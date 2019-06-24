“How quickly would you get fired as Beyonce’s assistant?” links

I had so much fun with the Beyonce’s Assistant: Don’t Get Fired Twitter thread. It was really brilliant and kudos to the woman who created it. [LaineyGossip]

Someone on the Bond 25 set is a pervert. [Dlisted]

Rest in peace, Judith Krantz. [Go Fug Yourself]

Does anyone want to work at Nu Gawker? [Pajiba]

Jared Kushner’s mideast summit is so sad. [Jezebel]

Bad kitty survives a 35-minute washer cycle. [Towleroad]

George Clooney & Barack Obama are hanging out in Italy. [Just Jared]

Love After Lockup stars are feuding again. [Starcasm]

Alison Brie looks… different. [RCFA]

Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp — Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019