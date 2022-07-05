Duchess Meghan’s ‘friend’ thinks the leaks about the bullying report are ‘suspicious’

I found the Times report on the “Duchess of Sussex bullied staffers” story exceedingly curious two weeks ago, not just the “nothing to see here” from the Palace, but the lack of energy around the news that the inquiry had been completed. For two weeks, it was like the royal reporters were making the choice to sit on their hands and bide their time. They only began freaking out about it last Thursday and Friday, where it seems like someone (in Kensington Palace) is making the effort to blame Harry and Meghan for the fact that Buckingham Palace won’t release the report. There are briefing wars on top of briefing wars and the British media seems somewhat discontented with the way BP has shut down the “Meghan/bullying” issue. What’s also interesting is that it wasn’t really until this weekend that there was some reporting about how Harry and Meghan felt too. Like this curious piece in Yahoo UK:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “suspicious” about the timing of a palace statement revealing that the findings of an investigation sparked by allegations Meghan Markle “bullied” aides will remain hidden, Yahoo News UK understands.
Buckingham Palace launched the inquiry in March 2021 after it was alleged Meghan drove out two personal assistants and staff were “humiliated” on several occasions. Meghan has always strenuously denied the allegations.
On Thursday, it was revealed that members of the royal family had been made aware of the changes to policies and procedures of the royal household’s HR department – but that the changes would not be made public.
A royal source said the report – which looked into the palace’s response to the allegations rather than whether or not Meghan bullied employees – would remain secret to protect the “confidentiality” of those who participated.
Yahoo News UK understands that the Sussexes are “unaware” of what the revised policies may be and that the couple has reservations about when the announcement was made.
A friend of the duchess said: “The timing is, once again, suspicious. A very convenient way to deflect from royal finances and Prince Charles’ recent controversy. But then, that is how it goes. They [Harry and Meghan] are used to it.”
[From Yahoo UK]
To be fair to the Windsors – ugh – they leaked the sh-t about the completed investigation in mid-June. Maybe they did that to get ahead of disclosing it at the end of June, I don’t know. It absolutely felt like the British media waited two weeks before they started writing about how the investigation and report were being “buried” though. That was the media making a choice to deflect from Charles’s many scandals and the messiness of the Sovereign Grant. This Yahoo UK story also leads me to believe that Meghan – who was supposed to be the target of the inquiry, the person with the “problematic” behavior – was not informed of the end of the investigation, nor was she informed of what they found or what “changes” were made.
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67260363
I read a different article that said the “source,” who supposedly is close to the Sussexes, conveyed that the Sussexes are unhappy the findings were not released. And that would most likely be because they know it would vindicate Meghan and implicate Jason Knife and the Hair Apparent.
So which is more likely–that the Sussexes are suspicious of the timing of the release (since that suggests that they acknowledge it is negative press) or that they are in actuality suspicious that the truth and findings will not be revealed?
I think it can be both. I don’t think being suspicious of the timing means they are acknowledging it is negative press. I think they realize the press sat on this story until it could be used to protect the other royals, which is suspicious. They realize the story is being used in a negative way but that’s to be expected.
And they also are suspicious that the findings won’t be released bc it keeps the allegations out there.
There is no “friend” that presents themselves as such and purport to be speaking on behalf of the Sussexes. So we can simply ignore that little red herring.
@ Charm, of course there was no “friend”. They all report on utter lies that their tiny brains conjure up. Unless it comes from Harry and Meghan directly, we know it’s RR’s speak for lies.
As for the refusal to release the report and not include the findings to Meghans counsel, I think it’s safe to assume that these supposed bullying claims were all a farce created by Knauf as a distraction from Bullyiam and his evil wife’s campaign back channel constant smears against Meghan. Nothing more.
I hope Meghan’s friends continue to keep this – Meghan wants the report to be released because she knows it exonerates her – story in the press. I want Chuckie, The Other Brother, and the RRs to continually be reminded that if they fcuk around, they’re gonna find out. No more using Meghan as a scapegoat for their own bad/illegal behavior. And no peace for those racists until they can keep Meghan’s name out of their mouths!
@SussexWatcher: It seems you struck a nerve. Apparently, you’re just supposed to ignore the fact that an American woman was, and continues to be, abused by the British and say nothing about it. You’re not supposed to point out their blatant racism and how utterly ridiculous they are. Curious.
Curiously I saw an article that intimated the Sussexes and the Palace had agreed together about the report – it was the Telegraph – article is paywalled so relevant bit here:
“Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes appear to have called a public truce over a controversial bullying report, after its contents were kept secret from the public.
The Palace has blocked details of a report into the handling of bullying allegations made against the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, with its limited findings kept hidden from even those who contributed.
In response, the Duke and Duchess will make no public comment on the unresolved allegations, despite previously authorising the strongest of statements defending Meghan.
The unusual silence on either side has led to speculation that the Palace and Sussexes, who work closely with their lawyers, are both moving to downplay the long-running dispute.
Both sides are understood to be hopeful of drawing a line under the episode.”
Max Foster was speaking on HLN this weekend, that the Sussexes will not comment because the report was about palace processes and not Meghan. He spoke to their representatives. If the report had been about Meghan bullying people and not a palace running away with their tail between their legs then Meghan would’ve responded.
So, your assertion that there was some sort of agreement is totally wrong.
That article was written by Camilla Tominey who is not known for her truthful reporting so I think we can discount anything she has to say as KP spin.
Yes, quite agree, @Emily. CT not known for the truth – but interesting that she should take that line. It’s a bold move to directly implicate the Sussexes in this way when they were all having fun smearing Meghan further just by writing “Meghan, bullying, report, suppressed’ over and over again.
The press remained silent for two weeks and then returned to silence two days after the news came out that the report wouldn’t be published. The guy who broke the story just before the Oprah interview has made no comment on the outcome which is very strange. I think the press knows that there was nothing there. The “report” not being leaked is eye opening as well. If there was evidence of bullying the report would have been included in the Sovereign Grant report to distract from the Royal Family’s £100 million spending.
The tabloid’s misinformation is being spread. Meghan was NOT the target of an inquiry (assuming one even happened which I doubt). The palace didn’t say they would investigate claims against her. After the bullying story was leaked pre Oprah interview, Meghan’s lawyers responded with a 30 page dossier- her friend Janina said she had lots of receipts. So the palace said their inquiry was into its HR practices & how they handled the complaint Knauf submitted.
The palace didn’t need to mention the inquiry at all seeing as the findings were private & they couldn’t even say what HR policies changed. That they did at the sovereign grant briefing was to use Meghan as a scapegoat for like the 4th successive sovereign grant report publication
Yes!! I feel like this has to be repeated a million times because even fans of Meghan are falling for tabloid propaganda.
If you look at the first few comments here there’s so many different versions of the story lol
This is what BM do. They create a narrative and sometimes each RR who write for different newspapers have their own agenda. It just becomes a confusing mess and usually it’s far from the truth.
Anyways seems like most people have moved on as predicted because there was nothing on Meghan to hang onto and the world is crazy right now. They’ll just find something new to be outraged about.
Somebody has a copy of that report and that person maybe negotiating with a non UK outlet. I hope it’s American press. It’d would be funny if it’s Jason Knife that snitches. He didn’t get the platinum parachute he wanted when he “resigned” so it’s payback.
I’d be surprised if he wants the report out there (assuming one does exist). An investigation conducted by an unbiased third party would in no way exonerate him.
Yeahhhh if the Sussexes haven’t made a statement I don’t believe it came from any “friend”. All these various, generic things they’re said to be feeling are cobbled together from the impression of who they are, wishful thinking, and social media trawling because each of these responses have been discussed on social media as likely: the fact they would want it released vs the fact that the timing of the drama about it (if not the original report) was suspicious vs the fact that maybe they’d actually agreed to this kind of roll out at the Jubbly. Also not a far stretch to imagine that since Meghan wasn’t invited to participate then she wouldn’t have been made aware of the changes. These reporters all make stuff up.
There is no “friend”. People wanted this to be the juicy story to sell papers and they’ve been trying to get a response out the Sussexes. They’re fishing and poking to get a any crumb of info from their obsession. Harry and Meghan not playing the game is driving many up the wall specially when they have bills to pay and editors to keep happy.
Hopefully the results are being kept quiet because the big meeting was with KP staff to explain how you don’t leak the nasty names you call somebody and then claim that she was the one making you nervous by looking at you and texting too early.
There was never an inquiry about Meghan. Knauf started the mess but it didn’t go anywhere once the people he included advised they didn’t want to be a part of it.
But the media has pretended it has continued when the only thing that took place was a general review of policies.
This report is where the 16.1 million in extra spending went. It’s why they are hushing it up.
I would like to know if this report uncovered the details of Melissa Toubati’s gross misconduct that caused the Sussexes to fire her so suddenly. This firing of his friend really stuck in Jason Knauf’s bitchy little mind, stirring up his outrage. Karma, I know you’re busy, but please schedule a visit with Mr. Knauf soon.
Someone on here said that Amy woman who quit working for the Sussexes was also a former associate of Jason’s. So it looks like his nasty fingers are all over this and now he’s conveniently “disappeared”. So the question is, did he do all this on his own or at the direction of ” someone “? Which one of the Cambridges will take the hit for this? My guess it’s the one whose name rhymes with ” late”.
Yep, also rhymes with “Hate”.
Funny how Jason has completely disappeared. His husband suddenly gets a *diplomatic position* in India and off The Knife goes to relative obscurity. For someone who clearly lusted after power and glory in his career, he sure vanished into the ether quickly. It all seems too convenient — I think he realized he’d painted himself into a corner trying to do a hatchet job on the Sussexes with the Cambridge’s backing him. Only it backfired when the staffers rescinded their complaints. This, to my untrained eye, reeks of a HUGE setup and coverup, and I hope the report does get released to prove it.
Jason’s husband was the one leaking to DanRotten abt Sussex-related info in KP. Now that Jason has caused his husband to be uprooted from the bright lights of london to the relative obscurity of somewhere in India, I’m sure the resentments will filter in.
Lets wait til the husbands get into a too-big-to-paper-over fight, so that he’ll feel the urge, once again, to confide in Rotten, so we can get some tidbits and paste them together to see how close Jason is getting to his waterloo.
Rotten, of course, will try to steer clear of implicating Bulliam. But he’s gonna find himself doing some “ooopsies” just like the “whiter than white” one.
I don’t remember it being Jason’s husband who was leaking to DR; I didn’t even know JK had a husband until we started hearing last year he was leaving to go with his husband wherever he was being transferred, and I’ve followed all this for a while.
Someone, I believe named Chris, was working for KP during the time when H&M’s offices were still housed there. IIRC, around the time he started, Meghan (in a short black coat) was photographed on the sidewalk outside a restaurant where she reportedly had met with him for lunch (work related). He wasn’t there very long, may have been someone else who transitioned into the Tory government, and was before Simon Case. Believe the story at the time was it was his (Chris’s) boyfriend who was leaking to Rotten.
This story came up on a recent thread and someone else corrected it and said the name of the person it actually was, but I’ve forgotten. Hopefully someone knows who I mean.
@windyriver — it was Chris Ship, royal editor at ITV News, who leaked to Dan Rotten. Simon Case, who worked for William and Kate for a couple of years, leaked to Jason Knauf who leaked it to The Times (and also a portion of Meghan’s letter to Tom Markle). Case is now a member Boris Johnson’s Cabinet Secretary and has developed a horrible reputation over Partygate and a number of other serious issues. Jason, Chris and Simon are all disgusting, immoral people and I hope their involvement in trying to destroy Meghan comes to light soon.
Christian Jones & Callum Stephens are the names you’re looking for @windyriver.
https://www.laineygossip.com/the-suns-dan-wootton-denies-reports-he-paid-for-story-about-prince-harry-meghan-markle-stepping-down-royal-duties/66398
Interesting CBS interview (involving Tina B.) in this link. Sometimes reading these old stories can be quite chilling.
https://www.laineygossip.com/seeking-help-outside-of-the-royal-household/58838
@Jaded – no, I knew it wasn’t Chris Ship I was thinking of, I know who he is. @Agreatreckoning is right – thank you! and for the links – it was Christian Jones, who came into KP as Deputy Communications Secretary to both the Cambridges and the Sussexes. As I said, it was early on when H&M were still part of KP. This article from Harper’s dated January 2019 talks about Meghan’s lunch with him and has the picture I remember (looks like it was a navy coat, not black!)
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a25980540/who-is-christian-jones-meghan-markle-communications-secretary/
I’m surprised that 2 gay men (Wooten and Knauff) support this ultra conservative couple so hard. Have they ever done anything publicly to support the LGBTQ+ community? Knauf’s love of power, you’d think he’d be doing something big right now but he fell into obscurity. I hope they cut him a huge check bc no company outside of KP is going to hire someone who released private company emails.
I have seen this white coat dress picture multiple times but just now realize how much I like her hat. It’s simple and chic and so flattering. It also adds some height to her petite frame. Off topic I know.
Are we supposed to believe that some “friend” of H&M is leaking to the press? In all of this time since leaving the UK, the only statements they’ve put out was through their communications people. The question I have is who is doing this? Is this just another way to try and get a response from H&M? I guess Meghan could agree to “burying” the report, but that simply doesn’t make any sense to me. If something isn’t done to put a stop to it, this bullying claim will continue to haunt her forever. Again, who is doing this?
I consider ” friend” in the same category as “royal expert “or “palace aide” or an “anonymous source” .
How many ways can you write a nonstop lie. The rota has this gig down and no amount of truth will get in the way of this money click fiction.
There was never an investigation about the allegations that Meghan bullied the staff. According to the original BP statement, the objective of the analysis was to review policies relating to Human Resources. The findings resulted in procedural changes. The specifics remain unstated because, more than likely, the changes would point to Jason and the staff members.
In my opinion, I believe they discovered that Jason violated a basic HR procedure. He did not have the power and authority to do what he did. The staff engaged in name-calling and gossipping to the media, which is a form of bullying. William and Kate had control but did not act because they knew it was an orchestrated smear campaign and didn’t want to be exposed.
Only Archewell Foundation speaks for the Sussexes, not a friend to Yahoo Mail. Karma will visit the Cambridges in due time.
I miss you ladies and look forward to the next podcast.