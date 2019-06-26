Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom will have a ‘smaller, intimate’ wedding later this year

I blank out on a lot of Katy Perry stuff. Truthfully, the most interesting things to me about Katy are her now-cancelled beef with Taylor Swift and her bad hair. Like, I always have to remind myself that Katy actually married Russell Brand and they did that big, splashy wedding in India. And Katy was with John Mayer for years after Brand! Katy’s romantic history is so shady and weird, my lord. For the last three or four years, Katy has been with Orlando Bloom. They’ve had a few breakups here and there, but the last time they got back together, it stuck. Orlando proposed on Valentine’s Day this year and now we’re getting an update on their wedding plans:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are full speed ahead on wedding plans. According to a source close to the actor, the couple — who got engaged on Valentine’s Day — are set to wed by the end of the year. “They are using a planner to finalize all the wedding details. Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too,” says the source. “They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.” Earlier this year, another source close to the couple told PEOPLE they were staying “secretive” about their big day, but both were on the same page about wanting a “smaller and intimate” wedding.

[From People]

*shrug* I think that sounds smart and low-key. Work with a wedding planner so you don’t have to stress about the details, plan some time off, work with your fiance so you both get what you want from your second wedding (it’s the second wedding for both). Wouldn’t it be funny, and I’m just throwing this out there, if Taylor Swift went to Katy’s wedding and Taylor hasn’t gone to either of Karlie Kloss’s weddings?? LMAO.