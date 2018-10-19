Duchess Kate wore a burgundy Whistles dress for a low-key palace event

The general rule among the royal family is to avoid two competing major headlines about two royal figures at the same time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can make news and do events during Harry and Meghan’s tour, but they shouldn’t try to suck up attention or make any big announcements while Harry and Meg are in Australia. William and Kate are rule-followers. They did a very low-key event at Kensington Palace this week: they met with the finalists for the BBC Radio One’s Teen Hero Awards and posed for some low-key photos which seem to have only been published on social media, and through the palace (meaning the press wasn’t invited to this event).
For this low-key event in Kate and William’s home – basically? – Kate wore an off-the-rack polka-dotted dress from Whistles, which costs £149. The burgundy shade feels autumnal, and the style is very “Diana in the ‘80s.” At some point, we just have to acknowledge that Kate isn’t really doing tons of purposeful “throwbacks” to her late mother-in-law, it’s just that Kate’s style really is this ‘80s.
Anyway, this was Kate’s second “event” this week, coming after her “private meeting,” also at Kensington Palace. Reportedly, this is what Kate’s schedule is going to be like for the rest of 2018 – she’s let it be known that she’s not going to work “full time” until next year. I still wonder if Kate and William will try for one more baby, don’t you?
Some photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement on Wednesday have emerged, they gave a Reception at Kensington Palace for the finalists of BBC Radio One’s Teen Hero Awards.
Kate is wearing a polka dot dress from Whistles, a nice choice for a low-key engagement! pic.twitter.com/EnxWpqaKr4
— Royal Bearing (@RoyalBearing) October 18, 2018
Photos courtesy of the BBC, Kensington Palace.
Love her dress.
Kate very suddenly has been looking much older lately. At least to me. I think maybe after she lost the baby weight from Louis it just started to show her age a bit more?
I feel awful saying it but i agree- for people who don’t have the stress and grind of full time work on top of raising kids they have aged terribly. Too many Mustique holidays and cigs perhaps?
It is harsh but undeniable. I blame too much sun, cigarettes and small children. But they look happy and content and thats more important.
Three kids under 6. And crazy diets. I don’t think she looks bad at all, in fact she looks happy, just didn’t need to drop all the baby weight again and so soon.
Cute dress and overall she looks just confident.
If there’s one thing people regularly err on, it’s how young they look. Though I do love having to of course smile and tell colleagues how young they look when they fish for it, like we all do. She looks like a normal woman her age.
Her make up has always been wrong and I suspect she isn’t the type that ages well.
She still looks pretty youthful to me. In my experience, women of my nationality tend to age rapidly after like 35/40 lol
so comparatively she looks young young young.
She looks like her age. We are so used to see celebs trying to look 10 years younger that we no longer recognize true aging on celebs or someone in the spotlight.
Kate, while attractive, has always looked older than her actual age since her late twenties IMO. Pippa looks older too. I think it’s mostly weight related, in Pippa’s case too much sun as well. Kate may have smoked and overtanned years ago but I see no indications that is part of her current lifestyle.
I think that Carole looks great now but also looked older in her younger years, so maybe the silver lining is that Kate (and Pippa) will be good-looking sexagenarians.
She looks like she is in her 30s. I think there’s a strange obsession for Western women to have to look younger. Looking your age is not an option. I deeply resent that. America is especially bad about it as most women we see in the commercials, in the movies, in the magazines are young, young, young. I also deeply resent that WOMEN are the ones that drive this “must look younger” train.
@Rhys: Well said. It’s disturbing to see so many people saying Kate looks old when she simply looks her age.
+1000000000000000000
How very dare a woman in her mid-thirties not look like a 25-year-old!
I agree. We mock women for showing signs of aging, and then mock them again if they get procedures to counter it.
I don’t think anyone here is saying she must look younger. I certainly didn’t mean it that way — she’s beautiful and I’d be lucky to look like her at 36! I only said that she looks older than she previously did since losing her pregnancy weight, and I suddenly find it quite noticeable. That’s all.
Lol she looks like a woman in her mid-thirties. That’s exactly what she is.
Yes and her weight definitely plays a big factor. Her natural body type/weight is athletic fit, not the super slim we’ve seen in the last 7-8 years. Aging is normal and natural, but I’m always reminded of that adage about having to choose between your body and your face.
She always looks younger when she gains a bit of weight in her face prior to getting pregnant.
She’s lost quite a bit of weight since giving birth. Plus she spent her 20s tanning and smoking and dieting, which is killer. She tends to look much younger with a few extra pounds on.
All middletons seem haggard since Prince Henry Wales marry and we have a professional hardworking Duchess of Sussex around to show how your status blessed as HRH is done!
See gran middleton Qn carol visiting daughter pip at HOME. NO rush to the hospital steps PR interview against granpa POW – HM – RF for this NON royal baby.
I think she looks fine. She’s just not J-Lo is all (though I think her body might be as fit as J-Lo’s.).
I don’t think I’d ever confuse her for older than her current age. She’s just not one of those child-women like Natalie Portman or Winona Ryder, who are unusual in terms of how youthful they’ve always looked.
She could have a different make-up artist, but I like that she doesn’t do her make-up like Melania Trump, to be honest. I don’t think everyone has to follow the trends of the Kardashians.
She’s a 36 years old woman so this is how a 36 years old woman looks.
She’s a 36 year old woman with her genes and habits. And this is the result.
I”m thinking she’ll have another baby
I hope not. Three is more than enough.
Oh please.
For some, and not for others.
Oh please what?
@Kittycat – plus William feels so strongly against overpopulation, given his recent speech. I’d hope he puts his money where his mouth is…but somehow I doubt it.
@royalwatcher. I hope he does. Wealthy Westerners have enormous carbon footprints (and I don’t mean wealthy like W&K, I mean like anyone with their own car) and ought to confine themselves to three at the absolute most. I know it’s harsh, and I’m not judging anyone who’s on their way to four, but it is what’s needed for the planet.
@Hoopjumper: I would even say two at the most. Aside from the massive carbon footprint, consequent climate change etc. we are running out of natural resources on a global level. The point in a year at which our demand for natural resources exceeds what the planet can renew was in August.
I usually have quite heated discussions on this topic because IMO having more than 2 kids is the ultimate egoism.
+1M
@Kitty!
How about the lazy waity dollittle middleton – 7 going on 17 years freeloading with all the millions from British taxpayers/RF now start serious Royal Duties.
The Firm POW may have ordered middleton to appear since there is Nanny/ies – large staff at home) for this event at her door step; especially with The Duchess Sussex performing so much more and Very Hectic Tour Invictus —–after only a year announced as the HRH Princess Henry and now with Royal baby on the way.
Like the dress! UK maternity leave is something like 9 months, right? If so I think it’s totally fine that she’s not working.
I understand the average woman needing nine months maternity leave from working 9 to 5, the commute, organizing childcare and all the other aspects of being a working mother, but do you really need maternity leave from being a royal? They don’t have grueling commutes, they only stay an hour or so at an engagement. There’s prep work but that could be done at home. Maybe do one day of engagements a week and stay home the other six?
@Susannah That’s literally what she’s doing? She’s working part time for the rest of the year, when her maternity leave is up. So she’s doing exactly what you hoped.
@ RedTop, I was hoping more like out visiting the elderly and patients in hospitals. Doing something like that once a week might really pick up the spirits of people in old age homes, hospices, etc. Sort of like Diana did.
Nine months for WORKING womenand maybe dads….
Waity dollitle middleton has done neither – since the whole middleton family decide to hang on to Willnot, some 17 years.
Kate’s entire life is maternity leave. Trying to say otherwise is an insult to real working parents who are scraping to get by while Kate and William continue to suck on the government teat and doing essentially nothing.
Kate fans on twitter and IG were SO MAD that KP hadn’t posted a picture on their IG yet from this event but were posting all these pictures of the Australian tour lol.
Anyway – I like this dress. It’s a little 80s, but it also looks nice on her and appropriate for the event. Her hair looks nice too.
Well they should post both Wills and Harry as well as their wives. People are paying for them, they should be seen.
Pretty. I’m not usually a fan of polka-dots, but I like the dress and the reasonable price. Her hair has been looking better lately
I don’t care for the dress, but her hair looks super nice. I think they’re done having kids, I always thought Kate would want three children because she’s one of three.
I’m one of four. Two of us had 2 children and the other two of us had one child. Apparently none of us wanted to duplicate what we grew up with.
I’m one of 14, needles to say, I had 4; and I’m Ugandan so 4 in my country is considered “small” family. Nuff said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress and Kate generally looks a lot more laid back and comfortable. I guess I probably would be if I didn’t even have to leave my home to go to work though.
She looks different after this baby! I can’t put my finger on it…it’s not a good or bad change, just different! Wish I could figure it out!
Maybe laying off the incredibly dark eyeliner? It feels like she’s doing her make up differently. She looks fresher.
The dress suits her but I wish she would do something different with her hair – the sausage curls age her a bit.
It was an unplanned event and was made to sounds like she just tagged along with William. This has don’t forget about meeeeeeeeeeeeee written all over it.
If she does any work, it’s ascribed to her jealousy of Meghan’s attention. If she doesn’t, she’s a lazy do-nothing. If she wears an expensive dress, she’s a thoughtless leech. If she wears an inexpensive dress, she’s trying to win favor compared to Meghan’s choices. Do you have any idea how you judge this woman in the worst possible light, all the time?
That’s what I was thinking. Kate has been using designer clothes AND cheaper dresses all those years. But now if she does it, it’s because she wants to show she can save money? Come on. Those two women are living their lives, nobody is competing. There are petty Kate fans, but that’s not her fault. If we start to use anything to criticize Kate as they do with Meghan, we are not being better, just petty as them.
@Nikki the answer to your question is no. She’ll never do anything right for some.
Digital Unicorn,
What exactly do you want from her??? I’m curious because you criticize her for working and you criticize her for not working.
Nikki and Enn,
I agree with you both. The hate toward her is getting so exhausting. I feel bad for her.
I’m a British tax payer so I pay for her lifestyle and I expect her to work more than she does. She is never consistent in her engagements, as history tells us that there are period where she is rarely seen (not talking about maternity leave) and then there are periods when there is a flurry of events.
As a senior royal she should and can do more – TQ had small children when she became Queen and was able to be a mother and Queen. I want her to do more and be consistent. If she was a company employee she would have been sacked long ago for her attitude to work. William is doing more, he is finally stepping up to take responsibilities for his duties as heir. I know he doesn’t really want to be King but she wanted this life, chased after it for 10 years – she needs to grow up and act like a professional. Their lazy image will be hard to shake but they need to be consistent and show a work ethic. So far am not seeing much of that from either of them, esp when you compare them against other senior Royals.
I don’t know…it appears Kate’s being doing more events recently. Maybe not enough to satisfy you Digital Unicorn or other British taxpayers. I understand that but I also don’t understand the fawning over Prince Harry either though or any royal.
Then why do you say “don’t forget about meeeeee” every time she does an event?
She’ll be queen soon enough and not have a free moment. Let her take it easy while their young and enjoy and raise a happy family.
This wasn’t an unplanned event, but it wasn’t announced ahead of time. I think it might be because they hadn’t officially announced the winners yet, which is why they didn’t immediately release the photos. She and Will also hosted the Teen Heroes last year: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HmpGTvQSJck
She’s not going to work full time the rest of this year….. or ever.
Buttons!
Yes, how utterly shocking that a shirtdress has buttons on it.
Lolllllll I know. What do all these people think clothing is usually done up with?
The dress is pretty meh. I’m more wowed by the outfit the young woman to the very right is wearing, the matching white striped pants and blazer with the black camisole. Love the outfit!!
me too! Was going to comment just to say this- LOVE that girl’s outfit.
That’s Clara Amfo. Radio 1 DJ and present
I came here for the same thing, Amelie! Her suit is fabulous!
I thought the same thing. Duke and Duchess remain pretty meh- their titles get them plenty of attention that their appearances and personalities wouldn’t normally garner.
But that sister in the white suit is FLY from head to toe. This is what style and charisma can do for a body. She immediately captures attention in each of the photos she is in.
She looks great! But are those veneers? SO DISTRACTING.
The young lady in the white and black stripe suit is fierce.
Congratulations to all of the Recipients.
It’s not that Kate’s style is 80s, it’s that right now, fashion is having an 80s revival.
Exactly, any look at what’s in stores, or what people are wearing, makes it pretty clear that Kate is very mildly 80s compared to what’s out there. She looks nice, and as always she is not too trendy but rather on the middle curve of trends.
I’m goinf to say something quite nice: if there is going to be constant new clothes on young British Royal women, I appreciate that she is wearing something more affordable/within the means of other women
I’m gad she is back and for sure there will be one more child, like QEII and Prince Philip. It is OK, because they makes wonderfull babies.
She is TOTALLY going to go for a baby. I think she likes the privacy and hands off-ness afforded to her during pregnancy & having young children. Plus I think the focus going to Harry & Meghan over their children is going to be crazy…interpret as you will.
…I don’t know if “old” is the right word, or if Kate isn’t just the most tense person out there under the media microscope.
Combine tense with too much working out and that’s where you get this look.
Kate also has remarkable self-control, but she doesn’t always seem to get release and all that pent-up energy can turn on your nervous system. For example, she was the most stiff and overwrought looking bride I’ve ever seen. Not even time has softened the ‘first impression’ effect in those wedding photos. She needs to stop working out, she has adrenal fatigue.
Goth chick on the left..👏👏👏👍👍👍👏👏👏😸
She is thoroughly unimpressed with all this and is amazing.
I think Catherine looks very nice. As someone who is more quiet and reserved in my clothing choices, I really like what she wears honestly. I think she looks very smart and timeless.
I love her dress. She looks great! If that means I have crappy fashion sense, so be it.
Harry released that unprecedented statement where he first announced to the world that he was dating Meghan, while his father & Camilla had just began an important overseas trip to the Middle East. According to reporters that were there, Charles received no warning & the statement took him by surprise & completely overshadowed the trip.
Harry clearly doesn’t care about dropping a major bombshell when another senior royal is on tour, so don’t see why other royals should stop what they’re doing because of him
I think 3 kids is enough. No offense but her children and herself lives off of taxpayers money.
She looks lovely.
Very beautiful women but would look better with extra weight, but, she has so much scrutiny presss it’s probably related too pressures of it all.
I see these types of dresses quite frequently in the stores nowadays. I figured maybe they were in style now.
Sorry guys but she doesn’t look like “a woman in her thirties”. Even a British one!! None of my relatives or friends look remotely this old – they use good sunblock, skin care and don’t smoke.
Kate has eye bags the size of Mustique.
I disagree with you, but I’m used to many posters imagining the worst motives to anything she does. A woman can pick a suitable dress without an ulterior motive. She also may actually love her sister-in-law, instead of being in an evil competition!!
+1,000,000,000
