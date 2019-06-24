“How quickly would you get fired as Beyonce’s assistant?” links

I had so much fun with the Beyonce’s Assistant: Don’t Get Fired Twitter thread. It was really brilliant and kudos to the woman who created it. [LaineyGossip]
Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp
— Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019
The photo of Alison Brie smiling is the most Alison Brie she’s looked in a long time. She looks a lot more like she did when she played Annie on Community- I did however see a photo of her where she’s not smiling and I barely recognized her. It’s so strange.
When is the next season of GLOW coming?
I mean I didn’t get fired once playing this, most fun I’ve had on Twitter in quite some time ;D
I got fired right at the end! lol
I took that Beyoncé twitter test and made it to the end. *Insert Beyoncé hair flip and twirl*.
I forget what the actual question was now, but I got fired on the second question. LOL. I would not last long apparently.
RIP Judith Krantz, her books gave me lots of pleasure over the years.
Krantz was a very savvy business woman and she became a millionaire in her own right late in life – she published her first book in her fifties! The New York Times piece on her is pretty good.
Her autobiography “Sex and Shopping” is a great read! She’s extremely bright, had a very interesting life well before she became a novelist.