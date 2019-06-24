“How quickly would you get fired as Beyonce’s assistant?” links
  • June 24, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland attend the Dundas brand opening in LA

I had so much fun with the Beyonce’s Assistant: Don’t Get Fired Twitter thread. It was really brilliant and kudos to the woman who created it. [LaineyGossip]
Someone on the Bond 25 set is a pervert. [Dlisted]
Rest in peace, Judith Krantz. [Go Fug Yourself]
Does anyone want to work at Nu Gawker? [Pajiba]
Jared Kushner’s mideast summit is so sad. [Jezebel]
Bad kitty survives a 35-minute washer cycle. [Towleroad]
George Clooney & Barack Obama are hanging out in Italy. [Just Jared]
Love After Lockup stars are feuding again. [Starcasm]
Alison Brie looks… different. [RCFA]

9 Responses to ““How quickly would you get fired as Beyonce’s assistant?” links”

  1. Erinn says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    The photo of Alison Brie smiling is the most Alison Brie she’s looked in a long time. She looks a lot more like she did when she played Annie on Community- I did however see a photo of her where she’s not smiling and I barely recognized her. It’s so strange.

    Reply
  2. msn says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    I mean I didn’t get fired once playing this, most fun I’ve had on Twitter in quite some time ;D

    Reply
  3. Reece says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:46 pm

    I got fired right at the end! lol

    Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    I took that Beyoncé twitter test and made it to the end. *Insert Beyoncé hair flip and twirl*.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    I forget what the actual question was now, but I got fired on the second question. LOL. I would not last long apparently.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    RIP Judith Krantz, her books gave me lots of pleasure over the years.

    Reply
  7. Rhys says:
    June 24, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    Krantz was a very savvy business woman and she became a millionaire in her own right late in life – she published her first book in her fifties! The New York Times piece on her is pretty good.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      June 24, 2019 at 1:34 pm

      Her autobiography “Sex and Shopping” is a great read! She’s extremely bright, had a very interesting life well before she became a novelist.

      Reply

