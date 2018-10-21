Mitch McConnell was verbally accosted at a Kentucky restaurant, poor fascist baby

At my lowest moment during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, I watched to throw bloody tampons at every male Republican senator. I wanted to slash their tires and key their cars and scream in their faces whenever they dared to go out in public. This, the Republicans would tell us, is the great culture war of our time: civility. Civility to these people means that they get to collude with Russia and put sexual assailants on the Supreme Court and side with Nazis and mock survivors and gut entitlement programs and take away healthcare and then go out and enjoy a meal in public without anyone disturbing them. These motherf–kers are public servants and they have no interest in actually interacting with any member of the public who might disagree with their insistence on turning America into the Republic of Gilead. So I say: go ahead and scream at them. Scream at all of them. Mitch McConnell should never have a quiet meal in public ever again.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was confronted Friday night by some angry diners who loudly berated him for his politics. The Kentucky Senator was eating dinner with his wife at Havana Rumba in Louisville, when 4 men confronted Mitch. The main aggressor screams at McConnell, “Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?”
The woman who shot the video tells us, before she started recording, the main aggressor slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant.
The woman says the main gripe seemed to be the Senator’s stance on Social Security and health care. McConnell recently said entitlement programs are the main cause of massive debt. The woman says before she started shooting, the main aggressor was screaming that McConnell was killing people with his views. McConnell kept his cool and afterward thanked some of his supporters, shaking their hands. And there’s this … the woman who shot the video says before McConnell left there appeared to be some dispute over the bill. They talked to the waiter and restaurant manager and apparently resolved it.
Oh, did poor widdle turtle get his doggy bag thrown out? Poor little snowflake. And in case anyone has even one moment of sympathy for this monster, just take a moment and remember literally anything about what he did to Merrick Garland. Remember how he vowed to “plow right through” the opposition to Kavanaugh and force Kavanaugh on America. Remember how he agreed with Trump that survivors of sexual assault and women’s rights activists were crisis actors being paid to protest. Remember how he’s slow-walking congressional response to the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. Remember all of it, and then think to yourself, “How are people not throwing bloody tampons at him every miserable day of his miserable turtle life?”
He needs a one way ticket back to the Galápagos Islands where he belongs.
Bah! LOLOL you win the internet today!! Lol
The local tortoise and turtle population on the Galápagos Islands are crowdfunding for a wall around the islands to keep him out
Just donated to them.
He’d eat the poor tortoises. Just because they’re distant cousin’s on his dad’s side doesn’t mean he won’t go ape and eat them.
Lol…..so many hilarious comments today….😂
Omg, the best comment!
He is such an old fogey he should be retired years ago, what right has he to be making dicisions for women.
Game on is what I have to say. If you can vote the way he does and have zero compassion or any decency. Then it is only fair to make his life as uncomfortable as his votes do to our most vulnerable citizens.
But does that make him change his votes or do he (and republican voters) just use this as an excuse to present him as a martyr? This kind of thing makes it easy for Fox to report he was attacked in a restaurant rather than there were peaceful, considered protests against his voting record.
Peaceful protest hasn’t worked. And please, let me buy the guys from the restaurant who accosted him a drink.
Yeerch. Someone needs to throw this fella back into his grave and cover him up. Presto.
Word.
And yet, given his stance and statements on cutting entitlement programs, there will still be large numbers of voters who will support him and the rest of the GOP in the midterms. How anyone with a conscious or any morals can say entitlement programs are the cause of our country’s massive debt, after ramming a trillion dollar tax cut for the wealthy through is beyond me.
#taxesarethepricewepayforacivilizedsociety
Not having a conscience or morals is an entirely necessary part of being a Trump voter.
Even Trump himself bulls****ed yesterday that they were going to “do a big, middle class tax break” before the mid-terms, which is basically an admission that the GOP tax scam giveaway to the rich was a tax scam giveaway to the rich.
Entitlements are a large source of deficit but ONLY because they are not properly funded. Every single dollar of income should be subject to SS tax. Instead it is capped to make sure the poor and lower middle class pay tax on 100% of their income but the wealthy on only a small portion. That is how to solve the problem, not by cutting it.
Social security is a part of the deficit because Congress borrowed against all the money years ago and never paid it back. If it were a mortgage, Congress would be years in default.
He was just on TV last week saying entitlements were the reason for the deficit! And it’s time to tackle them. I mean he’s not even waiting until the mid terms are over to start spewing this garbage. Every Democrat should be running ads of him saying this and tying it to the tax cut. I’m being bombarded by political ads and have yet to see it. The Democratic Senator is up for re-election in my red state but he’s too busy saying things like he wants to fund the wall.
Because “conscience and morals” for these people means tunnel vision on banning safe abortions. That’s it. Turtle and the GOP can do whatever the eff else they want.
Remember when he cut taxes for the wealthy and then said Social Security was the problem? The deplorables don’t because it was drowned out by their cheers for dear leader celebrating the anniversary of a criminal assault on a journalist.
Yeah poor sad turtle. Meanwhile your normalization of Nazis has put POC in danger. Harassment is what POC have to deal with daily because of his complicity so he gets no f@cking sympathy from me.
Don’t forget that after Obama was elected to his first term, McConnell stated he would never see a second term. And he decreed this before Obama was even sworn in. The gall of that man.
Yes, he was THE guy behind the obstructionist mentality that seems to define the modern GOP. And as Kaiser said if he can’t face his constituents who disagree with his obscene, deplorable policies he shouldn’t enjoy a peaceful dinner. F^&k him.
Awww poor baby couldn’t take home his fascist fries. 🎻🎻🎻
LOL I love that “fascist fries” and it’s so accurate, one that can turn to fascism in the blink of an eye, because it lines their pockets, and the pockets of the wealthy few they truly represent, get no sympathy from me. You’re out in the world you get to know how the world feels. I can’t turn off my color and I certainly know how the world feels each time I step out the door and it went x1 million after the election.
The entire administration would like to deny human rights in many ways. I saw this this morning and had a meltdown: Trump Administration Eyes Defining Transgender Out of Existence (New York Times)
So the turtle is playing a shell game with our money.
As soon as the mid-terms are over, Kentucky needs to start impeachment on him!!!
I hope this isn’t the last time a situation like this happens to him. He needs it CONSTANTLY as a reminder of how despicable he is. You can run, but can’t hide from people who want to to you how they really feel.
The problem is that when people confront him like this he and republican voters have a ready made excuse ignore what they say because of how they say it. This kind of behaviour is understandable but its not strategically smart, its better to spend your energy engaging with republican and swing voters to try to change their minds.
Kaiser, that first para was eloquent with righteous anger! 👏👏👏
I have to believe that someday, these creeps will be voted soundly out on their butts and barred from polite society. I just hope it’s this midterm election, before things get much darker, especially for marginalized people. Did y’all see the NYT article about the administration pondering whether they can “define” transgender people out of existence? Not to mention the hundreds of children still being caged at the border, if not put up for adoption. Pick a horror, there are so many.
Kaiser, you are a brilliant writer, and I’m glad you write for CB. Have you thought about writing op-eds for the Washington Post? I think they would welcome your insights.
This is what happens Mason when you go out for dinner instead of staying in and eating your own face. Next time stay home. In fact just retire from politics entirely you odious charlatan.
As a Canadian I just will never understand how Americans vote for people who regularly refuse to provide healthcare, security, and social security to all people.
Mitch McConnell has everything he votes to deny to all Americans.
The Canadian government bought a pipeline that they will build right through unceded territory of Indigenous Peoples without consultation. So there’s that.
In America we have a segment of our population who votes against their own best interests because republicans are supposedly pro-life even though they lock kids in cages and want to cut all aid to poor kids. Also we have lots of poor people who think the republicans are cutting their taxes when in reality they are only reducing taxes for the ultra wealthy.
RepubliTHUGS are only pro-“birth”. They care NOTHING about kids once they’re born, *especially* kids of color.
Of course he kept his cool. He is a sociopath. Unfortunately, incidents like this have no impact on him.
He likely kept his cool because he’s loving these unhinged people making scenes for the whole country to witness just before an election. Nobody in the middle is being won over by these screaming people.
I have voted against this pos every single time but Kentucky will never get rid of him. I live in Louisville and the university even has a McConnell Center dedicated to his illustrious career. People are proud of him because he has power. Kentucky gets to play with the big dogs.
McConnell and other republicans absolutely deserve to get screamed at…however I do wonder that screaming is probably not the best tactic for changing minds and winning over republican voters for the Mid-terms.
McConnell and his like don’t deserve to be spoken to respectfully but the unfortunate reality is that to achieve long term social change you have to engage with and speak civilly to horrible people.
I have zero feelings for Mitch McConnell. My only fear is that somehow, someway, the “liberal” media always, always and forever runs with the GOP’s narrative and they’ll run with demonizing these people.
Back in the 1930s the New York Times urged Jewish Europeans to be civil to the Nazis. We aren’t yet approaching the danger the Jewish people were in at that point, but the idiocy of that statement and the way the GOP tries to apply it to us has parallels.
Are we approaching that level of danger yet? Maybe, maybe not. What I do know is that brown babies are locked in cages, POC are systematically being stripped of voting rights, women are being stripped of all rights to bodily autonomy. They keep pushing to see how far they can go and how much they can get away with. They want Gilead for women and the 1800s for POC. And they scream they we aren’t being “civil” when we push back against it. How much longer until anyone that speaks out against them is labelled an “enemy of the state and a “traitor” and is shipped off to a gulag? These are things that I seriously think about every day.
I’m with you Juls.
We have 2 political signs in our yard for Laura Kelly and Sharice Davids. They’ve been up since the signs were printed. I told my husband that is our line in the sand for this “upper scale neighborhood”. Yesterday when I was going to run errands, I noticed our neighbor put up a sign for Yoder the evening before. I was filled with rage. He tried blocking our Laura Kelly sign. Passive-aggressive old white man.
When I got home, I went out and moved our signs. I moved Sharice’s sign to the property line so nobody would get confused on who supports whom.
When I came in the house I told my husband our neighbors are racists who agree with putting babies in cages, support murdering journalists and think its okay to sexually assault women. There is absolutely no gray area. If you think there’s a gray area, that’s your privilege talking.
John Harwood of NBC posted a link about this on his twitter feed. His opinion was this needs to stop. I told him to f@ck off. Tortoise is destroying lives and we will call it out every chance we get.
I’m a Democrat and live in Louisville where this happened and frequent the restaurant. I’m appalled. I can’t stand MM but let’s beat him at the polls. This type of discourse does nothing and will be part of the reason Trump gets reelected. Sorry, can’t cosign.
We are not living in normal times Gigi. Republicans are destroying lives everyday. The president is riling up crowds to attack members of the press just days after the Saudis brutally murdered and dismembered a journalist from the Washington Post. If Mitch had his dinner interrupted that is a small price to pay for what he is doing to America.
The price to pay is the GOP wins more elections. It’s great that screaming at people makes you feel better, but it’s not a savvy campaign strategy.
Agree with what Sarah and Gigi said. Screaming feels great but it doesn’t change anything in the long term. It doesn’t change minds or win votes.
Sit silently while they strip more and more away from average Americans if that makes you feel better. I will use my vote in November.
I agree. Is this how we want Republicans to behave if the Democrats ever do regain power? Because we’re gift-wrapping their “quid pro quo” excuse and serving it to them on a silver platter. Plus, I feel as though grabbing someone’s possessions and throwing them out the door should be classified as some sort of assault, even if it’s “only” his or her leftovers. This behavior is completely inappropriate and unacceptable, whether you like the victim or not.
To make this country better and stronger, all sides need to be able to call out wrong even if it is their side perpetrating it. As a staunch liberal who is ready to go to bat to protest, to vote, who has arranged rides for others to vote, etc., this was wrong. There is no defense for this.
Kayzilla, dunno what GOP you’ve been watching, but these people have made it plain they don’t care about fair play, politeness, or anything but power. They have behaved like rabid scum thus far, so what on earth makes you think they will behave better out of power? What is with you people who are still in denial about the Republicans?
As frustrated as I am by this, shrieking uncontrollably at anyone will not work, even when you’re in the right. Put your thoughts in writing, so when you see one of them you can simply pull out your page and read them without all the emoting. THAT cold and calculating approach MIGHT could have more impact, especially when filmed and especially if say, six people were to simply stand up and read their thoughts, one after the other whilst he and his wife were eating. No emotion, just facts and plenty of them….I wonder……
It won’t work. It doesn’t work on Trump, it doesn’t work on McConnell. They are sociopaths. They don’t care. I wan’t them to be uncomfortable EVERY time they walk out of their little enclave mansions. If it’s half as uncomfortable as they are making the rest of the population, it’s not enough.
My sister worked for the library of congress and told me an interesting story about when Garland was nominated by Obama. Garland was going to senators offices just to speak to them about his nomination and McConnell actually locked his office door so he couldn’t get in. McConnell didn’t even have the decency to speak to Garland.
Wow! A massive jerk! Toddler behavior.
I don’t condone it. But Welcome, Mitch, to the world you considerably helped to create.
I’m sad that we no longer have even the false patina of civility in our country. It does bum me out. BUT… Drumpf’s reign of terror has at least brought into the open the seething racism and misogyny that’s apparently been here all along, so now we can see clearly who are the enemies of justice and compassion.
And make no mistake, it’s not those on the Left who have destroyed whatever was left of nonpartisan civility. That’s been undermined at a steady clip for decades by the dog whistling, Evangelical and libertarian Right.
If this is where we are, and if we ever hope to reclaim a democracy where we *can* have civil disagreement, then for now, we have to go scorched Earth on all of these fascists.
Entitlement programs are causing the deficit???? How about cut the military budget?!?!??!?! Jesus f’ing Christ! My brother got home from the Navy last year totally fed up with the military. He told me they would launch missiles into the ocean for no rational reason and then dump thousands of gallons of fuel in the ocean. How about not do that?
I’m adding micro-penis McConnell to the list of people I’ll be happy to see dead. He’s getting bumped ahead of Dick Cheney, which is saying something.
And yet he has defenders and folks who will vote for him because their temporary tax break, or anti abortion or anti immigrant or because they are beating the Libs.
Cutting their own noses off.
They are liars, thieves and a small percent of the population who have stolen power from the majority.
I really hope god exists and sends these republican “christians” straight to hell where they all belong. and soon!
I think this outburst may have been staged, to support the GOP propaganda claiming Democrats are violent. McConnell did not seem surprised or worried. He made zero moves to protect either himself or his wife. The perpetrator was agitated, but not convincing to me.
Vote. Vote. Vote.
Screaming and attacking just makes you seem unhinged. Gives them more power. Detracts from the real issues. I wonder sometimes if some of these ‘attacks’ are not staged just for that purpose.
Vote these sorry fuckers out.
AGREE wholeheartedly. I hope no member of the current GOP Congress ever has a peaceful moment in public (or private) ever again. Theirs is a legacy of corruption and evil so deep that it will take years, maybe decades, to grasp its full dimensions.
I live in Louisville and I want to point out that Havana Rumba is a very popular local chain of restaurants owned by and employing many Cuban people. Louisville has a large international community. It makes sense to me that people who are sympathetic to the fear and uncertainty of our immigrant and refugee friends and neighbors would be outraged to see McConnell dining in this particular restaurant.
