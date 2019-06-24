Wait, Duchess Meghan’s jewelry collection is worth more than Kate’s collection?

The Duchess of Sussex has a really nice jewelry collection. I believe she came into her marriage with some lovely pieces – earrings, rings and bracelets – which were probably accumulated from her actress years, either gifts or smaller pieces she purchased for herself. Her taste in jewelry has always reminded me of Jennifer Aniston’s collection – Meghan and Jennifer Aniston both seem to prefer smaller earrings and delicate-looking pendant necklaces and simple rings, often stacked together. Prince Harry has given Meghan some of his mother’s jewelry too – there’s the fantastic aquamarine ring, and smaller pieces like a pair of butterfly earrings and a nice bangle. When Meghan attended Trooping the Colour, she wore a new eternity band which Harry reportedly gave her for their one-year anniversary. So… how does all of that equal a £600,000 jewelry collection worth more than the Duchess of Cambridge’s collection? I truly do not know. But the Daily Mail is trying to make it into a thing, because look, Meghan is wearing JEWELRY.
When Meghan wore an eternity ring at Trooping the Colour this month, during her first public appearance after the birth of baby Archie, it was clear it had a special significance. Not only is the £4,350 diamond band believed to have been created by Harry Collins, the Queen’s personal jeweller, but it was given to her by her husband to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The ring is the latest in an extraordinary collection of jewellery that Meghan has amassed in the past year, which has now been valued at a staggering £600,000.
It includes Princess Diana’s £75,000 aquamarine ring that Meghan wore on her wedding day, £60,000 Cartier drop earrings, and a set of £4,275 pearl and diamond earrings which were a gift from the Queen. In fact, the 91-piece collection, which boasts seven necklaces, 23 bracelets, 26 rings and 35 pairs of earrings, is so significant that it eclipses that of her late mother-in-law. But while some items cost as much as a modest home in some parts of the country, Meghan is also a fan of more affordable jewellery, sporting many pieces that can be bought for under £100.
Jeweller Grant Mobley, who valued some of Diana’s heirlooms, told The Mail on Sunday: ‘The Royal Family is one of the best examples of how diamond jewellery can stand the test of time, be passed down from generation to generation, and only grows in emotional and intrinsic value over the years.’
Even the Duchess of Cambridge doesn’t have such an impressive collection: she owns about 60 pieces of jewellery, including Diana’s sapphire engagement ring worth an estimated £300,000, and her ‘Saudi Suite’ – a wedding gift from Crown Prince Fahd which contained a sapphire watch, earrings, bracelet, ring and necklace.
I still don’t know how Meghan’s collection is worth £600,000, or how her collection is worth more than Kate’s. The only thing I’ll buy is that Meghan simply has more jewelry than Kate. Meghan has so many smaller pieces which she mixes and matches, stuff which is more appropriate for day events and the kind of meetings and daily activities which make up a professional woman’s work week. Kate, on the other hand, tends to favor larger pieces like her sapphire suite, and larger drop earrings from Kiki McDonough, many of which she picks out for herself. I just think Kate has bigger pieces and more expensive pieces, while Meghan prefers smaller, less expensive stuff, and a lot of it. But the Daily Mail is gonna do their thing and try to get people mad about “Meghan’s spending habits!” and “how dare she wear jewelry!” and “she’s breaking protocol by wearing stackable rings!”
Why would it be hard to believe she might have a more expensive collection? It might not be intentional — it could have happened by accident depending on what she’s gifted with.
I guess I made the assumption they borrow everything from the Queen or wear whatever Diana used to have. It didn’t occur to me that they have their own jewellery — whoops.
The article didn’t sound like a slam on Meghan (not if it’s stating facts) — but more like an advert for diamond jewellery.
It’s definitely a slam on Meghan. I appreciate that it did point out that she wears a lot of more accessible pieces, but the fact that it makes a point of saying that Meghan has more jewelry than Kate(which makes sense, since Kate tends to wear fewer pieces at once and also wears the same jewelry over and over again) without mentioning the value of Kate’s collection is what makes me roll my eyes and think the article is aimed at dragging Meghan.
A lot of her basic, small pieces are still worth 4-5k, and as you say she has a lot of them. It adds up. Add in a few pieces worth tens of thousands and you can get to £600,000 easily.
Meghan’s outfits tended to average out to more than $4k each time, even in her least expensive clothes due to new jewelry. Pippa Smalls is very expensive as is Ecksand and Birks which she has the most from these. The press is out to get her, but i think we can agree she previously spent a lot on very same-same small jewels. She’s not loaned much from the queen, and has only work 3-4 diana items so i understand the want to build, but they’re so similar it’s not an interesting collection. Not as bad as Kate’s kikis though.
She seems such a good-natured person, I wonder if she could possibly have imagined all the different ways people would come at her. This defies logic—why would her collection be worth more than Diana’s? And notice they don’t value the Saudi suite…
I love Meghan’s jewels. They’re so modern (and I prefer smaller pieces)
Same!! I love dainty, modern jewelry! Her jewelry is always on point with me! Love it!!
So, honestly, I can kind of believe that Meghan’s jewelry is worth that much, given that she has a few significant pieces and lots of smaller pieces that probably do add up to a significant amount, and maybe 600k is on the high side, but maybe not completely out of the ballpark.
But the only way I believe that Meghan’s jewelry is worth more than Kate’s is if we are only counting about the pieces that Kate “owns,” right now we see Meghan mostly wear jewelry that she owns, and for any significant event Kate borrows from the vault. And even then I don’t really believe that Meghan’s jewelry is worth more than Kate’s. I notice the article does not give us the overall value of Kate’s collection, besides mentioning her 300k engagement ring, but merely how many pieces she owns compared to Meghan, which makes sense, since Meghan owns a lot of smaller, trendier pieces.
Kate wears those kiki McDonough earrings and those are a couple grand a pop, and she seems to have a pair in every color for every outfit. I’d love to see a total value just for those.
Kate doesn’t seem to wear that much else, other than her rings. When Kate blings up for dinners, she borrows from the vault. Why would Kate worry about buying her own things, anyways, if she has access to the goodies?
Right, exactly, so its hard to compare. I think we have seen Meghan in very little borrowed jewelry, and Kate often wears borrowed jewelry.
The other significant jewelry from Kate that comes to my mind is her diamond wedding earrings, which were gifted to her by her parents and I’m assuming were not cheap, although I cant find a price estimate now. And she does also wear a fair amount of Mappin and Webb, which also isn’t cheap.
I think some of it is the overvaluation of diamonds and the names attached to the designs. You can get an absolutely stunning piece precision cut and completely designed by the person buying it from a smaller jeweler for much less than what you would pay from a celebrity designer.
I had a sapphire gemstone cut this winter – it was beautifully precision cut which is leaps and bounds above what you’d buy at a chain. I even chose the pattern it was cut into. I then brought my stone to a goldsmith in town and had him create the ring based on a specific idea I had in mind. I paid under 500CAD for something that you would pay 1000USD+ in a store or online for, and the quality of the stone is better.
I honestly think that they’re looking at the high end of the price chart and making guesses. It’s definitely possible that Meghan’s collection is worth more than Kate’s – but I also suspect that there’s a lot of leaning towards the higher price potential. It makes it sound more exciting, and the designers who are attached to the pieces end up getting more publicity for it.
I also liked her engagement ring better with the plain gold band. I’m not a fan of the pave for that particular piece.
Lol…adding jewelry she did not purchase nor does she own. Assigning a cost to the ring when they don’t even know where it was purchased!
The article is designed to get the Meghan haters foaming at the mouth. Let’s see who falls for it…
Worse is there is now a story on the fail saying she changed the band on her engagement ring. It shows two photos and the ring looks the same! Definitely an agenda against Meg.
Her ring has changed. The band has pave diamonds now, so I’m guessing they took the three stones from the original and put them in the new pave setting. Lots of people change their engagement ring settings, but I’ve only done one within a year of the wedding (the bride wanted to upgrade the look to go with her blingy wedding band).
Enn- proof? Cause it look the same in the pics. I saw no pave diamonds.
Or her fingers got bigger due to the pregnancy and she figured, “Hey, why not?”
After seeing the photo of her with the stackable rings, I think I can believe her collection is worth that much. To be honest, I’ve never seen anyone wear that many rings before among celebrities.
I can’t tell if that was a good fashion statement or not. Even J-Lo might limit the hand to just one big rock. If you’re going to wear that many rings, it does make it easy for journalists to come up with article ideas.
Lmao it’s true. The press are obsessed and need HM for sales.
Based on history and use, Kate’s engagement ring is at least $1 or $2 million. Can you imagine if it went to auction? A single Diana dress can be $100K so you can’t tell me her ring is $300K.
When you appraise jewelry, you look at what it would cost to replicate that exact piece at today’s prices (then I always tack on 15-20% to account for inflation). Kate’s ring is actually not *that* wow when you break down the stones and gold (or is her setting platinum?), because it’s just an oval sapphire and round diamonds. You get into higher numbers when you go with larger stones because they’re more rare – think rocks like JLo’s pink diamond.
Yes, the history makes it uber valuable to a collector, but if it were lost or stolen, it would not cost a million dollars to remake.
Exactly. Kate’s engagement ring alone is easily a million. And the Saudi Suite is probably easily another million.
Meg came into her marriage with some nice pieces. She was a professional woman in her 30s. Didn’t she buy herself a Cartier watch when Suits was renewed? I always think women should treat themselves if they can.
So the article doesn’t say that Kate’s is worth less than Meaghan’s, just that it is less impressive and she has less pieces. I mean, the article is still ridiculous but the wording is careful that way. I think they are two different women, plus Kate will have more access to the royal jewels and it makes more sense for Meaghan to build her personal collection.
The thing that bothers me is the hypocrisy: none of the royals genuinely earn the crazy amount of money they have, and none of them live cheap – if it’s not clothes or jewelry, it’s horses or cars or vacations – but somehow Meghan is the only one they’re willing to criticize for these things.