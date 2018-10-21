Button War: Duchess Meghan is here to snatch all of Kate’s large, decorative buttons

HRH The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex - Royal Tour Of Australia - Day Five

There are many people who believe that the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge are legitimately friendly and supportive of one another, and that there’s zero competition between them and that nothing is ever shady. Some people believe otherwise. Personally, I’ve come around to the idea that Kate is actually somewhat happy that Meghan is around, in general, because Meghan is the press’s shiny new toy and “the heat” is off Kate for the time being. That being said, I do feel like there are some very subtle shady things happening between the two duchesses. Here’s my evidence.

For as long as we’ve known Kate, she’s been into buttons. It’s HER thing. She’s obsessed with buttons. She has hundreds of bespoke coats and dresses and gowns and skirts and she’s added buttons to all of them. Chica LOVES a decorative button. While her button fetish once annoyed me, I’ve grown to love it. Once you see her button obsession, you can’t stop seeing it everywhere, practically every time she does an event. So what is this??? The Duchess of Sussex stepped out at the ANZAC Memorial service in Sydney and Meghan is totally hijacking Kate’s ONE THING. All Kate has ever wanted is to be known for her buttons, and here’s Miss Meggy New Buttons in a Emilia Wickstead dress with an ENTIRE ROW OF LARGE, DECORATIVE, NON-FUNCTIONAL BUTTONS DOWN THE FRONT.

Frankly, I am shook. One would imagine that Kate is shook as well. This dress is SO Kate, from the high neck to the full skirt, and did I mention the row of giant buttons? Is it possible that Kate’s duchess advice to Meghan was a slight tap of the nose and a stage-whispered “Buttons, darling.” Did Kate have a hand in this? Or did Meghan just choose this dress on her own? Is it shady that Meghan is trying to adopt Kate’s button obsession? What’s next, Meghan with tight sausage curls and a series of light, chintzy dresses that blow up in a slight breeze? WELL I NEVER.

THESE BUTTONS HAVE NO FUNCTION.

HRH The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex - Royal Tour Of Australia - Day Five

64 Responses to “Button War: Duchess Meghan is here to snatch all of Kate’s large, decorative buttons”

  1. Melania says:
    October 21, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Harry in uniform is so handsome

  2. sarphati says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Lovely woman. Absolutely horrible dress!

    • minx says:
      October 21, 2018 at 8:14 am

      Just not flattering for her, pregnant or not. The fit is weird. MM is short waisted and the full long skirt is too much for her petite figure.

    • RoyalBree says:
      October 21, 2018 at 2:06 pm

      Oy! Another dark blue/black dress to add to the dozens she already owns. I don’t like this at all. And the buttons!!! I never really understood why people were so obsessed with Kate’s buttons, I’ve been ambivalent about buttons … until now! These are horrible in every way! Little cheap buttons that look like they were bought in Walmart’s sewing supplies. Ugh.

      Meghan is utterly beautiful, though. I’m beginning to warm to her hair, her deliberately-styled-to-look-messy chunky tendrils for these casual events. I just wish she’d stop fiddling with them constantly.

  3. Ivy says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Not a good look.
    She should leave the buttons to Kate. Kate’s buttony clothes don’t always look good either but at this point it’s what we expect from her.

  4. IlsaLund says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:07 am

    In that dress, does Meghan’s bust appear larger due to the pregnancy?

    Nice dress, but not my style.

  5. TaniaOG says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Sorry, are they buttons or polka dots? I can’t even see the plastic of the button.

  6. PodyPo says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:09 am

    The function of the buttons is to freak out Celebitchy.

  7. Sally cook says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:27 am

    She wears these long skirts/dresses to make herself seem taller when in fact it has the opposite effect!

  8. Charfromdarock says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I actually don’t mind these buttons as they aren’t oversized or cloth covered. They break up the head to toe black. (Says the person who dresses 90% head to toe black!)

  9. Rapunzel says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:42 am

    The buttons aren’t shiny gold or oversized. NBD to me.

  10. Elisa says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Why is Harry carrying a stick that seem to be tied to his trousers and are these spurs on this heels? Looks hilarious! :) :):)

  11. Anners says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Let’s be real, though – if Kate wore this dress it would also require puffed sleeves and a weirdly attached ruffle somewhere. Ms Buttons Come Lately has for sure ripped off Kate’s favourite detail, but the dress in its entirety is far too streamlined for her tastes. (Also, don’t love it. Megs is gorgeous and this dress ain’t)

  12. MaryContrary says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:54 am

    None of these outfits are bad-just taken as a whole for a royal tour (pregnant or not) just a total snooze. She needs to fire her BFF as her stylist and get someone who actually knows what they’re doing.

  13. Reece says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Now YOU KNOW if this was Kate those buttons would be 3Xs their size and matching the dress. Slow yo roll! Also slingbacks. It’s a cute, conservative dress. Everybody has a few meh outfits. I look at it as she is now a distance runner no longer a sprinter.

    And finally, Harry in the white uniform!! YAAASSS

  14. Gm says:
    October 21, 2018 at 9:02 am

    LOL Maybe not about buttons. But IMO Kate is probably relieved at the choice of Meghan. There is a built in faction who will never like her because of racism, and as an American she won’t be an English rose. If it had been the previous girlfriend, I can’t remember her name but aristocratic I think Kate would have felt more threatened,cause of class difference, more at home in that social crowd,sister liked by William in the past, younger, and so on. But I do think she does do Some competition/ don’t forget about me. I think people men and women do that in the real world both work and personal lives. I see it at my workplace one colleague starts a new initiative then another feels they have to do something. It doesn’t change our jobs,we don’t get more but people compete.

  15. Natalie S says:
    October 21, 2018 at 9:07 am

    The white buttons make the dress look cheap. Meghan’s wardrobe is inspired by Chico’s, not Carolyn Bessette.

    #fireJessicaMulroney

    On a positive note, Meghan as a person is doing really well on this tour. I’m just not a fan of some of her wardrobe choices.

  16. Other Renee says:
    October 21, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I see Meghan isn’t holding a grudge against Emilia Wickstead for accusing her of wearing a wedding gown that was hijacked from one of HER designs.

    This dress would be lovely on a taller woman. She’s having trouble knowing what dresses flatter her and which ones don’t. Long flowy skirts don’t work.

    Unfortunately she’s had some hair problems. Too many loose straggling chunks of hair.

  17. Lucy says:
    October 21, 2018 at 9:38 am

    …I mean, she was appropriately dressed for this particular event (a memorial). Not gonna shade her for that.

  18. JadedBrit says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Most amusingly, Daily Wailers are going into extreme meltdown due to how well she’s doing in Australia – not quite Beatles level frenzy, but she’ll get there. They’re having to fall back and support Daddy Narc Markle’s latest Nauseating waffle (surely four or so thousand people couldn’t accept that sickly schmeer as anything other than manipulative nonsense??). I DO think she should have worn her hair up and sleek, though. No feeling on the buttons either way.

  19. Ye says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Would love lovd love the dress if the buttons looked like they served a purpose. But this just looks dumb in my opinion.

  20. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:17 am

    I don’t mind the dress and the look overall is lovely but the fit around the top half is a bit off – maybe due to Polo Baby.

  21. Giddy says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:24 am

    I’m imagining Harry’s packing list:
    white gloves—-check
    sword—-check
    spurs—-check

    Not that he does his own packing, but still. The end result is worth the trouble. I love Harry in his uniform.

  22. Flying fish says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:29 am

    The hat/fascinator, the hair and the dress wasn’t flattering.
    The hat/fascinator was just flopped on her head, the hair was messy, in a bad way, and the dress would look better on someone taller. I don’t mind the buttons!

  23. Sv says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:36 am

    She’s opening a war memorial, not appearing at a fashion show. I think the choice of dress was actually to blend in, rather than stand out. I thought the buttons down the center gave the dress a military uniform feeling to be paired with Harry in full white dress. As she often does she dressed in a way to signal partnership with Harry, while also not standing out at an event where she was in a supporting role.

  24. Veronica S. says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I like the dress, but I think it’s a tad too matronly for her. Kate could get away with it since that’s her look, but I think a shorter hem would have been better deployed here…and maybe an open collar.

  25. Birds eye view says:
    October 21, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I didn’t notice her at first…Harry in uniform…phewww hot stuff🤣🤣

  26. SpillDatT says:
    October 21, 2018 at 11:13 am

    This is such an ugly look on a pretty girl. Just nope. The buttons look like a random afterthought.

  27. Harryg says:
    October 21, 2018 at 11:15 am

    They are so cute together.

  28. Totally Old says:
    October 21, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Meagan doesn’t look as if she’s feeling well in these pics. I don’t mind buttons and she looks appropriate for the event. I can appreciate the difficulty in looking her best when she’s probably experiencing a bit of “hyperemesis gravidarium”. Seems Meg might be the type of woman who looks pregnant all over her body, not just in her stomach. Still beautiful from head to toe.

  29. LA Native says:
    October 21, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    She really needs to stop with the strapless bras with outfits that dont require them, they make everything look funny on her.

  30. bettyrose says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Absolutely love the dress. Very classic style, and it fits pregnant Meg the way it would fit non-pregnant me, accentuating hips and belly, giving boobs a size up, but overall a flattering silhouette. It would be so much cuter paired with lace-up booties though.

  31. Lilly says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Ha ha @Kaiser. This entire piece made me laugh. I kinda think the OG button queen is TQ. Granted Kate took up the shine and sparkle a bit.

  32. A Fan says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    She looks great in black!

    [*Excellent colour choice for her.*]

  33. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    I liked this at first glance but I could only see the top half. If this were a shirt dress then I could see the neck-to-ankle buttons. But considering they serve no function it’s way too much. Open the bodice up and put the buttons only there and I’m sold. As it is it just looks ridiculous. I think it’s a great silhouette on Meghan, though. One more case of juuuuuust missing the mark.

