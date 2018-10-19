« Previous Post       Next Post »

Karlie Kloss quietly married Joshua Kushner in upstate New York, in the woods

Well, this is a surprise! Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to Joshua Kushner back in July. She didn’t spill a lot of details about wedding planning, nor was there much buzz about when the wedding would go down, or where. We did hear that Karlie converted to Judaism to marry Joshua, but she really didn’t want to talk about it. As it turns out, they didn’t even do a traditional Jewish wedding in a synagogue – Karlie and Joshua just went out to the woods in upstate New York and got married ON A THURSDAY. What is happened??

Three months after announcing their engagement, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have officially tied the knot! A rep for the supermodel, 26, confirms to PEOPLE the couple wed on Thursday evening. Kloss and Kushner held a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance. They will also host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring. The Project Runway host wore a custom Dior gown for the ceremony.

“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend who attended the ceremony tells PEOPLE.

[From People]

Is anyone else wondering if she’s pregnant? I know, that’s so old-fashioned of me, but wouldn’t that explain the suddenness of the wedding, the fact that they did it on a weekday, and the fact that not many people were there? LOL, did Ivanka and Jared Kushner even come? Jared didn’t, I’m almost positive – he’s been in Washington all week trying to downplay the Saudi assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.

I will say this… her Dior gown is beautiful. And she looked amazing and classic-bridal. Oh and p.s. Taylor Swift wasn’t there.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Karlie Kloss’s social media.

26 Responses to “Karlie Kloss quietly married Joshua Kushner in upstate New York, in the woods”

  1. Lee says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Always like when celebs get marrid off the radar. I love her dress, she was a stunning bride, which was to expect to be fair. Lovely dress.

    Reply
  2. Queenb says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:39 am

    You gotta marry a Kushner quickly, you never know when they will go to jail.

    Also are her initials now KKK?

    Reply
  3. Jay says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:39 am

    She does look fantastic. Great pics, great vibe.

    Reply
  4. Betsy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:40 am

    That is a stunning dress, and I like Karlie Kloss, but marrying into that family with all its ties…is there any way in which they aren’t problematic?

    Reply
  5. Kittycat says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Its interesting that they would get married so quickly.

    Reply
  6. Betsy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Also – she got to carry lilies of the valley in October? Damn. Now I wish I had stupid money like that. Can you imagine flying in lilies of the valley? I’m aware that flowers travel an insane amount and local is better, but something about these flowers seems so seasonal and rare.

    Reply
    • Livvers says:
      October 19, 2018 at 8:03 am

      Most flowers do fly an insane distance, and I can see from the Australian and NZ gardeners I follow on IG that lilies of the valley are probably in season there right now. However, if we are feeling magnanimous, we could tell ourselves that maybe the flowers were forced out of season in a local greenhouse.

      Reply
  7. Enough Already says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Ah, nature. The only place the feds can’t wiretap.

    Reply
    • Livvers says:
      October 19, 2018 at 8:09 am

      Your comment has me thinking about how chickadees serve as the ‘alarm system’ for entire forests. Other animals ‘listen in’ on chickadee chatter so they know where the predators are. I wonder if chickadees also run a whisper network for juicy gossip?

      Reply
  8. Astrobiologiste says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:44 am

    My brother got married on a Monday, so I can’t say anything about people getting married on Thursdays…

    Reply
  9. Bitchyarchitect says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:47 am

    The gown and even the bouquet are pretty much an exact repeat of Kate Middleton.
    Totally basic IMO. I find her about as interesting as a box of hair.

    Reply
  10. Chrissy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Gorgeous gown and setting and both look insanely happy. Congratulations and good luck.

    Reply
  11. Maya says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Dress is stunning and the reason Taylor wasn’t there was probably because Taylor supports Democrats now.

    Reply
  12. Marlene says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:54 am

    80 people is not what I’d call a small wedding.

    (I don’t mind 80 people-sized weddings, but that’s ‘medium’ on my scale).

    Reply
  13. Jane says:
    October 19, 2018 at 7:54 am

    All the ‘Kaylor’ shippers melting down over this and trying to convince each other that Karlie marrying a Kushner is all part of her and Taylor’s master plan for revealing their relationship provided some much needed light entertainment today.

    Reply
    • RedTop says:
      October 19, 2018 at 8:09 am

      Of course there are the stans that think that (there are also stans who think Harry Styles and Taylor are still together secretly), but I think for the most part, kaylors thought they have split years ago. I certainly wouldn’t call myself a kaylor but I do believe at one point they had something more than friends going on. There is such a thing called bisexuality.

      Reply
  14. xdanix says:
    October 19, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Am I mean to think that they did it quietly this way because… she had to know a lot of her famous friends wouldn’t want to attend with the whole Kushner thing? Even if Ivanka and Jared weren’t there (any confirmation on that?) and even if Karlie is well liked in her industry, I can imagine a lot of people who absolutely would have attended if she’d married someone else would have steered well clear of this.

    Reply
  15. RBC says:
    October 19, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Maybe there are louder rumblings about the Robert Mueller investigation getting ready to drop some damaging information on Jared Kushner? I could see Joshua and Karlie wanting to get married quietly and in peace before a media firestorm hits. Mueller has been very quiet lately…..

    Reply
  16. Chef Grace says:
    October 19, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Over the moon and through the woods to dystopiaville they go….

    Reply
  17. dans le metro says:
    October 19, 2018 at 8:14 am

    It’s easier to bury the bodies when you’re in the woods.

    Reply
