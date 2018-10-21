Button War: Duchess Meghan is here to snatch all of Kate’s large, decorative buttons

There are many people who believe that the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge are legitimately friendly and supportive of one another, and that there’s zero competition between them and that nothing is ever shady. Some people believe otherwise. Personally, I’ve come around to the idea that Kate is actually somewhat happy that Meghan is around, in general, because Meghan is the press’s shiny new toy and “the heat” is off Kate for the time being. That being said, I do feel like there are some very subtle shady things happening between the two duchesses. Here’s my evidence.

For as long as we’ve known Kate, she’s been into buttons. It’s HER thing. She’s obsessed with buttons. She has hundreds of bespoke coats and dresses and gowns and skirts and she’s added buttons to all of them. Chica LOVES a decorative button. While her button fetish once annoyed me, I’ve grown to love it. Once you see her button obsession, you can’t stop seeing it everywhere, practically every time she does an event. So what is this??? The Duchess of Sussex stepped out at the ANZAC Memorial service in Sydney and Meghan is totally hijacking Kate’s ONE THING. All Kate has ever wanted is to be known for her buttons, and here’s Miss Meggy New Buttons in a Emilia Wickstead dress with an ENTIRE ROW OF LARGE, DECORATIVE, NON-FUNCTIONAL BUTTONS DOWN THE FRONT.

Frankly, I am shook. One would imagine that Kate is shook as well. This dress is SO Kate, from the high neck to the full skirt, and did I mention the row of giant buttons? Is it possible that Kate’s duchess advice to Meghan was a slight tap of the nose and a stage-whispered “Buttons, darling.” Did Kate have a hand in this? Or did Meghan just choose this dress on her own? Is it shady that Meghan is trying to adopt Kate’s button obsession? What’s next, Meghan with tight sausage curls and a series of light, chintzy dresses that blow up in a slight breeze? WELL I NEVER.

THESE BUTTONS HAVE NO FUNCTION.

