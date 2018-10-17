Lady Gaga gave a powerful speech and confirmed that she’s engaged

Following Lady Gaga’s critically-acclaimed performance in A Star is Born, it’s not surprising that the 32-year-old was recognized as one of ELLE Magazine’s Women of Hollywood. At the awards ceremony held on Monday night, Gaga, dressed in an oversized Marc Jacobs suit, delivered a moving speech. She discussed a sexual assault by an unnamed man “in the entertainment industry” that occurred when she was just 19, and has left her with long term physical and emotional pain.
During the 25-minute speech, Gaga gave an in-depth explanation as to her outfit choice for the event:
”I tried on dress after dress today getting ready for this event, one tight corset after another, one heel after another, a diamond, a feather, thousands of beaded fabrics and the most beautiful silks in the world. To be honest, I felt sick to my stomach. And I asked myself: What does it really mean to be a woman in Hollywood? We are not just objects to entertain the world. We are not simply images to bring smiles or grimaces to people’s faces. We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pit against one another for the pleasure of the public. We are women in Hollywood, we are voices. We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced.
So, after trying 10 or so dresses, with a sad feeling in my heart, that all that would matter was what I wore to this red carpet, I saw an oversized Marc Jacobs suit buried quietly in the corner. I put it on to a resounding view of eyes glaring at me in confusion.But the Rodarte was so beautiful! one said. But the Raf Simons for Calvin Klein was so stunning on you! said another. But what about the Brandon Maxwell? What about the Dior? Lots of questions. They were all dresses. This was an oversized men’s suit made for a woman. Not a gown. And then I began to cry. In this suit, I felt like me today. In this suit, I felt the truth of who I am well up in my gut. And then wondering what I wanted to say tonight become very clear to me.
As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants.
She went on to say that after the assault, “part of me shut down for many years” and detailed her struggles with PTSD and Fibromyalgia. She implored the women in the room “to work together…to heal each other. And we can also try to find the strength in the best way that we can to ask for help when we need it.” And, as an outspoken advocate for mental health education, she said it was her “personal dream” to have a mental health professional installed in every school in the nation and around the world. She challenged the audience to “lift our voices,” adding,
I know we are, but let’s get louder. And not just as women. But as humans. And see that there are great men in the world. And ask them to hold our hands. For justice. That our voices be heard. Whatever our story may be. For an equal standing. We will fight for justice for women and men and those with other sexual identities. For me, this is what it means to be a woman in Hollywood. It means, I have a platform. I have a chance to make a change. I pray we listen and believe and pay closer attention to those around us to those in need….Be a helping hand. Be a force for change.”
After her emotional comments which brought the audience to tears, Gaga thanked many people, including her “fiancé Christian.” It was the first time she has publicly acknowledged that she and talent agent Christian Carino, whom she’s been dating since February of 2017, are engaged. But, we all kind of knew they were engaged long before this.
Even if you’re not a Lady Gaga stan like I am, you have to admit that she is really trying to use her voice to effect some positive change. I admire her for sharing her story, being so honest and forthright and helping inspire others to do the same.
Photos: Getty, WENN
Her makeup is scary. I wonder why people want their forehead and cheeks to be such different shades. Like why would you deliberately give yourself an uneven skintone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, partially because a perfectly even skintone isn’t that realistic looking. But I think the problem here is largely back flash from the camera making the difference look more severe. The photo where she’s looking up at the man in the photo it’s much less noticeable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Lady Gaga.
I hope all women reading this will never have to deal with assault (again).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always liked Lady Gaga. She can belt out a tune and she is super unique. I love that she is trying to use her voice to create positive change. The cause she is advocating for is legit and necessary and I have no doubt she means every word she says. But I have to side eye this part of her speech: “We are not just objects to entertain the world. We are not simply images to bring smiles or grimaces to people’s faces. We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pit against one another for the pleasure of the public.”
Didn’t see spend her entire career up until maybe last year wearing provocative elaborate outfits? It just seems… hypocritical maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I understand Your point, people change. People grow and evolve. Also, there’s a difference between wearing something sexy because you want to and wearing it because you feel like you have to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree people evolve and change with time. I’m really not trying to be insulting towards her! I do raise an eyebrow when that growth and change seems to happen when a celebrity is promoting something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will she ever explain her collaboration with R Kelly? Can’t take her seriously right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her friendship with Terry Richardson .Even if she took distance with him recently
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll tell you what; I’ll say she should be asked about this as soon as:
Bradley Cooper is asked about Harvey Weinstein (who ran his first Oscar campaign and got him a nomination. He’s never commented to my knowledge).
Harrison Ford is asked about his 30+ year friendship with child rapist Roman Polanski (still friends as far as I know).
Hugh Jackman has to comment about Bryan Singer.
Until then we can’t take any of them seriously, even where they speak well and truthfully. I’ve decided to flip the game and give women the advantage (even where not deserved. Working with R Kelly is gross). Men have had it for too long; now they have to answer first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While all the that is true, and those men should be asked about their abusive friends and colleagues…I think Gaga should answer for the r Kelly thing too. She’s an advocate for sexual abuse survivors and always talks about her own assault, that’s the difference between her and Bradley cooper and the other men u listed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, no, she doesn’t want to distract from the importance of the message and speak over others so that’s why she hasn’t commented.
(At least that’s what people would say if she was a male celebrity. So I’m saying it. 🤷♀️)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy for her. She’s growing on me lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The speech sounds powerful…I like that she told her story about the outfits, and “oversized” doesn’t begin to describe that suit. She’s swimming in it! Wearing a camisole under the jacket would have worked better for me. Anyway, let’s see what she does next. Shape-shifting has always been part of her schtick. I wonder: How will the image change?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She went with the wrong angle here. Styled like a Kardashian and she is all about image, red carpet looks, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved her speech, it really moved me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really liked her first face. She seemed like an Italian New Yorker with attitude who embraced her looks in the beginning of her career. Her message is powerful but I agree, she’s physically morphed into all that she seems to be fighting against and its falling a bit flat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse