Here’s a reminder that Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak have a dysfunctional relationship

Mindy Kaling turned 40 on the 24th of June, just missing out on being a Gemini. How different would her life have been if she was a Gemini instead of a Cancer? How different would my life have been if I was a Leo instead of a Virgo? These questions haunt me. Anyway, for Mindy’s birthday, she celebrated privately by donating $1000 each to 40 charities, and she crowd-sourced charitable suggestions on social media – go here to see that post. But she also did something else for her birthday: she went out and had a nice dinner (WITH CAKE) with her peeps. Her peeps including BJ Novak, her ex-boyfriend, her best friend, her daughter’s godfather. And BJ posted the above photo on Instagram. These were some of the comments left on that post:
“Get u a man that looks at u the same way bj looks at mindy,” wrote one follower.
“I wish someone looked at me like BJ looks at Mindy,” said someone else.
“The way BJ looks at Mindy 😍😍” noted another fan, while several others chimed in with similar thoughts. Another wrote, “The way you look at her melts my heart 😭”
“Well, if that’s not a look of love!” suggested one user, as someone else shared, “I wish someone would look at me like that 😍”
“Can you guys get married already?” asked another fan.
Some fans even started referencing their characters on the Steve Carell-headlined NBC comedy.
“SOMEONE LOOK AT ME LIKE RYAN LOOKS AT KELLY,” wrote one fan.
“I knew Ryan always loved you,” said someone else, while another added, “KELLY AND RYAN FOREVER 😭😭😭😭.”
Reps for Kaling and Novak did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
People who still ship Kelly and Ryan need their heads examined – Kelly and Ryan were incredibly dysfunctional! People who still want Mindy and BJ to get back together are also not helping. I’ve felt for so long that Mindy and BJ’s real-life relationship is utterly dysfunctional too. This was just your monthly reminder that I DO NOT WANT THEM TOGETHER. I want her to move on and drop the dysfunctional baggage and find someone new and fall in love. I take Mindy’s love life too personally, I get that.
Also: I’m not entirely positive he’s actually looking at her in that ‘gram?
Before Mindy had her daughter, they were a hot mess but it was sort of entertaining. I was looking forward to hearing them dish in the relationship book they were supposed to co-author. Now, I’d really like her to to model healthy relationships.
Thanks for this article! Mindy posted same photo but tons of people were like us and commenting “Ryan ruining Kelly’s happiness for the 9 billionth time”! I actually sighed when I saw this on Instagram. Girl he WILL NEVER LOVE YOU LIKE THAT!!! I can bet money he still hangs with her because of her connections and he’s still probably dming Instagram “models”. Imagine being as successful as her and still having very little self esteem to say goodbye to this fool
I didn’t think he was looking at her. It’s an awkward photo and I get they same vibe they have a dysfunctional relationship.
I also had no clue they dated until a few posts ago!
We’ve all had that friend who is so amazing in so many ways but their picker was broken. Mindy!!! You are amazing!! Dump this loser!! You’ll be fine on your own !! And when and if you are ready, there are tons of great guys out there who would jump at the chance to be a great boyfriend to you…….
Or she may never meet that great guy. I wish we would stop telling women that when “they are ready” they will meet the most amazing man evah! The world is full of amazing women with great self esteem who are ready for that great guy and it just hasn’t happened for them and may not happen for them. On the flip side, the world is also full of women who don’t love themselves and who have a host of issues who have no shortage of great guys trying to be with them. Truth be told a lot of men cannot handle a woman who does have her shit together, who does love herself, and who will set healthy boundaries and maintain high standards; it’s partially a crapshoot.
Also, BJ was not even looking at Mindy. But I guess the fangirls are going to be fangirls.
I don’t even think BJ was looking at Mindy in that pic but he posted it in order to get the very response it did. Don’t find this cute at all. Even if they have a healthier friendship than it would appear, this whole life-imiating-art routine they shill has never sat well with me. The heavier WOC accepting scraps from a white dude who doesn’t deserve her, ha-ha funny right? /sarc
Yes! I don’t think he’s looking at her. To me it looks more like he’s smiling at the cake haha