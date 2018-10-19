“David Beckham says his marriage to Victoria is ‘always hard work’” links
  • October 19, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

David Beckham said his marriage to Victoria Beckham is “always hard work.” Bruh, you don’t even live in the same country as your wife anymore. [Dlisted]
Baby-fisted moron encourages violent assaults on journalists. [Jezebel]
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is being made into a movie. [LaineyGossip]
Priyanka Chopra has babies on the brain. [Perez Hilton]
My girl Dua Lipa has a new single. [JustJared]
Katie Holmes wears an oddly feathered suit. [Go Fug Yourself]
So many vile Republican ads this year. [Pajiba]
It’s like Veep, only it’s really happening. [OMG Blog]
Jeff Lewis is coming for Andy Cohen’s wig. [Reality Tea]

Adidas public viewing event for the Colombia vs Japan match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““David Beckham says his marriage to Victoria is ‘always hard work’” links”

  1. Harryg says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    If it’s hard work aaaall the time, something is not right.
    I think marriages should last five to seven years and then you marry again if you want to.

    Reply
  2. Lexilla says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Ooh, reminds me of Affleck’s Oscars speech, about how marriage to Garner was work. How much later was the divorce filing?

    Reply
  3. Kristi says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    That marriage has always screamed”beard” to me but what do I know

    Reply
  4. Eliza says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Haha all Victoria’s hard work.

    David just needs to show up lately. And that seems to be a bit too much “hard work” for him lately.

    Brand aside, i really do think Victoria wants a strong family unit for her kids. And she really works hard for it.

    Reply
  5. HelloSunshine says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Lol he’s not even trying to hide that he’s wayyy over his marriage while VB is out here getting “perfect family” magazine spreads put together and stuff

    Reply
  6. horseandhound says:
    October 19, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    I like her and hope she gets a divorce if he isn’t the support she needs. she has her own money and ties and doesn’t need that guy. I hope she knows that.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment