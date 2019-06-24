Did the Duchess of Sussex change her engagement ring’s setting?

Since the Daily Mail and other sites are newly obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex’s jewelry, they decided to write a story about how it appears that Meghan redesigned her engagement ring. Prince Harry famously used diamonds from one of his mother’s jewelry pieces and had Meghan’s engagement ring specially designed. It was a three-stone design, one big diamond with two smaller diamonds on either side, all of it set in yellow gold. It was a lovely design and a lovely message, and I like that Harry repurposed something from his mother’s collection for Meghan, rather than giving her some unaltered piece of his mom’s jewelry for the engagement. That being said, it looks like Meghan asked for the ring to be reset with a different kind of band.
Eagle-eyed jewelry experts say – and I agree – that she traded in the yellow gold setting/band for a smaller, more delicate pave diamond band and a subtly altered setting. This new design suits her style more – she definitely favors the smaller, delicate pieces and smaller settings.
Jewellery expert Arabel Lebrusan confirmed the ring appeared to have been changed, and suggested it was more American in style compared to the original engagement ring. Arabel, owner the ethical jewellery brand Arabel Lebrusan, called the thinner band a popular trend at the moment, revealing: ‘Many celebrities do this, as the central stone looks bigger in comparison getting the wow factor.’
At Trooping the Colour and at her Windsor Castle photo call with Prince Harry and newborn son Archie, the Duchess has worn her three engagement diamonds set on a thin micro-pavé band.
Did she do it so the existing diamonds would look bigger, or because the smaller pave setting is more her style? Probably a little bit of both. Still, I bet that was sort of an awkward conversation, especially given the fact that Harry had the original ring made to the specifications of HIS vision. Then again, maybe he just wants her to be happy. Also possible: the ring needed to be resized and Meghan asked for a different setting then.
I know my vision isn’t the best, but I cannot see a difference. I feel like the scene in The Devil Wears Prada where they’re all arguing over which of the two identical belts to style the dress with. LOL.
Me too! I said the same thing below before I saw your comment 🤷🏽♀️
LOL Exactly, the ring looks the same to me.
Town and Country Mag has clearer pics. Her band has definitely been changed, and I think the redesign looks really good because now her plain Welsh gold band is like a spacer between her pave ering band and her diamond eternity ring. It’s more balanced.
And Harry is a Virgo- he understands the need for balanced perfection in appearance (or, at least I’m guessing based on the fact that my husband is also a Virgo and has understood my perfectly sensible explanations for my various jewelry needs. ;P ).
Its quite common to alter engagement rings to match/fit with the wedding band – I know several people who’ve done this. It not a big deal.
@DU, Agree with you. This is much ado about nothing. The RRs at the Daily Fail are really sucking for something to write about.
I think I’m blind because I can’t tell the difference
Hey Snazzy – it’s the BAND (smooth vs not smooth) not the stones.
See, I can’t even see a real difference in the band, either. To be fair, I haven’t been to an eye doctor since 2016, so it may be time to schedule and appointment…
It depends on what photos you’re looking at. I’ve seen relatively clear recent photos that have a delicate pave compared to the still not large, but much more plain simple gold setting.
I don’t see any difference either. Then again, it’s Monday morning and the world still looks blurry.
Has there been a single photo of them together aside from TTC, since they introduced Archie?
No but we will see them together for Archie’s christening in the next few weeks.
Could it also be so that the band was slimmed (and she just choose a diamond band this time) so that it would fit better with the 2 other rings? Perhaps it didn’t sit well with the thicker band and slimming it makes the 3 feel more comfortable and better stacked? I have a stacked set (Coach, not Royal jewels!) and I twist the stones around so that the bands are able to sit on each other instead of having gaps in between them.
There a more clear pictures out there, the new band is slimmer and has diamonds embedded in it, like the eternity band.
Oh the stacking theory makes sense. I wonder if they picked out the eternity band together and then she decided at the same time to have the band to her e-ring redone so that she could more easily wear all three rings.
When I first saw the engagement ring, my first thought was darn, the band is thin.
After I had a baby I had to get my rings resized. My fingers got fat…..and stayed that way!! I had a ring whose shape needed to be totally redone because the resizing could have cracked the diamonds in the setting. So maybe the baby changed her hands and thus the ring needed to be changed.
She had the new band at Archies photo-op, aka 3 days post birth. So it’s safe to say it was probably done when pregnant and if she’s sized up then she’ll have to size down again if was up due to swelling. I think she just didn’t like the plain gold band.
It actually looks like she got a thinner more delicate band and had the pave diamonds added to match the pave band Harry gave her for their anniversary. I personally don’t see a big deal – I would want the rings to match and look good together too. Especially since she prefers to stack her rings. This makes them more complimentary. In all likelihood she probably had to have the ring re-sized anyway post-pregnancy.
It’s definitely a new band. This is the kind of thing where I wonder why she changed it – or why Harry changed it – did she not like the yellow gold, did she need to get it resized so just redid it, etc – but I don’t actually care lol. Her ring, her choice.
It really just seems it was changed to coordinate with her anniversary band from Harry. It creates more cohesion for stacking the rings.
I am mostly surprised by how soon it was done. Which makes it seem like she wasn’t a huge fan of the original band – which I’d be surprised if she didn’t help choose her own ring – or just thought she didn’t like the pave until she got the second ring and wanted more of that. I don’t know. I mean, I’m not the one wearing it, so whatever makes her happy.
Or her fingers changed due to the pregnancy, which sped up the process of coordinating the two rings. It’s quite common for fingers to change size and not return following pregnancy.
I wonder if she didn’t like the two solid gold bands together with the eternity band, and she prefers the look of diamond, gold, diamond?
But I agree that the timing is mostly what surprises me. Not even how soon after the wedding relatively, but I read that she had the new band during the photocall with Archie, so she clearly got it during pregnancy or around his birth, and I wouldnt want to deal with ring sizings and such during late pregnancy. I also swelled like a blimp, LOL.
Oh absolutely. I’m just mainly surprised at how soon she changed the STYLE. I would have thought she’d have gotten it resized, or gotten a new band that looked essentially the same. But I also don’t live the life of someone who’s given a diamond eternity band after a year of marriage, so it’s a whole different lifestyle ahha. My five year is this august, I think I’m going to need to hit up the husband for some new bling (not really, but I can dream lol).
Becks – I think you’re right with that. I bet it’s more the order of the rings looking better as diamond gold diamond.
@MrsBanjo – oh isn’t that the truth, about fingers not going back to pre-pregnancy size. My youngest is 4.5 and my rings still just barely fit. (like I can wear them, but not in warm weather and I am always a little nervous about getting them off, lol.) I just need to get them resized but I’m being stubborn about it.
I’d bet she needed it re-sized (pregnancy changes the size of everything!) and they made it part of her 1st anniversary present.
I like that she likes subtle jewelry. I
Eh her ring, her hand, her choice…but she had to have known the optics of this would not be great (ungrateful! it was a gift! demanding Meg!) and that the tabloids would be all over it.
I can’t quite gather if Megan is getting bad advice, or if she really doesn’t give a sh*t what the tabloids think/say about her? This isn’t the first time she’s done something that is 100% NORMAL for a ‘normal’ person, but a bit fodder for the tabs/let them eat cake-y for a royal whose income comes from the public purse. (I’m looking at that ridiculously expensive Ralph and Russo outfit, and then the 5-6 figure Givenchy outfit, the same week the pound MASSIVELY dipped).
It’s like the tabloids are a huge dumpster fire, which she keeps chucking logs on.
Actually Clare all she is doing is living her life – despite the criticism. Because no matter what she does it will never be “the right thing”.
And as a black woman I’m sick of people thinking that Meghan should alter her behavior to make racist and bigoted folks happy. It’s just another form of tone-policing and control.
Apparently you also can’t quite gather how to spell her name correctly.
ARF! (Dogwhistle.) None of you lot will ever be satisfied, so why should she bother trying? Of course she doesn’t give a sh*t what the tabs say. Why should she? It’s unrelenting bollox. Caring about it would be the bigger mistake.
“Apparently you also can’t quite gather how to spell her name correctly.”
Let’s remember that some people are typing on phones and autocorrect takes over before jumping on them when a name shows up with the more common spelling.
Lmao what is this comment? She’s allowed to modify her own jewelry if she wants.
Concern troll alert! The only people who think this is bad optics are the same people who have been criticizing Meghan for every little thing she does since the engagement was announced. Meghan shouldn’t have to stop enjoying life because of tabloids and internet trolls. I think her ring looks much better with this band.
I’m sorry Melissa, this is not true. You’re welcome to go through past comments – you will find that I have in the past been quite complimentary and fond of Meghan – certainly with her willingness to work. Unlike out other Duchess.
It’s a little bizarre to label any comment you disagree with as coming from a ‘troll’. But hey whatever makes you feel better.
The new band also makes the stones look bigger.
I love how they have to throw in that it’s MORE AMERICAN and CELEBRITIES DO THIS. Pavé bands are classic – you see it in British jewelry, too.
Did MM start biting her nails? They look quite short.
I noticed her nails too, and the first thing I thought was I remember those days. Those are ‘I have a newborn’ nails.
Or maybe she bites them, who knows?
Diana’s famous ring had its setting altered. 10 prongs were added around the sapphire. Much ado about nothing. My guess is she wanted a slightly thinner band because adding an eternity ring made stacking difficult.
I prefer the original to the squareness of the new band.
I love people are actually finding a way to make this a bad thing or something Meghan needs to be blamed for. We have no idea why the band for her ring was changed but of course it must be because Meghan didn’t like her ring or she’s ungrateful when it could’ve just been a gift from Harry but that’s not even a consideration it’s just always time to shut on Meghan. I also love how everybody has decided that her eternity ring is a push present even though there’s been no confirmation of that either. Meghan has had the modified engagement ring since the day Archie was introduced why is it a problem now?
No matter what she does, it will always be controversial.
I realize that I own no real jewels and I know nothing about jewlery but I cant see a difference. Regardless I think she probably did it to suit her style more, it’s a beautiful ring.