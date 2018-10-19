Duchess Kate wore a burgundy Whistles dress for a low-key palace event

The general rule among the royal family is to avoid two competing major headlines about two royal figures at the same time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can make news and do events during Harry and Meghan’s tour, but they shouldn’t try to suck up attention or make any big announcements while Harry and Meg are in Australia. William and Kate are rule-followers. They did a very low-key event at Kensington Palace this week: they met with the finalists for the BBC Radio One’s Teen Hero Awards and posed for some low-key photos which seem to have only been published on social media, and through the palace (meaning the press wasn’t invited to this event).

For this low-key event in Kate and William’s home – basically? – Kate wore an off-the-rack polka-dotted dress from Whistles, which costs £149. The burgundy shade feels autumnal, and the style is very “Diana in the ‘80s.” At some point, we just have to acknowledge that Kate isn’t really doing tons of purposeful “throwbacks” to her late mother-in-law, it’s just that Kate’s style really is this ‘80s.

Anyway, this was Kate’s second “event” this week, coming after her “private meeting,” also at Kensington Palace. Reportedly, this is what Kate’s schedule is going to be like for the rest of 2018 – she’s let it be known that she’s not going to work “full time” until next year. I still wonder if Kate and William will try for one more baby, don’t you?

Photos courtesy of the BBC, Kensington Palace.

85 Responses to "Duchess Kate wore a burgundy Whistles dress for a low-key palace event"

  1. Case says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Love her dress.

    Kate very suddenly has been looking much older lately. At least to me. I think maybe after she lost the baby weight from Louis it just started to show her age a bit more?

    Reply
  2. Astrid says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I”m thinking she’ll have another baby

    Reply
  3. Sally cook says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Like the dress! UK maternity leave is something like 9 months, right? If so I think it’s totally fine that she’s not working.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Kate fans on twitter and IG were SO MAD that KP hadn’t posted a picture on their IG yet from this event but were posting all these pictures of the Australian tour lol.

    Anyway – I like this dress. It’s a little 80s, but it also looks nice on her and appropriate for the event. Her hair looks nice too.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Pretty. I’m not usually a fan of polka-dots, but I like the dress and the reasonable price. Her hair has been looking better lately

    Reply
  6. Marnie says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I don’t care for the dress, but her hair looks super nice. I think they’re done having kids, I always thought Kate would want three children because she’s one of three.

    Reply
  7. Noodles says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    I like the dress and Kate generally looks a lot more laid back and comfortable. I guess I probably would be if I didn’t even have to leave my home to go to work though.

    Reply
  8. HeyThere! says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

    She looks different after this baby! I can’t put my finger on it…it’s not a good or bad change, just different! Wish I could figure it out!

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:36 am

    The dress suits her but I wish she would do something different with her hair – the sausage curls age her a bit.

    It was an unplanned event and was made to sounds like she just tagged along with William. This has don’t forget about meeeeeeeeeeeeee written all over it.

    Reply
    • Nikki says:
      October 19, 2018 at 9:45 am

      If she does any work, it’s ascribed to her jealousy of Meghan’s attention. If she doesn’t, she’s a lazy do-nothing. If she wears an expensive dress, she’s a thoughtless leech. If she wears an inexpensive dress, she’s trying to win favor compared to Meghan’s choices. Do you have any idea how you judge this woman in the worst possible light, all the time?

      Reply
      • C says:
        October 19, 2018 at 10:07 am

        That’s what I was thinking. Kate has been using designer clothes AND cheaper dresses all those years. But now if she does it, it’s because she wants to show she can save money? Come on. Those two women are living their lives, nobody is competing. There are petty Kate fans, but that’s not her fault. If we start to use anything to criticize Kate as they do with Meghan, we are not being better, just petty as them.

      • Enn says:
        October 19, 2018 at 10:13 am

        @Nikki the answer to your question is no. She’ll never do anything right for some.

    • whywhywhy says:
      October 19, 2018 at 11:12 am

      Digital Unicorn,

      What exactly do you want from her??? I’m curious because you criticize her for working and you criticize her for not working.

      Nikki and Enn,

      I agree with you both. The hate toward her is getting so exhausting. I feel bad for her.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        October 19, 2018 at 11:22 am

        I’m a British tax payer so I pay for her lifestyle and I expect her to work more than she does. She is never consistent in her engagements, as history tells us that there are period where she is rarely seen (not talking about maternity leave) and then there are periods when there is a flurry of events.

        As a senior royal she should and can do more – TQ had small children when she became Queen and was able to be a mother and Queen. I want her to do more and be consistent. If she was a company employee she would have been sacked long ago for her attitude to work. William is doing more, he is finally stepping up to take responsibilities for his duties as heir. I know he doesn’t really want to be King but she wanted this life, chased after it for 10 years – she needs to grow up and act like a professional. Their lazy image will be hard to shake but they need to be consistent and show a work ethic. So far am not seeing much of that from either of them, esp when you compare them against other senior Royals.

      • Purplehazeforever says:
        October 19, 2018 at 12:01 pm

        I don’t know…it appears Kate’s being doing more events recently. Maybe not enough to satisfy you Digital Unicorn or other British taxpayers. I understand that but I also don’t understand the fawning over Prince Harry either though or any royal.

      • whywhywhy says:
        October 19, 2018 at 12:54 pm

        Then why do you say “don’t forget about meeeeee” every time she does an event?

      • kacy says:
        October 19, 2018 at 12:57 pm

        She’ll be queen soon enough and not have a free moment. Let her take it easy while their young and enjoy and raise a happy family.

    • Lexa says:
      October 19, 2018 at 11:25 am

      This wasn’t an unplanned event, but it wasn’t announced ahead of time. I think it might be because they hadn’t officially announced the winners yet, which is why they didn’t immediately release the photos. She and Will also hosted the Teen Heroes last year: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HmpGTvQSJck

      Reply
  10. Jen says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:40 am

    She’s not going to work full time the rest of this year….. or ever.

    Buttons!

    Reply
  11. Amelie says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:40 am

    The dress is pretty meh. I’m more wowed by the outfit the young woman to the very right is wearing, the matching white striped pants and blazer with the black camisole. Love the outfit!!

    Reply
  12. Jay says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:45 am

    She looks great! But are those veneers? SO DISTRACTING.

    Reply
  13. Flying fish says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:48 am

    The young lady in the white and black stripe suit is fierce.
    Congratulations to all of the Recipients.

    Reply
  14. mazzie says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:50 am

    It’s not that Kate’s style is 80s, it’s that right now, fashion is having an 80s revival.

    Reply
  15. Ib says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I’m goinf to say something quite nice: if there is going to be constant new clothes on young British Royal women, I appreciate that she is wearing something more affordable/within the means of other women

    Reply
  16. Anne says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:07 am

    I’m gad she is back :) and for sure there will be one more child, like QEII and Prince Philip. It is OK, because they makes wonderfull babies.

    Reply
  17. Jb says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

    She is TOTALLY going to go for a baby. I think she likes the privacy and hands off-ness afforded to her during pregnancy & having young children. Plus I think the focus going to Harry & Meghan over their children is going to be crazy…interpret as you will.

    Reply
  18. Liz says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:20 am

    …I don’t know if “old” is the right word, or if Kate isn’t just the most tense person out there under the media microscope.

    Combine tense with too much working out and that’s where you get this look.

    Kate also has remarkable self-control, but she doesn’t always seem to get release and all that pent-up energy can turn on your nervous system. For example, she was the most stiff and overwrought looking bride I’ve ever seen. Not even time has softened the ‘first impression’ effect in those wedding photos. She needs to stop working out, she has adrenal fatigue.

    Reply
  19. Bettyrose says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Goth chick on the left..👏👏👏👍👍👍👏👏👏😸

    Reply
  20. Ann says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:32 am

    I think Catherine looks very nice. As someone who is more quiet and reserved in my clothing choices, I really like what she wears honestly. I think she looks very smart and timeless.

    Reply
  21. PlayItAgain says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I love her dress. She looks great! If that means I have crappy fashion sense, so be it.

    Reply
  22. Civic says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Harry released that unprecedented statement where he first announced to the world that he was dating Meghan, while his father & Camilla had just began an important overseas trip to the Middle East. According to reporters that were there, Charles received no warning & the statement took him by surprise & completely overshadowed the trip.

    Harry clearly doesn’t care about dropping a major bombshell when another senior royal is on tour, so don’t see why other royals should stop what they’re doing because of him

    Reply
  23. Kitty says:
    October 19, 2018 at 11:23 am

    I think 3 kids is enough. No offense but her children and herself lives off of taxpayers money.

    Reply
  24. Dali says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    She looks lovely.

    Reply
  25. Sansa says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Very beautiful women but would look better with extra weight, but, she has so much scrutiny presss it’s probably related too pressures of it all.

    Reply
  26. perplexed says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    I see these types of dresses quite frequently in the stores nowadays. I figured maybe they were in style now.

    Reply
  27. Kristi says:
    October 19, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Sorry guys but she doesn’t look like “a woman in her thirties”. Even a British one!! None of my relatives or friends look remotely this old – they use good sunblock, skin care and don’t smoke.

    Kate has eye bags the size of Mustique.

    Reply
  28. Nikki says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I disagree with you, but I’m used to many posters imagining the worst motives to anything she does. A woman can pick a suitable dress without an ulterior motive. She also may actually love her sister-in-law, instead of being in an evil competition!!

    Reply
  29. TheHeat says:
    October 19, 2018 at 10:01 am

    +1,000,000,000

    Reply

