“David Beckham says his marriage to Victoria is ‘always hard work’” links

David Beckham said his marriage to Victoria Beckham is “always hard work.” Bruh, you don’t even live in the same country as your wife anymore. [Dlisted]
Baby-fisted moron encourages violent assaults on journalists. [Jezebel]
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is being made into a movie. [LaineyGossip]
Priyanka Chopra has babies on the brain. [Perez Hilton]
My girl Dua Lipa has a new single. [JustJared]
Katie Holmes wears an oddly feathered suit. [Go Fug Yourself]
So many vile Republican ads this year. [Pajiba]
It’s like Veep, only it’s really happening. [OMG Blog]
Jeff Lewis is coming for Andy Cohen’s wig. [Reality Tea]
If it’s hard work aaaall the time, something is not right.
I think marriages should last five to seven years and then you marry again if you want to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best suggestion ever! LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see how being married to him would be hard work, after reading the leaked emails he exchanged with his manager etc. I don’t get how this thing got buried so quickly, it really changed the way I see the guy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, reminds me of Affleck’s Oscars speech, about how marriage to Garner was work. How much later was the divorce filing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That marriage has always screamed”beard” to me but what do I know
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The word on the street is he recently fathered a child, and there were many affairs before too, so I don’t think he’s gay
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha all Victoria’s hard work.
David just needs to show up lately. And that seems to be a bit too much “hard work” for him lately.
Brand aside, i really do think Victoria wants a strong family unit for her kids. And she really works hard for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol he’s not even trying to hide that he’s wayyy over his marriage while VB is out here getting “perfect family” magazine spreads put together and stuff
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her and hope she gets a divorce if he isn’t the support she needs. she has her own money and ties and doesn’t need that guy. I hope she knows that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse