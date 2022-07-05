Queen Elizabeth’s role & ‘duties’ have been ‘rewritten’ by Buckingham Palace

Last week, Queen Elizabeth was in Scotland for Holyrood Week. People were genuinely surprised by how many events Liz did, and how much she was seen. She had private meetings with Nicola Sturgeon and other Scottish ministers, she attended a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, she did the Ceremony of the Keys (or whatever it’s called) and there were several other events too. Sophie and Edward traveled with the Queen to Scotland and I think they were there the whole time. Prince Charles came up for a few days too, and he was with his mother at the reception. All in all, she was seen so much more in Scotland than she was at her own fakakta Jubbly. After leaving Scotland, the Queen traveled to Sandringham for a rest at Wood Farm. Then she’ll probably travel back to Scotland for her Balmoral summer.
The fact that a 96-year-old woman keeps up this kind of pace of traveling, eventing, standing and sitting in public, meeting privately with ministers, it’s all pretty interesting. I got the feeling that after the Jubbly, the Queen would be “allowed” to just rest and live out the rest of her days in peace. But now her aides have come up with something else, some weird compromise where they’re rewriting her “role.”
The Queen’s role has been rewritten by Buckingham Palace, as it removes duties she “must fulfil” as monarch and entrusts more to the Prince of Wales. The Queen’s “official duties” have been edited in the palace’s annual report for the first time in at least a decade, to take out specific events such as the State Opening of Parliament that were previously considered necessary by “constitutional convention”.
The new version, published following the Platinum Jubilee, places greater emphasis on the support of the wider Royal family. According to the Sovereign Grant report, signed off by Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, the Queen’s role still comprises two key elements: Head of State and Head of Nation.
As Head of State, the “formal constitutional concept”, the Queen “must fulfil” specific duties. These were previously laid out as a 13-point list, including the State Opening of Parliament, the appointment of the Prime Minister, and paying and receiving state visits. The new version instead offers a more loose definition, saying that the Queen’s role “encompasses a range of parliamentary and diplomatic duties” and that she only “receives” other visiting heads of state.
It comes after the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge jointly attended the State Opening of Parliament on the Queen’s behalf this year, as much-reported mobility problems made it too difficult for her to attend in person.
The second part of the monarch’s job description, the symbolic role of Head of Nation, is carried out by the Queen “where appropriate or necessary”. It focuses on her position inspiring “unity and national identity” and “continuity and stability”, recognising the “achievement and success” of others and ensuring “support of service” from volunteers to the emergency services and the military.
[From The Telegraph]
I suppose this is easier than attempting to formalize a Charles Regency – the Queen is immensely popular and her heir is not. If they formalized the regency – which is already in effect in everything but name – it would look like a hapless and unpopular heir is trying to usurp his mother. So this is the compromise. Everyone knows Charles will do everything his mother can’t (or won’t), and Buckingham Palace is merely changing the wording around the monarch’s duties and responsibilities. I mean…part of me is like “it’s elder abuse to continue to trot out a 96-year-old woman like this.” But another part of me acknowledges that this is the Queen’s choice, actually. She refuses to abdicate. So it is what it is.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220628-
Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, as they mark her platinum jubilee in Scotland. The ceremony is part of the Queen’s traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220628-
Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, as they mark her platinum jubilee in Scotland. The ceremony is part of the Queen’s traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II receives First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week.,Image: 703769242, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 30, 2022.,Image: 704275652, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 30, 2022.,Image: 704275751, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Buccleuch and Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday June 30, 2022.,Image: 704275771, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220628-
Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, as they mark her platinum jubilee in Scotland. The ceremony is part of the Queen’s traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week.
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth II
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Charles is the unofficial Regent. That’s clear now.
TQ has decided she’ll skip the boring stuff.
Seems like the Jubilee was effectively a big retirement party.
It seems like the Jubbly gave her an enormous boost of energy and enthusiasm. Which is counterintuitive, imo, but here we are.
Sure, it’s “must fulfill” until they decide to change it. Tell us again how the monarchy is necessary.
Eric Hobsbawm’s The Invention of Tradition said as much in 1983. “We” all know that traditions and rituals (and constitutions) are socially constructed fairy tales – as are the states they are invented to uphold. These states are held together with a collective identity (“Britishness” here) that is only made possible by our collective willingness to suspend disbelief. Pratchett had a similar theory in the Hogfather.
Perhaps in the current social and political context, post-Brexit, post-Sussexit, and now post-Liz, that belief has finally been eroded.
@Eurydice, similar to “protocol”
Yes, I’m wondering a few things about this.
(I’m an American, so perhaps some of this is obvious/common knowledge to British folks, but I would love some further info):
1) If some of these duties are considered “necessary by ‘constitutional convention,'” how is it possible for Buckingham Palace aides to just…change them? Wouldn’t such changes to the role of the Head of State require government approval (perhaps via PM or MPs or….I don’t even know, but some legislative bodies)? Or is the sort of thing the Queen can just declare and thus it becomes so?
2) Are these changes then permanent? Like, these are no longer necessary Head of State roles? Will Charles need to change them back to being constitutionally necessary?
3) (2a?) If they are NOT permanent, why not? How does that work? If they ARE permanent, this seems like it might have major consequences/implications for the monarchy itself, the role of the Head of State and the relationship between monarchy and state?
Sorry for what might be super basic questions, and thanks for helping me better understand!
@DK I’m from a Commonwealth country where TQ is still Head of State AND I WOULD ALSO LIKE THE ANSWERS TO YOUR EXCELLENT QUESTIONS!!!
They are basically invalidating the primary justification for their existence, if they’re now going to play loose with constitutional convention… Would love to know who provided advice on this or whether Edward Young just thought no one would notice….
I’ll bet Andrew whispers in her ear daily that she mustn’t step aside, for what is to happen to him when his wicked older brother is in charge? Oh, Mumsy. Please protect lil’ ol’ me.
And then the courtiers, who will be the first to get the boot, are whispering in her other ear about how scandalous Charles is, and look at his fiscal irresponsibility, and how he isn’t cut out for the role, and she mustn’t abdicate. For what is to happen to lil’ ol’ Britain (they mean themselves) if incompetent, scandalous Charles were to ascend to the throne?
It’s like having a devil–and no angels–on each shoulder whispering in her ears.
They should keep doing this and making it unnecessary for the monarch to do things and then it will be much easier to just get rid of the monarchy.
I would argue that the things she does are already unnecessary but we do need it made official.
But doing this means they are themselves making it obvious that they are unnecessary.
The Queen is never going to abdicate. She has said so on a number of occasions. Her Uncle’s abdication was felt by both the Queen and her mother to have played a role in her father’s early death, and abdication is a poisonous thing to her. She will not willingly do it.
After nearly 90 years of this stale excuse it becomes a lttle hard to swallow.
I agree. The man was in ill health. He would have probably suffered an early death anyway.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure that this excuse really only got popularized because somebody realized that the real reason (Queenie quite literally believes she was appointed by God and that abdicating is to deny God’s will and throw her into eternal damnation) just doesn’t sit as well with the public as it did in the 1950s.
Sort of like the Mormons’ deciding in 1978 that God changed his mind about black people being evil. Polite fiction for PR purposes.
To be fair, I imagine her uncles abdication *was* really stressful for her father. Her father never expected to be king and it was all put on him rather suddenly.
However, that’s apples and oranges compared to Charles. He has been more than ready to take the crown for decades.
I doubt the abdication hastened King George’s death — he had always been a very heavy smoker and had a lung removed in 1951 for what was euphemistically called “structural abnormalities” of his left lung, but was actually cancer. It had metastasized into the right lung by that time so his health deteriorated very quickly. His physicians withheld this diagnosis from him, the public, and the medical profession so of course he kept smoking despite their recommendations to quit.
The King’s death wasn’t caused by the abdication but at that time the link between smoking and cancer hadn’t been made, and the monarchy was a huge burden on him. It was understandable that the QM felt it had worn him down. He looked like an old man at the end (the footage of him seeing Elizabeth off at London airport is desperately sad – you feel he knew he was saying goodbye forever).
But if Edward hadn’t abdicated and assuming he’d had no children, Elizabeth wouldn’t have become Queen until the early 70s. She’d have been able to have a much more normal married life, Philip could have fulfilled his career, and the children would have had a very different upbringing. I’ve always thought Charles would have been far more secure – it must have been awful to be four, lose your beloved grandfather and great grandmother in quick succession, then the extraordinary strangeness of the coronation. And then HM and the D of E went off on tour and he was left behind. “Give me the child until he is seven and I will give you the man.”
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but wouldn’t abdication also have massive tax consequences (as opposed to inheritance upon death)? That’s honestly probably the most likely reason no one is pushing for abdication, if true.
@LynnInTx – I used to think that was true, but possibly not. See the bottom portion of the article below – “Death and taxes and British monarchs”. It says that according to a Memorandum in the 1990’s, “no estate tax would be charged on transfers from the sovereign to their successor or from the sovereign’s spouse to the new sovereign.” As described in the article, for example, when the Queen Mother died in 2002, she left her entire estate to Liz, and Liz wasn’t liable for the taxes. At that point the QM was obviously not the spouse of a sitting sovereign. So, as long as Liz had been the sovereign, would this still be applicable in the case of her abdicating in favor of her heir, the next sovereign?
Not to mention, it seems like the government could just as easily put together a document specifically addressing this situation to say, yeah, this exemption still applies in this case.
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/money-and-power/a34242784/queen-elizabeth-royal-family-tax-breaks/
I understand that factually the King’s death was unlikely to be caused by suddenly becoming King, and also that the Queen might (understandably) still feel viscerally about it the same way she did at the time as a young child, and so might still conflate her uncle’s abdication with her father’s eventual death, even if the science now tells us the real cause.
But obviously she never thought her uncle’s abdication ACTUALLY caused her father’s death, in her mind it was the consequence of her father being thrust upon the throne when he never expected to be king (and really, at one of the possibly worst, most challenging times in history to be king).
Which is a VERY different scenario than the present situation, in which next up is a man in his 70s who has spent (very nearly) his entire life next in line to the throne, and is not only prepared for and expecting it, but has been chomping at the bit for the last few decades to start his reign.
So not really the same situation at all.
I think she knows once she is done being Queen, the monarchy gig is very nearly up. Whether she herself believes PC incompetent to be king, or whether she just sees the writing on the wall as to how the public have felt about him all these decades, her refusal to abdicate reads more and more like a vote of no confidence in Charles.
I honestly cannot understand why she hangs on. It’s obvious now that she’s sadly no longer up for the job. When someone as dutiful as HM is unable to attend the majority of events for her own jubilee, surely it’s time to move on?
People may not like Charles but, he is the heir apparent and on the whole I truly believe the majority of Brits would accept him becoming king. There must be a reason why TQ won’t relinquish the throne. TQ has never struck me as a vain woman so I do wonder if she has concerns about what Charles will do about Andrew. It could also be that she’s worried about William becoming more power-hungry if he is just one step away from the crown? It’s all very strange.
I always felt that the Jubbly was her last hurrah and Charles would officially step in but these “Crooked Charles” stories threw a wrench in that. Maybe they are waiting for the smoke to die down from those stories before anything further is announced. But yeah, it does seem like she has all but officially retired.
I agree. And the new Comms Director from the Fail was brought in to do damage control. This is all part of the clean-up of Chuck’s image after the cash for access debacle. He will remain unofficial regent while they look for other victims to trash.
Can any Scottish people tell us about the significance of the queen’s full Scottish activity list, in light of the recent announcement to seek a new Scottish independence referendum? I know Charles likes to play-act Scottish and William has been trying to make himself Scotland’s Best Royal, but is the queen actually Scotland’s ‘favourite’ royal? Was she determined to make it to all these events on her own initiative or was it likely to be at the request of PM Johnson? I know Scottish independence wouldn’t de facto mean a Scottish republic, although that is likely. Just wondering about the angles being played here.
The Queen’s hand is bruised again.
That could be from the blood thinners or diuretics she’s on, if she’s on those meds. It only takes a slight knock against something to cause them since the skin is so fragile. My mom had those same bruises on those meds.
I swear to God, she’s going to outlive him!
@Pam I’ve wondered about that possibility, too. How WILD would that be!
Legally there’s o grounds for a regency – it’s not something that happens because Charles or even The Queen herself want it. It can only happen if HM is permanently incapacitated as in the case of George III. It’s not even a decision for the Royal Household – a declaration needs to be made by four senior Parliamentarians acting on medical advice. There would need to be irreversible health issues impacting her mental capacity, and there doesn’t seem to be much sign of that. She’s still seeing ministers, Governors General and ambassadors and still doing Privy Council. There clearly aren’t any cognitive issues causing major concern.
At the moment the only route to Charles taking over is for HM to abdicate, and that’s not going to happen.
Is it more her fragile state than her mobility?
The Queen is from the old school and doesn’t believe anyone can perform her duties better. Therefore she will be Queen until the day she dies. As long as they show her face periodically, the Kingdom is safe and well.
They want her to last out at least a couple more years so that she can out-reign Louis XIV and the British monarchy can be top.