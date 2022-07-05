Duchess Kate wore an Alessandra Rich sister-wife dress to Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge is the royal patron of Wimbledon. The Duke of Kent retired from the position last year, after decades of trophy presentations and tennis-watching from the Royal Box. In recent years, Kate has made somewhat of an effort to come to Wimbledon in the first week. She’ll watch Roger Federer’s matches or support one of the British players. But not this year – today is Kate’s first appearance at Wimbledon and it’s Day 9 of the Championships! She didn’t even both to come out on Sunday, when the All-England Club did a lovely celebration for the club’s centenary. They invited past singles champions and Roger Federer made a surprise appearance, alongside Bjorn Borg, Stan Smith, Billie Jean King, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams and many more. Wimbledon’s royal patron didn’t bother showing up for that. It was really noticeable, her complete lack of effort.

So, Kate showed up today in the Royal Box, with her husband at her side. They’ll stay on Center Court (the only court with a Royal Box), which means they’re watching Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner, then maybe they’ll stick around for the women’s match, Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzková. I wonder if they’ll come back tomorrow considering British player Cam Norrie plays his quarterfinal?

Fashion notes: Kate’s ugly dress is by Alessandra Rich. As I always say, Kate likes polka dots because she thinks they’re “fabric buttons.” I’m sure this dress is hideously overpriced. At first, I thought she wore a pair of Royal Collection earrings, but I think these are something else.

Kate turned heads in a vibrant blue polka-dot dress by one of her go-to labels, Alessandra Rich, as she arrived at #Wimbledon today https://t.co/3th6GLHqBz pic.twitter.com/v9NoAwGEM3 — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) July 5, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images