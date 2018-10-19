Karlie Kloss quietly married Joshua Kushner in upstate New York, in the woods

Well, this is a surprise! Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to Joshua Kushner back in July. She didn’t spill a lot of details about wedding planning, nor was there much buzz about when the wedding would go down, or where. We did hear that Karlie converted to Judaism to marry Joshua, but she really didn’t want to talk about it. As it turns out, they didn’t even do a traditional Jewish wedding in a synagogue – Karlie and Joshua just went out to the woods in upstate New York and got married ON A THURSDAY. What is happened??
Three months after announcing their engagement, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have officially tied the knot! A rep for the supermodel, 26, confirms to PEOPLE the couple wed on Thursday evening. Kloss and Kushner held a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance. They will also host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring. The Project Runway host wore a custom Dior gown for the ceremony.
“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend who attended the ceremony tells PEOPLE.
Is anyone else wondering if she’s pregnant? I know, that’s so old-fashioned of me, but wouldn’t that explain the suddenness of the wedding, the fact that they did it on a weekday, and the fact that not many people were there? LOL, did Ivanka and Jared Kushner even come? Jared didn’t, I’m almost positive – he’s been in Washington all week trying to downplay the Saudi assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.
I will say this… her Dior gown is beautiful. And she looked amazing and classic-bridal. Oh and p.s. Taylor Swift wasn’t there.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Karlie Kloss’s social media.
Always like when celebs get marrid off the radar. I love her dress, she was a stunning bride, which was to expect to be fair. Lovely dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You gotta marry a Kushner quickly, you never know when they will go to jail.
Also are her initials now KKK?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. That’s a horrible monogram.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could have married well. Why did she choose an organized crime family? Perplexing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps for her this is marrying well? She’s friends with both Wendi Deng, Ivanka and Dasha Zhukova too. They’re not nice people. Perhaps shes not nice either. Beautiful but not nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does look fantastic. Great pics, great vibe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a stunning dress, and I like Karlie Kloss, but marrying into that family with all its ties…is there any way in which they aren’t problematic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its interesting that they would get married so quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also – she got to carry lilies of the valley in October? Damn. Now I wish I had stupid money like that. Can you imagine flying in lilies of the valley? I’m aware that flowers travel an insane amount and local is better, but something about these flowers seems so seasonal and rare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most flowers do fly an insane distance, and I can see from the Australian and NZ gardeners I follow on IG that lilies of the valley are probably in season there right now. However, if we are feeling magnanimous, we could tell ourselves that maybe the flowers were forced out of season in a local greenhouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, nature. The only place the feds can’t wiretap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment has me thinking about how chickadees serve as the ‘alarm system’ for entire forests. Other animals ‘listen in’ on chickadee chatter so they know where the predators are. I wonder if chickadees also run a whisper network for juicy gossip?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My brother got married on a Monday, so I can’t say anything about people getting married on Thursdays…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The gown and even the bouquet are pretty much an exact repeat of Kate Middleton.
Totally basic IMO. I find her about as interesting as a box of hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gorgeous gown and setting and both look insanely happy. Congratulations and good luck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dress is stunning and the reason Taylor wasn’t there was probably because Taylor supports Democrats now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it kills the gossip vibe, but perhaps it’s because she’s on tour in Australia at the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Kushners are for the most part a family of Democrats and most are puzzled by Jared. She married a liberal Democrat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
80 people is not what I’d call a small wedding.
(I don’t mind 80 people-sized weddings, but that’s ‘medium’ on my scale).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was thinking the same. Our original plan for our wedding had 75 and we thought that was a lot. We ended up getting married a few months earlier than our set date with 7 people attending. I guess I’d consider anything under 20-30 small?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the ‘Kaylor’ shippers melting down over this and trying to convince each other that Karlie marrying a Kushner is all part of her and Taylor’s master plan for revealing their relationship provided some much needed light entertainment today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course there are the stans that think that (there are also stans who think Harry Styles and Taylor are still together secretly), but I think for the most part, kaylors thought they have split years ago. I certainly wouldn’t call myself a kaylor but I do believe at one point they had something more than friends going on. There is such a thing called bisexuality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I mean to think that they did it quietly this way because… she had to know a lot of her famous friends wouldn’t want to attend with the whole Kushner thing? Even if Ivanka and Jared weren’t there (any confirmation on that?) and even if Karlie is well liked in her industry, I can imagine a lot of people who absolutely would have attended if she’d married someone else would have steered well clear of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe there are louder rumblings about the Robert Mueller investigation getting ready to drop some damaging information on Jared Kushner? I could see Joshua and Karlie wanting to get married quietly and in peace before a media firestorm hits. Mueller has been very quiet lately…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Over the moon and through the woods to dystopiaville they go….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s easier to bury the bodies when you’re in the woods.
Report this comment as spam or abuse