Prince Charles & Camilla’s new comms chief was a Daily Mail executive

It’s felt like both Clarence House and Kensington Palace have gone through significant staff overhauls over the past three or four years. In KP’s case, William and Kate ended up letting go of many of the staffers (even senior staff) who were around for the Sussex years. Clarence House operates differently though – many of Charles and Camilla’s senior staff have been around forever. There is one exception: the communications office. Charles is always hiring new comms people, as if he hopes to one day find the right people who will magically give him the exact advice to make him the perfect king-in-waiting. Well, Charles and Camilla’s latest hire is not that guy. Instead of looking for a qualified, competent, forward-thinking comms official, they just hired someone from the Daily Mail.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have appointed Tobyn Andreae, deputy editor of the Daily Mail, as their new communications secretary. Andreae, a seasoned newspaper executive who previously worked for The Sunday Times, will start his new role in the coming months. He will replace Simon Enright, 52, who joined Clarence House in May last year after serving as communications director for NHS England during the pandemic.
Charles and Camilla are understood to be keen for Andreae to oversee their public relations in the run-up to a change of reign, when he will become king and she queen consort. The duchess is understood to have taken the lead in Andreae’s appointment, closely consulting her friend Geordie Greig, the former editor of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, who is believed to have personally recommended him for the position. Greig and Andreae were both educated at Eton.
Camilla, 74, is thought to be keen for Andreae to build on the mostly positive media coverage she has received in recent years. In an interview with Vogue magazine to mark her 75th birthday this month, she admitted she had found years of criticism and often unfavourable media scrutiny “not easy”.
Next week, she will feature in a glowing ITV documentary, Camilla’s Country Life, focusing on her love of the countryside, to coincide with her role as guest editor of Country Life magazine.
Charles, 73, has recently faced more difficult media coverage, after The Sunday Times revealed he accepted cash donations of €3 million for one of his charities, from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, a former prime minister of Qatar.
The appointment of a veteran Associated Newspapers executive who has worked for Mail titles for 20 years has caused some eyebrows to be raised in royal circles. The group has been the subject of two recent legal actions brought by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over its coverage of the couple. Speaking to the BBC last year, Andreae said that his newspaper “has very strong, very powerful views that not everybody agrees with, much to my amazement”. His appointment has also surprised some royal aides because of his lack of any previous communications or public relations experience. Andreae is described by a source as “straight-talking, terribly nice and incredibly well-connected”.
So… Charles and Camilla’s new comms chief is from the Daily Mail. William and Kate’s new comms chief is an American who worked for NBC Universal. Wildly different backgrounds and, I would assume, wildly different outlooks on royal communications strategies. It’s interesting to me that Camilla is getting the credit/blame for this hire – I feel like that’s an untold story within the British media, how Camilla is able to push out staffers and make hiring decisions at this level. And it’s no surprise that Camilla has such significant ties to the Mail, honestly. Still, it’s such a bad look. The Mail is racist, jingoist trash, and this hire reveals how narrow and parochial Camilla’s vision for the future really is.
So a lot of employee turn-over with KP and CH? Where are all the articles about how awful W&K and C&C are to work for? What kind of “bullying” is going on that employees don’t stay long?
Right?!
There was someone on Sussex squad that did a breakdown of all the staff that left KP. I wish that could be spread far a wide but can’t find it anymore.
It was around 10-15 people over a year ago when she posted it so I can’t imagine how much more turnover has occurred since then considering the awful tour and Williams various racist comments that trended worldwide.
Even if Meghan never existed, an heir to the throne (or any member of the BRF) hiring someone from the Daily Mail is obscene and wrong and just plain crazy. Maybe Charles is thinking “keep your enemies closer,” but this looks so, so bad. JFC
ETA Maybe this guy will turn out to be a mole for the Fail and Charles will get exactly what he deserves (:
Considering they have “ties” with the paper, could be a quid pro quo: “I have a truckload of sh!t on you: hire me, or it gets printed weekly!”
And didn’t Tampon and Rottweiler give £1M to the paper’s “Ukraine Relief” drive? Wonder how much of that got to Ukraine, and was it delivered in a PAPER BAG????
While few were paying attention, I’ve been warning about the silent underhanded role that Camilla has been playing in the background for years, in cleaning up her image through the tabloid editors and royal reporter/commentators, and by (allegedly) briefing against other sr royals, especially against Harry and Meghan. So, for me, his outcome is not a surprise, it was to be expected. It’s likely that she manipulated Charles into this step in the run-up to Charles’ regency/coronation.
At the beginning of this year, it was Peter Hunt who, as one of the few British journalists, pointed out how in recent years Camilla has cozied up towards the British tabloids, especially towards the Daily Fail’s reporters/editors.
This really is a sign on the wall of what a disaster Charles’s kingship will be. The monarchy will end with him if this is the way forward. Name me one other country where the institution of the monarchy is controlled by the tabloid press, and allows those same tabloid press to run their communications and PR? This says enough about the level of fear of the tabloid press (the amount of dirt they hold over C&C’s head), and the lack of professionalism and intelligence of its ‘leaders’.
The British royals have become a laughing stock in the face of the world.
This is all so topsy-turvy. But Camilla is probably tactless, harboring racist and classist views she’s just better at keeping contained within her inner circle. And she’s always been Charles’s primary influence, but him going along with or even championing this strategy is…right on par with all his other habitually bad decisions. But Wills and Catheter taking on an NBCU exec? That’s to help them appeal to the American (and everywhere but England) audience, perhaps whilst still being able to find ways to demonize the Sussexes.
William and Kate are so focused on the US and competing with the Sussexes but Charles and Camila are focused on Britain. They all need to be focused on the Commonwealth. Though, I wouldn’t be surprised if they have given up on it.
My partner & I (both early 30’s) were speaking about this (The Commonwealth) last night. We are wanting to get out of Blighty, Australia if we can. We are fairly certain that with The Queen’s death: Northern Ireland & The Republic of Ireland will merge, Scotland will gain independence and Wales will fall away from Great Britain. The Commonwealth will be no longer. It will just be Little England. I’m not a monarchist and I know many of us here aren’t either. Especially non Brits. But I do think there will be a global shift once The Queen passes. That will reverberate around the world, especially for countries where The Queen is still the boss (Canada, Australia, New Zealand) I think they are all just holding out till The Queen passes. The Commonwealth is a joke. What benefits does it offer to those countries where Black, Caribbean & Indian countries are members? Africa? Nothing! India? Nothing! Pakistan? Nothing! Those countries still have to pay exorbitant VISA fees, have 6 months worth of savings, letters from Employers confirming they intend returning, references from family or friends in the U.K., booked & paid for accommodation and return tickets. It’s easier to get into England on an American passport. If you’re not from a *white* country — you literally have to be a multi multi millionaire before they let you come for a holiday.
Remember when they donated to the DM Ukraine appeal? Yeah, we know who their friends are and it’s not a good look to the wider population. Politically neutral my a$$.
If you are a working British Royal, you must have someone on your staff to deal with the Daily Fail. A former Daily Fail executive is not a bad choice. It seems to me that Tobyn Andreae would really know the enemy Daily Fail and how they work behind enemy lines better than most hires qualified for the job.
Agreed, @BTB, that’s my take on it too.
Yeah. This person likely knows where all the bodies are buried, and possibly how to use that to circumvent for them and /or to use against everyone else in the family if necessary. Good Lord, these people are just absolute savages wrapped in velvet and gold and jewels.
If there was any thaw in communication between C&C and H&M, it just froze over again with this hire. I can’t imagine the Sussex’s wanting to touch them with a 10-foot pole now that they essentially have the Daily Mail on speed dial. Not to mention the utter betrayal of hiring someone who tried to destroy you in a court of law.
I don’t believe there has been a thaw. And given Charles and Camilla’s close relationship with the DM, I don’t think Harry and Meghan are surprised by this move. The Royal Family didn’t support them in Meghan’s lawsuit against DM. They know what side Charles and Camilla are on.
@Snuffles, I immediately wondered what Harry’s reaction to hearing this news was. It probably just felt like one more stab in the back; he’s so used to his father being a POS that it can’t even be terribly surprising anymore.
That is exactly what I was thinking, Snuffles. For Harry, there is now a Fail spy in his father’s house. Anything he says to his father, any plans to visit, are now compromised.
Birds of a feather, flock together. I wonder if this is why there were all of those stories about how Charles was afraid of what Harry was going to write about Camilla in his book. I wonder how heavy a hand she had in the smear campaign and I wonder if Harry asked her to speak to the Fail about what was going on and she refused? A picture is starting to emerge after Camilla was pictured all buddy-buddy with Rothemere and now here she’s reported as “good friends” with the other former Fail editor.
This move undermines any Palace spin that they supported Harry and Meghan. And it also shows that both CH and KP were in favour of Knauf testifying against Meghan in her lawsuit against DM. The Oprah interview continues to be one of the best decisions that Harry and Meghan made since leaving the Royal Family.
So CH and KP think hiring people how worked in specific newspaper and television media makes them expert in fielding questions on embarrassing situations for their bosses?
This is a clear case of “keep your friends close and your enemies closer”. Camilla seems awfully chummy with these godawful people and I bet she pulls more strings at CH than any of us can imagine. Watch for the Sussex smearing to ramp up big time after TQ passes, and Keen better watch her back, it seems Camilla barely tolerates her…sort of like Keen’s husband.
They would be stupid to try to continue to smear the Sussex’s, because they fight back. And Charles isn’t that messy. Nah, my guess is if they go after anyone it’s the Cambridges and the Middletons. And anyone else who tries to get in between Charles and The Crown.
I’d pay to watch that happen!!
I agree, they are trying to counter the skip Charles narrative being spread about. The Times at the moment appears to be very pro Cambridge and happy to print negative Charles stories.
It looks as though CH could have easily protected Meghan, given how chummy Cams is with two of the DM higher-ups. It’s glaringly obvious that they winked and allowed the Fail to malign Meghan on the daily with racially divisive, hateful abuse. They can’t explain this away.
Harry and Meghan were supposed to take it, all part of the firms business plan. They saw Meghan as harrys sidekick, they bashed him for years. Meghan never stood a chance.
Shameful and odious AF
What a bad parent Charles is. Aiding and abetting someone associated with the DM and working with this person from a media source, who each day, practically, trash Harry and Meghan.
This proves that they will do anything to manipulate public opinion. The Daily Fail is the most popular UK media outlet where people turn to for news, so Charles knows that he wants them on his side even though he knows that the Fail spreads lies and disinformation. This new communications officer will have a hotline to the Fail editors and so we will be getting more nice soft articles and all the bad news about them will be buried. The invisible contract gets stronger.
Duh! Peter Hunt (Former BBC Royal Correspondent) openly said that Camilla has been canny. She made sure that the press were close and the Fail even more so.
She was calling Stuart Higgins (Former Editor of the Sun) every week for 12 years whilst Chulls was married to Diana to brief against Diana.
When a person shows you who you are, you better believe them.
Yep, the first time.
I notice Charles left Diana out of the photographs he issued on William’s birthday, even cutting her out of the pictures on the hospital steps when they took William home. And I noticed there was a picture of Camilla with William. I can see Camilla aiding and abetting this.
Hard to understand the appointment of a new communications secretary with no experience in PR or communication but has 20 years experience working in the Mail titles.
Woman who deliberately destroyed Diana has not changed. Is now showing she also helped try to destroy Diana’s daughter-in-law, Meghan.
This is who she is.
Camilla is spun as this “sweet” “country woman” but I agree she has not changed. She uses the media, and went to Stuart Higgins for ten years to give “her side” while Charles and Diana were married. Kate was so clueless she saw Meghan off, the two of them could have worked together as allies. Now Kate has to cater to Camilla, they are using each other IMO, but Camilla has the upper hand and more so when/if Camilla gets to be Queen Consort.
Camila has always had an inside track to the DM. The idea that the relationship between Charles and Harry has softened is said but unseen. Harry is a father who wants to be a better role model for his children, so I believe he will strive to maintain a pleasant connection with Charles. Camila’s relationship with Angela Levin is of great concern, although I haven’t heard her name mentioned in their circle lately. I hope they came to their senses and realized she was a severe liability.
So since Camila seems to be calling the shots, is she a bully? Is she a narcissist? What lies ahead for the previous Communications person? Was he fired, transferred within the firm, or moved on to greener pastures?
Harry and Meghan have personal PR, which is why they get more positive exposure and connections. Because of the Invisible Contract, neither Charles nor William can hire professional PR, and they are stuck with the underdogs. NBC Universal is multimedia. This association helps the FFK and his bride gain television exposure since they can’t get a Netflix deal.
Another Eton old boy…I wish that school were razed to the ground. That lot has infected the UK in a lot of ways, primarily in the press and politics.
Camilla playing victim. She deserved the years of criticism. Richly so IMO. She does not realize that some of the population are on to her. She did have lots of protection from Charles’ spin team though.