked at little Archie’s reveal at Windsor and I think her engagement ring still had the same plain band then. The setting/band was changed AFTER their wedding anniversary.
They will sniff at Meghan for anything.
I agree the press will hound Meghan for anything, but let’s be honest, she and Harry are giving the press plenty of ammunition. We all understand that they needed a home of their own but did they have to find somewhere that cost quite so much taxpayers’ money? Meghan did need a “royal” wardrobe, but she has spent an absolute fortune (for mostly ill fitting clothes). The endless bickering with the Cambridges is also unedifying. For an up to date, media savvy couple, they have handled the press since their wedding really badly.
The only mistake Harry and Meghan made were being too public or visible their first year of marriage. I would have advised them to lay low and build some goodwill before hitting the ground running. I know they wanted to make a strong impact, but it doesn’t seem like their work ethic and ambitions are valued. Also, all of the royals spend lots of money on clothes, cars, renovations, etc., so I’m not going to judge the Sussexes for enjoying the same privileges as other members of the family.
How are Meghan and Harry doing anything to give the press ammunition? They live in the least expensive home of all the working royals (most live in Castles and Palaces…they live in a 4 bedroom home). The building was scheduled for renovations anyway (with money that is set aside to do just that) and instead of renovating it and leaving it empty the couple moved into it. Harry and Meghan paid for all the fixtures and don’t actually own the home the crown estate does so why would the public pay for the basics (roofing, flooring, heating, water plumbing, windows). As for her clothes and jewerly the media is always adding the cost of things she already owned pre-Harry and things that were already accounted for like the gift of Diana’s ring.
As for the engagement ring no one even knows why it was changed but are making assumptions without even asking.
What bickering with the Cambridges? Do you have any true examples?
The media is just bitter that the Sussexes won’t give them access to their private lives and are making up stories to sell papers. Like the home supposedly had 10 bedrooms, yoga studio and gym when in reality it has 4 bedrooms and none of the extras.
It wouldn’t have been any better if they laid low during their first year of marriage then there would have been outrage that they are mooching off the taxpayers without doing any work.
People will find fault in anything H&M do.
Now they worked to much?
Exactly Bailey.
Also, Melissa if Meghan had done what you suggested those tab a_holes would have talked major crap about Meghan doing nothing.These people are just evil.
I am not sure what homes were offered or available. In any case it is the property of the British Taxpayers ultimately and the repairs listed as done were not extravagant but in line with what you would expect from a historic home that had not been in use for a while. Basic safety issues and getting things up to code. Harry and Meghan have been under constant attack because the press wants to own them and they are not having it. Meghan has been on maternity leave and is still being attacked for no reason. She did not design the system and it is clear what taxpayers will pay for and what they will not. I could not imagine living my life being constantly attacked for something that ultimately cost each taxpayer 4 cents but that would not grab as much headlines. The faux outrage is ridiculous.
Isn’t Meghan’s clothes/shoes/bags/jewels, paid for by Charles out of the Duchy of Cornwall which is a private income and not taxpayer funded? The entire household of both the Sussexes and Cambridges are funded by Charles privately. If she is spending a lot in her first year as a royal in order to create her working wardrobe, obviously Charles is able to afford it and gave her the budget accordingly. These faux outrage on her clothing spending is ridiculous. It’s not coming out of ppls pockets so it’s nobodies business but Charles.
I stand by what I said, and Michelle Obama gave similar advice to Meghan when she was interviewed for a British magazine:
“So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything. I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school, and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it’s OK—it’s good, even—to do that,” she continued.
The institution Meghan married into is archaic and elitist. She was always going to be considered “too much” for that outdated system. I think she is awesome, but I’m also not naive to think that those snobs were going to easily accept a biracial American actress in the royal family. If the press was horrible to white women like Diana and Fergie, do you all honestly believe that they would be kind to Meghan?
You know, i said the same thing when they got married. I know Meg is eager to take off, the Queen was eager to have her hit the ground running, but it was advised by a ton of people at the time that she needed to ease in. It IS a big matter of “not how we do things around here”, and it IS stupid, but it’s how the game is played, and they’ve played it quite poorly. Plus Harry’s temper tantrums to the press and the general racist bullshit, the media is going to pick at everything for years to come. Is it unfair? Absolutely. Do we wish it was different? Absolutely. But it’s going to happen anyway.
The only way they’re going to win this is to step back and play nice with the press and the leaking aholes in the courts. We saw Will and Kate get their hand slapped a bit when theu thought they could make the Rose Hanbury story go away. No one should have to play games with the press, but it’s going to get much worse and be just awful for Archie if they don’t.
@ Belgium calling
Respectfully, I call bullshit on some of your reasoning. The press and RRs criticize them for absolutely any and everything.
I agree there have been one or two missteps here and there, but no more than that. And certainly no more than your average royal, yet they get slammed 10 times harder for the most minor (and sometimes imaginary) infractions.
£3 million to practically rebuild a property of that grading with the appropriate level of security (especially for them as a mixed race couple) seems very reasonable to me.
Her wardrobe expenses might be on the high side to you or I, but isn’t vastly different from most of the other royal women, Kate especially.
As for the bickering with the Cambridges, that happens. Families disagree all the time, I don’t see how that’s down to the Sussexes alone.
I don’t believe there’s anything they could have done differently; this was always going to turn out this way because Meghan is so different from your vanilla royal and the (now larger) American audience means very big £££ for the press.
The press will write absolutely *anything* this side of libel about this couple because it makes them money. It’s that simple.
The ring story was a preamble to the assassination piece in the Daily Fail today. I’ll say it again. Harry and Meghan should go private – turn their backs on Royal duties and do whatever the hell they want to do. Leave Britain even. They don’t need the money. Leave Bill and Cathy to do all the heavy lifting for the future of the monarchy.
Agreed. He has established connections he can keep without being tied to the monarchy so tightly. It’s not worth it and they have more than enough money to be comfortable.
I agree. They are enduring too much drama and abuse. All the money in the world is not worth receiving death threats, having your character assassinated daily by the press, and people actively working to destroy your marriage. A lot of people made fun of Harry’s ex-girlfriends, but now we see why women are hesitant to marry into the royal family. I wish Harry and Meghan well, and I pray their marriage and love for each other remains strong.
I’d be delighted if Harry and William went off and lived the normal lives they claim to want. They cost more than they’re worth. It would be a gift to the taxpayers.
Unfortunately for all their talk of normalcy they seem rather too fond of the benefits of royal life to ever give it up.
People want to get rid of Harry and Meghan for basically doing and living like other royals but are happy to keep and fund Pedo Andy… Interesting and very telling.
@Sassy
Very telling isn’t it? The difference between Harry and Meghan and Andrew all comes down to the Queen. The Queen protects Andrew at all costs, going as far as giving him more honors and responsibilities after that gross Epstein scandal. The Palace has been burying those allegations for years. It angers me that Harry and Meghan are not receiving the same protection as other royals, but the family sure does like using them and Doria for those “diversity” photo ops.
It’s her ring, she can do as she likes with it.
Exactly. The fuss and outrage is just exhausting to even read. It’s HER ring!!
This, so , much. Mine was a surprise- and therefore no input from me- and I changed mine to suit my taste.
The ring was present for Archies birth photoshoot, so it would have been a push present or an early anniversary gift. It’s easier to see the pave diamonds in the picture she’s facing forward. https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/britains-prince-harry-duke-of-sussex-and-his-wife-meghan-duchess-of-picture-id1142167859?s=2048×2048
Its only odd because Harry was so proud in the interview, and hopes she never takes it off. I would think a redesign at a major milestone would be less of a side-eye than on the 1st anniversary.
Prince Harry: The ring is – is obviously yellow gold because that’s what – her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the – the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this – on this crazy journey together. And …
Meghan Markle: It’s beautiful, and he designed it. It’s incredible.
Prince Harry: Yeah, make sure it stays on that finger (laughs)
Meghan Markle: Of course. (laughs)
The “make sure it always stays on that finger” is an odd comment from Harry. A bit domineering and bossy.
I think it’s more of an, “I finally found happiness” sentiment.
I sincerely doubt Harry gives two sh*** about what she does with the ring. It’s not like she’s asking for a completely new ring with new diamonds a year after getting married. She got a ring setting changed to suit her tastes and/or suit a new ring he also got her. I can’t imagine Harry is bothered at all or takes it personally.
Also, maybe Harry offered to change the band.
This is the only reason I thought one would wait. (We did, comment about that below) but maybe the wider band no longer worked with the new eternity ring. Fingers are only so big so Usable ring room is subjective
You can’t know whether a ring “works” until you’ve worn it awhile. Perhaps the ring was always turning around or slipping to one side, or constantly getting caught on fabric. These are some common sense reasons why people change their ring settings to make them more comfortable to wear.
Or how about Harry found a band that matched the anniversary ring and did it for her (updating his own design). I doubt she’d just go off and do it without him, especially as she was giving birth and all…
I don’t think changing/adding prongs to a ring but keeping the band and the gemstones the same is the equivalent of going from a gold band to a tiny diamond filled one. But even still, I don’t really gaf if she wanted to change her ring. I think the only odd thing about it is that Harry didn’t go with what must clearly be her style when having the ring designed. I also find it hard to believe that Meghan wasn’t somehow involved in the design process because it just makes more sense.
That said – it’s her ring. I don’t fault her for wanting it to be exactly how she wants – and it DOES look better to have pave on both sides of the wedding band. That said – I personally liked the original ring better haha. I like more clean lines in jewelry – I am not a big fan of pave anything. It can look absolutely stunning, but it’s just not my personal style. I’m a big fan of yellow gold.
Ah and see, I don’t like yellow gold but I love pave lol.
I bet Harry was thinking of the wedding band when he went for the yellow gold band with the e-ring, since that was going to be Welsh gold.
As we discussed yesterday, the only thing about this to me that is slightly weird is that she changed it at this point. If she wanted the pave band, change it before you announce your engagement. But maybe she liked the gold band initially and then changed her mind?
I’m kind of cracking up that this is a story and yet here I am discussing it lol.
I KNOW. It’s the dumbest thing, but we’re all here talking about it in great depth lol. But I do think a lot of it is because many of us are jewelry hounds.
I honestly think pave is stunning on other people. I’m a sucker for sparkle. But I’m also clumsy and having a lot of tiny diamonds that I could damage or knock out somehow makes me nervous. I have a cathedral set solitaire for my engagement ring – which in retrospect wasn’t the best idea because I get it caught or accidentally punch my metal cubicle when my arm got stuck in my jacket haha. My band is a three stone diamond ring that my mom’s mom left me when she passed away. They’re nothing fancy or extravagant, and are relatively sleek which is what I love. Minimalist jewelry is what I’ll pick 9 times of out of ten. But I think the two pave bands surrounding the welsh gold look beautiful on Meghan – and when you’re stacking a group of three rings, it makes sense to go tiny widths.
I think Harry did a great job overall – and if he kept the band in mind while designing that’s better than a lot of husbands. I genuinely love her 3 stone ring in EVERY iteration though – it’s just a really classy piece of jewelry.
Now my one gaudier kind of ring that I’m a sucker for is those cluster rings that you’ll see once in a while. Bario Neal is the company that I think of first – but again, I’d be really nervous about knocking stones loose. I still drool over them though, I think probably because they look like organized chaos in the best kind of way.
Erinn my friend works at BN! Their designs are so gorgeous.
ENN. You need to tell your friend that they are a god among humans. I’ve never found a more stunning group of designs in my life. They are like the jewelry of my heart! That’s dramatic af, but I’m standing by it. I’ve been eyeing the Lash rings and alllll of the clusters for ages now.
When H&M got engaged i remember thinking “the band on that setting is thicker than she probably would have chosen” because I have similar taste in jewelry to Meg and when my husband and I were resetting my mothers ring for me (she had passed of cancer a few weeks prior to our engagement) it was hard to find the delicate band I wanted. I bet when she got the eternity band she took the opportunity to change the engagement band to “match” or make it more her own style. Nothing wrong with that.
Did Diana wear a wedding band? A common problem with larger stone engagement rings (especially vertically long shapes like ovals) are that wedding bands often don’t sit flush with the ring. When I had mine made I asked them to prop up my mom’s stone a bit in the engagement setting so an eternity wedding band could fit flush underneath it. Kate could have done the same. My sister in law did the same prior to her wedding, after the engagement. Her husband didn’t think about that when buying the ring and it didn’t fit. the option was to have a band that was a weird shape and curved around the engagement stone, or lift the stone up a bit in the setting.
It’s her ring, so of course she should do as she likes. But I will admit that I find it odd. The ring was already stunning and in their engagement interview, Harry discussed the thought that went into designing the original. Just for sentimental reasons, I wouldn’t have changed it (but also because I think the pavé doesn’t look as nice here).
Then Harry should be the only one in a snit over it. None of us have any place being upset about what she does with her own jewelry.
This time a year ago, were there so many smear stories about Meghan? It really did just pick up around the time of the pregnancy and tour, right? Because omg, since then its been exhausting.
This ring is not a piece of history. I doubt in 40 years anyone is going to care about this ring besides H&M’s children and grandchildren. I mean, I don’t give two figs about Sophie’s ring, besides wanting to see what it looks like.
Some people don’t believe in changing engagement rings. Some people do (like “upgrading” or whatever.) its personal and each person’s choice.
it’s not like she took the ring and threw it into the Thames while screeching for Harry to buy her bigger diamonds.
Please. If you follow her majesty’s vault blog you can read about ALL the times that the queen, her mother, her sister, her grandmother etc have tweaked/changed/redesigned and broken up pieces of the royal collection.
Change that tiara into a necklace, add jewels from that tiara into those earrings, update that tiara base with stones from that piece. The pearls from the lovers knot tiara game from another piece that got broken up. Heck Sophie just got her wedding tiara redesigned and I don’t see anyone wringing their hands about that. The ability to change jewelry is a feature not a bug.
But none of them ‘changed jewellery’ while black…
That may just be the key difference.
LOL Exactly! That bit about ‘it can’t be changed because it’s HISTORY!’? Obviously Ingrid knows nothing about the history of British royal jewelry, which is a big fail from the editor of a magazine dedicated to the BRF. Tut, tut, tut.
Obviously, Ingrid has never heard of Queen Mary, bless her jewel-encrusted soul. Queen Mary just *loved* reconfiguring her jewelry to be exactly what she wanted it to be at that moment.
There was that great example of Diana changing the big, sapphire brooch into a necklace with pearls. It was a historic piece too but she did it and it looked beautiful. I think Camilla has since returned it to its brooch state.
I think the BRF just change jewels because they’re not so precious to them as they’re so rich and just a part of their life. The next person in line can always change them back!
Agreed. A preamble to the nasty hit piece on the Sussexes by the notorious Rebecca English.
First she can do whatever she wishes with her ring she wears everyday. However, knowing how ridiculous the press has been I’m sure she expected this would cause a kerfuffle. With that said, I redesigned my ring for my 20th anniversary. My husband designed my ring. Marquis with trillions on each side and while it was lovely the center Stone was so large it was a weapon. We even called it “being ringed”. I kept it like he designed it because I didn’t want him to feel bad. At 20 all bets were off and I turned the Marquis east to west, changed the gold to rose from yellow and added more stones (along with the trillions) . It looks like a museum piece and people fall all over it. I should have done it years ago because he takes credit for this glorious piece and I know now he couldn’t have cared less. I’m sure Harry feels the same.
It’s just a ring.
It sounds glorious……any chance at all of seeing a picture of it?
Shut up, Ingrid
My tinfoil hat theory is this: Meghan’s face looked swollen at the photocall after Archie’s birth. I think she may have developed a little swelling/early pre-eclampsia right before the birth, and the ring had to be cut off. Then the band needed to be replaced/repaired anyway, so it was changed.
Unlikely and probably not true, but there it is.
I know someone who had this exact thing happen, so it was actually my first thought as well.
People are judging this by comparing photos?? What sort of evidence is this? I cannot see any difference on this ring.
It might have been that her fingers swell and she could not get the ring off, so it had to be cut and then needed a new one. Jesus!
@Melissa! Same thought!
It’s definitely a different band. Town and Country has some clearer pics.
Good God, you are right. She even had the stones made smaller. Maybe, as I wrote before, she could not get the ring off due to swollen fingers and then had the new one made to match her new ring from Harry. Well, the reason will remain a mystery, since we will never know.
“The British press is desperate to throw the Duchess of Sussex into whatever headline they can get.”
Because it gets clicks. I loved her original ring, but this one obviously makes her happy and I’m sure that makes Harry happy, so who cares.
Who the hell cares what Hagrid Seward thinks? I don’t.
that is really unfair to poor Hagrid…..
We dont know why the band was changed. The new band looks like the anniversary present. Harry could have had it done as part of that present so it would look as it does now. I really can’t stand the UK press.
Instead of Ingrid getting her panties in a bunch on a ring, that’s not hers. Why don’t she focus on getting a keratin treatment for her hair.
This, all day!
Question: couldn’t it be the same band, thinned with diamonds added? So it’s not a new band, but a modified one?
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to be able to play with the Royal Collection of jewelry? Imagine it aaaall spread out in front of you, glimmering and delicious.
Coming from the same Ingrid who made it known how disappointed she and her colleagues were that Harry didn’t marry a white woman or as the brits say “English Rose”.
Her ring she can do what she want with it, Ingrid isn’t going to beat her ass over it.
Meghan having her engagement ring redone is a very minor jewelry edit by BRF standards. Most of the jewels in the Royal Collection, including many of the well known tiaras, have been modified several times over the past century for multiple reasons. A lot were modified during by Queen Mary because she wanted to put her own stamp on them and to certain pieces more wearable with changing tastes. Other pieces, including the Vladimir Tiara, have had components removed to make it more comfortable for its wearer.
THANK YOU! I was just thinking about how actual tiaras have been significantly revamped over the years. The idea that someone can’t alter the band or setting on their engagement ring because the person who gave them the ring is “royal”, and therefore the ring is some kind of publicly owned historical treasure, is a total joke!
This band looks thinner. I preferred the gold one, and Harry did say gold was her favourite. It matched with the wedding band too.
Hey Ingrid. It’s not a part of British history and you are not a historian. It’s a ring and you are a snide leech.