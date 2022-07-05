Katy Perry said words about abortion while supporting an anti-choice candidate

Many celebrity women – and many American women in general – felt unsettled and angry during this year’s Fourth of July holiday weekend. I certainly didn’t feel like celebrating. There was a real lack of joy and patriotism as American women found themselves second-class citizens, with their lives and families being dismantled by Christofascist authoritarianism. Katy Perry decided to try to say something about the mood. She bungled it.
First off, Katy just has convoluted tweets. I remember when she was trying to tweet shady sh-t about Taylor Swift back in the day, and it was like Katy never learned how to structure a sentence. As for the substance of the tweet… as many pointed out online, Katy is one of the LA-based celebrities supporting Rick Caruso’s mayoral candidacy in Los Angeles. Caruso is a billionaire douche with a long history of supporting anti-choice candidates and anti-choice legislation. He’s up against Karen Bass in November’s runoff election. Caruso is a former Republican and he’s closely aligned with the LAPD.
Now, can Katy still support reproductive choice AND cape for an anti-choice candidate? I mean… f–k this. I’m not going to defend her. This sucks, and I hope she publicly withdraws her support for Caruso and apologizes with a big donation to an abortion provider.
Kim Kardashian is another Rick Caruso supporter. She posted this on her IG Stories. Ladies, come on.
It’s all about the money honey. Ricky’s got it and he will protect their capital. i really hope people don’t actually believe their performative girl power feminism. they don’t care. not even a tiny little bit.
This is exactly right. Their money matters more than anyone else’s rights.
Taylor Swift has more feminism in her little finger (now, not in her younger years) in her little finger than these two combined.
She did more for women with that suit and trial against that chauvinistic DJ than these two…eh, ever.
I’ve never been a Katy fan so this doesn’t “hurt” me. She’s another rich woman who doesn’t give a damn about the rights of those who are oppressed. She and Kim K can f*ck all the way off.
Yep. I’ve been blank about them both. If she never makes another song I or appearance,, wouldn’t notice…Rihanna on the other hand, im mourning the lost of her making a new album lol
Is Rihnna a Caruso supporter? Please tell me I understood your post wrongly 😮
Kim Kardashian? The same Kim that Kanye said considered abortion when she got pregnant the first time? Hm.
They like their money more than they like other women.
Are they just that stupid, or are their Instagrams just performative or facades for their real views? Or they’re too selfish to care?
all the above
they are rich, white, Christian women who are sure that they are safe & that their money, fame & connections will protect their families
Yep pottymouth! Exactly so. Really easy to just perform outrage and political allyship when you personally have not and will never be negatively impacted by the issue.
I think it’s selfishness and a possibly false sense of insulation from the consequences of anti-abortion politics. It’s LA, so maybe they feel like the ‘bad’ stuff can’t happen in such a liberal place. They’re also extremely wealthy so they can’t possibly be as worried about accessing health care as others. On the other hand, money is always a top priority and Caruso is a money guy. If the bad stuff seems very far away and the money question seems very close at hand, no doubt they feel justified saying one thing and doing another. They’re just banking on the majority of their followers not knowing that.
Well she got the dragging she deserved on Twitter. They are so many hypocrite among this nottinbrities hiding under the umbrella of feminism
A lot of celebs love Caruso: Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Maria Shriver and George Lopez, Netflix CEO, Disney execs…
Ariana Grande and Jennifer Garner among others have publicly supported Bass.
Thank you. Goop as well! Easy to cherry pick Katy and Kim but the Caruso train had a lot of celebrity supporters.
Hilarious to think celebrities would believe a wealthy property developer would be able to solve homelessness, as if their actions had nothing to do to exacerbate the situation in the first place. Snoop Dogg got on Caruso train with Sweet Alice endorsement.
Yes, Kirk. Property developers have played a big part in where we are today (not enough affordable housing, gentrification, etc.), so I’m not sure why people think he will suddenly know how to work for the common good.
He was a republican all of his life until January 2022 when he decided to run for Mayor. Because he’s now calling himself a democrat, I think people like Katy, Goop, and Kim are placated.
He’s a developer that has a history of ignoring local planning laws and environmental restrictions while donating hundreds of thousands to city officials hoping they will look the other way.
Kim K has always been…say it with me…trash. Selfish, self-absorbed, egocentric, money-hungry trash. She even posed nude in a trash bag, as I recall, so the imagery fits.
And Katy P, well, lowercase god bless ya. Now you suck as much as your music. Well done.
Agreed. There are two things that tell you everything you need to know about the character of the Kardashian-Jenners. One, the amount of animals they rotate through as they see pets as accessories. Two, how stingy they are with charity and donations.
Never liked Perry or her music.
Just looked up Karen Bass. She seems cool.
They’re both performative idiots with cotton candy for brains. Both of them are doing the least amount possible by only giving lip service to a very serious issue whilst sitting on their piles of cash. F*cking hypocrites.
Katy Perry has said, in interviews, that she’s pretty poorly educated and that a lot of times she was homeschooled and in Christian propaganda programs so all of this is right in line with that.
Maybe being quick to attack women kind of defeats the whole point of what we’re trying to do. A lot of people think Democrats are like Republicans, in that when people join the party they are supposed to be in lock step with the party platform. That’s now how Dems work, and who knows what these women know about Caruso? I have no particular interest in Katy or Kim, but attacking them when we have no idea what they know about his anti-abortion stance just seems like there are plenty of men–particularly white straight men like Caruso himself–who are there ready to be attacked for their own positions, but instead we spend our time going after the low-hanging fruit of women who are, knowingly or not, supporting a bad candidate.
Calling out a obvious hipocrisy seems pretty justified to me and doesn’t have anything to do with feminism.
Feminism isn’t a ban on all criticism of every woman ever.
In this age of google combined with the fact that Perry, as well as Kim, is a grown, obviousoy sane and competent person, the excuse of “they didn’t know that about Caruso” really rings hollow.
I’m tired of it, especially when it’s about rich, white, powerful people who are sharing their views in the public. Come on, we deserve better.
It’s time we start asking for responsibility from public figures and it’s time to relearn that person’s actions as well as words do have consequences.
No. These women have wealth and power to help make change and they are fighting for the status quo. If they care about rights, they’ll back it up. Part of feminism is being willing to hold yourself and others accountable because it is expected you know better and can do better.
Part of the reason these Republican majorities are obtained and that things like these Supreme Court decisions are happening is because of supporting problematic Democratic candidates (obviously I am talking about people like Rick Caruso or Henry Cuellar), particularly in the primaries. A lot of Democrats do not vote for choice. This tactic may have worked in the 90’s but it won’t work now. The party needs to work harder to deliver on its platform issues.
I think it’s pretty basic to expect that someone using their celebrity and influence to openly support a political candidate have some general understanding of the candidate’s political platform. If, in these post-Roe days, someone openly supporting a candidate does not have some idea of the candidate’s position on abortion, that’s kind of a disqualifyingly low bar, from my perspective. But I don’t look to celebrity endorsements when I vote, so perhaps my expectations are skewed.
Rather than attack celebrities for their obvious hypocrisy, I’ll save some concern for being a part of a culture that looks to pop artists for political influence.
Eh,
I’m from country where it does nit matter at all what the pop stars are saying about politics, we have our oown, different set of problems.
But the point is-all parties are accountable:
1. The country that keeps it’s people poorly (politicaly) educated so that they do look up to pop stars and actors re: political choices
2. The people
3. Public figures
No matter if YOU do or do not look up to them for it, the fact remains that zhese ARE their political choices and honestly, yes, I am judging them for it. They won’t go to prison, they won’t be persecuted, but in a democratic society it is totally normal for public to react and form an opinion about public figures depending on what they are speaking about/rallying for/etc.
Accountability is something we all need a little bit more of.
“we have no idea what they know about his anti-abortion stance”
No, that is on them if they ENDORSED a candidate before reading up on his positions! Why wouldn’t we hold them accountable for using their power to help someone who isn’t pro-choice?
And Bette Midler ended up sounding like a Terf yesterday. I’m tired of this performative nonsense from these white female celebrities.
Bette?!?
Saw that. Welp, cross her off my list.
People don’t realize that this illegal abortion regime is going to be completely different from the last one because of the data on all of us available for sale from the monsters of Silicon Valley as well as the militarized, racist police forces in our cities.
Seriously, some of the most consequential elections now are those for local prosecutors as well as mayors and city councils (or whatever your local government structure is). Find out the abortion stands of everyone running for local elections in your community. Their decisions will effect the lives of women and everyone who can become pregnant or get people pregnant.
It has become clear that the police see themselves as not under the control of local civilian government. Vote for candidates who are willing to stand up to the police. There have been DEA agents on cop message boards talking about how drug decriminalization could end their jobs, but they could pivot to anti abortion enforcement. We really are facing the anti sex worker police turning that vengeance and hate on anyone who is pregnant and doesn’t want to be.
Thank you for emphasizing this critical point. People now reflexively carry their phones everywhere, use the internet as their primary —or only — information source, and pay for everything with credit cards or mobile apps. All of these leave data trails, owned by private corporations, that can be accessed by private as well as government entities very inexpensively and often without any need for warrants or legal justifications of any kind.
Agreed. I am ONLY voting for pro-choice candidates. I think I have done a pretty good job of this in the past but going forward I am doing all of the due diligence on this issue.
Great points!
Capitalism will always scapegoat women, minorities, immigrants, unions, and the LGBTQ community to keep the working class from developing class consciousness and solidarity. Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian cloak themselves in a false, performative wokeness to make a profit, as these views are popular amongst their demographic. They still fly private jets, empower and donate to regressive candidates, fuel consumption, waste and exploitation from their fast fashion empires, and serve as figureheads for a system that’s only goal is to make excess profit through exploitation. Their legacies will disgust future generations.
Wasn’t she a homeschooled fundie kid?
These rich jerks don’t care about people! They say one thing then vote red in the booth. Disgusting. Fiscally republican but pretend to be socially aware 🙄🙄
Maybe it was said above by other commentators, but she was raised in a cult-like religious family, from what I’ve heard. That shit sticks and maybe led to this.