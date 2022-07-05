There was a mass shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois

Embed from Getty Images

On the Fourth of July, there was another mass shooting in America. This one happened in Highland Park, Illinois. Highland Park is a wealthy, predominantly white suburb about 30 minutes outside of Chicago. As Highland Park residents gathered to watch their Independence Day parade, shots rang out. I’ve watched some of the videos and it sounded like he used high-capacity magazines. Six people are dead, dozens are wounded. Highland Park police arrested the white shooter without harming him.

More than eight hours after firing a “high-powered rifle” from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, killing six people and wounding dozens in one of the worst mass shootings in Illinois history, a gunman suspected of causing the carnage was pulled over peacefully on U.S. 41 in Lake Forest. At 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Highland Park police said a “person of interest” — identified as Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, 22 — had been “taken into custody without incident” on U.S. 41 at Westleigh Road in Lake Forest. The arrest came after he was spotted by a North Chicago police officer and following a short chase. Crimo was taken to the Highland Park police station, police Chief Lou Jogmen said. Christopher Covelli of the Lake County sheriff’s office and the Lake County major crimes task force said authorities were using the terms “suspect” and “person of interest” interchangeably. As of 9 p.m., no charges had been filed, and the police gave no indication of what the motive for the shootings might have been. Stacy Shaulman, a lifelong Highland Park resident, was among a few dozen people who gathered outside the police station to await Crimo’s arrival. “It’s been a horrific day,” Shaulman said. “I’m glad they got him. And, unfortunately, he’s a Highland Park kid, and people knew his family. His family has been around a long time.” The shooter used “a high-powered rifle” that has been recovered, said Covelli, who said the gunman fired from a rooftop. “He was very discreet and very difficult to see.” He called the crime “very random, very intentional.”

Crimo is 22 years old and he was apparently already known to local authorities. NBC News’ headline is that Crimo “left an online trail of violent imagery.” That is true, but he also left an online trail of being a Donald Trump supporter. He attended MAGA rallies, literally wrapped himself in MAGA flags and is generally the kind of violent psycho drawn to a fascist madman.

It’s the guns. It’s white supremacy, toxic masculinity and the guns. Little kids in the parade were running for their lives. Dozens of people in the hospital, six dead, all because a psycho had access to guns and decided to shoot up a parade.

Nicolas Toledo, 76, didn’t want to attend the Highland Park July 4th parade, but his disabilities required him to be around someone full-time. He was in his wheelchair when the rooftop gunman started firing. He suffered three gunshot wounds, killing him. https://t.co/SBB3a5L66c — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 5, 2022

It really seems like the growing epidemic of white men massacring large groups of people and the rise of fascist politics are pretty deeply intertwined. — Max Berger (@maxberger) July 4, 2022

