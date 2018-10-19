Duchess Kate wore a burgundy Whistles dress for a low-key palace event

The general rule among the royal family is to avoid two competing major headlines about two royal figures at the same time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can make news and do events during Harry and Meghan’s tour, but they shouldn’t try to suck up attention or make any big announcements while Harry and Meg are in Australia. William and Kate are rule-followers. They did a very low-key event at Kensington Palace this week: they met with the finalists for the BBC Radio One’s Teen Hero Awards and posed for some low-key photos which seem to have only been published on social media, and through the palace (meaning the press wasn’t invited to this event).

For this low-key event in Kate and William’s home – basically? – Kate wore an off-the-rack polka-dotted dress from Whistles, which costs £149. The burgundy shade feels autumnal, and the style is very “Diana in the ‘80s.” At some point, we just have to acknowledge that Kate isn’t really doing tons of purposeful “throwbacks” to her late mother-in-law, it’s just that Kate’s style really is this ‘80s.

Anyway, this was Kate’s second “event” this week, coming after her “private meeting,” also at Kensington Palace. Reportedly, this is what Kate’s schedule is going to be like for the rest of 2018 – she’s let it be known that she’s not going to work “full time” until next year. I still wonder if Kate and William will try for one more baby, don’t you?

