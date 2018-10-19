Duchess Meghan wears Martin Grant, Roksanda Ilinčić in Sydney, Australia

Day 4 of Miracle Meghan and the Ginger Prince’s Magical Royal Tour. On Day 4, they traveled to Bondi Beach and did an “anti bad vibe circle,” which had something to do with Heads Together and mental health. But really, it was just a chance for some nice beach photos. Unfortunately for everyone, Harry and Meg didn’t strip down to their bikinis to take a dip. Instead, Meghan wore this Martin Grant maxi dress which… I love. I love the look of a smart maxi dress, and I love the more body-con bodice of this one. It manages to look low-key boho AND fit for a duchess. She paired the maxi dress with – GULP – espadrilles made by Castañer. I also love that she just did a low-key ponytail – very beachy, and yet not TOO beachy. She found the perfect balance.
Later in the day, Meghan and Harry changed out of their royal beach clothes and visited the Macarthur Girls High School to “meet with students about social justice and youth empowerment.” Meghan wore a British designer – Roksanda Ilinčić. This is a pretty conservative look, appropriate for a visit to a school. I love the periwinkle border on what is a pretty basic navy dress. She’ll learn that she needs to wear more pieces where all of the “interest” is in the top half, because photos are important. From the waist up, this dress is a snooze. It’s only interesting when you see the full-length pics.
She really looks wonderful. During the time of the wedding she lost a lot of weight and looked a bit gaunt in the face. She just looks lovely pregnant. Her face looks a bit more then she looked on Suits. I like both of these dresses. She is very into neutral colours which is her style. I think bringing her stylist on this trip is paying off.
Her ponytail is super cute!
I hate espadrilles, as I feel I have commented every time someone – Kate, Pippa – wears them. Its nothing personal. Its not you, its me. I just hate them. at least here you cant really see them so they don’t bother me that much lol.
And I love this dress. I’ve seen criticism about why is she wearing such a long dress on the beach, but IMO it makes perfect sense – its not going to blow up and “show” anything, it makes it easier for her to sit down without flashing, etc.
I also really like the navy blue dress she switched into. It’s kind of boring, but that’s fine.
I am starting to wonder if she brought shoes beyond those heels
I don’t see how she can be critiqued in these dresses. She looks great. Love the border on the Navy dress.
Yes that dress is amazing
You’ll be surprised. I read that both of them should have worn bright colours to match the rest on the beach. And that Meghan’s dress should be way shorter instead of slightly (forgetting that she would expose herself if she sat on the beach in a short dress).
The beach dress is nice but needed to be hemmed. To long, why spend that type of money on a dress just to drag it across the beach.
The second dress was appropriate for a visit to a school, but I am underwhelmed. Blue yet again.
I like the ponytail and half up half down look hairstyles.
maybe she is having a boy!! she is wearing so much blue
I agree, the maxi is a great dress except that it is too long. I mean, imagine if she had been wearing flats, there would have been a foot of extra fabric dragging on the ground haha.
Mind you, i’s a pet peeve of mine with most maxi dresses – they’re often way too long.
I do really like the blue dress, though. Yes, she wears a lot of blue but it looks really good on her, and it’s also one of my fave colors.
Two of my favorite dresses so far. As a small quibble, the maxi dress is a little too long, even with her wedges, but I like it very much anyway.
God, I hate that maxi dress. What’s with the horizontal lines around the midsection? And the shoes…nope!
The blue dress and her face/hair/make up are perfection.
Espadrilles should be banned!
i am totally on board with her clothes being seen as “boring” because they really shouldn’t be what is most noteworthy about her and her work. She looks polished and professional.
I agree. Sometimes I would like something more interesting, but boring is fine (as long as it is a classic boring, lol). It reminds me of something Richard Palmer said on twitter (we all know he’s kind of anti-Meghan but anyway) – it was a criticism of Meghan over the summer because she wasn’t talking to the press or speaking to the crowds in a way that the press could hear her and he said something like “if we cant report on what she is saying, the only thing we can report on is what she is wearing, like we do with the Duchess of Cambridge, and that gets boring.”
I doubt Meghan read that tweet ha but it does seem like she has shifted back to being more open around the press – maybe not directly with the press, but there have been plenty of quotes from her from her past engagements (not jus this tour) which makes the overall coverage of her events more interesting. Its not just what she wore and whether she took her coat off. And that’s how it should be.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to get back to defending Meghan on IG because Kate hosted an event on Wednesday.
Exactly! Her work is much more important and should really overwhelm whatever she chooses to wear. Besides, listen to what she is saying! “Emotional,” “empowerment,” “diversity,” “we support you,” and “we are proud of you.” Frankly, that is way more interesting than her dress.
Yes! And men get away with the same navy suit every time. I’ll not criticize a woman for not wearing an interesting dress. If it fits well and is occasion appropriate there is nothing to complain about.
The ponytail is a nice change from her messy bun, and I like both of her dresses, but the striped one need to be hemmed a few inches. Something a little more colorful that fits correctly would be great and a little less plain and boring
I love the maxi dress. The engagement at the beach was so nice, I loved it.
I love Roksanda Illincic’s dresses – this one seems a bit blah, but maybe it’s because it’s dark and the construction isn’t visible.
Also wow I didn’t know people hated espradrilles. I didn’t know that was a thing to hate.
Every duchess must have a pair of wedges (or many!)
I wish the periwinkle was the main colour if her second dress – that would look gorgeous on her.
There looks to be a lot of positivity coming out if this tour, which is lovely.
She’s glowing. I like the dresses.
I thought Meghan looked lovely! She’s been so popular here in Sydney, the Australian media has been very complimentary, if not a little less interested than the British media. However, we’ve all been so excited to host the Suxesses. I do, however, have an issue with the ‘miracle Meghan’ narrative. Please consider the issues Australia has been going though (particularly NSW in which Dubbo and Sydney are located) before you throw these names around. It’s not a ‘miracle’ that it rained a slight amount while two arbitrary figure heads visited a small regional area. It’s far from enough for it to make any kind of difference and it takes away from the daily struggle we face. It’s not a ‘miracle’, our farmers need far more than ‘miracle Meghan’ to feed their families.
Well said, Georgette.
The maxi dress is o.k., but $1,615 for pretty unflattering horizontal stripes? No, thank you. I also agree that she needs to do something more on the top for photos! Maybe adding in more interesting jewelry pieces?
I really like both outfits, especially the navy dress, but the maxi needs me with my needle and thread to hem it up! I just don’t get pants, dresses and skirts – expensive or not, it’s all relative, after all – dragging on the ground. It just looks grotty. The outfits were perfect for the weather in Sydney today. Also not getting the reason for the leis; it’s Bondi, not Honolulu. Bleh. Bondi: overpriced, overcrowded, overrated. But that’s just me.
She looks nice and professional in the blue dress. I would have preferred the maxi to have been a different color (brighter) and about 2 – 3 inches shorter.
I don’t necessarily like everything she wears. As a matter of fact, I think most of her outfits are ok but not grand slams. But I will say this, I do think her “work” clothes (to me) are more reflective of someone who has been exposed to the world of work and individuals (professional women) who have worked outside the home in business roles more so than Kate’s.
I know people will say why compare the two. Well, Kate is her immediate counterpart. I guess I could say that Sophie, for the most part, shows up in “business” attire ready to work too. Sophie and Meghan have points of reference and that type of experience from which to draw but Kate doesn’t and I think that lack is reflective in both the clothes she selects and how she presents herself and interacts with others while out and about in the public side of her role.
