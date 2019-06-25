“Congrats to the US Women’s soccer team, on to the quarterfinals!” links
  • June 25, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Celebrate the US Women’s soccer team making it into the World Cup quarterfinals with these lovely photos. Megan Rapinoe is a goddess!!! [Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian wore a newspaper-print skirt, which is sort of cute? [The Blemish]
Beyonce did a song for The Lion King. [LaineyGossip]
I love that Sam Neill posts duck videos on his social media. [Dlisted]
Do not put these “human face” muzzles on your dog, please [OMG Blog]
Oh, they’ve got Sesame Street stamps now? Awesome. [Seriously OMG]
Lupita Nyong’o did a horror-comedy-zombie movie, what? [Pajiba]
Tilda Swinton & the other Chanel show attendees. [GFY]
Am I alone in thinking Thom Browne is overrated? [Tom & Lorenzo]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

7 Responses to ““Congrats to the US Women’s soccer team, on to the quarterfinals!” links”

  1. MrsBanjo says:
    June 25, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Those muzzles are amazing and I’m crying. 😂🤣

  2. Incredulous says:
    June 25, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    A bunch of Wayfair workers recently found out they were helping keep kids in concentration camps. They went nuts at management who posted “blahblah political spectrum, respect your co-workers beliefs blah” and now it looks like they are staging a walk out tomorrow because they are not cool with being Nazi-adjacent. I’m pretty sure that, since this will actually affect Wayfair’s bottom line, they will put out another mealy-mouthed climb down that doesn’t actually apologize.

    • Lolamd says:
      June 25, 2019 at 12:51 pm

      Sorry what happened? Wayfair is supporting what is happening at the border?

      • Incredulous says:
        June 25, 2019 at 1:27 pm

        Wayfair is selling their stuff to the kiddie kamps in bulk and volume because customers. The Wayfair workers found out about it and asked management to donate any and all profits from same to useful charities. Management went LOL no and then sent a missive company-wide saying “Let’s all respect our ideological differences blah blah”, you know the kind of thing.

        Wayfair workers then went F that entirely and are, apparently, staging a strike tomorrow that, hopefully, costs the company more money than supporting Nazis garner them.

  3. Usedtobe says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    I’d watch Lupita in anything!

  4. Tiffany says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    “Am I alone in thinking Thom Browne is overrated?”

    No Kaiser, you are not.

  5. J ferber says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Awesome, real women who won! Role models for sure.

