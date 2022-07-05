Duchess Kate wore an Alessandra Rich sister-wife dress to Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge is the royal patron of Wimbledon. The Duke of Kent retired from the position last year, after decades of trophy presentations and tennis-watching from the Royal Box. In recent years, Kate has made somewhat of an effort to come to Wimbledon in the first week. She’ll watch Roger Federer’s matches or support one of the British players. But not this year – today is Kate’s first appearance at Wimbledon and it’s Day 9 of the Championships! She didn’t even both to come out on Sunday, when the All-England Club did a lovely celebration for the club’s centenary. They invited past singles champions and Roger Federer made a surprise appearance, alongside Bjorn Borg, Stan Smith, Billie Jean King, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams and many more. Wimbledon’s royal patron didn’t bother showing up for that. It was really noticeable, her complete lack of effort.

So, Kate showed up today in the Royal Box, with her husband at her side. They’ll stay on Center Court (the only court with a Royal Box), which means they’re watching Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner, then maybe they’ll stick around for the women’s match, Ons Jabeur vs. Marie Bouzková. I wonder if they’ll come back tomorrow considering British player Cam Norrie plays his quarterfinal?

Fashion notes: Kate’s ugly dress is by Alessandra Rich. As I always say, Kate likes polka dots because she thinks they’re “fabric buttons.” I’m sure this dress is hideously overpriced. At first, I thought she wore a pair of Royal Collection earrings, but I think these are something else.

114 Responses to “Duchess Kate wore an Alessandra Rich sister-wife dress to Wimbledon”

  1. Kels says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:04 am

    Cameron actually plays today on court 1..that would be unfortunate if they didn’t go support him considering he’s the only one left standing in singles play.
    They really do the bare minimum and are so pleased with themselves.

    Reply
    • The Duchess says:
      July 5, 2022 at 12:19 pm

      Kate wouldn’t be seen dead on court 1, dear.

      Reply
      • Moneypenny424 says:
        July 5, 2022 at 1:18 pm

        Exactly, she wouldn’t go to Court 1. That’s beneath her.

        My God, I’m at home recovering from a double mastectomy and I’m doing more than this woman.

      • JanetDR says:
        July 5, 2022 at 1:45 pm

        All the best to you in your recovery @Moneypenny424 <3

      • EMF999 says:
        July 5, 2022 at 2:42 pm

        @moneypenny4/24 – hope you are getting lots of rest and healing well. There are FB groups if you are looking for support from those who have gone through this. They were a lifeline for me. 💖

      • Nic919 says:
        July 5, 2022 at 2:59 pm

        It seems as though William left to watch Norrie in Court 1. Kate stayed in the royal box.

  2. Dss says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:06 am

    This woman has horrific fashion sense

    Reply
    • Mary Tosti says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:10 am

      That’s what I was thinking.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:15 am

      It’s a skill to appear both matronly and childlike in one outfit.

      Reply
      • Beverley says:
        July 5, 2022 at 11:05 am

        No kidding! Khate has no fashion instincts at all. It must be a constant frustration to her that Duchess Meghan is always flawless and on point. Meghan makes it look effortless!

    • DuchessL says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:23 am

      There’s a lot of polka dots recently. We’ve seen polka dots for Philip’s Rememberance day, meg’s pretty woman polka dots at polo match, now polka dots tennis. I am hating the collar: strangle collar is not a good look and doesn’t seem comfortable at all.

      Reply
      • Barb Mill says:
        July 5, 2022 at 10:30 am

        I love polka dots and have been wearing them for years but this is not a good look.

      • First comment says:
        July 5, 2022 at 10:56 am

        She also wore the same polka dress that she’s wearing today during a jubilee event while meeting people in the streets celebrating..

    • Emme says:
      July 5, 2022 at 11:49 am

      @Dss, true, true. I’d like to point out that they both look very tanned…….holiday, whilst MIA, hmmmm….?

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      July 5, 2022 at 4:31 pm

      Kate also has a knack for making anything she wears, no matter how expensive it is, look cheap.

      Reply
  3. Nyro says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:08 am

    They gave her this high profile and glamorous patronage because she supposedly loves tennis and all she’d have to do is get dressed and show up to the event, watch tennis, smile at celebs in the audience, and hand out a trophy. She’s so lazy that she couldn’t even manage to do those simple things. She’s useless.

    And once again, she’s taking Alessandra Rich seriously when she shouldn’t. It’s a joke of a dress, but once again, she’s not in on the joke.

    Reply
    • Jay says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:20 am

      This is what I wondered – are there others who wear this designer and manage to pull it off? Maybe if you fully commit to the voluminous hair?

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        July 5, 2022 at 10:26 am

        One of Meghan’s friends wore an AR dress to H&M’s wedding (Kate actually has the same one— she wore it in some family portrait), and while she certainly pulled it off better than Kate did, I still didn’t really “like” it. No idea why people with this much money would ever choose these matronly messes.

      • Nyro says:
        July 5, 2022 at 10:32 am

        Alessandra Rich is kind of seen as camp. Kate wears their stuff like it’s serious when it’s really poking fun at the whole 80s wealthy socialite look. She wears their stuff more than anyone these days yet she’s never been shouted out on their instagram, even tho they have no problem posting other celebs all the time.

      • C says:
        July 5, 2022 at 10:39 am

        Lorelei- That was Abigail Spencer in that dress for the wedding if I recall correctly; her personal style is absolutely nowhere near that, so it was obvious it was a bit of conscious “royal event” cosplay on her part, I thought it worked really well. Kate just wears it as is and as usual the clothes wear her.

        Nyro- There are a couple of brands who have shouted out Kate for wearing their products and KP has inexplicably demanded the removal of mentioning her, so maybe that’s why.

      • notasugarhere says:
        July 5, 2022 at 11:28 am

        Check closely which brands they’ve made remove postings. Hint: not generally the ones owned/run by white women. While still denying she wore a Russian designer a month ago.

  4. Hic says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Someone needs to give her a Pinterest vision board with Mary, Victoria, Maxima,Letizia and Madeleine to bring her into this century. This dress look like something Anne has in her closest.

    Why can’t William get a tailor? His clothes look to small or he needs a different fit.

    Reply
    • BeyondTheFringe says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:16 am

      Amen to the need for a tailor.

      The portrait they recently unveiled really just served to highlight exactly how badly William’s clothes always fit because the fit of his suit in the portrait was pretty much perfection.

      An absolute fiction but perfection nonetheless.

      Maybe the artist should have a word with the Royal tailor.

      Reply
      • SnoodleDumpling says:
        July 5, 2022 at 1:44 pm

        Honestly, I think it was just easier for the artist to paint William’s body as though he were wearing a suit that fit properly. Why put in MORE effort to make Il Duce look LESS good?

    • Michele says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:22 am

      The ugly ass dress is much too fashionable for Anne.

      Reply
    • BUBS says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:55 am

      I actually think the woman should stick to her own style. It may not be our cup of tea, but it’s better than indulging in creepy cosplay of Diana, Meghan, or one of William’s ex girlfriends!

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        July 5, 2022 at 11:22 am

        For all we know, she might be copying someone with her sister-wife dresses. I mean let’s face it, original is just not her game.

      • Cairidh says:
        July 5, 2022 at 8:58 pm

        Polka dots are copying Diana. There’s a vogue article called 16 times Princess Diana wore polka dots. I’m not sure what is meant by sister wife dresses. If it’s old fashioned dresses is that copying the queen?

  5. Soapboxpudding says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:10 am

    She’s looking pretty tanned. No doubt they were on vacation and that’s why she’s neglected to show up to Wimbledon all week for ‘work’.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:15 am

      She probably showed up because her absence was particularly noticeable on Sunday… she was urged to return from her vacations to save face with this appearance..

      Reply
    • Erin says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:17 am

      Yep, they both look nice and tanned up from a much deserved vacation, poor over worked sausages.

      Reply
    • Nyro says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:22 am

      Yep, she was clearly lounging on a beach somewhere. I’m sure a nice vacation was their reward for all of their “hard work” during the jubilee. Royalists are online trying to claim she hadn’t shown up to the matches because she was busy moving into their new “cottage”, as if they don’t have a whole team to do all of that for them.

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        July 5, 2022 at 10:28 am

        Yeah, I saw those comments defending Kate’s absence because of the moving… it’s hilarious.. do they actually believe that she does all the packing? Her tan is the answer to all those excuses

      • Laura D says:
        July 5, 2022 at 11:14 am

        What I found as noticeable as her absence was several news sites posted several old articles on Kate at Wimbledon. They were very clever in that unless you clicked on the articles (and read them carefully) it looked as if she was attending. However, even they couldn’t hide her absence from Sunday’s champions parade.

  6. BeyondTheFringe says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:11 am

    My gawd, that is one hideous dress.

    Reply
    • Liz Version 700 says:
      July 5, 2022 at 1:10 pm

      Polka dots and blue and sister-wide detailing. My goodness it is indeed a wretched dress.

      Reply
  7. Dorcas says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:12 am

    This explains why mama carole is sitting at the royal box today. As for the dress no comment it just like every other polka dot dress she wears in different colors

    Reply
  8. Dorcas says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Sometimes I wonder aren’t they professional men tailors in Britain, to help willy with his trousers, or is this how Kate, rose, and other side pieces get turned on

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      July 5, 2022 at 1:13 pm

      Savile Row’s been around for a while. I hear there might be some good people in that area (/s).

      Reply
  9. Elona King says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:18 am

    It’s funny I thought she couldn’t possibly snubbed the 100th year celebration.
    She’s there the cameras just haven’t shown her yet .
    I can’t believe she really didn’t go . That’s is really pathetic 100 years Celebration.
    Wimbledon the birthplace of modern tennis a game that originated for royalty.
    She has turned up other time’s . Maybe mum and Pippa weren’t given a ticket and she was cheesed off .
    Has any other forms of social media had people comment on her absence .

    Reply
  10. Lexistential says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:19 am

    She has the greatest clothing budget in the world and chooses that? It’s ugly. Allesandra Rich might look cute on other people, but not her.

    As for her with this patronage- it must feel galling to the All-England folks to go from the Duke of Kent to dealing with her laziness. That she gets to cling to it and call it hers even as she does nothing with it is beyond privileged.

    Reply
  11. Lorelei says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:20 am

    Alessandra Rich is quickly on her way to surpassing Emilia Wickstead as my most hated of the designers Kate regularly wears. Every single one of her pieces is hideous and I feel like even Ma Ingalls would find the necklines to be too conservative.

    And I cannot believe the Keen Wimbledon Patron missed the Centenary celebration. WTH is wrong with her? If she had a capable staff, that would have been in her calendar for months as non-negotiable. FGS

    Reply
  12. notasugarhere says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:21 am

    HRH Duke of Kent was the President of AELTC for 50 years. Kate took over the Queen’s role as royal patron, a role the Queen rarely performed, but not president. iirc AELTC hasn’t named a new President. Basically QEII handed the royal patronage to Kate to get her to show up to work and shoved Duke of Kent aside. But AELTC didn’t name Kate President as Duke of Kent was. Tells you a bit what they think of him being shoved aside after 50 years.

    Reply
  13. Eurydice says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:22 am

    The dress isn’t overpriced now – I saw it on some website marked down about 70%. The original has rhinestone buttons on the shoulder and a a rhinestone belt buckle, but I guess Kate preferred to have real fabric buttons to go with the virtual ones.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:29 am

      RHINESTONES? You mean to tell me this dress was actually worse before Kate got her hands on it? Good grief

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        July 5, 2022 at 12:42 pm

        Lol, I know. It’s hard to fathom, isn’t it? For rhinestones, think the yellow flounced abomination she wore on the trip of doom.

  14. Eloisa says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:24 am

    Her dress looks like what Camila is wearing today in a visit to BBC’s headquarters in Cardiff lol. Btw, the DF has many unflattering pictures of her today, she really looks bad in some of them.

    Reply
  15. Jaded says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:25 am

    Keep it up Keen, you’re only highlighting the BRF’s utter uselessness and eventual demise.

    Reply
    • caitlin says:
      July 5, 2022 at 2:04 pm

      Indeed. It’s pretty fucked that going to Wimbledon, getting the best seats in the house and wearing tax payer funded designer clothing is considered “work” and is worthy of praise.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        July 5, 2022 at 3:39 pm

        And she didn’t even show up until Day 9?? That just would not fly where I work, casually strolling in over mid-way into a project.

  16. Lizzie says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:26 am

    I wish some youtuber would do an expose of all the dresses she has bought in the decade she’s been married, prices included.
    What’s there to say about another ugly dress on mrs. lamebridge besides boring?

    Reply
  17. Siobhan says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:28 am

    I must be in the minority because I don’t think the dress is that bad. Is this the same dress that she wore to Philip’s memorial but in a different color? I prefer the blue.

    Reply
  18. SarahCS says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:34 am

    We watched a great match on centre court last night, a Dutch guy (sorry Dutch guy, I forget your name) gave Nadal a bit of a run for his money and the royal box was completely empty. Why not just let some people in from the grounds if none of the posh folk fancy the match? UGH.

    Unless you’re a commentator, coach, etc. I will never accept that watching tennis is ‘work’ in any shape or form.

    Reply
  19. WiththeAmerican says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:34 am

    I’m clutching pearls y’all. Why does she dress like this? She’s a pretty woman why why why. WHY. it’s like she’s torturing herself and us.

    Reply
  20. Osty says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Do these people know the meaning of ” turn heads ” or stunning “?

    Reply
    • SnoodleDumpling says:
      July 5, 2022 at 1:56 pm

      It might be more British tabloid weasel words?

      I mean, a car crash turns heads and looks rather stunning.

      Reply
  21. Siobhan says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Is it unusual though? The amount of dresses she has and cost I mean. As compared to the the Queen when she was younger, Margaret, Diana, Fergie, Sophie and Meghan before she left the royal family? I guess we could also throw Anne into the comparison although she seems to do everything her own way and something tells me she doesn’t care much about clothes. I kind of always assumed they were almost expected to wear new clothing often enough to keep people interested in what they’re wearing and the royals in general (and more so the closer they are to the throne) but if she’s bucking what all the other royal woman have done or expected to do in terms of fashion I’d be curious to hear.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:50 am

      This idiot has 50 ugly blue coatdresses to start. Yes, that is unusual and spendthrift even given the excesses of the 80s with Diana and Fergie. If clothing is the most interesting thing about what Kate is doing, she’s failing at the job. So she’s been failing for 10 years. They are not required to be spendthrift, nor required to have excessive wardrobes. She has enough clothing to last 100 lifetimes, it is time to eliminate her clothing budget entirely.

      When Letizia was Crown Princess, she had a working wardrobe of inexpensive separates she wore 80 percent of the time. The rest was bespoke from one main designer for some dresses or gowns. The focus was the work, not the clothes. If Keen stans want to pretend she should be buying 100 new dresses and coatdresses a year for her ‘job’? She’s going to have to show up to work more than 100 HOURS per year.

      Reply
      • WiththeAmerican says:
        July 5, 2022 at 10:58 am

        Also, Diana looked good. She was a trendsetter. She was stunning and glamorous. Isn’t that what all of the countries paying for these people pay for? Something pretty to believe in?

        Kate is the “young” token they have to sell themselves. At this cost, it should be worth it, should be selling glamorous royal and instead her dresses are literally the length of the Queen’s and could have come from Queens closet, but lack the vintage chic those might have on someone like Anne.

        I don’t get it. This is her only job and she’s pretty and tall and skinny, it should be easy to dress her.

      • notasugarhere says:
        July 5, 2022 at 11:09 am

        No, clothing is not ‘her only job’ it isn’t even her job. Crown Princess Victoria, the actual future reigning monarch of Sweden (not the married-in) has 1/1000th the amount of clothing Keen has. And Victoria works more.

      • Eloisa says:
        July 5, 2022 at 11:20 am

        Letizia has good taste and is a smart woman. She is so stylish she can wear anything and she will look fine. She is in another level, more like Meghan. Kate wants to be compare with Diana, that is why she keep dressing with 80s style but the results of her fashion game is poor.

      • Julia K says:
        July 5, 2022 at 2:41 pm

        Notasugarhere, Lizzie and I #16, think a you tuber should document every single dress she has bought in the last ten years along with the price. A fun watch, yes?

  22. C says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Anne Boleyn would never dress this frumpily for a tennis outing!

    Reply
  23. ChillinginDC says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:38 am

    Honestly if the polka dots had been tinier it may have worked better.

    Reply
  24. Zut Alors says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Didnt she wear a blue polka dot dress for one of her after birth photo ops? She could have re-purposed and altered it for this outing.

    Reply
  25. Plums says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:41 am

    Spending hundreds of pounds of taxpayer money to look like an ’80s secretary. These people have no shame.

    Reply
    • Siobhan says:
      July 5, 2022 at 2:25 pm

      Ok so help me understand the clothing budgets for all of the royals – my understanding is that the clothing budgets for Camilla and Kate (and himself and William though those are more insignificant) are paid by Charles from his “private” funds – but isn’t this really Duchy funds? Which seem to me to be quasi public funds. And then where do clothing budgets for more minor working royals like Anne and Sophie come from? The Queen’s “private” funds?

      Reply
  26. Looty says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:41 am

    I will always think of polka dots as fabric buttons now.

    Reply
  27. Fig says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:42 am

    I am begging her to do something with her hair. A half up hairdo would have kind of saved this dress or at least look less ugly

    Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      July 5, 2022 at 10:51 am

      This. Her flat straight hair – modern!- with sister wife dress is too much for me. The EFFORT going into mismatched royal is something.

      Reply
    • Purley Pot says:
      July 5, 2022 at 11:54 am

      @Fig. She won’t change that style, she just loves to flip that hair.

      Reply
      • Luciérnaga says:
        July 5, 2022 at 4:35 pm

        Totally agree. She always seems to be petting herself. Maybe it’s a way to keep her fingers distracted when she’s not holding a cigarette.

  28. aquarius64 says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:45 am

    That dress is hideous. And with Wimbledon at 100 Kate should be there from start to finish as patron.

    Reply
    • TEALIEF says:
      July 5, 2022 at 5:08 pm

      For real! Put in a 10 to 4 everyday for the two weeks. Put in appearances on every tennis court that has play, particularly the outer courts after opening day. Make substantial appearances at every group of play not just men’s singles, especially juniors and wheelchair. Show up and highlight some of the Wimbledon foundation programs in the local community. Be a working patron, it’s not just the royal box, and strawberries and cream chased with a Pimm’s.

      Reply
  29. Amy Bee says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:47 am

    As Patron of Wimbledon, I think her not showing up during the first week or on the Middle Sunday was poor. Even her stans were surprised that she didn’t turn up on Sunday. But it just confirms her laziness and her refusal to work on weekends unless she has to.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 5, 2022 at 11:01 am

      When the stans start to question her work ethic you know it’s bad.

      And no one serious believes she was moving over the weekend.

      Reply
  30. AmelieOriginal says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:48 am

    All of her Alessandra Rich dresses are hideous. She has never worn one that I’ve liked. She wore a black polka dot Alessandra Rich to Prince Philip’s memorial and a white polka dot one to Ascot recently. This one is a SLIGHT improvement but still not great. They usually they look dated, unflattering, poofy sleeves, and that weird raised shoulder she seems to like.

    Reply
  31. Carrot says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Worse than an old Mrs Beasley doll.

    Reply
  32. Gigi lama says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:59 am

    the dress is a bit ugly (the belt is my least favourite part) but i like that she’s almost (the sleeves) totally covered up. A long, high cut long sleeves dress is actually very nice for a day in the sun. I’m sick of society’s fashion double standards for men and women which mean we have to use time and money for sun cream on our bodies when men apparently look 10/10 wearing boring suits and hiding their imperfections under fabric.

    Reply
  33. CheChe says:
    July 5, 2022 at 10:59 am

    I noted the couple read critiques about their last visit and are now acknowledging the spectators around them. Previously they swanned in and thought they were the main event.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      July 5, 2022 at 11:24 am

      I think it’s part of their new strategy/campaign, directed by their new communicative PR. Notice their appearances in the last months.. they choose events with a great public present so that they are most “visible “and they are more “communicative ” and approachable. They even let the people take pictures or selfies!!!! They try to be more likeable to fix their tarnished image by years of laziness, arrogance and conceit.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 5, 2022 at 3:46 pm

      Well, hand-selected spectators around them. This is the Royal Box, after all.

      Reply
  34. Janet DR says:
    July 5, 2022 at 11:05 am

    I started following Trinny London on Instagram during the initial covid shut down. She has a makeup line, but does a lot of fun videos with fashion as well. She often picks this kind of dress (long, fussy print, high neck, buttons) and I just don’t get it. At all. She does things with accessories, jewelry and hair that will make it work though. Well, it wouldn’t work for me 😂 I don’t feel like any designers in the states do this kind of look, but it’s not like I’m roaming stores trying to find this kind of style!

    Reply
  35. SuzieQ says:
    July 5, 2022 at 11:12 am

    The neckline! The slightly puffed shoulders! Horrid.
    A monochromatic shift dress would have worked well with Kate’s tell-tale tan (earned on the taxpayers’ dime) but she’s clueless.

    Reply
  36. tamsin says:
    July 5, 2022 at 11:14 am

    I wish the Duke of Kent could have attended. He is a genuine part of the celebration, having been President for so long. It does not look good that the patron of Wimbledon doesn’t show up until after the tournament is more than half over. The Queen was a neglectful patron, bu the Duke of Kent and Duchess of Kent were always visible and committed supporters and were genuinely involved. I guess this is further indication of what having Kate as a patron will be like.

    Reply
  37. ClaireB says:
    July 5, 2022 at 11:48 am

    I’m watching this match, Djokovic/Sinner, and ESPN hasn’t shown Kate and Will too much. I’m a bit surprised.

    Reply
  38. Steph says:
    July 5, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    Why does Wimbledon have a royal patron? When it’s not hosting these major athletes does it do something for society?

    Reply
  39. MadamNoir says:
    July 5, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    It looks like the dress the mother from the Brestein bear books wears.

    Reply
  40. Feeshalori says:
    July 5, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    The polka dots could be Kate’s homage to tennis balls.

    Reply
  41. Dwntwnjules says:
    July 5, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    I think I saw that dress at Target last year.

    Reply
  42. Bethany says:
    July 5, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    I wish she’d cut that mop that she thinks passes for hair. It does nothing for her and I’m tired of watching her play with it. Grow up and look and act your age!

    Reply
    • Veebee says:
      July 5, 2022 at 6:16 pm

      I actually yelled at the screen, “put it in a damn pony tail and quit touching it!” After the third photo of her flipping it w her hand.

      Reply
  43. LynnInTx says:
    July 5, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    Between PW and BoJo, the entirety of Saville Row must be in a flood of tears every day over their loss of reputation. Because… YIKES. Is he just shoving himself in old suits because his entire clothing budget going to C for yet another FLDS-crossed-with-80s-prom-knockoff dress?

    Reply
  44. Liz says:
    July 5, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    i’m watching cam norrie’s match on court 1 right now and kate and will are actually there, so someone at KP obviously made it clear they couldn’t be at wimbledon and not watch the british player left in the draw, lol. even if they’d rather not appear anywhere except the royal box. tim henman is with them, but will is sitting between him and kate, which i’m sure was a disappointment to the poor thing. the bbc has cut to them several times during the last couple games but i hadn’t noticed them do it before, so they might have been convinced to head over to court 1 only recently.

    actually, seeing them in the stands it what inspired me to head here for my daily CB check, because i saw kate’s polka dots and thought “i need to know if the rest of the dress makes this diana cosplay or sister wife cosplay.” sister wife with a touch of diana cosplay it is.

    cam just forced a fifth set, yay! back to watching the tennis for me!

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 5, 2022 at 3:02 pm

      William left much earlier to watch Norrie play as was reported by a sports reporter from the mail. kate must have gone once Novak won his match.

      Have to say it was smart of William to head off and watch the British player instead of Novak, who has won many times before.

      Reply
  45. Puppetgirl says:
    July 5, 2022 at 3:48 pm

    Why does Wills look like in every photo he’d rather be somewhere else than with Kate

    Reply
  46. Margaret says:
    July 5, 2022 at 4:22 pm

    If she would wear a slip, her dress wouldn’t get stuck in her arse. I see you pulling it out k8.

    Reply
  47. Bunny says:
    July 5, 2022 at 6:17 pm

    William looks as though he’s two minutes from pitching a screaming hissy fit and storming out. Could any two people be worse for each other?

    Light blue is not a good colour for Kate. Dots are not a good look for Kate. That neckline is not a good look for Kate.

    Being unable to manage to cosplay interest in Wimbledon is shameful behaviour in a sea of shameful behaviour on the part of these two.

    Reply
    • Nyro says:
      July 5, 2022 at 9:00 pm

      I’m wondering if she truly has a love for the sport or if that’s just a quality that her team tagged her with in their decade long attempt to give this lazy blank slate of a woman a personality. I think tennis is just something she does to stay skinny and that she doesn’t give a shit about the game and its athletes.

      Reply
  48. Jais says:
    July 5, 2022 at 8:42 pm

    For real can usually find some element I like in most of her dresses. Or some are fine or okay or even good. But this honestly might be the one I dislike the most. I hate it. The color. Everything about it.

    Reply
  49. one of the marys says:
    July 5, 2022 at 9:32 pm

    No one commented so far but I am surprised at these photos. They’re not touched up right? They’re not flattering and I thought the press only did that as a punishment 🤷‍♀️

    Reply

