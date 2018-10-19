Duchess Meghan wears Martin Grant, Roksanda Ilinčić in Sydney, Australia

Day 4 of Miracle Meghan and the Ginger Prince’s Magical Royal Tour. On Day 4, they traveled to Bondi Beach and did an “anti bad vibe circle,” which had something to do with Heads Together and mental health. But really, it was just a chance for some nice beach photos. Unfortunately for everyone, Harry and Meg didn’t strip down to their bikinis to take a dip. Instead, Meghan wore this Martin Grant maxi dress which… I love. I love the look of a smart maxi dress, and I love the more body-con bodice of this one. It manages to look low-key boho AND fit for a duchess. She paired the maxi dress with – GULP – espadrilles made by Castañer. I also love that she just did a low-key ponytail – very beachy, and yet not TOO beachy. She found the perfect balance.

Later in the day, Meghan and Harry changed out of their royal beach clothes and visited the Macarthur Girls High School to “meet with students about social justice and youth empowerment.” Meghan wore a British designer – Roksanda Ilinčić. This is a pretty conservative look, appropriate for a visit to a school. I love the periwinkle border on what is a pretty basic navy dress. She’ll learn that she needs to wear more pieces where all of the “interest” is in the top half, because photos are important. From the waist up, this dress is a snooze. It’s only interesting when you see the full-length pics.

