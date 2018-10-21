Hailey Baldwin: ‘I actually listen to sermons on my phone when I’m on the road’

I remember covering Hailey Baldwin every so often before she really got with Justin Bieber this year. Hailey was – and perhaps IS? – a giant nothingburger, generally speaking. Pretty girl, perhaps genuinely religious and a “good girl” in many ways. She’s not scandalous or controversial, really. And she really isn’t much in photos either – she doesn’t have much of an It Factor as a model, so she was riding the Baldwin name to nepotism-modeling B-list status. Bieber’s presence has changed that – suddenly, every magazine wants to run a feature with her. Suddenly, she’s got more modeling contracts and more offers to walk runways. When did Bieber become the Nu Leo DiCaprio? Usually only Leo’s model girlfriends get this kind of career-bump. Anyway, Hailey has a very “Americana”-themed editorial in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar. You can see the full feature here. Some highlights:
On her fiancé, Justin Bieber: “He is incredible. He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”
On learning the importance of taking time to recharge: “It’s easy to not think about your mental health or your physical health because you keep pushing, pushing, pushing. Before this year, I wasn’t balancing anything.”
She keeps her balance with religion, church: “I actually listen to sermons on my phone when I’m on the road.”
On the new level of fame in 2018: “Over the past year, I’ve had more attention on me than I’ve ever had in my life.”
On her tattoo collection: “I want more, but I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before … I get there.”
On her tomboy-inspired personal style: “I’m obsessed with big, clunky leather jackets. One of my favorites is a men’s Balenciaga piece. I’ve always thought there was something really fun about a lanky girl in very boyish clothing. I love dresses with sneakers.”
“I’m keeping space for my kids’ names…” Whoa. She’s not only planning out the pregnancies, she’s planning out where she’ll tattoo her kids’ names. Justin is veering into “human doodle” so does he have much space left for his kids’ names? Is this the new thing, people planning out their tattoos and leaving space for kids’ stuff? Hm. As for the rest of it… I wonder if Justin knows that he’s basically responsible for Hailey’s big career move, that he propelled her into the A-list. I think he does know, and he likes that he still has that kind of cachet.
Photos courtesy of Zoey Grossman for Harper’s Bazaar, sent from a promotional Bazaar email.
I like her, she’s harmless.
I’m not sure, that church of their’s is definitely not harmless. I tend to side-eye anyone who feels the need to insert their religious believes (beliebs?) into every conversation, especially if they go to a place that seem to worship money (That’s what Jesus was about, right? Big mansions, cars, super expensive clothes…) . Do they get a cut if they recruit ppl? Is it like the CoS where you get tons of privileges if you’re good for the brand?
She seems ok, especially for a Baldwin, but she also seems ignorant and vapid, just like him, and that’s never a great mix even if you have money.
They look like brother and sister to me. They were attracted because they see themselves in each other.
Poor thing, she probably just doesn’t know any better.
She certianly doesn’t know she looks like a clown.
One shoulder exposed for no apparent reason = one sweatpant leg exposed for no apparent reason.
I just get nothing from this girl.
I’ll give her this, she had a good nose job, it goes well with her face.
I get the impression there must’ve been something very interesting to her right in every shot. #getmygoodside
@ minx
She’s had a couple of nose jobs and possibly other work.
BUT, you are right, she sure looks better.
I preferred her old nose. It was the one feature that gave her face a little character. Now she’s pretty in the most forgettable way.
I’m not usually a fan of her as a model, but this Tommy Hilfiger combo works well.
Yes, Americana/sporty is definitely her niche. She looks like the classic harmless cliched American girl. Kind of beachy, kind of sporty.
I’m cracking up at the hotel slippers which are a reference to him wearing…hotel slippers.
She seems nice and is probably a good person. That being said – it’s a shame that through nepotism she’s taking the spot of a more interesting and effective model.
I fell asleep while reading her interview.
She’s made it pretty far just riding off coattails. Especially as a “model” being that she’s too short and is not that special looking.
I think she looks really pretty in the photo shoot although the entire editorial is kinda comical.
She usually looks so bored and dead-eyed, but IMO she looks incredible in this editorial. Finally some pics where she seems to be alive. I love everything, from the make-up to the outfits.
^this
I still say something is “off” with her and Justin’s relationship. It is like they are trying so hard to show the world they are a couple
I totally agree. I wonder what it is, and have no theories.
Not only that, RBC. Its seems like they are both indulging in drugs… all of Justin’s tweaking out.. being and acting odd, on top of her always just standing/sitting there with the blank face. It all screams substance abuse, to me. He seems like he’s totally on uppers and she comes across like she on downers..opioids or something.. It all appears unhealthy as heck
Drugs. He looks like Pete Doherty. And their church…oh boy…
She seems harmless, boring. Pretty sure she will hang those big “Live, Laugh, Love” signs in their new house.
Haha, yes.
Good photos, great legs, basic model.
That’s the best I can come up with, she’s just another daddy-bought-my-face-for-me nepotism kid.
Hahaha, just going to the farmer’s marked in my bikini with my shirt pulled up, la-di-dah, just another day in suburbia.
I’m into it.
I bet her favorite bible verse is John 3:16 too.
#blessed
#jesuslovesme
#thisiknow
#forthebibletellsmeso
She has a lovely smile. I liked her pre-Bieber styles way better, though.
I love how now it’s OK to be under 5’9 and still be a “model”. I’m just thinking about all those beautiful girls that were rejected because they weren’t tall enough…oh and didn’t come from a famous family.
A model under 5 ft 9 is not that scandalous anymore. Sara Sampaio is doing great despite no connections and she’s not even 5 ft 7, Barbara Palvin is only a little bit taller and she’s doing alright too.
What’s with these rich white kids appropriating black street style of the 90s and looking like a mashup of Carmela Soprano and white TBoz? Why is this cool now??? How is this ok by anyone’s standards? The shoot is ridiculous.
I dressed in baggy Tommy clothes everyday when I was a teenager in the 90s and I’m white. That was the style then and it was never a problem. I don’t see why it would be a problem now.
I know a decent number of people who have tattooed their kids’ names. Smarter than your partner’s, anyhow. Kids aren’t generally something you regret.
If you look at studies measuring people’s happiness pre and after kids, check out anonymous forums and confession sites or just talk to some parents when no one else is around, it turns out that plenty of people regret parenthood actually.
Plenty probably do since we idealize families while glossing over the realities, but they’re unlikely the types to be tattooing their kids name on them. (Not that they should be parents in the first place.) Rich people don’t raise their own children, anyway. They’re less likely to regret something that can easily be handed off to a nurse or caretaker when the responsibility part of parenting kicks in.
She seems bland to me. I alway have issue for those who remind you constantly they are religious. Mostly as the Bible states that is something you keep to yourself.
If you are a good Christian your actions will prove that, not your constant exclamations. Beside they worship at the altar of coin
I have so many of these types in my family.I too,am Christian, I just don’t have to shove it at people.I think it’s Matthew 6:6-calling people who pray in public hypocrites,and instructs that true Christians should pray in secret and be rewarded openly.When these types come out preaching about their religion I cannot help but wonder who they are trying to convince-everybody else or themselves…
This seems more of a case where they asked her a question about her religion and she responded. And while the Bible does say to pray in secret and not be a braggart about how holy you are because you will be rightly judged more harshly and don’t bring glory to God in that way, but actually make Christianity look bad (*see entire Republican party) I don’t think there is anything wrong acknowledging your religion in public. Just again not lording it over others.
Because they want you to believe it’s a stand in for morality. The rest of us who are adults know that morality is all action.
Given that Evangelical support for Trump hovers north of 80%, I’m going to forever call out anyone from an Evangelical church who talks a lot about their Christianity but doesn’t spend time actively resisting the current political regime. That belief system is largely poison: misogyny, classism, and focused on individual prosperity at the expense of justice, and public infrastructure. All clothed in trappings of Jesus language.
She can take her sermons and $#& right off, thank you very much. The sooner we manage to defang and successfully marginalize evangelicals as a force in our political system, the healthier our political system will be.
As for her, she really is a norhingburger.
Oh damn I’m here for this statement about religion all day every day +1
Agreed.
@Lindy: Agreed
I think it’s funny how people complain about the fashion world being obsessed with looks and not including, but when a girl who’s shorter and not so striking comes up it’s an outrage. I get that nepotism is wrong, but when this cult of aesthetic was ever right?
I am in complete agreement
I think she is beautiful. And I also think something in the milk ain’t clean.
I actually think she’s really pretty and does have the model look. Feel sorry for her though, as I feel she might get her heart broken. But you never know, maybe it’ll work out for her and Bieber.
She just trademarked “Hailey Bieber”-she’s in it for the fame and CASH.
Nothing to see here folks.
I just saw an article stating that it was her idea to have the courthouse wedding. That she wanted to hurry up their commitment and prove the haters wrong or something. I’m starting to think she was afraid he’d change his mind and that she is or may be controlling and/or manipulative. I mean she trademarked her married name! And it sounds like it was all her idea!
She is probably emotionally immature which is why she comes across as vapid and so easily is inserting her faith into every conversation there is not much else on her mind. She probably wants the picture perfect life, as someone said above, she’ll be that person who will hang up a “Live, Laugh, Love” sign and in this article she’s talking about her future kids…she was just waiting for a guy she could drag along on her ride and she’s always had a “crush” on him. Maybe I’m projecting but I totally feel for Selena to watch her ex move on in this way with this type of person after their intense relationship. Yowza.
Yeah. I hate the trope of the manipulative woman but I do think that Justin is being taken advantage; especially by that church. And Hayley wanted to get marrried as quickly as possible because they don’t have a strong bond and she’s worried that he won’t stick around. Someone should have told her that marriage won’t make him stay either. Justin is clearly lost, confused, and in a bad place. I think it was a mistake to marry Hailey. She’s in it for herself.
I think she is stunning!
I think and it’s just my opinion that she was always his lean on me. Someone when your not in a relationship that u can sleep with. And when she went to the Met Gala Bieber became jealous. Not that he loves her like Selena but I do believe he felt some type of way and I do believe she wanted to rush the wedding because she knew he would change his mind. She always wanted to be with Bieber ever since they meet and she hand no shame in her game and jumped right in. It’s sad though because In the back of her mind she will always wonder if she was 2nd choice. Which I believe she was and still is.
So happy I no longer get these magazines if this is a fashion editorial. What?!
She sounds vapid and brainwashed
I just don’t buy their relationship. She trademarked her married name? What and why? And Justin does not look happy or healthy. He needs to get well and have a fresh start. He’s got a gorgeous voice, he’s decent looking (minus the tattoos), and he’s clearly looking for a meaningful life. Be single for five minutes, take some time out of the spotlight and away from the hanger-ons.
I’ll give this chick ten, fifteen years before she goes down a similar route to Jenny McCarthy or Kirk Cameron. With Biebs for a boyfriend/husband, and the family that she’s got, no way she doesn’t have some absolutely ridiculous, off the wall opinions tbh.
Drugs and a cult. How wholesome.
You’re a multi-millionaire and of all the things you could be doing you waste your time hanging around a church? 😅
She is beautiful. The problem is that I see Stephen in her. Stephen is the least attractive Baldwin brother. Must be the bored eyes. I like her sister Alaia more.
Yep, I don’t like her look because she looks just like her crazy, bible thumping dad, and he’s not attractive.
