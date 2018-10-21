Duchess Meghan is cutting back her schedule for the next few days to ‘rest’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to the ANZAC Memorial Saturday morning, they had a day full of Invictus Games business to attend to. First up was a trip to Cockatoo Island for the “Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge,” which for Meghan and Harry just seemed to be a simple photocall in their Invictus shirts and a lot of standing around, making chit-chat with people. For that appearance, Meghan suddenly looked very pregnant – I think it was the combination of the slim-cut Mother Denim pants and a slightly oversized Invictus Games blouse. She paired that outfit with a cute Altuzarra jacket and black heels. Honestly, she looked slightly barfy and I wonder if she is still dealing with some morning sickness.

Hours later, Meghan and Harry attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. Meghan went super-professional, wearing a caped Stella McCartney dress in navy, and a coordinated Winser London coat, which she wore over her shoulders like a cape. The Winser London coat was actually designed by Gillian Anderson as part of her capsule collection with the label. Gillian was super-pleased:

Prince Harry made a speech at the Opening Ceremony, obviously, because it’s his baby. He’s spent years developing the games and he’s really proud of them, and Meghan is proud of him too. When he was on stage, he mentioned his other baby – the one he’s having with Meghan – saying:

“Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days. I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

[From E! News]

Very cute. Also cute? Harry rehearsed his speech a few hours beforehand on stage, with only Meghan in the audience. You know what she was thinking too: “You’re doing amazing sweetie!”

Meghan was due to join Harry at an Invictus event this morning (Sunday morning) in Sydney, but she begged off to get some rest. The Palace released a statement saying: “After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour.” Meghan is “feeling fine but resting” and “just trying to pace things” for the rest of the tour. I feel like you could sort of tell that she wasn’t feeling 100% on Saturday – the barfy look – and I don’t think skipping a few events here and there is a huge deal, given the jet lag and pregnancy.

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

108 Responses to “Duchess Meghan is cutting back her schedule for the next few days to ‘rest’”

  1. Lex says:
    October 21, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I think she’s about the same gestation as my sister (nearly 18 weeks). She is mostly ok now after a nausea filled first trimester but sometimes gets waves of bloating or nausea spewiness still. Mainly she is very tired!

    Reply
  2. Annie. says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:06 am

    This is why I thought the programme was not well done. It is a long tour, they needed one or two days off in the middle.
    I hope she takes all the time she needs.

    Reply
  3. Doomsday Colt says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I keep hearing people justifying the coverage of the Royals as being relief from all the bad news we have to endure. But I’m yet to experience the soothing powers of the Royal coverage. For me their pampered existence just highlights the unfairness of life.

    Reply
    • Peg says:
      October 21, 2018 at 8:30 am

      The Aborigines feel the same way,

      Reply
      • A says:
        October 21, 2018 at 3:02 pm

        @Peg, isn’t saying ‘Aborigine’ actually somewhat insensitive and offensive? I’ve been told by people who are indigenous and Australian that they prefer the term ‘Aboriginal person’ or Torres Strait Islander or just plain indigenous. I don’t know your background, perhaps you’re aboriginal yourself and just reclaiming the term or something, but yeah.

      • Kath says:
        October 21, 2018 at 5:27 pm

        Yeah, ‘Aborigine’ is not good. It’s Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders – they are two separate peoples (the folks from the Torres Strait are from islands to the north of Australia). Indigenous Australians is the term for either, or both. Even better is to refer to people’s specific heritage if you know it (Warlpiri, Koori, Yolngu etc.).

    • Snowflake says:
      October 21, 2018 at 9:29 am

      I know, it’s tough not to be envious. But the more you compare yourself to those who have it easier, the tougher it will be. I work in sales and the ones that kiss up to the bosses get deals handed to them so they make a lot more money than me. But if I focus on that, I’m mad and sad. So i try to focus on me and doing my best. No one ever said life would be fair.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      October 21, 2018 at 9:31 am

      So the royals are responsible for all the unfairness in life??

      Reply
      • diora says:
        October 21, 2018 at 9:59 am

        @PrincessK, yes they are actually responsible for at least some of the unfairness of life since you asked.

      • Clare says:
        October 21, 2018 at 10:25 am

        Well, they live off taxpayer funds and income from land that hey have stolen/inherited over generations…so yeah…they do live off the spoils of wealth acquired off the work of us regular plebes. Add to that the role of their royals in the colonies (the ‘Raj’ lol). Where do you think many these lovely jewels they wear came from? Where did the wealth which funded their enormous palaces come from?

        I won’t say they are 100% ‘responsible’ for the unfairness of life exactly, but they sure as F benefit from it. And seem to have zero shame about it.

      • minx says:
        October 21, 2018 at 11:13 am

        It’s quite a sweet deal for those lucky few.

      • Masamf says:
        October 21, 2018 at 11:47 am

        If we should hate everyone who is part and parcel of all the misery in this world, then Americans should be at the top of the list of the most hated people in this world. Then next are ALL the Brits, not just the BRF. Interestingly, non Brits are the ones that complain the loudest about the BRF spending taxpayer money. The British themselves have stated time and again that they want their RF to not go nowhere, yet they are the ones whose money goes to the BRF. And I don’t get why the BRF are the cause of the misery in this world, why because of what reason exactly? If we’re to throw blame, let’s remember that all these lands belonged to indigenous peoples untill the white man decided to take everything away from the rightful owners and banish them into concentration camps. That’s just something to ponder re: cause of misery.
        Look, a lot of people live in glass houses and have no leg to stand on throwing rocks.

      • Clare says:
        October 21, 2018 at 12:46 pm

        Masamf – no that’s not how migration to the British Isles worked. And as a British person whose ancestors were NOT involved in the plunder of the colonies (too busy being colonised) I’d rather not take responsibility for it, thanks.

        Also as a British tax payer, I can tell you there are plenty of us who are outraged by spending on and by the monarchy. You’re welcome to your opinion, but please don’t assign false opinions to the rest of us!

        TLDR; relax with the whataboutism and false equivalencies – I’ll leave arguing about the role of Americans re: misery for another day.

      • haha says:
        October 21, 2018 at 7:19 pm

        “And as a British person whose ancestors were NOT involved in the plunder of the colonies (too busy being colonised) I’d rather not take responsibility for it, thanks.”

        This! All the Brits? P*ss off.

    • bettyrose says:
      October 21, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      I’m sure it’s different for Commonwealth Nations, but as an American the Royals are more like a fairytale. I know they’re real people, but to me they’re practically storybook characters so they do make a nice diversion from the daily horrors.

      Reply
    • c8c8c8 says:
      October 21, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      I agree. I love all the royal news to an extent…I certainly would approve of them completely abolishing the monarchy. It’s a contradictory stance to hold. I think Elizabeth should stay on til death and then Charles get rid of it. Elizabeth would be the PERFECT monarch to end the dynasty on.

      Reply
  4. Peg says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:27 am

    The reason they released the pregnancy news at the start of the tour, makes sense now.
    This program was planned before they knew she was pregnant.
    It’s an easy fix, not feeling well, skip an event.
    They’re going to Frasher Island, with most places not level, so she is going to skip most of the activities.

    Reply
  5. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Why ‘rest’ in quotes? She needs rest, nothing shady about that.

    Reply
  6. Peg says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:42 am

    Thomas Markle is on his self pity tour again, don’t feel sorry for me because I heard the baby announcement on the radio, here is a fresh batch of Meghan’s baby pictures.
    The dailymail did not pay for the interview, only the pictures. He can’t help himself.

    Reply
  7. Erin says:
    October 21, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Although seeing them together is always a treat for me, all these pics of engagements and outfit changes the last few days made ME tired and I’m not pregnant – or even there. But I know the awful Daily Fail commenters will eat her alive for this. Not that she probably gives a fig – if she can handle the hate from her family, the faction of hateful Brits who are salty Harry picked an American are probably nothing.

    Reply
  8. Louise177 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 9:26 am

    It’s not shocking that Meghan decided to pull out of some things. I don’t know how people can criticize her for that. They probably didn’t cancel anything before the tour so that Meghan can decide how she feels on that day.

    Reply
  9. Millenial says:
    October 21, 2018 at 9:29 am

    76 events in 16 days is an insane schedule regardless. Plus I guess the invictus opening ceremony ran late so she didn’t get a lot of sleep Saturday night. I can’t blame her, I’m pregnant too so I know it’s exhausting. I can’t imagine doing what she’s doing. She really does need a “weekend” so catch up on some sleep.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    October 21, 2018 at 9:34 am

    She’s fit but that schedule has to be exhausting. Spend a day in bed with room service!

    Reply
  11. Litiel says:
    October 21, 2018 at 9:45 am

    The only thing no one mentioned (besides kaiser, thank you) is that this trip is totally like holidays and it was planned that way. Cute photo ops, all fluff. Kate and William got panned for this, maybe we should accept that it’s what roayals do.
    I like meghan and harry though.

    Reply
    • Viola says:
      October 21, 2018 at 10:22 am

      This. Most of their engagements have been just cute photo ops distributed in the morning and early afternoon,and when they’re greeting people which is the most “busy” part of their activities,they are not spending hours chatting and collecting flowers. Save for the ceremony,she has had time to rest.
      I get that a pregnancy might be tiresome and she’s under “pressure”,but there’re tons of pregnant women who work full time even during advanced stages. And they have real jobs. Let’s not exaggerate.
      As for the pics,those heels in the grass are painful to watch,and paired with skinny jeans are even worse. With that blazer she should have just worn flats or sneakers. I don’t get why it’s always difficult for her to put together appropriate looks for sporty events.

      Reply
      • Alix says:
        October 21, 2018 at 11:52 am

        So, on behalf of all the pregnant women who have to work full time, she should suck it up and not take advantage of opportunities to rest, since she’s lucky enough to have them? That’ll help — like cleaning my plate when I’m already full, because it’ll magically feed a starving child somewhere else.

        Celebs — royalty or not — generally have more money and privileges than regular folks. Is it fair? Hell no, but the world’s never been fair. If this disparity bothers people so much, I’d suggest that a CELEBRITY GOSSIP BLOG is not where they should be hanging out.

      • liriel says:
        October 21, 2018 at 1:55 pm

        Viola, I agree. But see now people say that Australia is a big place that she has to be “on” whole day. Like I’m not saying it’s easy but Meghan is a pregnant actress used to doing promos so photo ops are very easy for her. Kate and William got dissed for doing the same as Meghan and Harry.
        Let’s not forget Kate had to deal with extreme heat etc if we’re that petty.

    • Mich says:
      October 21, 2018 at 11:12 am

      I don’t agree. Having to be “on” from sun up to sun down is exhausting. On holiday, you chill and do what you want to do. That isn’t what this is.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      October 21, 2018 at 11:39 am

      I wouldn’t say that – they are travelling around to different places a lot and Australia is a big place so flying to the different locations is not quick hence why many of the events are over by mid afternoon or something. They are packing in at least 3 events a day which given the duration of the tour will rack up. It was always going to be gruelling.

      Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      October 21, 2018 at 12:23 pm

      They are representing the queen and the commonwealth. Everything they do and say is impactful and they take that seriously. That is a different kind of pressure than just flitting from one engagement to the next so I don’t understand the criticism. Harry and Meghan are working and earning their keep which is work whether it’s grueling or not – and their itinerary is pretty grueling actually.

      Reply
    • Bluthfan says:
      October 21, 2018 at 2:11 pm

      Not even close. They are doing three times as many events as Will and Kate. They’ve taken zero days off unlike the do-nothing’s and both have given speeches. That also spent more time greeting the public unlike W&K who went from one private engagement to another.

      Reply
    • Julia says:
      October 21, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      Actually the trip was planned around the Invictus Games which Harry opened. They have already attended several events and/or functions associated with the Games and will attend more at the end of the Tour. The rest of the schedule would be suggested by the Australian Government taking into account any requests from Harry & Meghan (eg to discuss mental health or highlight organisations working in that area).

      I don’t think it’s like a holiday at all! There’s been minimal sightseeing and next to no time off.

      Reply
    • A says:
      October 21, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      Except it’s not a holiday? As others have pointed out, it’s for the Invictus Games, which Harry founded and is responsible for, so it’s work for him. He is the face of the games and he’s there in that capacity. If you started a whole organization and had travelled somewhere to garner press and eyeballs for an important cause, then that’s hardly a vacation, is it?

      Reply
      • Vanessa says:
        October 21, 2018 at 6:54 pm

        I don’t why people are dismiss the work that harry and Meghan are doing People complain all the time about compare the two couple there shouldn’t be compared. But yet people are comparing Meghan to kate with their pregnancy kate has gotten away with a whole lot of leeway throughout her marriage to William for the moment meghan has been involved with harry. She has work her ass off and people are constantly dragged her for the little things its a complete double standard meghan is pregnant she can’t even take a small break without people freaking out and dismiss her and harry work to just going on a holiday it may not matter to some of you but I’m sure the organization that harry and meghan visit and the people they meet on this tour I’m sure it matter to them. I’m wondering why all of sudden people are freaking out about the royals and complaining about the cost of them but for seven years when it was just kate no one seem to have a complain in the world it was fine but the moment meghan came on the scene it was all it too much.

      • haha says:
        October 21, 2018 at 7:28 pm

        ^^ Oh, please.. stop. People have been complaining for years. Just because you are a “new Royal fan” doesn’t mean all the complaints are new. Jheeze.

      • Scram says:
        October 21, 2018 at 10:16 pm

        @Vanessa
        I agree with much of what you’re saying. I don’t care if people hate the royals, but be honest. If you hate them full stop then don’t criticize as though there’s anything they could do to change your mind. It’s disingenuous. To me, it seems like the ones calling this a holitour decided that before the itinerary was even announced. No, the work isn’t backbreaking, but it’s mentally (and even physically) exhausting in its own way. The only real sightseeing so far has been traveling to one place or another to meet different groups of people and organizations to speak with them, listen to them, and maybe give them a larger platform and help them feel a little more seen or bring some happiness. That’s what all royal tours are. As far as that goes this one seems planned to get the most out of it.

        And I’m really sick of people trying to compare what Meghan’s done to Kate. It was irritating when people were doing it to bring Kate down and it’s more so when people act like they’re operating at the same level. Ignoring her natural inclinations, Meghan doesn’t have the benefit of working like Kate did (or does depending on who you’re taking to). She was out a week after the engagement and has been consistent since. She’s working twice as hard. Even if you don’t believe the job is worth anything do not try and give her half as much credit for her efforts. Don’t pull that and think you won’t get any pushback. You know what you’re doing and you know it’s wrong.

  12. Hmm says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:11 am

    IMO, 76 appearances in 16 days is not much of a holiday. An average of 5 gigs a day, with no days off cannot be easy. Even if it’s just “pressing the flesh” and “chit chatting” that is work. It’s exhausting. In a former life I was an elementary school teacher. School tour visits and back to school nights were the worst. New parents would come and you’d meet with each and chit chat about your classroom or their kid. In and of itself, not a big deal. But when you have to meet 30 parents, lord!
    And even vacations when you’re busy and doing things just for yourself can be exhausting. My vacations always had “me time” built into it. Honestly my heart goes out to her. Pregnant on a press tour seems like a lot.

    Reply
  13. Birds eye view says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:21 am

    She can hav all th rest she needs as far as I am concerned…I think theyr doing brilliantly over ther …invictus is awesome..whers William? Haven’t seen him for weeks apart from his cousins wedding….

    Reply
  14. launicaangelina says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Self-care is not selfish, especially when you’re pregnant. Pregnancy can be so exhausting, especially in the first trimester.

    I didn’t have any morning sickness, but I experienced occasional spotting. It stressed me out so much, although there was no issue with my pregnancy and baby. It was my first and only pregnancy and I was so anxious. My kiddo is 3 1/2 now and a ball of energy.

    Reply
  15. Sv says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Meghan skipped one morning engagement, but attended all others including a lunch reception, being on a boat to watch sailing, and an evening reception. She told someone two days ago that she was waking up at 4:30 in the morning unable to sleep and with the opening ceremony running two hours late into the evening perfectly understandable to take the morning engagement off, but also telling she was right back to the rest of the engagements.

    Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      October 21, 2018 at 11:34 am

      ^^^ @Sv – THIS! Good gracious, she took a morning off but was back by lunchtime! She is being held to such a different standard about everything (not here, necessarily), it’s sickening. Kate disappeared for months at a time during her pregnancy (and even when she’s not pregnant) and everyone was fine with that. Meghan takes a morning off and then is right back to her regularly scheduled engagements and people (on twitter) are talking about how she should be forced to keep working because that’s what the average woman would have to do. Which isn’t even correct as many working women get PTO!

      Ugh, anyway, sorry for the rant but I am just getting sick of this double standard for Meghan, especially when she has worked more than Kate (if that is the standard/comparison) both pre- and post-marriage. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised but it’s like, my god, what does she have to do to get some people off her back?!

      Reply
    • Penny says:
      October 21, 2018 at 11:47 am

      Exactly SV, but people act like she’s decided to just sit by the beach the rest of the tour…and the most infuriating thing is reading men complain about it, men who will never experience pregnancy and all the ways it messes you up. I had issues one after the other during my pregnancy…it’s draining

      Reply
  16. TheMamma says:
    October 21, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I was sick the whole 9 months with both of my boys. It doesn’t always stop after the first trimester.

    Reply
  17. Mich says:
    October 21, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Kaiser – In your next post you should totally include the massive bear hug Harry got from Team USA during the boat race. Hysterical! https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1053919979723202560

    Reply
    • Royalwatcher says:
      October 21, 2018 at 11:36 am

      What was even funnier was when the guy then went to hug Meghan, Harry freaked out and said something like “Don’t (bear) hug her, she’s pregnant!” And the dude is like, “yeah, I know.” Harry is so adorable and hilarious in his over-protectiveness. Apparently Meghan is the one who wanted to keep working and Harry forced her to take it easy.

      Reply
  18. SpillDatT says:
    October 21, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Just how many boring navy dresses does one woman need? Meh-h.

    On the other subject, she definitely needs some rest after the long trip from England & grueling number of events she’s managed to pull off. Hope she feels better after a bit of time off.

    Reply
  19. Mel M says:
    October 21, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Well this should please the writer of an article I read last night on the Daily Beast. It was about how it was really terrible of Harry and Meg to tell the close family about the baby right before Eugenie’s wedding and stealing her spotlight for those that were there. Most of it though was about taking too much limelight and attention from W&K and how the pregnancy announcement has made for huge unprecedented crowds on their tour and how bad that is. They need to think of others feelings and how jealous and ragey William gets and step back like his wife Kate does. It was actually hilarious because it sounded like maybe William himself wrote it? And I really thought it was satire at first. I honestly think they had no choice but to announce it before the wedding because they would be coming into contact with family they don’t see on the day to day so hiding it would’ve been hard. If they are anything like my family, if you aren’t drinking at a family gathering all the nosy cousins think you’re knocked up. Also, there was no way they were going to hide it on the tour so it had to be announced, no getting around it, but they waited until after the wedding which was intentional imo. If she would’ve gotten pregnant a month later they probably could’ve waited but she’s at the stage where she physically can’t hide it unless she wears a waist trainer like KK.

    Reply
  20. Mego says:
    October 21, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I so love the picture of him rehearsing with only her in the audience. Just lovely.

    Reply
  21. aquarius64 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    So far the tour has been a success. I’m glad Meghan is taking some time off for herself and the baby. Those idiots criticizing Meghan for taking off are just looking for an excuse to drag her. The big crowds at the engagements is proof the Markle smear campaign and Piers Morgan hits pieces didn’t take otherwise the crowd reaction would have been different and newscasters would not have come to Meghan’s defense. That’s why Piers went on an on air rant and the Markles are trying to play nice.

    As for Evil Papa Smurf and his latest interview, it’s not only to worm the Markles into the royal circle by way of the nursery but it’s also damage control. Jr has been on a tear with interviews lately claiming Dad was using coke while was living with him, Sr paid little or no attention to Jr and Sam, Sr was cheating on Doria with the hookers of the Philippines. Sr and Sam are afraid if Jr’s narrative take hold it strengthens the royals’ position to ban the Markles from Baby Sussex.

    Reply
    • Peg says:
      October 21, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      There was an Australian Newscaster that went after Piers Morgan, for critizing the Duchess, and would you know it, Piers Morgan replied to him, he is just looking for attention.
      Piers just criticized Daniel Craig for wearing a baby carrier, and Twitter users were blasting him and he was replying, so I think ignoring him is best, he missed the days of hacking cell phones.

      Reply
  22. bettyrose says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    … given Meghan and me. Gah! I know he didn’t go to uni but surely they teach grammar at Eton?

    Reply
  23. A Fan says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    It’s tiring enough adjusting to a completely different time zone; never mind doing it in the early stages of pregnancy. Sleep schedules are turned upside down. No wonder she’s tired.

    [*She looks good with a side part in her hair.*]

    Reply
  24. liriel says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Yeah I totally get it and think baby is more important than some relatively unimportant event. (like, who honestly would remember all these “engagements”?) so I’m not dragging Meghan. She should rest as much as she wants for me. I’m just saying that this trip was planned like Kate and Williams’ but everyone on Celebitchy tries to ditch this. It’s not even like they’re deciding what to do. No one fault.

    Reply
  25. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 21, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    I’d be exhausted on their schedule and I’m neither jet lagged nor pregnant.

    Reply
  26. skipper says:
    October 21, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    I traveled through Italy and Greece early in my pregnancy and it was absolutely exhausting. She deserves a rest.

    Reply
  27. Mego says:
    October 21, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    I’m not there but it doesn’t seem to me that she is taking significant time off and is in fact showing up to a lot of things. Maybe the press release was a bit knee jerk or they are leaving her wiggle room if she wakes up feeling off. I think if she is up to it she’ll be there with bells on.

    Reply
    • Dixiebells says:
      October 21, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      I agree it did feel sort of knee jerk and more dramatic than it is I think. I’ve been a bit miffed at the sudden oh Dear sweet fragile Meghan narrative as if she’s a Victorian aristocrat during her “confinement”.

      It seems as though she’s still basically going to try to make most of the events but between jet lag and pregnancy and her own self admission of having her sleep hours messed up she probably had to sleep in.

      Reply
  28. 2020 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    I know this is a bit off topic but, why did pierce Morgan turn into the male samantha and now basically insulting Meghan at every chance.

    Calling her a social climber
    And an actress faking it😳 ouch
    Sounds like sour grapes

    She ghosted him and he can’t seem together get over this.

    Calling her baby the first black royal baby. (I think not)

    But I’m just surprised how much venom he spits out towards Meghan.

    Maybe he is now on Samantha’s payroll

    Reply
  29. shy vi says:
    October 21, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Definitely hope the Duchess and Baby Sussex gets lots of needed rest!

    Reply
  30. EviesMom says:
    October 21, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Wait – Gillian Anderson is designing clothes?!? She is amazing. Meghan looks fabulous.

    Reply
  31. Emily says:
    October 21, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    I’m 14 weeks and the fatigue is real. I haven’t had nausea but going to the grocery store and back I need to rest. I can’t imagine jay schedule.

    Reply
  32. Vanessa says:
    October 21, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    @haha I’m not a new royal fan whether you want to admit or not there wasn’t this much complaining about the royal until meghan came along. It seem clear to me that it bothers a lot of British people that they have to pay for a biracial woman because when they had to support William and kate there wasn’t this many complaints they were cheer and support. So excuse me if I find it a little fishy that there so many complaints towards meghan when she actually doing you know her job hitting the ground running

    Reply
  33. Jeanette Rushing says:
    October 21, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    pEOPLE ON twitter are shaming her “because pregnancy is not a illness” Some of the posters are men..which is x2 aggravating AF.

    Can we talk about how annoying people that say things like, “Well, when I was pregnant I worked up until the day of my c-section’t .”

    “I couldn’t take off work when I was pregnant.”

    “Walking and shaking hands must be very tiring.”

    I have a friend that I caught talking to someone on the phone and telling them how I kept getting packages from poshmark in the mail. My husband had been off work for 6 months because he had a motorcycle accident and a tbi. I was holding the fort down financially for all that time. We took a 60% paycut in that time..and our bills remained the same. I was going to conventions that looked like fashion shows and I am a tshirt and jeans gal. So yeah, I bought some 5 dollar dressy tops and a pair of flats for said conventions during that time*I thought I was being thrifty by buying thrift type stuff..but I shouldnt be getting stuff like that when I had to have a payroll advance (in her opinion). I am sure the conversation went further analyzing just exactly what I was spending my money on..I dont know how to describe the type of behavior this is, but the feeling there and the feeling of what these twitter trolls are saying about Meghan feels really similar to me..its just disgusting.

    Reply
  34. HP says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Hope she is able to do a walk about, since she was able to make it there. Otherwise totally don’t begrudge any pregnant woman for taking the time she needs. Hope she stays well.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment