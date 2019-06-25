The Sussexes’ renovation of Frogmore Cottage cost taxpayers $3 million

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced last fall that they would be making Frogmore Cottage their permanent home. The scandal at the time was why they didn’t want to live in an apartment in Kensington Palace, but I’m still not completely sure they were even offered a KP apartment. I think they were given a handful of choices and Frogmore was on the list. They knew going into the decision that Frogmore would need months of renovation, because it was basically a derelict little cottage which hadn’t been touched in many years, and the last time it was in use, it had been split up into a “dorm” style living space. Because Frogmore Cottage is part of the Windsor Castle property, it’s a “publicly owned” property, meaning taxpayer funds go into the rehab, just as taxpayer funds go into the renovations at Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, etc. All of which to say, some numbers and data involved with the Frogmore reno have been released and guess what? None of it ever involved a “yoga studio” with a “floating floor” or whatever else they said to bash Meghan.
While the British taxpayer has paid for the overall renovation costs through the Queen’s annual Sovereign Grant, Buckingham Palace figures released Monday show it cost the public around $3 million. However, “anything moveable” or in the cottage gardens has been paid for by Harry and Meghan themselves “All fixtures and fittings were paid for by their Royal Highnesses,” adds the source. “Curtains, furnishings — all that would be paid separately, paid privately.”
At the same time, Harry and Meghan have also had to dip into their pockets for anything deemed too expensive for the public to provide — such as an upgraded kitchen, bathroom, fitted wardrobes or flooring. “If a member of the royal family says, ‘We want a better kitchen than you’re prepared to provide with public money,’ then that would fall to them privately and they would have to meet the cost,” adds the source. “If they want that higher specification, they have to pay the extra.”
Contrary to previous reports, this does not include a yoga studio, or mother-and-baby yoga room complete with a “floating” or sprung wooden floor.
As with all old homes, Frogmore had enough of its own surprises to keep the royal couple on their toes. “A very large proportion of the ceiling beams and floor joists were defective and had to be replaced,” adds the source about the mid-1800s cottage, which was turned from a single home into five small dormitory-style units long before Harry and Meghan set eyes on it. “The heating systems were outdated and inefficient and were not to the environmental standards that we would expect today,” the source adds. “The electrical system also needed to be substantially replaced and rewired, even extending to the establishment of a separate upgraded electrical substation, which was in addition to the main works on the property. And new gas and water mains had to be introduced to the property, replacing the five separate links that were there for the property before and were in a bad state of repair. Overall, the works were conducted over a period of around six months.”
While the $3 million construction costs may seem high for a newlywed’s first pad, it’s all part of the wider $55 million spent by the Queen to conserve the royal palaces over the past 12 months. This conservation work is largely funded by an annual $63 million Sovereign Grant given to the Queen by the U.K. Government to maintain the royal palaces on behalf of the nation — a role that she and the rest of the royal family take extremely seriously.
“The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with our responsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied Royal Palaces Estate,” Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse told reporters at Buckingham Palace on Monday. “The Sovereign Grant covered the work undertaken to turn the building into the official residence and home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their new family. The building was returned to a single residence and outdated infrastructure was replaced to guarantee the long-term future of the property.”
To compare, the Kensington Palace Apartment 1 renovation was mostly picked up by the Sovereign Grant as well, and for the furnishings and extras (Kate repainting purple walls, adding a second kitchen), Prince Charles picked up the cost. I imagine Charles “helped” with the extras for Frogmore too. As for the $3 million figure… it doesn’t shock me given the state of Frogmore at the start of it, and it sounds like nearly everything had to be rebuilt. Anyway, as I said before, the stories about the royals’ renovating their properties always sounds excessive, but… you know, the Cambridges spent more on bigger homes.
I really hate the fake outrage.
Look, I get that you can’t just plop an IKEA kitchen down in Frogmore, I really do. But £3 million on the public’s dime is a lot of money. It was a lot for the Cambridges, and it’s a lot for the Sussexes too. That’s not fake outrage. People who are funding the royals via their taxes should absolutely be able to say they aren’t comfortable with this kind of spending.
I get that it’s a lot, but these aren’t run of the mill buildings where you can hire any old contractor off the street. They’re historic buildings that require expensive materials and expensive artisan contractors to preserve the character and function of the building. If the taxpayers don’t want to pay it, then they can watch their tourism revenue go down the toilet and the palaces crumble.
Genuine question here: so what if it’s a lot of money?
It’s not like Harry or Megan can go out and get a part time job at a gas station. Their job is to be royals, and by all appearances, they take that job seriously. None of the things described in this article sound excessive or extravagant. It’s not unfair for them to want to live in an efficient and safe home. I don’t see how it matters that the tax payers sign their paychecks, so to speak.
That being said, I’m not including Kate or William in my statement because they don’t seem to work especially hard.
As I said, I understand these buildings require more than your run-of-the-mill reno. But please spare me the BS about the tourism revenues going downhill. What, are all the palaces going to up and vanish if there’s no monarchy? Hell no. People will still want to see and be a part of history. And they’d be able to do it a sight better without royals taking up space and keeping parts of the palaces off limits to tourists.
I can understand people wanting more transparency and information about the royals financials. I can also understand being frustrated that there are these expenses that crop up because a royal family member gets married and has kids.
But, it sounds like this is one of the main purposes of the sovereign grant – to pay for upkeep to the royal estates – and this house was in line for the renovations anyway, it just got bumped up.
Someone on twitter did the math and the renovation cost the taxpayers £0.04 (four pence/cents). That’s a one time deal, not annually like the £1.24 that taxpayers pay for the expenses of all working royals.
Sounds to me like a good deal of it was structural concerns: ceiling beams, floor joists, gas and water mains in bad state of repair. Like you said, no yoga studio or meditation room. They also had to pay for landscaping/garden lighting themselves.
This is not about the media, it’s about transparency. The British public have a right to know how much the royals are spending and to hold them accountable. Past years have shown that the British public have never been at ease with spiralling royal spending especially at a time of widespread spending cuts. The release of the financial report makes news every year, and in previous years no royal has been spared from the publics wrath. To put it bluntly it doesn’t matter whether other people think the spending is warranted, the only opinion that counts is that of the British public.
We also need to remember that the financial report is just the tip of the iceberg and there is much more that doesn’t get disclosed such as security costs. The royals are exempt from the freedom of information act so they can get away with only reporting the bare minimum. What is required is full disclosure and we are still not getting that.
I had no idea the Royals were exempt from the Freedom of Information Act!
We are not getting full financial disclosure from them – Chuck has used the Human Rights Act to hide his tax returns. Tax returns that are alleged to show that he is claiming personal expenditure for himself and his family as tax deductible refunds – expenditure such as clothes (Katie Keen’s bespoke designer sh!t), personal grooming (wiglets), jewellery etc..
Most of our eye rolling over the outrage, faux or not, is the reporting leading up to the “big reveal,” that Meghan (and Meghan only because Harry doesn’t live there too or anything) was wasting tax payer dollars (pounds) on trivial trendy things no one needs (may want but not need) like a private yoga studio (which I’m sure would have turned into a hot yoga studio with its own dedicated electrical system for the radiant heat lol) when it turns out a bulk of it was spent on making sure the ceiling didn’t cave in, or the water main didn’t burst.
Yes it was all expensive. It’s a historical property that had fallen in a degree of disrepair. What did everyone expect? The repairs had to fall in line with historical accuracy etc.
I loved Omid’s Twitter thread. Like before y’all trip, remember what the Cambridge crew spent at KP. If you weren’t upset about that, take this L and have a seat
Also seems like Frogmore was really rundown, which is unfortunate. I hate seeing the beautiful, historic homes in my area fall to ruin
How big is this place? I love how Brits call it a cottage. Pretty sure my idea of cottage and there’s isn’t the same thing. It does seem like a lot to bring it to “normal” standards, and if Harry and Meghan chipped in to make it to a bit higher standard how much was that? I’m not upset with Harry and Meghan about this, but it just seems whenever the monarchy updates a place it’s terribly expensive. I want to be the monarchy’s contractor. Seems like a fairly lucrative deal. Guessing we won’t get but a few pictures primarily for privacy reasons, but also cause people will complain about the costs style etc. Hope they like it, and a floating yoga studio would have been cool too. Kind of sad she’s not granola momming it out.
I’m pretty sure your idea of a cottage and the royals isn’t the same!
I cant tell what it says about me that I was like, huh. that seems “reasonable.” LOL. Given the work it required, and the fact that I’m sure a lot of the stuff done (especially structural stuff) had to be done per certain regulations for historical structures (I’m assuming at any rate), 3 million seems about right. It doesn’t sound like it was just cosmetic upgrades. I mean, don’t get me wrong, that’s a lot of money and I would love 3 million to upgrade my house, lol, but for the overall context it seems about right.
I can def understand how this might be a touchy subject right now with Brexit etc.
Has anyone taken Nottingham Cottage? I wonder if the thought is that Meghan and Harry have Frogmore, and they keep NottCott for late nights in London etc.
I imagine this will be their only home, I don’t think they’ll have a home farther in the country. I wonder if they’ll get Frogmore House eventually, when Charles is king?
SAME, girl!
I read that to my husband this morning, and he was like “do you mean 30 million?” because even to him it was lower than he’d have expected. I am going to bet a GOOD chunk of it was security upgrades.
They’re getting a suite at Buckingham Palace, I don’t think they want to in or near Kensington Palace, it’s too leaky.
I cant tell if you mean the staff leaks or the roof leaks, lol.
A suite at BP also sounds reasonable, because it wouldn’t cost the taxypayers any additional money beyond what BP already costs, right? (Which I know is a lot.)
Frogmore was been pretty much ignored for years, while it was not derelict it needed a LOT of work to bring it up to standard. Also as it was build in 1801 it would have to have been checked for asbestos.
Yeah, I don’t think any of this sounds excessive. I think people are being unnecessarily critical because yes, Harry and Megan get their money from taxpayers. That’s the system and being royals is their jobs. It’s not like Megan would even be allowed to go back into acting if she wanted to.
I like Meghan, but I also see why this leaves a bad taste in people’s mouth. Royalty is such an outdated institution. Whether it’s Meghan, Kate or the York girls, it’s still bizarre for the public to fund a spoilt, pampered family (who even hide some of their money in tax havens) when so many hardworking Brits are struggling to pay their mortgages.
I feel like the Meghan love on this page sometimes glosses over the fact that she’s still part of an incredibly out of touch, elitist institution, a symbol of the class system that can only exist as long as it keeps other people down (including women and POC). No matter how much criticism she has to live with, her life is beyond privileged. Renovating your home for 3 million dollars and someone else picking up the bill is an extreme privilege. Living in great wealth and only work part-time is an extreme privilege. Let’s not forget about that.
And yes, obviously I feel the same way about the Cambridges.
It’s quite a scam, and I don’t know why the public puts up with it.
I like Meghan BUT!!!!!!!
I’m just kidding. It just think it’s weird people feel the need to do that.
This is how the British set up their government. So much outrage over 3 million but the other 52 million was ok….really!
There’s outrage about all the money, tbh. This is a celeb site and Meghan is a celeb so now it’s being scrutinised here, but there’s always been unease and criticism about the money the royals get from taxpayers. They are a super rich family and really shouldn’t be getting any money from anyone.
But even if the Monarchy went away, the palaces and castle would need to be renovated in order to be safe for tours. A big problem is that they don’t really do maintenance work on any of the unused buildings. So when something happens, like it is a space that any royal is moving into, the cost to make it safe is astronomical.
Yeah, these repairs would still need to be made, unless all of the historical buildings are going to be allowed to collapse over time. Doesn’t matter if Megan and Harry are living in it, or if the buildings are just used for tours…they’re old buildings and need repaired.
This is a good point. If the monarchy goes away, and these buildings are just used for tourism, they would still have to be maintained.
So sorry we’re not kicking Meghan to make you feel better. Meghan is living in Frogmore Cottage by herself and it’s leaving a bad taste in people’s mouth.
I usually laugh when I read “I love Meghan” because you know it’s going to be some hang wringing coming.
Honestly, Karla, I agree with you. I like the royal family for the gossip and history aspects, but if I think about it too much, I kind of scratch my head. It is an out of touch and elitist institution. I guess every country has something though, right? For us, its the electoral college (well, among other things.)
The list of BS, that the Media made up.
Home birth
Doula
Manny
Apartment for Doria
Doria moving to the UK
The cost of Meghan’s jewelry
Floating yoga floor
Gender fluid child
Tiara fight
Meghan crossing her legs is breaking protocol
Meghan breathing is breaking protocol
The list is endless.
But Peg, this isn’t made up. These are real figures. You can say, “this tabloid or that picks on Meghan,” and you’re probably right, but in this case, the three million spent is fact. People will have opinions on that.
Except that previously, tabloids were reporting the three million was spent on a yoga studio when in fact the money was spent making the home SAFE. One of those costs is perfectly reasonable. People can have all opinions they want. If I were Megan and Harry, I’d want a house that was up to code, too.
Don’t forget the latest one about how Meghan made changes and redesigned Diana’s engagement ring. I actually saw that headline and went, huh? Kate has Diana’s engagement ring. But because Harry used some of Diana’s diamonds in the ring, it is now magically Diana’s engagement ring. They can’t ever win…smdh
Royal expenses have increased year on year. There is no breakdowns as to who spends what. I think the figure is incomplete because I that’s the money spent at the tax cut off point (so it could be closer to £3.5 million). I can’t wait for the Queen to go because it’s loyalty to her and what she represents why there isn’t as much push back as there should be. For instance, why is Prince Phillip collecting £350k a year although he’s been retired for the past two years. Also, the BRF is at great pains to say that the Queen tops up his money because the amount isn’t enough. 🙄
There needs to be more transparency, tbh. We have been in the throes of austerity for the past 9 years whilst the BRF have had house hold increases of 41 percent.
What do you mean, Philip collects 350k a year? he gets a salary?
The problem is Harry & Meghan have set themselves up as being a modern ‘normal’ couple who will do things differently to W&K. We keep getting told how these two are individually wealthy so why not pay for the entire renovations themselves? They want the perks of royal life but none of the constraints. They are no better than the others.
I get that, but my thinking is, why pay for renos yourself on a place you can’t ever truly own. Either way it’s an insane amount of money, but I’m happy to know they didn’t add more kitchens
Comment disappeared
You guys do realize that Frogmore cott would be renovated whether they lived there or not because it’s a historic place. Carry on being fake outraged.
3 million is a lot of money. Harry inherited millions from his mother, he could have spent his own money…