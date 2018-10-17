DM: Duchess Kate didn’t visit her nephew because she had a ‘private meeting’

Pippa Middleton gave birth to a big baby boy on Monday in London. Much like his cousin Prince Louis, Unnamed Baby Boy Middleton-Matthews is a big lad, as they say in Britain. He weighed 8 lbs. 9 oz., which is slightly bigger than Prince Lou, who weighed 8 lbs 4 oz at birth. 2018 is The Year of the Big Lads & Absolute Units. I don’t think many of us even thought we would get solid confirmation one way or the other about Kate visiting Pippa, but the Daily Mail decided to explain why Kate didn’t visit Pippa immediately. According to the DM, Kate has reportedly not gone to the Lindo Wing to visit Pippa and Absolute Unit. Instead, the palace made sure that everyone knew that Kate was doing one of her infamous “private meetings.”

Pippa Middleton delivered her first child on Monday afternoon and has already received a flurry of visitors, but there has so far been one noticeable absentee. While the new mother’s brother James Middleton has been to meet his new nephew their older sister Kate is yet to visit the Lindo Wing where Pippa gave birth. But it seems that the Duchess of Cambridge has been tied up elsewhere with Kensington Palace revealing that she took part in an unannounced engagement on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours after the birth of her new nephew Kate, 36, hosted a meeting for one of her charity initiatives, thought to be held at her home of Kensington Palace. The court circular, which documents the engagements of the royal family posted a notification on the meeting on Tuesday. It read: ‘The Duchess of Cambridge this morning held a Meeting of experts convened by the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to inform Her Royal Highness’s charitable “Early Years” initiative.’ The meeting was a private engagement meaning that no photographs were taken and it was not announced until after it had taken place. The Early Years initiative is part of the duchess’ campaign to help children failed by ‘Broken Britain’.

[From The Daily Mail]

For years, I’ve wondered how the Middleton family as a whole would treat Pippa’s kids versus Kate’s kids, and I think this is a big clue. Pippa is one of the first ones to visit her sister Kate, but Kate will wait to visit her commoner sister when Pippa gives birth. Of course, it’s more than possible that Kate did visit Pips later in the day, after the “private meeting.” Knowing Kate, she doesn’t like to stick around for those private meetings very long, so maybe she just visited Pippa in the afternoon, or she’s waiting to visit Pippa at Pippa’s London home. It’s just weird to me that the DM is making this about “Kate was too busy working to visit her sister.”

Kensington Palace did release a statement about Kate’s Absolute Unit nephew though:

Pippa Middleton has given birth to a boy, born on Monday at 1.58pm and weighing 8lb and 9oz. Kensington Palace says: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James." …… — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 16, 2018